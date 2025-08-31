2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Grayscale Seeks Approval For Spot Cardano And Polkadot ETFs As SEC Reviews Altcoin-Based Funds

Major cryptocurrency investment company Grayscale Investments filed registration statements with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). The Cardano fund would be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker GADA. The Coinbase Custody platform would handle the custody, and it would track ADA's price using the CoinDesk Cardano Index (ADX). Shares would be issued in blocks of 10,000 and may allow ADA staking for rewards in the future. The proposed Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF would trade on Nasdaq under the ticker DOT and track the CoinDesk DOT CCIXber Reference Rate. Both funds are designed as passive vehicles that offer investors exposure to the underlying assets without requiring them to directly hold them. Grayscale's S-1 for a spot DOT ETF came months after the US stock exchange, Nasdaq, sought permission to list the fund on February 24, and NYSE Arca did the same for ADA. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart explained that these are not brand-new proposals but rather continuations of applications already in motion. "Grayscale submits S-1s for both their Cardano and Polkadot ETFs. They had already submitted 19b-4s for each of these — so these aren't brand new filings," he wrote on X. Cardano was recently trading 0.4% higher while DOT has dived 1% over the past 24 hours, according to market data provider CoinGecko. Their lackluster performances have dovetailed with wider losses in crypto markets in recent days, with most major assets in the red over the past week. Altcoin ETF Filings Proliferate Grayscale's latest crypto ETF proposal comes as investment firms increasingly seek regulatory clearance for digital asset-based funds in the U.S. amid the country's rolled-back crypto industry regulations and as investor demand for crypto-focused products…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 04:12
Litecoin Falls Below The Critical Low Of $111

Litecoin Falls Below The Critical Low Of $111

Aug 30, 2025 at 19:04 // Price ﻿The price of Litecoin (LTC) has fallen below the moving average lines after a four-day price battle at the 50-day SMA support. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The bears had the upper hand, and drove the price to a low of $110. The LTC priceis predicted to hit the current support of $107. If the current support is broken, the selling pressure could continue. However, the price of Litecoin is expected to fall further. On the 19th of August, a declining candlestick body approached the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The upward correction predicts that LTC will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or $92.48. Meanwhile, the altcoin is slipping and approaching its current support of $107. LTC price indicators analysis On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating that the cryptocurrency will continue to fall. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating the current decline. The LTC price is forming doji candlesticks near the current support as it resumes its rise above this level. Technical Indicators Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 What's next for Litecoin? The 4-hour chart shows that Litecoin is trading in a tight range above the $108 support and below the moving average lines. The price of the cryptocurrency has retested the current support level and retraced twice. The upward correction was halted by the resistance at $116 and the moving average lines. The price of Litecoin will fall if the current support level is broken.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 04:09
Ripple (XRP) Rallies Past $3 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 45x Rally

Ripple (XRP) Rallies Past $3 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 45x Rally

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stealing the spotlight as its meteoric rise edges closer to a staggering 45x rally. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when it is in stage 7 of presale. Mutuum Finance already has over $15.15 million raised and has gained over 15800 investors. While Ripple's XRP makes headlines for breaking past the $3 threshold, all eyes are on Mutuum Finance's explosive momentum, driven by growing investor interest, innovative lending protocols, and heightened activity across the DeFi ecosystem. This dual market surge underscores a shifting dynamic where established tokens like XRP continue steady growth, but high-upside DeFi newcomers such as MUTM are increasingly shaping the narrative of crypto's next wave. XRP Price Outlook: Testing the $3 Threshold XRP is trading at $3.00, hovering at a pivotal resistance point that market watchers say could determine its next move. Analysts note that a sustained breakout above $3.20–$3.40 may pave the way for a move toward $3.70 or higher, supported by improved on-chain metrics and potential institutional interest. However, some caution that repeated rejections around this zone could lead to a pullback toward $2.83 or lower, highlighting the importance of close price structure and volume action in the coming sessions. As XRP's short-term outlook continues to unfold, investor attention is also expanding toward innovative DeFi platforms like Mutuum Finance that are gaining traction in the broader altcoin market. Mutuum Finance Presale Success Mutuum Finance is thriving in the DeFi market. It has a 95.0/100 trust score, audited and certified by Certik. The project is offering a safe platform to perform DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing tried and tested lending functionalities with the security of a new environment. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also has a coming Ethereum, overcollateralized stablecoin that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 04:08
Gavin Newsom Teases Meme Token Targeting Trump

Gavin Newsom Teases Meme Token Targeting Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's "about to put out" a satirical meme coin dubbed "Trump Corruption Coin," a jab he floated during a podcast interview with journalist Kara Swisher as part of his broader online mockery attempts at President Donald Trump's brand and crypto forays.
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/31 04:07
Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens As ETF Flows, On-Chain Signals Point To Resilience

Bitcoin's Institutional Backbone Strengthens As ETF Flows, On-Chain Signals Point To Resilience

The post Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens As ETF Flows, On-Chain Signals Point To Resilience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens As ETF Flows, On-Chain Signals Point To Resilience Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens Despite Rotation to Ether Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-institutional-backbone-etf-flows-onchain-signals-aug-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:04
Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens Despite Rotation to Ether

Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens Despite Rotation to Ether

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens Despite Rotation to Ether Bitcoin (BTC) remains the crypto market’s institutional anchor even as late-August data show a temporary rotation toward Ether. Fresh ETF flow figures, evolving U.S. rules that improve fund plumbing, and on-chain market structure suggest BTC’s longer-term investment case is intact—supported by deep liquidity and a clear macro narrative, even through pockets of volatility. Reuters+1 Bitcoin Today: Price, Context, and Liquidity Bitcoin surged to fresh records earlier this month on regulatory tailwinds and institutional demand, briefly topping $120,000 before consolidating. Momentum cooled into month-end, with on-chain analysts flagging a nearby support band around the low-$100Ks where buyers historically step in. Liquidity remains robust, and derivatives open interest has stayed elevated, reflecting ongoing institutional participation. Market structure: Glassnode’s late-August read showed BTC trading near $111k, testing technical supports around $107k–$109k, while noting that losses remained relatively shallow given the macro backdrop. Glassnode Insights ETF Flows: The Biggest Driver of Institutional Bitcoin Exposure If 2024 was the year spot Bitcoin ETFs opened the gates, 2025 has been the year flows and rules matured. In July, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted record two-day net inflows of $2.2B and $3.4B for the month to that point—evidence that pensions, RIAs, and multi-asset funds are using the wrapper for regulated exposure. A critical July policy shift by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allowing in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETFs has further reduced frictions and potential tax drag, improving the product’s operational efficiency for large allocators. Into the final August sessions, daily prints have been choppy across issuers—but the flow tape still underscores persistent institutional engagement. (Recent daily totals and cumulative figures are tracked by Farside Investors.) August Rotation to Ether Is Real—but Doesn’t Break the BTC Thesis Data for August show meaningful rotation into U.S. spot Ether ETFs, even as some Bitcoin funds saw outflows. CoinShares’ weekly survey highlighted Bitcoin outflows versus multi-billion-dollar inflows to Ether in mid-to-late August, a pattern echoed by other market trackers. The Block’s synthesis put ETH ETF net inflows on pace for ~$4B for the month, while several trackers show BTC ETFs experiencing net outflows in the same period. What it means: Rotations like this are typical late-cycle behavior as investors seek relative value, yield (via staking in ETH’s case), or fresh narratives. BTC’s case remains macro, liquidity, and reserve-asset–led: it is the deepest, most institutionally held, and most index-like crypto exposure—attributes that do not vanish with a month of rotation. On-Chain Signals: Supportive but Not Euphoric Holder behavior: Glassnode’s week-34 update noted BTC near support with spot demand neutral and perpetuals slightly bearish, a mix that often precedes range-building rather than capitulation. Short-term holders have shown pockets of stress near resistance, but drawdowns have been contained to date. Glassnode Insights Dominance: Bitcoin’s market-cap dominance has eased from recent highs as capital explores ETH and select large-cap alts, yet BTC remains the benchmark allocation for multi-asset managers building long-term crypto sleeves. (Live dominance charts: CoinMarketCap.) CoinMarketCap Supply and Miners: Post-Halving Reality Four months after the April 2024 halving, miner economics have gone through the familiar post-halving squeeze → adaptation cycle. A JPMorgan readout for July showed mining profitability at the highest level since the halving, aided by price strength and efficiency gains across listed miners. Meanwhile, parts of the sector continue to diversify into AI/data-center partnerships to stabilize revenue, a theme tracked since last year. Bottom line: Reduced issuance remains a durable supply headwind, even if price performance doesn’t move in a straight line each post-halving cycle. (Earlier cycle-to-cycle comparisons this year underscored how maturing market structure can temper the amplitude of post-halving rallies.) Policy & Plumbing: Why Rules Matter for Big Money Two developments stand out for Bitcoin’s institutional story this summer: Record-setting ETF intake in July reinforced that regulated wrappers—not offshore venues—now set the marginal demand curve for BTC in the U.S. The SEC’s in-kind creation/redemption green light in late July reduces costs and operational friction, making it easier for large APs to move inventory and keep ETF prices tight to NAV—a crucial feature for buy-and-hold allocators. Add in broader regulatory clarity and the narrative from Washington favoring digital-asset innovation, and the policy backdrop looks more constructive than in prior cycles. Key Data at a Glance (Late August 2025) Price context: BTC made new highs in mid-August before consolidating; late-month ranges clustered around the low-$100Ks per Glassnode. Flows: July set all-time two-day net inflow records for U.S. spot BTC ETFs; August flows turned mixed with ETH leading net inflows per multiple trackers. Rules: In-kind creations/redemptions now allowed for BTC/ETH ETFs, improving fund efficiency. Miners: Profitability in July reached the highest since the halving, per JPMorgan. Why Bitcoin Still Anchors Institutional Crypto Portfolios Even with August’s rotation into Ether, three attributes keep Bitcoin central to institutional portfolios: 1) Depth & Liquidity: Bitcoin’s ETF ecosystem has grown quickly, compressing spreads and deepening two-way markets. That scale is essential for insurers, pensions, and sovereign wealth funds that must move size without slippage. 2) Macro Hedge & Digital Reserve Narrative: BTC behaves as a scarce, policy-independent asset whose supply schedule is transparent and credibly enforced—an investment case that remains distinct from platform tokens. 3) Cleaner Access Pathways: The regulatory arc—spanning spot ETFs, operational enhancements, and standardized custody—lowers career risk for CIOs who might otherwise avoid direct token handling. What to Watch in September ETF Tape: Whether BTC resumes net inflows as month-end rotations settle, especially with in-kind mechanics now embedded. (Daily: Farside.) On-Chain Thresholds: Glassnode’s support/resistance bands around $107k–$113k; a sustained reclaim could re-ignite trend following. Glassnode Insights Miner Activity: Follow listed-miner updates; profitability trends post-July can influence near-term sell pressure from treasuries. Macro Calendar: Rate-cut expectations and dollar moves—a key driver of risk appetite and cross-asset flows. (Context: Reuters macro coverage of BTC’s record run this month.) Quick FAQ Is Ether “replacing” Bitcoin for institutions?No. August shows rotation, not replacement. Ether’s yield and ETF novelty attracted flows, but BTC retains benchmark status for long-horizon allocators. Do post-halving returns look weaker than past cycles?Yes, this cycle’s amplitude is lower—consistent with a maturing asset class and the rise of ETF-driven demand over speculative spot. That doesn’t negate the supply story; it changes the tempo. What’s the single most important near-term driver?Flows. With in-kind creations/redemptions enabled, watch net ETF intake as the cleanest gauge of incremental institutional demand. This post Bitcoin’s Institutional Backbone Strengthens Despite Rotation to Ether first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/31 04:03
MAGACOIN FINANCE: Scam or Opportunity? On-Chain Data and Analyst Insights Reveal the Truth

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Scam or Opportunity? On-Chain Data and Analyst Insights Reveal the Truth

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:03
Flash Floods Expected Amid Record Labor Day Travel

Flash Floods Expected Amid Record Labor Day Travel

The post Flash Floods Expected Amid Record Labor Day Travel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Thunderstorms that prompted flash flood warnings in the Dallas area disrupted hundreds of flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday, interfering with transit at one of the world’s busiest travel hubs as a record-setting number of people are projected to travel over the Labor Day weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration warned of nearly hour-long delays because of inclement weather. getty Key Facts More than 400 flights departing Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were delayed as of 3:15 p.m. EDT, with over 110 flights canceled, while 305 flights traveling to the hub were delayed and around another 150 flights canceled, according to FlightAware. Some 54% of flights leaving Dallas Fort Worth on Saturday had been disrupted, with 43% of flights delayed and 11% canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration warned of average delays of more than 50 minutes at Dallas Fort Worth, citing nearby thunderstorms, after previously issuing an advisory warning of delays of more than two hours. Travel woes in Dallas appear to be impacting American Airlines more than other U.S. airlines, with about 514 of American’s flights delayed and 225 canceled. Periodic showers and thunderstorms will persist in the region through the Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service, which issued flash flood warnings in and around Dallas County, though those did not include the airport itself as of mid-afternoon. Big Number 87.8 million. That’s how many people traveled through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2024, ranking it the third-busiest hub globally behind Atlanta (108 million) and Dubai (92.3 million), according to Airports Council International World. Where Else Are Flights Being Delayed? The FAA previously warned of ground delays at Dallas Love Field Airport, where 98 flights—about 45% of the domestic hub’s departures—were delayed as of Saturday afternoon. How Many People Will Travel This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:02
NFT sales plunge to $129.6m, Pudgy Penguins jump 63%

NFT sales plunge to $129.6m, Pudgy Penguins jump 63%

The post NFT sales plunge to $129.6m, Pudgy Penguins jump 63% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has continued its downward trend, with sales volume falling 8.53% to $129.6 million. Summary NFT sales declined 8.5% to $129.6 million amid broader crypto market weakness Pudgy Penguins stands out as the week’s top performer with 63% growth CryptoPunks maintained its premium status with all top five individual sales According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has surged once again, with NFT buyers rising by 18.06% to 541,831, and NFT sellers increasing by 17.05% to 385,179. NFT transactions have grown by 11.96% to 1,814,788. The slump is closely tied to the overall market situation. The Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $108,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $4,300. The global crypto market cap is now $3.75 trillion, down from last week’s market cap of $3.98 trillion. Polygon sales jump 16% Ethereum has maintained its leading position, with $54.5 million in sales, and has dropped 8.24% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has surged by 42.68% to $20.1 million. Polygon (POL) has maintained second place with $18.9 million with a 16.12% surge. BNB (BNB) Chain holds third position with $13.4 million, falling 34.77%. Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam) Mythos Chain sits in fourth with $10.2 million, up 4.71%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.7 million, declining 30.28%. Immutable (IMX) holds sixth place with $6.8 million, a 4.95% decrease. Solana (SOL) occupies seventh with $5.7 million, falling 20.44%. NFT buyer counts surge across blockchains The buyer count has increased across most blockchains. As per the data, Solana leads at 39.47% growth, followed by Polygon at 42.66% and Bitcoin at 31.55%. Courtyard on Polygon has retained the top spot in collection rankings with $17.6 million in sales, rising 19.44%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (8.58%)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:01
Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse

Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse

TLDR Michael Saylor introduced Station B which is a virtual Bitcoin-powered space station. The space station features a lounge, control center, Bitcoin ATM, diner and private suite. Saylor used an AI version of himself to guide viewers through the station in the video. He described Bitcoin as the future of financial power in a post-fiat [...] The post Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/31 04:01
