2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Can Elon Musk’s $200M Plan Send Doge to $0.50?

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Can Elon Musk’s $200M Plan Send Doge to $0.50?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000987-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.75%
Suilend
SEND$0.5436-7.55%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:48
לַחֲלוֹק
Missed Shiba Inu? MoonBull Whitelist Is Your Golden Ticket To The Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025 – Jump In Before Gone

Missed Shiba Inu? MoonBull Whitelist Is Your Golden Ticket To The Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025 – Jump In Before Gone

Did you miss out on early investments in Shiba Inu and other meme coins? Wondering if there’s still time to catch a similar wave? The crypto market has seen explosive growth in meme coins, with Shiba Inu leading the charge. However, as the market matures, new opportunities are emerging. Over the years, meme coins have […]
CATCH
CATCH$0.0328-3.24%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.29596-18.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Hong Kong Police Crack Down on Stablecoin Scam, Arrest Three Suspects

Hong Kong Police Crack Down on Stablecoin Scam, Arrest Three Suspects

The post Hong Kong Police Crack Down on Stablecoin Scam, Arrest Three Suspects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong police successfully arrest three suspects in a stablecoin scam. Scam involved HK$3 million; no on-chain assets affected. Incident occurs amidst new stablecoin regulations effective since August 2025. Hong Kong authorities arrested three individuals after a 77-year-old woman lost HK$3 million in a stablecoin scam at a Sheung Wan currency exchange shop, reported on August 30. This highlights ongoing crypto scam risks despite regulatory measures, as criminals exploited Hong Kong’s nascent stablecoin regulations, underscoring the importance of investor vigilance in volatile environments. Hong Kong Police Arrests Shake Up Crypto Security Standards Hong Kong’s Technology and Financial Crime Unit, led by Inspector Tsang Kin-wah, swiftly targeted a stablecoin scam involving three suspects who defrauded a senior citizen of HK$3 million. The scam unfolded at a virtual currency exchange in Sheung Wan, focusing on retail users. The event emphasizes vulnerabilities within cash transactions interfacing with cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong, particularly under the new Stablecoin Ordinance enacted in August 2025. Provisional charges have been made, with further arrests possible. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility and be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly those appearing on social media.” — Julia Leung, CEO, Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) New Stablecoin Ordinance Underlines Importance of Robust Regulatory Frameworks Did you know? Hong Kong’s new Stablecoin Ordinance demands strict licensing, arising from an increase in scams exploiting regulatory uncertainties in transitional periods. CoinMarketCap reports Tether USDt at a stable price of $1.00, with a market cap of $167.59 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $90.93 billion, marking a 33.94% decrease. The stablecoin’s market dominance stands at 4.45%, with minor fluctuations over recent months. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu suggest a…
Capverse
CAP$0.07011-0.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.75%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02705-0.91%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:43
לַחֲלוֹק
Strategy Dodges Troubling Lawsuit As Investors Drop Class Action Alleging Bitcoin Treasury Misled Them ⋆ ZyCrypto

Strategy Dodges Troubling Lawsuit As Investors Drop Class Action Alleging Bitcoin Treasury Misled Them ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Strategy Dodges Troubling Lawsuit As Investors Drop Class Action Alleging Bitcoin Treasury Misled Them ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A class action lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, lodged by investors who alleged the Bitcoin treasury firm made false and misleading statements about its BTC strategy, has been dropped. Relief For Strategy According to a legal filing submitted to federal court in Virginia, the lead plaintiffs, represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pomerantz LLP, voluntarily dropped the case. The withdrawal, first reported by Bloomberg on Friday, is with prejudice, meaning the case is over and cannot be re-filed in the same court, or any court. The suit, which was initially filed in May against Strategy and its executives, including Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang, specifically claimed that the defendants overstated the profitability of its Bitcoin investment strategy and treasury operations, while understating volatility risks associated with the apex crypto. The class action also took issue with Strategy’s adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s ASU 2023-08 that allows it to record quarter-to-quarter swings in the price of Bitcoin held on its balance sheets.  Previously, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company recorded its Bitcoin at original purchase cost; while it could write down pullbacks in the token’s price as “impairment charges,” it could not mark up price gains unless tokens were liquidated.  Advertisement &nbsp Strategy posted roughly $5.9 billion in unrealized losses on its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 2025, as a dramatic market correction weighed on results. Bitcoin slumped over 11% in the quarter, marking its weakest first-quarter performance since 2015. According to the complaint, Strategy failed to properly disclose the exact nature or scope of the impact of the new accounting standards on its financial statements, while downplaying risks to investors.  Corporate Crypto Treasury Trend Grows Strategy started accumulating Bitcoin in August 2020 and currently holds 632,457 BTC worth $68.69…
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.2317-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,051.13+0.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-3.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:36
לַחֲלוֹק
Former Governor of the People’s Bank of China Publishes Article Concerning the Cryptocurrency Sector: Issues Warning

Former Governor of the People’s Bank of China Publishes Article Concerning the Cryptocurrency Sector: Issues Warning

The post Former Governor of the People’s Bank of China Publishes Article Concerning the Cryptocurrency Sector: Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, wrote an extensive article on stablecoins and digital payment systems, highlighting the limitations and potential risks of these assets. Key points highlighted in Zhou’s article include: Decentralization isn’t suitable for every financial service: Zhou noted that the notion that “every service needs to be decentralized” is overblown, and that account-based centralized management systems are still operating strongly. Technology is not a sufficient criterion: The success of payment systems depends not only on technical advantages but also on factors such as security and regulatory compliance. Market manipulation and investor risk: Stabilcoin argued that price and market manipulation in the stablecoin markets has not yet been prevented, which magnifies the risk by attracting unqualified investors. Insufficient demand problem: Zhou stated that stablecoins without sufficient usage may not be able to circulate effectively in the market, so they cannot be issued even if a license is obtained. The advantage of existing payment systems: He reminded that the current system, especially in individual payments, has already fallen to very low levels in terms of cost, and the use of stablecoins will not be exempt from regulation costs such as KYC and AML. Zhou noted that stablecoin issuers tend to minimize costs and maximize issuance to gain wider acceptance, an approach similar to central banks’ power to “print money.” However, stablecoin issuers’ lack of understanding of monetary policy and macroeconomic regulations brings with them the risks of uncontrolled issuance and high leverage. Although regulations such as the GENIUS Act in the US and the Stablecoin Law in Hong Kong seek to solve these problems, Zhou stated that current controls are inadequate and drew attention to the following issues: Reserve management: Where and by whom are the reserves of issued stablecoins held is a critical issue.…
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.75%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-3.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Retail giant Walmart launches four AI-powered agents

Retail giant Walmart launches four AI-powered agents

The post Retail giant Walmart launches four AI-powered agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart introduced new “super agents” meant to cut work for employees and customers alike. At its Retail Rewired innovation event, the company debuted four agents. Marty for sellers and suppliers, Sparky for shoppers, an Associate Agent for employees, and a Developer Agent. Tariffs, inflation, and other cost pressures have raised doubts about household spending, pushing retailers to look for ways to keep sales moving. Some are betting on hands-on service led by store teams, while others are turning to artificial intelligence to streamline how people shop. Walmart falls into the latter group. The four AI agents handle jobs such as payroll, paid time off, merchandising, and recommending items for specific occasions, bringing many tools together to simplify how people interact with the company. “Having a plethora of different agents can very quickly become confusing,” Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer for Walmart Global, said at the event. David Glick, senior vice president for Enterprise Business Solutions at Walmart, said the Associate Agent serves as “a single point of entry where any associate can find access to all of the agents we’ve built on the back end.” “As you speak to it more, as you work with it more, it’ll know more about you”, he added. Walmart is not alone in leaning into AI. The shift comes as retailers search for ways to blunt rising costs for consumers and meet policy pressures. During Amazon’s four-day Prime Day in July, generative AI usage climbed 3,300% year over year. Google Cloud AI also teamed with body-care brand Lush to visually identify unpackaged products, helping lower training costs for new staff. Walmart is also investing in spatial and physical AI by building “digital twins” of its stores and clubs, virtual replicas used to monitor and manage operations. With this approach, the company can “detect, diagnose…
Vice
VICE$0.01401+6.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.75%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Is MAGACOIN the Next 15,000% Gainer? ETH and BONK Whales Signal Strong Presale Demand

Is MAGACOIN the Next 15,000% Gainer? ETH and BONK Whales Signal Strong Presale Demand

The post Is MAGACOIN the Next 15,000% Gainer? ETH and BONK Whales Signal Strong Presale Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market pullback has forced traders to seek shelter as the volatility ranges on. Despite the cautious atmosphere, Ethereum and BONK holders continue to shake up the market with their moves. Indeed, moves from these large holders into early-stage tokens have sparked conversations in multiple crypto circles. Importantly, the question many are asking now […] Source: https://zycrypto.com/is-magacoin-the-next-15000-gainer-eth-and-bonk-whales-signal-strong-presale-demand/
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-9.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.75%
Ethereum
ETH$4,351.53-2.38%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000251-10.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.75%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:11
לַחֲלוֹק
Floki Recovery From Dip Strengthens Outlook For Sustained Upward Momentum

Floki Recovery From Dip Strengthens Outlook For Sustained Upward Momentum

The post Floki Recovery From Dip Strengthens Outlook For Sustained Upward Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLOKI is consolidating at a critical support level, with analysts closely watching the $0.00009300 zone as a deciding factor for its next move. This area has acted as a strong floor in recent months, and holding above it could lay the foundation for a new rally. Current market data shows the altcoin trading with steady volumes, highlighting renewed investor interest despite recent volatility. The weekly structure shows accumulation between $0.00009300 and $0.00012000, with upside potential toward $0.00014000–$0.00016000 if momentum builds. While short-term dips have tested investor confidence, both chart projections and trading activity indicate resilience. It remains positioned as a high-risk, high-reward asset within the meme coin sector, attracting traders seeking breakout opportunities. Key Support at $0.00009300 Zone Analyst Crypto Monkey has identified the $0.00009300 support level as an essential area for the coin’s short-term stability. The weekly chart shows the token consolidating near this zone, which has acted as a reliable floor during recent months. Sustaining above this level could allow the token to build strength for another upward attempt. FLOKIUSDT Chart | Source:x If the price holds, projections suggest a potential move toward the $0.00014000 resistance, an area where past reversals occurred. Hence, a breakout above that point may extend gains toward $0.00016000 and higher. However, failure to maintain the $0.00009300 level could trigger a decline into lower demand zones between $0.00007800 and $0.00008200, delaying any recovery attempts. Accumulation Phase and Long-Term Structure The chart projection indicates that it could remain within a range between $0.00009300 and $0.00012000 before establishing a stronger breakout. Analysts note this type of consolidation often represents accumulation, where the token prepares for more defined upward momentum. Crypto Peer 🇺🇸 shared a chart suggesting that the recent pullback is not a breakdown but rather a healthy retest of support. Historical structures show similar conditions…
NEAR
NEAR$2.356-2.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006108-15.90%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Home Invasion Ringleader Gets More Prison Time for Beating Witness

Bitcoin Home Invasion Ringleader Gets More Prison Time for Beating Witness

A Florida man sentenced to 47 years in prison for orchestrating a string of violent home invasions got extra time for attacking a witness.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.07%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00646-3.58%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:01
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details