חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
DOGE treasury plan mikt op $200M en publieke beursgang

Dogecoin krijgt mogelijk een flinke boost uit institutionele hoek. Volgens Fortune is Elon Musks persoonlijke advocaat Alex Spiro namelijk aangewezen als voorzitter van een geplande Dogecoin treasury onderneming. Het bedrijf wil minimaal $200 miljoen ophalen en mikt op een toekomstige beursgang. De stap krijgt steun van de officiële Dogecoin organisatie,... Het bericht DOGE treasury plan mikt op $200M en publieke beursgang verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:40
Strategic Moves Boost PUMP Token’s Fortunes

The post Strategic Moves Boost PUMP Token’s Fortunes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A flurry of strategic buybacks executed by Pump.fun, a mimetic cryptocurrency platform based on Solana, has propelled the PUMP token back into prominence. These calculated activities have increased traders’ trust and fueled optimism that the token will sustain its significant role in Solana’s retail transactions. Continue Reading:Strategic Moves Boost PUMP Token’s Fortunes Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/strategic-moves-boost-pump-tokens-fortunes
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:39
US Investors Turn to IOTA Miner to Earn 1.07 BTC Daily

The post US Investors Turn to IOTA Miner to Earn 1.07 BTC Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [San Francisco, August 29, 2025] — For decades, Wall Street has been synonymous with the pursuit of wealth in the American market. However, increased volatility, high risk, and institutional dominance are making it increasingly difficult for ordinary investors to profit from the stock market. Against this backdrop, more and more Americans are turning to the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform—a new option that offers stable daily returns and passive income without the ups and downs of the stock market. Stock Market Fatigue Among Retail Investors In 2024, the S&P 500’s overall volatility caused average retail investors to earn just 3.8% net gains, according to industry data. After fees and inflation, many traders barely broke even. “I spent years studying charts and financial reports, only to watch my gains vanish overnight,” says Michael R., a former day trader from Texas. “Switching to IOTA Miner gave me something Wall Street couldn’t: predictable income.” For many Americans, the time and mental pressure required in stock trading outweigh the returns, driving a search for alternative investment strategies. Why IOTA Miner Is Winning Over U.S. Investors Unlike stock trading, where outcomes depend on economic cycles, news events, or Federal Reserve decisions, IOTA Miner’s cloud mining provides transparent and stable earnings. Key benefits include: No Hardware, No Maintenance: Investors don’t need to purchase costly mining rigs or pay electricity bills. Daily Payouts: Mining rewards are automatically credited, providing the feeling of a “second paycheck.” Multi-Coin Flexibility: Mine BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, SOL, DOGE, and more. Dual Income Potential: Earn from both fixed mining rewards and potential crypto price growth. High-Level Security: Backed by Cloudflare and McAfee protection, with global compliance standards. This combination of low stress and high reliability makes cloud mining especially attractive for U.S. workers, retirees, and young investors seeking steady income. Voices from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:38
Nvidia to pay dividends on October 2; Here’s how much 100 NVDA shares will earn

The post Nvidia to pay dividends on October 2; Here’s how much 100 NVDA shares will earn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will pay its next quarterly dividend on October 2, 2025, continuing its long history of rewarding income-seeking investors. The upcoming dividend payment comes at a time when NVDA’s share price is targeting a $200 all-time high after an impressive run over the past few years. At the close of the last trading session NVDA share price was valued at $174 down over 3% while year-to-date, the stock has rallied 25%.  NVDA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold For the upcoming payment, the American semiconductor giant will pay a dividend of $0.01 per share on October 2, 2025. Investors must hold shares before the ex-dividend date of September 11, 2025, to qualify. NVDA dividend next payment date. Source: Dividend.com Notably, this payout is unchanged from the previous quarter and marks the company’s second consecutive year of dividend increases. For shareholders, owning 100 Nvidia shares will generate $1 in dividend income this quarter, or $4 annually at the current rate. With a forward yield of just 0.02%, dividends remain a token return for investors in a company that prioritizes reinvestment over income distribution. Nvidia stock fundamentals  Indeed, the dividend payment comes as the company continues to dominate in the artificial intelligence sector, backed by several fundamental elements.  For instance, in the second quarter of 2025, Nvidia reported $46.7 billion in quarterly revenue, up 56% year-over-year, and guided for $54 billion in the current quarter, slightly above expectations.  The results highlighted strong demand for its AI chips but also reflected challenges related to U.S. export restrictions on sales to China. On Wall Street, reactions have been mixed where firms like Morgan Stanley and Benchmark raised their price targets to $210 and $220, respectively, citing Nvidia’s AI dominance. Featured image via Shutterstock The post Nvidia to pay dividends on October 2;…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:35
Grayscale Seeks Approval For Spot Cardano And Polkadot ETFs As SEC Reviews Altcoin-Based Funds

Grayscale filed registration statements with the US SEC to launch spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA).
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:34
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices are Falling?

The post Crypto News: Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices are Falling? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto news shows sharp retreat in the market from its mid‑August peaks. Bitcoin price fell from about $124,000 on August 14 to roughly $108,500 this week. Ethereum eased from about $5,000 to $4,393. The pullback follows a wave of bad news for risk assets. U.S. inflation data surprised on the upside. Traders now expect any Federal Reserve rate cuts to be delayed. New reports show US consumer and producer prices rising faster than expected. According to analyst observations, Trump’s tariffs on imports are starting to bite. At the same time, crypto-focused funds have seen recent outflows. Together, these macro factors are weighing on cryptocurrency sentiment. Crypto News: Inflation and Tariff-Driven Price Pressure U.S. inflation metrics spiked in July. The Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped 0.9% month-on-month in July, the largest gain since June 2022. Service-sector prices led the increase, adding 1.1% on the month. Broadly, higher wholesale costs suggest businesses are passing on Trump’s import tariffs to consumers. As one economist put it, the PPI report was “a kick in the teeth” to anyone who thought tariffs wouldn’t hit domestic prices. Core inflation is also rising – the Fed’s preferred core PCE inflation rate is estimated at 2.9% for July, up from 2.8% in June. In other words, price pressures are proving stickier than expected. Tariffs have helped push prices higher. Durable goods and basic necessities have seen unusually large price gains. For example, durable consumer goods recorded their biggest price jump in years after June’s inflation data. Investors worry these costs will force the Fed to stay on hold. According to reports, a 0.9% jump in PPI was “three times higher than expected.” This is a bad sign for consumers and a signal that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates soon. That is what pushed the crypto market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:32
Top Pepe Coin (PEPE) Rival Eyes 45x Growth in 2025

When most people think of meme coins, PEPE and Dogecoin come to mind. They are still talked about daily across crypto Twitter and Reddit threads.
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 02:31
El Salvador Redistributes Bitcoin Holdings Across Multiple Wallets To Fend Off Quantum Threats

El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has overhauled how it stores the nation’s Bitcoin (BTC).
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:30
Pepe Coin (PEPE) Turned $500 Into $50,000 in Under 12 Weeks in 2023, AI Identifies the Next Token Set to Repeat It.

A few moments in crypto history feel almost unreal, and the rise of Pepe Coin (PEPE) in 2023 is one of them. The token shocked the market when early buyers saw life-changing gains, with just $500 turning into as much as $50,000 in under 12 weeks; that explosive move, which translated into over 2,100,000% growth [...] The post Pepe Coin (PEPE) Turned $500 Into $50,000 in Under 12 Weeks in 2023, AI Identifies the Next Token Set to Repeat It. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/31 02:30
BlockchainFX Presale Surpasses $6M: The Best Crypto to Buy Today Over Altcoins Like Tron and Sui

As the crypto market evolves, investors are increasingly searching for assets that offer more than short-term hype. While established altcoins such as Tron and Sui remain popular, they are often prone to sharp price drops that can erode investor confidence.  In contrast, BlockchainFX (BFX) has rapidly emerged as one of the best cryptos to buy
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:30
