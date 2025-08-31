2025-09-02 Tuesday

Experts Pick 4 Cryptos Set To Skyrocket Like Solana (SOL) In September

Experts Pick 4 Cryptos Set To Skyrocket Like Solana (SOL) In September

The post Experts Pick 4 Cryptos Set To Skyrocket Like Solana (SOL) In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market enters September with renewed momentum, several tokens are positioning themselves for breakout moves. Solana (SOL) continues to be the benchmark for rapid gains but experts are closely watching four standout projects that could follow a similar trajectory. Of these, Layer Brett is emerging as the most attractive pick, supported by strong fundamentals and growing community attention. 1. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) – Leading the pack Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has quickly become one of the most talked-about tokens of late. Unlike many meme-driven assets, $LBRETT combines viral appeal with an expanding ecosystem that rewards community participation. Analysts argue that this dual foundation could drive significant growth as broader market sentiment improves. Compared to other trending coins, Layer Brett’s engagement metrics and liquidity suggest it could outperform peers in September, making it the primary pick for investors seeking Solana (SOL)-style gains. 2. Kaspa (KAS) – High-speed blockchain potential Kaspa (KAS) has steadily built a reputation for its innovative blockDAG architecture, enabling near-instant confirmations and robust scalability. With network activity rising, Kaspa is increasingly being discussed as a viable alternative to more established smart contract platforms. Experts point out that Kaspa is carving a niche where speed and efficiency are critical, potentially echoing the breakout seen with Solana (SOL) in earlier cycles. Should adoption continue, Kaspa could surprise markets with a sharp upward trend this month. 3. HYPE – Community-driven momentum HYPE is living up to its name by riding a surge of community enthusiasm and speculative interest. It’s still a developing project but HYPE has demonstrated staying power by sustaining trading volumes and attracting new holders. In a market where narrative drives momentum, HYPE has a strong storyline that resonates with retail investors. Analysts suggest that if HYPE continues to generate attention at current levels, it could reflect the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:41
CRO Price Outlook: Cronos Gains Traction as Ecosystem Expands

CRO Price Outlook: Cronos Gains Traction as Ecosystem Expands

Cronos (CRO) gains traction as its ecosystem expands. Explore CRO’s price outlook, growth potential, and how Outset PR turns momentum into measurable impact.
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 04:41
Is Ukraine on the Brink of Regaining $10B Through Crypto Reform?

Is Ukraine on the Brink of Regaining $10B Through Crypto Reform?

TLDR Ukraine may recover $10 billion with proper cryptocurrency regulation. Criminals and Russian actors exploit Ukraine’s unregulated crypto market. Law “On Virtual Assets” passed in 2022 remains unenforced. Money mule operations cost Ukraine around $24 million every month. EU-aligned crypto reforms expected by the last quarter of the year. Ukraine faces ongoing revenue losses due [...] The post Is Ukraine on the Brink of Regaining $10B Through Crypto Reform? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/31 04:37
$6.4M Fake ID Empire Falls to FBI Raid, Returns Online Within 24 Hours

$6.4M Fake ID Empire Falls to FBI Raid, Returns Online Within 24 Hours

US and Dutch authorities seized one of the world's largest fake ID operations this week, only to watch it resurface within 24 hours.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/31 04:35
Beginners Guide for 2025 – How to Make Money With Crypto

Beginners Guide for 2025 – How to Make Money With Crypto

While entering the crypto market in 2025 might feel daunting, the opportunities for fresh investors are bigger than ever. Because Bitcoin has now traded above $110,000 and altcoins prepare for a huge bull cycle, this is one of the best times to start. The secret to earning profits from crypto is not luck, but about […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 04:33
Ethereum Kurucu Ortağı, ETH Fiyatı Hakkında "100x ve Daha Fazla Artış" İddiasında Bulundu!

Ethereum Kurucu Ortağı, ETH Fiyatı Hakkında “100x ve Daha Fazla Artış” İddiasında Bulundu!

Ethereum’un (ETH) kurucu ortaklarından Joseph Lubin, son açıklamalarında Ethereum’un geleceğine ilişkin son derece iddialı değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Lubin, özellikle Wall Street’in ETH ekosistemine entegre olacağına ve ETH’nin büyük bir değer artışı yaşayacağına dikkat çekti. Lubin, analist Tom Lee’nin görüşlerine büyük ölçüde katıldığını belirterek şunları söyledi: “Wall Street, şu anda altyapıları için ödeme yapıyor ve Ethereum bu silo […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:30
What Trump controlling the Fed board actually means for monetary policy

What Trump controlling the Fed board actually means for monetary policy

The post What Trump controlling the Fed board actually means for monetary policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump has made it eerily clear that he wants to take control of the entire Fed board. And if he does, the way America handles interest rates, inflation, and the economy could change for years, or blow up in everyone’s face. Trump’s problem with the Fed didn’t start yesterday. Since taking office in January, he’s gone after them publicly for refusing to cut rates. He’s floated removing Chair Jerome Powell, then backed down when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supposedly talked some sense into him. And now he’s trying to kick out Lisa Cook, a sitting governor, so he can bring the most powerful central bank under direct executive control. Trump wants rate-cutters, not economists Trump doesn’t trust the Fed. He blames them for inflation after the pandemic and thinks they’ve done too little to help bring down borrowing costs. His goal now is to pack the seven-member Board of Governors with people who’ll do what he wants, when he wants. Even if that seems far off, getting enough votes would let Trump pull levers that go way beyond the federal funds rate. The governors set the discount rate and the interest on reserve balances, two critical tools that influence how much money moves through the economy. They also control who runs the 12 regional Fed banks, with a bunch of reappointments due in 2026. That means Trump could decide who gets to lead regional policy and set the tone for monetary decisions for years. Inside Trump’s administration, officials claim they still believe in independence. But at the same time, Trump wants to know in advance if his nominees will vote to lower rates. “There definitely has been mission creep on behalf of the Fed getting into climate change and issues of diversity and inclusion and things that certainly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:29
Top 7 Casino Platforms With Live Dealers and ETH Betting Support

Top 7 Casino Platforms With Live Dealers and ETH Betting Support

In 2025, Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online gambling. With fast deposits, lower fees than BTC, and broad adoption across Web3, ETH is now the go-to coin for players seeking live dealer experiences. From roulette and blackjack to baccarat and live game shows, these platforms offer immersive casino play with real dealers, all while supporting instant ETH betting and payouts. 1. Dexsport — Best Decentralized Live Dealer Casino With ETH Support Dexsport is a Web3-native casino and sportsbook with full ETH integration. Players can connect a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram) and access over 10,000 casino games, including an extensive library of live dealer tables from Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and more. Key Features: ETH deposits and withdrawals with instant settlement Live dealer options (roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, game shows) No KYC, fully anonymous wallet-based login Transparent on-chain betting records Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic Weekly cashback and odds boosts Dexsport offers a huge collection of casino games. After recently expanding its Bitcoin casino, it now offers more than 10,000 games from top-notch providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, PGSoft, Pragmatic Play, and a bunch of other well-known developers.   Why it’s #1: A true decentralized live dealer casino with multi-chain flexibility and total anonymity. 2. BC.Games — Bonus-Rich ETH Casino With Active Community BC.Games offers one of the largest casino libraries in the industry, with thousands of slots and hundreds of live dealer tables. It supports ETH directly and provides a strong ecosystem of rewards. Key features:  ETH, TRX, BTC, and 60+ tokens accepted Live casino powered by Evolution, Ezugi, and Pragmatic Live Daily bonuses, rakeback, faucet, and VIP club Minimal KYC for most users Best for: Bonus hunters who enjoy live dealer play + crypto perks. 3. Stake — Licensed ETH Casino With Elite Live Dealer Coverage Stake is one of the most recognized crypto casinos globally, offering licensed operations and deep coverage of live dealer games. Notables: ETH deposits supported alongside BTC, LTC, DOGE, USDT 200+ live dealer tables including baccarat, blackjack, roulette Licensed in multiple jurisdictions VIP rewards, reloads, and races KYC required in many regions Best for: Players who want ETH betting with regulated trust. 4. BetFury — Live Dealer Casino With Staking Rewards BetFury combines casino games, sports betting, and DeFi features. Its live dealer section supports ETH betting, while users can also stake BFG tokens for daily rewards. Why it stands out: ETH, TRX, BTC, BNB, DASH supported Extensive live dealer lobby with top providers Cashback, faucet, and mission bonuses KYC-free under normal use Best for: Players who want live dealers + passive income through staking. 5. Vave — Sleek Live Casino With ETH Access Vave is a modern, mobile-first crypto casino that supports ETH deposits and fast withdrawals. Its live dealer section is packed with tables from the biggest providers. Key features: ETH, USDT, TRX, BTC supported Mobile-optimized interface Large catalog of live roulette, blackjack, and baccarat Weekly reloads and loyalty rewards Minimal KYC Best for: Casual players who want speed and clean design. 6. Rollbit — Gamified ETH Casino With Live Tables Rollbit adds a gamified twist to traditional casino play. It supports ETH deposits for live dealer betting and offers extras like lootboxes and bonus wheels. Notables: ETH, BTC, USDT accepted Live blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat Gamification through XP leveling and rewards Light KYC unless flagged Best for: Players who want live dealers with a gamified crypto edge. 7. TrustDice — Simple ETH Live Casino With Provably Fair Play While smaller, TrustDice offers ETH betting with a focus on transparency and fairness. It includes live dealer tables alongside dice and crash games. Key features: ETH, BTC, EOS, USDT supported 50+ live dealer games (roulette, blackjack, baccarat) Provably fair RNG system No KYC required Faucet rewards and XP-based perks Best for: Minimalists who value privacy and fairness. ETH Live Dealer Casinos (2025) Platform ETH Support No KYC Standout Features Dexsport Yes Yes Fully decentralized, CertiK audited BC.Games Yes Yes* Bonuses, faucet, social features Stake Yes Partial Licensed, VIP rewards BetFury Yes Yes* Casino + staking rewards Vave Yes Yes* Sleek, mobile-first UI Rollbit Yes Yes* Gamified casino features TrustDice Yes Yes Provably fair, faucet rewards *KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals Final Thoughts If you’re looking to combine Ethereum betting with the thrill of live dealer tables, these seven casinos deliver the best mix of privacy, fast payouts, and world-class providers. Dexsport is the standout for decentralization and anonymity. BC.Games and BetFury add bonuses and staking rewards. Stake offers regulated trust, while Vave and Rollbit provide sleek, modern experiences. TrustDice is perfect for those who want provably fair simplicity. FAQ Section Which casinos accept ETH for live dealer games?Top platforms include Dexsport, BC.Games, Stake, BetFury, Vave, Rollbit, and TrustDice—all supporting Ethereum deposits for live dealer tables. Is live dealer casino play fair with crypto?Yes. Many ETH casinos partner with trusted providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Ezugi, while decentralized platforms like Dexsport use on-chain validation for added transparency. Do these casinos require KYC?Not always. Dexsport, TrustDice, and BetFury are fully KYC-free, while others like Stake may require verification depending on your jurisdiction or withdrawal size. What live games can I play with ETH?You can play roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and game shows like Crazy Time or Monopoly Live, all funded directly with Ethereum. Are payouts fast when using ETH?Yes. Ethereum transactions usually process within minutes. Casinos like Dexsport and Vave provide instant ETH withdrawals. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:28
CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

The post CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector, with its continuous activity, demands tools that are as dynamic and fast-paced as the market itself. CryptoAppsy emerges as a pivotal application, designed for both iOS and Android, that offers essential data quickly, bypassing the often tedious setup of accounts. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-enhances-your-crypto-experience
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:27
How XAI, Tesla, SpaceX And X Are Shaping Bitcoin's Institutional Era (2025)

How XAI, Tesla, SpaceX And X Are Shaping Bitcoin’s Institutional Era (2025)

The post How XAI, Tesla, SpaceX And X Are Shaping Bitcoin’s Institutional Era (2025) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk: How XAI, Tesla, SpaceX And X Are Shaping Bitcoin’s Institutional Era (2025) Skip to content Home Crypto News Elon Musk’s Multi-Company Playbook Is Accelerating Bitcoin’s Institutional Era Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/elon-musk-bitcoin-institutional-adoption-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:25
