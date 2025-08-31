2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September?

Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September?

But August broke that pattern: both assets faced significant outflows at the same time, highlighting how uncertainty in U.S. monetary […] The post Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September? appeared first on Coindoo.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/31 04:01
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP vs DOGE vs MAGAX: Which Cryptocurrency Will Double Faster?

XRP vs DOGE vs MAGAX: Which Cryptocurrency Will Double Faster?

Beyond Crypto Giants: The New Crypto Attracting Attention for Exponential Returns Crypto investors are always looking for the best coin […] The post XRP vs DOGE vs MAGAX: Which Cryptocurrency Will Double Faster? appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.7712-1.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21183-2.63%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002403-3.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/31 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Crypto to Buy Now? BlockDAG, Ethereum, Hedera, and Solana Gain Momentum

Best Crypto to Buy Now? BlockDAG, Ethereum, Hedera, and Solana Gain Momentum

Crypto in 2025 is shifting away from hype and toward projects proving they can last. Token2049, Asia’s largest Web3 conference, has once again placed a spotlight on projects with staying power. While Ethereum, Hedera, and Solana remain central to the conversation, BlockDAG is generating buzz for a different reason: its timing. By tying its presale bonus to Token2049, it has transformed a fundraising event into global validation. Here’s why BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy now, followed by key updates on ETH, HBAR, and SOL. BlockDAG (BDAG): Token2049 Bonus Turns Presale Into a Global Stage BlockDAG has rewritten the rules of presales by aligning its 2049% bonus with Token2049 Singapore. Unlike projects that simply appear at conferences for visibility, BlockDAG designed its largest incentive to go live during the event, ensuring its presale ends on a global stage where 25,000+ attendees and 7,000 companies gather. This move signals ambition and execution, not just marketing. The presale stats underline the traction. BlockDAG has already raised $387 million, sold 25.6 billion BDAG coins, and is currently in Batch 30 at $0.03. From the starting price of $0.001 in Batch 1, early participants have already secured a 2,900% ROI. With a listing price set at $0.05, the upside remains attractive for latecomers But what makes BlockDAG one of the best cryptos to buy now isn’t just its numbers. Its DAG-based Proof-of-Work model enables faster, more scalable transactions, while EVM compatibility allows developers to migrate and launch dApps with ease. Add to this a gamified ecosystem, including features like the Buyer Battles leaderboard, and BlockDAG is proving that community growth is part of its core design. By choosing Token2049 as the backdrop, BlockDAG has made clear its intent: not to fade quietly but to close its presale with urgency, visibility, and scale. This deliberate timing, coupled with proven results, is why BlockDAG tops the list of cryptos worth watching as the next cycle builds. Ethereum (ETH): Steady Progress and Layer 2 Growth Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the market. Trading at around $3,170 in August 2025, ETH is benefiting from growth in Layer 2 scaling solutions such as zkSync, Base, and Optimism. These networks reduce costs, speed up transactions, and expand Ethereum’s reach to new applications. Institutional adoption continues to strengthen, with ETFs and tokenised assets increasingly anchored to Ethereum’s network. While newer blockchains may outpace it in speed, Ethereum’s unmatched developer base and broad ecosystem still make it one of the best cryptos to buy now for long-term stability and growth. Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise Adoption Finally Gains Traction Hedera is gaining relevance as real-world adoption expands. Partnerships with global firms such as IBM, Google, and Avery Dennison are evolving into practical deployments. In August 2025, HBAR trades near $0.19, showing stability even as other altcoins struggle. With its hashgraph consensus, Hedera offers speed and low energy usage, making it attractive for enterprises and governments. Its growing role in stablecoin pilots and supply chain tracking demonstrates how it’s carving out real-world use cases. These factors secure Hedera’s place among the best cryptos to buy now for those focused on compliance and institutional adoption. Solana (SOL): Performance and Ecosystem Expansion Solana has rebounded strongly, trading around $114 in August 2025, supported by improvements in reliability and throughput. The launch of the Firedancer validator client has eased network congestion, boosting confidence in its ability to handle large-scale usage. NFT activity has also surged, with Solana surpassing Ethereum in weekly mint volume at times. The release of Solana Mobile’s second device has expanded its reach in consumer adoption, while developers are actively building in gaming, DePIN, and social apps. These factors reinforce Solana as one of the best cryptos to buy now for those betting on high-performance blockchains. Final Word: Four Picks, One Clear Leader Ethereum keeps its throne, Hedera is proving its enterprise value, and Solana continues to impress with speed and adoption. Yet BlockDAG has done something different, linking presale urgency to Token2049’s global spotlight and backing it with hard numbers: $387M raised, 25.6B coins sold, Batch 30 price $0.03, and 2,900% ROI since launch.  For anyone asking what the best crypto to buy now is, BlockDAG’s mix of execution, scale, and timing makes it the standout candidate in 2025. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Best Crypto to Buy Now? BlockDAG, Ethereum, Hedera, and Solana Gain Momentum appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.80%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.32%
Solana
SOL$199.56-2.56%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
AAVE Targets $430, HBAR Tests $0.245 While BlockDAG Unveils 2049% Bonus Ahead of Token2049

AAVE Targets $430, HBAR Tests $0.245 While BlockDAG Unveils 2049% Bonus Ahead of Token2049

Momentum in crypto isn’t only about price swings, it’s about strategy. AAVE’s dip raised questions, but buyers stepped in fast, […] The post AAVE Targets $430, HBAR Tests $0.245 While BlockDAG Unveils 2049% Bonus Ahead of Token2049 appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.32%
Hedera
HBAR$0.21573-3.31%
AaveToken
AAVE$307.05-4.60%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/31 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
SHIB Price Crashes but Team Doesn't Give Up, Major Statement Says

SHIB Price Crashes but Team Doesn't Give Up, Major Statement Says

Top Shiba Inu executive has reacted to recent SHIB price crash
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.32%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
From $0.021 to $0.05: Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy for High ROI

From $0.021 to $0.05: Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy for High ROI

The cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, with new presales offering investors the chance to enter projects before they launch on major exchanges. While Bitcoin Hyper and Nexchain have both drawn interest, BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly positioned itself as one of the best cryptos to buy thanks to its presale momentum, high-yield staking model, and its
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29048-4.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.15044-1.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Why Moonshot MAGAX Might Be the Smarter Play Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025

Why Moonshot MAGAX Might Be the Smarter Play Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025

MAGAX combines meme culture with AI-powered utility and deflationary tokenomics. Discover why this presale token may be a smarter play than SHIB.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-1.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04351-17.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-3.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 04:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Why Pepeto leads over other coins in growth potential

Why Pepeto leads over other coins in growth potential

The post Why Pepeto leads over other coins in growth potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Pepeto presale hits $6.4m, eyeing 2025 bull run dominance over its rivals. Summary Pepeto presale raises $6.4m with zero fee tools and 236% APY staking for early buyers At $0.000000150 Pepeto offers meme power plus real products for massive bull run gains Audited contracts whale backing and fair tokenomics make Pepeto a breakout 2025 presale Which presale will lead the 2025 bull run and bring the breakout gains investors are chasing? The market is full of new projects, but not all are built to last. In the middle of this noise, Pepeto (PEPETO) is standing out.  While names like Bitcoin Hyper are getting some attention, Pepeto is gaining real momentum with audited contracts, whale buying, and live tools that most presale tokens do not have. With more than $6.4 million raised, over 100,000 community members, and a presale price of just $0.000000150, Pepeto has become the strongest player in the presale space. Its mix of meme energy and working products gives it a clear edge in a market often driven only by hype. But how does it compare to projects like  Bitcoin Hyper that are also looking for investors? Bitcoin hyper fast but dependent Bitcoin Hyper (BTH) promotes itself as a quicker, cheaper version of Bitcoin. That idea appeals to some BTC fans, but its future depends on Bitcoin’s growth. Without its own independent drivers, its upside is capped. Pepeto, however, is building an ecosystem that grows no matter what happens to Bitcoin. With over 100,000 members, audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, and whales buying during presale, Pepeto’s path is independent and gives it a stronger curve for growth. Is Pepeto the best crypto presale right now? Pepeto’s edge…
RealLink
REAL$0.05686-1.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,051.13+0.05%
BUY THE HAT
BTH$0.0007827-24.63%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:58
לַחֲלוֹק
El Salvador Redistributes Bitcoin Holdings Across Multiple Wallets To Fend Off Quantum Threats ⋆ ZyCrypto

El Salvador Redistributes Bitcoin Holdings Across Multiple Wallets To Fend Off Quantum Threats ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post El Salvador Redistributes Bitcoin Holdings Across Multiple Wallets To Fend Off Quantum Threats ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has overhauled how it stores the nation’s Bitcoin (BTC). The Central American nation moved its entire BTC reserve holdings out of a single wallet and split them into 14 new wallet addresses as part of a precaution to boost security and protect against quantum-computing attacks that could emerge in the future. Making BTC Holdings Resistant To Quantum Attacks The country’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) stated that quantum computers could theoretically break public-private key cryptography using Shor’s algorithm, which affects not only Bitcoin but also banking, email, and communications systems. “By splitting funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack is minimized,” the Bitcoin Office posited in the Friday X post, adding that each address holds up to 500 BTC. generally a good practice I’d say to store in multiple UTXOs rather than single address/single large UTXO, or multiple UTXOs but heavy address reuse — Adam Back (@adam3us) August 30, 2025 The Bitcoin Office elaborated that once funds are spent from a Bitcoin address, its public keys are exposed and vulnerable — making it a target for quantum computing attacks. Advertisement &nbsp “When a Bitcoin transaction is signed and broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, potentially exposing the address to quantum attacks that could discover private keys and redirect funds before the transaction [is confirmed],” ONBTC stated. At press time, El Salvador held over 6,283 BTC worth around $682 million, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. The Latin nation has not acquired more BTC since February 2025, when its loan deal with the IMF kicked off. Discussions of quantum threats have circulated in the cryptosphere for years, but became more amplified this year after Google launched Willow, a quantum supercomputer…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03077-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,051.13+0.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.07%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:54
לַחֲלוֹק
Pepe Coin (PEPE) isn’t the Only Meme Coin, These Coins Could Multiply $100 by 50x in 3 Months.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) isn’t the Only Meme Coin, These Coins Could Multiply $100 by 50x in 3 Months.

The post Pepe Coin (PEPE) isn’t the Only Meme Coin, These Coins Could Multiply $100 by 50x in 3 Months. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin is still riding high, but several new projects are poised to deliver massive returns to early investors as the crypto scene heats up for 2025. Here are four coins that could flip a $100 stake into $5,000 or more in a speedy three-month window, with Little Pepe (LILPEPE) at the front of the pack. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin Ready to Pop Pepe Coin lit the fire for meme coin fandom, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is now rewriting the future leaderboard. Trading at $0.0021 in the 12th stage of its presale, this bargain price keeps the door wide open for fresh money. The project has already secured $22,606,504 in presale cash, garnered over 35,983 holders, and built a vibrant Telegram community of 28,045. Those numbers are more than a buzz—they shout growth, echoing the early days of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin before they blasted off into the crypto record books. Little Pepe is turning heads because it charges zero taxes on transactions, pays you for staking, and passed a CertiK security audit. Those factors alone give investors peace of mind. To keep the momentum going, the team kicked off a $777,000 giveaway that pulled in more than 231,000 participants—proof that the viral marketing strategy is working. Even cautious estimates show that if LILPEPE hits $0.10—totally achievable in the next bull run—early investors stand to make more than a 4,000% gain from today’s price. For anyone hunting a legit “ground floor” meme coin, Little Pepe is the strongest bet for 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE): The OG Meme Coin Is Back in Action Dogecoin is showing it’s still a heavyweight. On-chain data from Santiment shows 2025 has already seen 8 million Dogecoin addresses with a balance of more than zero, up a million new holders in under eight months. That…
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.07%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5405-1.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 03:50
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details