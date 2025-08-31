2025-09-02 Tuesday

Why Bitcoin’s pullback hints at $100K danger despite macro optimism

Why Bitcoin’s pullback hints at $100K danger despite macro optimism

Bitcoin bulls and bears are set for a showdown at the $108K crucial inflection point
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:00
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
SEC Receives Filing For XRP Option ETF From $12-B Amplify

SEC Receives Filing For XRP Option ETF From $12-B Amplify

Based on an SEC filing, Amplify — an asset manager overseeing $12.6 billion — has submitted paperwork for an XRP Option Income ETF that it plans to list on the Cboe BZX Exchange and start trading in November. Related Reading: Crypto Cast As The Villain, But Banks Quietly Move Billions In Suspect Funds Rather than […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/31 03:00
A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Learn practical tips for building reliable GitHub workflows: Actions vs. workflows, caching, pinning, testing locally, and avoiding common pitfalls.
Hackernoon2025/08/31 03:00
Can Pepe Coin Repeat Its Magic? Analysts Predict Avalon X To Be The Next Big RWA Coin

Can Pepe Coin Repeat Its Magic? Analysts Predict Avalon X To Be The Next Big RWA Coin

The PEPE price bounce has reignited meme coin chatter, yet attention is drifting toward real-world asset plays that promise utility plus scarcity. In that lane, Avalon X (AVLX) keeps surfacing as a leading RWA coin, pairing property-linked value with travel perks and a supply design aimed at longevity. Pepe’s culture engine is powerful, but narrative
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:00
Encouraging Innovation And Experimentation In Various Areas Of Blockchain Technology

Encouraging Innovation And Experimentation In Various Areas Of Blockchain Technology

The post Encouraging Innovation And Experimentation In Various Areas Of Blockchain Technology appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain network designed as a “canary network” for the Polkadot ecosystem. It’s often referred to as a “testnet with real economic value” because it allows developers to test and experiment with new features and applications in a live environment, albeit with its own native token, KSM.  Kusama was created by the same team behind Polkadot, another blockchain platform. Polkadot is designed to connect multiple blockchains, known as parachains, to enable interoperability and scalability in the blockchain space. Kusama serves as a complementary network to Polkadot. Kusama is intended to be a wilder and less stable version of Polkadot. So ot allows developers to test new features, innovations, and parachains in a real-world environment without compromising the stability and security of the Polkadot network. This experimental nature is why it’s often referred to as a “canary network.” Just like Polkadot, Kusama uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. KSM holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security and governance. Stakers can earn rewards for validating transactions and securing the network. KSM is the native cryptocurrency of the Kusama network. It has various use cases, including participating in governance, staking for network security, and paying for transaction fees and services within the ecosystem. Kusama has its own governance system that enables token holders to participate in decision-making processes regarding network upgrades and changes. Token holders can propose and vote on referenda, making it a decentralized and community-driven network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/kusama-ksm-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:51
U.S.–Japan trade talks stalled after the Trump administration demanded that Japan buy more American rice

U.S.–Japan trade talks stalled after the Trump administration demanded that Japan buy more American rice

The U.S government’s demand for Japan to import more American rice is the latest wrench stalling plans for the drawn-out trade negotiations. According to a Saturday report by the Nikkei newspaper, the dispute was caused by a revised directive from President Donald Trump that included a commitment for Japan to boost imports of U.S. rice, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:50
Ozak AI: Top Presale Altcoin Analysts Are Watching for Explosive Gains

Ozak AI: Top Presale Altcoin Analysts Are Watching for Explosive Gains

The post Ozak AI: Top Presale Altcoin Analysts Are Watching for Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI (OZ) is a new AI and DePIN crypto project that attracts the attention of analysts and investors. The project will experience massive growth with its artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). Analysts are keeping a close eye on its potential to gain exponentially as its presale continues. Presale Details: A Growing Opportunity The Ozak AI presale has already raised over $2.53 million, with 833 million OZ tokens sold. The token’s current price is $0.01, and it is set to increase to $0.012 in the next stage, aiming for a final price of $1 per token. As the project expands, its value is projected to grow substantially, potentially offering returns of up to 1000%. The presale has already achieved a high completion percentage, and the minimum contribution to participate in the presale is 100 dollars. The rising interest in the use of the token of the OZ in conjunction with its rising utility indicates that the project is set to receive significant rewards. Ozak AI has also collaborated with Weblume, a no-code Web3 platform, to add real-time market alerts, further broadening the scope of the project.   Key Features: Innovation and Security Ozak AI stands out due to its integration of AI automation and DePIN technology. The AI automation increases the efficiency of decentralized services, and the DePIN layer makes its infrastructure more scalable and secure. These aspects will make the project sustainable in the competitive crypto market. The cross-chain compatibility of the platform enables the interaction with different blockchain networks, which also increases its versatility. Staking and governance are also part of Ozak AI, where a user can take part in decision-making and receive rewards. Strict security audits are done to guarantee security of user funds and data. Partnerships & Events: Expanding Reach and Value Ozak…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:45
Web3 Funding Hit $9.6B in Q2 Despite Fewer Deals

Web3 Funding Hit $9.6B in Q2 Despite Fewer Deals

The post Web3 Funding Hit $9.6B in Q2 Despite Fewer Deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in venture funding during the second quarter of 2025, making it the second-largest quarter on record, even as the number of deals fell to multi-year lows, according to a new report by Outlier Ventures. The research by the London-based venture capital firm could present a maturing market in which investors are putting more money into fewer projects. The findings suggest that Web3 fundraising is evolving from hype-driven activity toward targeted, durability-focused investment, with investors favoring foundational infrastructure and proven teams over volume. Only 306 deals were disclosed in the quarter, the lowest since mid-2023, but the median deal size rose across every stage. Outlier said this reflects a shift from broad, speculative investing to strategic, high-conviction allocations. Series A funding, which had slowed sharply during the bear market, staged a comeback. The median Series A round grew to $17.6 million, with 27 deals totaling $420 million, the largest since 2022. Seed funding also picked up, with a median size of $6.6 million. Token fundraising painted a split picture. Private token sales raised $410 million across just 15 deals—their strongest showing since 2021, while public token sales slumped 83% to $134 million, underscoring waning appetite for retail-focused offerings. Sectors such as cryptocurrency infrastructure, mining and validation, and compute networks saw the largest rounds, with medians ranging between $70 million and $112 million. Consumer-facing sectors, such as marketplaces, trailed significantly. “Capital is consolidating around the projects that can provide the rails for the next phase of adoption,” Outlier wrote, adding that infrastructure-first bets are viewed as “indispensable” to Web3’s long-term growth. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/29/web3-funding-hit-usd9-6b-in-q2-despite-fewer-deals
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:42
The Rise of Blockchain-Powered Sports Gaming

The Rise of Blockchain-Powered Sports Gaming

The post The Rise of Blockchain-Powered Sports Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pepe Hockey project aims to revolutionize the sports gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology, AI-powered gameplay, and meme-inspired branding. The innovative platform combines hockey management, strategic team building, fair play mechanics, and esports-ready features to engage gamers, crypto enthusiasts, and sports fans. With a bold vision and strong execution, the project is expected to become a cultural and technological breakthrough by the end of 2025 and beyond. Redefining Sports Gaming with Blockchain True Ownership Through NFTs Players act as team managers, collecting and training digital athletes represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These assets, including players, gear, and highlight clips, are fully owned and tradable on secondary marketplaces. This creates a vibrant economy where users can invest in their teams long-term, tapping into the growing trend of digital collectibles. Provably Fair Gameplay Each match is backed by a verifiable random seed from Chainlink’s VRF, and the results will be transparent and repeatable. This provable fairness increases player and bettor trust, allowing anyone to replay matches with the same results. The system’s 150-variable seed considers dynamic factors such as ice quality and crowd mood, adding depth without compromising integrity. Designed for Spectators and Esports Stream-Friendly Features The platform prioritizes spectators with AI-powered matches that stream automatically, featuring dynamic overlays, $PUCK trajectory visuals, and live stat feeds. Community-Driven Events From promotion/relegation leagues to DAO-voted special-rule tournaments like “Blizzard Cup” with doubled $PUCK friction, the game keeps players engaged with new, interactive formats. These events build a sense of community and competition, making the platform a natural choice for esports. A Sustainable Token Economy Balanced $PUCK Allocation The native cryptocurrency, with a 1 billion token supply, is thoughtfully distributed: 10% for presale, 35% for play-to-earn rewards over five years, 20% for staking and liquidity, and more for development and community initiatives. Quarterly token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:41
