2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

The post Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever watched a coin sprint while you were still “deciding”? That hurts. The biggest wins usually go to people who act early on clear ideas. Here’s a simple, no-jargon take: BlockchainFX (BFX) gives everyday investors an easy way to play the whole market, not just one lane—and it pays holders daily from platform activity. That’s why many analysts prefer BFX over Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) right now. BFX, Simplified: One App for Every Market Think of BlockchainFX (BFX) as a single doorway to 500+ assets, crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and more, so you aren’t bouncing between exchanges, bridges, and wallets. It’s built for quick rotations: jump from BTC to a meme coin to oil or an ETF without leaving the platform.  Holders can earn daily rewards because up to 70% of trading fees are shared back in BFX + USDT, meaning the busier the app gets, the more stakers can earn. The presale is $0.021 with a $0.05 launch target, giving early buyers a clear entry before listings. Big picture, crypto is still a tiny slice of global trading; BlockchainFX is designed to capture more of that flow in one place, and share it back with users. Bitcoin Hyper, in Brief: A Focused Bitcoin L2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) aims to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper for everyday use, payments, meme coins, and dApps, by running a high-speed environment that settles back to Bitcoin. The project brands itself as “the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2,” with a live presale currently showing 1 HYPER = $0.0337. It’s a clear, single-lane bet on the Bitcoin L2 narrative.  By contrast, BFX is a multi-lane approach, built to capture many types of market action at once and pay holders from platform-wide activity, not just one network. Why Analysts Give BFX the Edge Bigger playing field. BFX…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:24
Crypto Tennis Betting: Sites That Accept TRX & DASH in 2025

Bet on ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam tennis matches in 2025 with TRX and DASH. Discover the top KYC-free crypto sportsbooks offering fast payouts, live betting, and global tennis coverage.
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 04:24
Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds

The post Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin For years, gold and Bitcoin have been viewed as rivals in the “store-of-value” debate, often moving in opposite directions when investors reallocate capital. But August broke that pattern: both assets faced significant outflows at the same time, highlighting how uncertainty in U.S. monetary policy is unsettling markets across the board. Rare Parallel Outflows Instead of the usual see-saw effect, Bitcoin ETFs saw nearly $2 billion in withdrawals during the final stretch of August, marking six straight days of redemptions. Gold funds, which typically soak up those flows, also lost ground, with almost half a billion dollars exiting in just one week. Later in the month, however, both asset classes saw a brief recovery, with Bitcoin ETFs logging a four-day inflow streak and gold funds also bouncing back. Still, the unusual alignment suggests investors are pulling back altogether rather than rotating between the two. Macro Clouds Dominate The synchronized exits come against a backdrop of mixed economic signals: inflation remains stubbornly high, while labor market data points to a slowdown. This leaves the Federal Reserve in an uncomfortable position, torn between holding rates higher for longer or cutting to support growth. Until the Fed’s direction is clear, investors appear unwilling to take heavy bets on either speculative risk assets like Bitcoin or traditional safe havens like gold. Instead, many are choosing to sit in cash or move toward higher-yielding instruments. Outlook Ahead Both Bitcoin and gold have long been seen as hedges against instability, but this month’s unusual correlation shows that when policy signals are murky, even hedges lose their shine. The next Fed meeting is likely to decide whether this pause in flows turns into a deeper trend or a temporary detour. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:23
Eric Trump Highlights China's Influence on Crypto Industry, Calls It a 'Hell of a Power' in Crypto

Eric Trump praised the significant role of China in shaping the cryptocurrency industry on Friday.read more
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:20
Which Cryptocurrency Will Double Faster?

The post Which Cryptocurrency Will Double Faster? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Investors are wondering which will double faster, XRP, DOGE or MAGAX? Find out their price predictions in the near term. Beyond Crypto Giants: The New Crypto Attracting Attention for Exponential Returns Crypto investors are always looking for the best coin that’ll give them exponential returns. Long-time coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) are dominating headlines, but there’s a new coin in the crypto space attracting attention. Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), standing out as a meme-to-earn token, is quickly gaining traction and is expected to more than double. Analysts are already predicting massive gains for MAGAX, with returns that are way higher than what DOGE or XRP can give. DOGE Struggles to Maintain Altitude Dogecoin (DOGE) has been relying on community hype and celebrity endorsements for a long time, but its momentum has stalled. For about eight months, DOGE has been stuck between $0.2100 and $0.2200, unable to break out. The early predictions of a run toward $0.8000 or $1 in 2025 now seem impossible. Dogecoin’s core issue is the lack of utility. Although there aren’t any development updates or meaningful ecosystem expansions, DOGE remains a speculative play. Every price rally has been followed by sharp retracements that can erase gains as quickly as they happen. If any events occur, such as another hype or rally, DOGE might get closer to doubling its value in the next year. While meme power and liquidity could increase the price for a short time, it might be hard to double the value of DOGE if it doesn’t have any utility. XRP Utility Makes a Double More Likely As for XRP, it offers tangible utility, as it can handle cross-border payments, banking integrations, and financial settlement systems. Recently, XRP increased to $3 before rebounding to $2.80. Analysts suggest that if it can sustain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:20
Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: Here Are the Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Access to 5-10x Stories

In past bull runs, retail communities drove capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum into obscure altcoins sparking the movements where even the weakest tokens surmounted massive gains. That’s what they called the Altseason in the good old days. But now institutions have stepped in, and they aren’t allocating funds toward low‑cap hidden gems. Take SharpLink Gaming, a Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury firm that just purchased $601 million worth of Ethereum (143,593 ETH), boosting its holdings to nearly 740,000 ETH (valued around $3.2 billion) and staking most of it for yield. The institutional capital locked into Ethereum as a strategic reserve play.  And SharpLink isn’t alone. MicroStrategy continues to double down on Bitcoin, recently buying 3,081 BTC for $357 million. Its holdings now total an astonishing 632,457 BTC, valued at roughly $46.5 billion—cementing the company as the single largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with ambitions to boost yield targets into 2025. Even the most conservative institutions are stepping in. Harvard University’s endowment fund disclosed new exposure to Bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Regulatory filings show Harvard’s position alone at $116 million, a sign that even Ivy League treasuries are allocating to BTC in compliance-friendly vehicles. The implications are clear: big players aren’t rotating liquidity into microcaps the way retail once did. Every ETH SharpLink stake and every BTC locked by MicroStrategy or Harvard is capital permanently removed from circulation — and it’s staying there, not flowing into random altcoin pumps. That means the playbook of past bull runs, where profits from BTC and ETH cascaded into obscure tokens and created “altseasons,” is dead. The faucet has been turned off. Why Altseasons Will Be Shorter, Softer Or Never Even if there is an altseason, it won’t look like the old days. In 2017 or 2021, communities moved liquidity downstream. Some analysts don’t even believe there will be an altseason in 2025-2026 at all. At most, we get a “selective altseason” limited to a handful of majors. One of the most decisive shifts in this cycle is the selective nature of institutional flows. Unlike retail traders of past bull runs, institutions can’t—and won’t—throw money at speculative tokens with no liquidity or compliance track record. Funds have mandates. They need deep liquidity, regulatory clarity, and measurable security before deploying capital. That means assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or BNB attract inflows, while the thousands of tokens sitting below a $1M market cap are effectively invisible. For institutions, these microcaps don’t even register as investable. This shift has two critical consequences: No downstream liquidity: In 2017 and 2021, ETH profits trickled down into meme coins and small alts, fueling altseason manias. Now, liquidity is captured and held in majors. Higher quality filter: Institutions are effectively raising the bar. Only tokens with transparent governance, strong exchanges, and compliance-ready profiles will see meaningful inflows. For the broader market, that means the “lottery ticket” days of random small-cap explosions are gone. Altcoin rallies, if they happen at all, will be shorter, more selective, and centered on majors. Where Multipliers Still Exist: ICO Fund Raising  Does this mean no more 100x? Not exactly. The opportunity has simply moved. Today, the realistic path is structured presales where you enter at the absolute floor price. Why ICO-style tokens still make sense: Minimal entry price. Presales start at fractions of a cent, creating huge gaps to listing price. Clear mechanics. Transparent tokenomics, vesting, and liquidity locks build trust — something meme/celebrity coins lack. Growth runway. When a project lists at $0.10 after a presale at $0.001, the math alone gives early investors massive multiples. Unlike chasing altseason dreams, ICO tokens and product-driven presales still offer that explosive upside without relying on institutional liquidity trickling down. XYZVerse.io is one of such projects in presale with a massive upside potential.  What’s the Upside for XYZVerse? XYZVerse ($XYZ) is an example of a project that might actually deliver on the promise of massive altcoin gains.  Starting at just $0.0001, XYZVerse’s presale applies a dynamic pricing model: every $100,000 raised increments the price, creating real-time upward momentum. So far, the XYZ price has been increased to $0.0053, with over $15 million raised already.   If the token lists at $0.10, it could yield a 1,000× multiple for the earliest participants. Even if listing lands below that, the first one to two weeks could see a spike to $0.15–$0.25, especially if exchange listings and FOMO kick in. If XYZ continues executing—building its sports-brand utility, locking liquidity, and rolling out its roadmap—there's a realistic path to $0.20–$0.40 over the longer 6–12 month horizon. What the Multiples Could Look Like: Listing at $0.10 = a potential 1,000× from presale floor Conservative launch (e.g. $0.15–$0.25) = 1,500–2,500× If established across platforms and media buzz builds, longer-term upside to $0.20–$0.40, or roughly 2,000–4,000×, could materialize. What is XYZVerse? XYZVerse is the latest meme coin making waves in 2025, positioning itself at the intersection of crypto culture and global sports fandom. The project ties directly into sports betting through a partnership with bookmaker.XYZ, offering token holders perks like exclusive rewards and play-to-earn experiences.  Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on hype, XYZVerse is building out an ecosystem of staking apps, Telegram-based mini games, and deflationary tokenomics that aim to sustain long-term interest. Backed by community enthusiasm—boasting tens of thousands of followers across X and Telegram—and audited by leading security firms, the coin is quickly shaping up as a contender to watch when it lists later this year. Conclusion The 100×+ altcoin unicorns of old might be gone, but structured presales like XYZVerse are picking up the slack, combining community momentum, scarcity, viable utility, and early entry. If execution plays out, the upside could eclipse even classic altseason gains. Visit the official XYZVerse website to learn more about the project: https://xyzverse.io/ Join social media channels to stay updated: Telegram: https://t.me/xyzverse X: https://x.com/xyz_verse  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:17
Historic Flip: Bitcoin ETFs On Pace To Surpass Gold ETFs In AUM

The post Historic Flip: Bitcoin ETFs On Pace To Surpass Gold ETFs In AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Historic Flip: Bitcoin ETFs On Pace To Surpass Gold ETFs In AUM | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-etfs-to-surpass-gold-etfs/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:15
AAVE Price Drop, Hedera HBAR Short Term Price & BlockDAG’s 2049% Offer

The post AAVE Price Drop, Hedera HBAR Short Term Price & BlockDAG’s 2049% Offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore AAVE’s recent drop, Hedera’s short-term setup, and BlockDAG’s 2049% bonus with $387M raised as a strong contender for the 2025 bull run. Momentum in crypto isn’t only about price swings, it’s about strategy. AAVE’s dip raised questions, but buyers stepped in fast, hinting at recovery potential. Hedera’s HBAR is trending near a critical level, with its short-term path still undecided. Meanwhile, BlockDAG skipped waiting on charts and delivered action. By attaching a 2049% bonus to Token2049 Singapore, it turned timing into a tool, proving that structure matters as much as sentiment. With $387 million raised, 25.6 billion coins sold, and Batch 30 priced at $0.03, BlockDAG has matched visibility with traction. Early buyers since Batch 1 are already sitting on a 2,900% ROI, cementing its position as one of the most compelling plays heading into the 2025 bull run. BlockDAG Transforms Token2049 Into Its Launch Moment Token2049 isn’t simply about showing up; it’s about how a project uses the spotlight. BlockDAG has done more than secure a slot; it has built a countdown. By linking its 2049% limited-time bonus to the event, the project has shifted the focus from speeches and showcases to direct user participation. This move creates urgency and puts BlockDAG in front of the industry’s largest gathering. The scale tells the story. Over $387 million has been raised, with 25.6 billion BDAG coins already sold. Batch 30’s price of $0.03 shows how far the presale has climbed from its $0.001 starting point. Early participants have seen a 2,900% return, evidence of a model that rewards conviction. The 2049% bonus amplifies this by offering latecomers one final entry window before the curtain closes. What makes BlockDAG different is intent. While many projects use Token2049 to gain visibility, BlockDAG has designed a mechanism to convert attention…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:14
CryptoAppsy Empowers You to Seize Every Crypto Opportunity

CryptoAppsy optimizes crypto trading without needing account creation. The app offers real-time price updates and smart alerts. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Empowers You to Seize Every Crypto Opportunity The post CryptoAppsy Empowers You to Seize Every Crypto Opportunity appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:14
Reddit Ends Avatar Creator Program, Updates NFT Royalties

The post Reddit Ends Avatar Creator Program, Updates NFT Royalties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Reddit ends NFT avatar creation, shifts royalties to creators. Avatar Store closes on November 11, 2025. Users can export blockchain wallets until January 1, 2026. Reddit Inc. announced the termination of its Avatar Creator Program by the end of September 2025, affecting on-chain NFTs primarily on Polygon and impacting platform features. This move signals a shift in Reddit’s blockchain strategy, affecting creators and the NFT market on Polygon, where transaction volumes and user engagement could potentially decline. Reddit’s NFT Shift: Creator Royalties and Feature Closure Reddit’s decision to end its Avatar Creator Program marks a significant shift in its NFT strategy. Users retain basic usage rights of their avatars, but key functionalities like collection displays and in-app transfers will be removed. The Avatar Store will close on November 11, 2025. All secondary sales royalties will now fully benefit creators as per upcoming contract amendments, redirecting financial benefits directly to NFT originators. Until January 1, 2026, users can move their blockchain wallets externally, safeguarding their assets. A notable comment from the community captures some of the sentiment: This move feels like a huge step back for NFT utility on Reddit; the excitement around collectible avatars is fading. No major public statements from Reddit’s executive team have been recorded to date. This move feels like a huge step back for NFT utility on Reddit; the excitement around collectible avatars is fading. Market Context and Blockchain Impact Analysis Did you know? Reddit’s decision mirrors similar actions by Twitter and Meta, who also reduced NFT integrations, impacting broader user engagement and on-chain transaction activities. According to CoinMarketCap, Polygon’s metrics show a complex market position with its Fully Diluted Market Cap at $2.18 billion and a 24-hour trading volume hitting $1.27 million, up by 144.94%. Recent price shifts reveal fluctuation trends: up 2.78%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:13
חדשות פופולריות

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills