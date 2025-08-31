2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Tron Votes to Slash Network Fees 60% to Defend Stablecoin Dominance

Tron Votes to Slash Network Fees 60% to Defend Stablecoin Dominance

Tron's Super Representative community voted to slash network transaction fees by 60% reducing energy unit prices from 210 sun to 100 sun in largest fee cut since blockchain's founding, taking effect August 29 as Tron defends position as dominant USDT rail hosting stablecoin supply of $80.97B compared to Ethereum's $73.8B while processing over $24.6B in daily USDT transfers.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:58
Crypto treasury firms mirror CDO risks from 2008 financial crisis: Crypto exec

Crypto treasury firms mirror CDO risks from 2008 financial crisis: Crypto exec

Crypto treasury firms introduce several layers of risk to an asset class that inherently features reduced or no counterparty risk. Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto treasury firms pose similar risks as collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), securitized baskets of home mortgages and other types of debt that triggered the 2007-2008 financial crisis, Josip Rupena, CEO of lending platform Milo and former Goldman Sachs analyst, told Cointelegraph.Crypto treasury companies take bearer assets with no counterparty risk and introduce several layers of risk, including the competence of the corporate management, cybersecurity, and the ability of the business to generate cash flow, Rupena said. He added:Rupena told Cointelegraph that while he does not expect crypto treasury companies to be the cause of the next bear market, overleveraged firms could “exacerbate” a market downturn through forced selling, but it is still too early to tell what the exact effects will be.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:58
BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Or Snorter Token?

BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Or Snorter Token?

The post BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Or Snorter Token? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve ever watched a coin rip while you were still moving funds or switching apps, you know the pain of being late. The next leg of this cycle will likely reward people who act early on simple, high-upside ideas. As of 29 August, three presales are drawing serious attention – BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and Snorter Token – but only one is built to catch many market waves in one place. Here’s the plain-English breakdown, with a clear winner for investors who want speed, breadth, and daily upside mechanics. Blockchainfx (Bfx): The Presale Built For 2025’s “Trade Everything” Market BFX isn’t just another token – it’s a crypto-native trading super app where you can access 500+ assets in one place: crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds. No more hopping between exchanges and brokers to chase moves; BFX’s thesis is a single interface for all the rotations modern traders make. The whitepaper states the community can earn daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees, building a holder-first flywheel as activity grows on the platform. The vision is easy to picture: news breaks, oil spikes, BTC wobbles, a meme coin catches fire—you pivot inside one app rather than juggling wallets and bridges. That’s the kind of UX edge that turns hesitation into action. The whitepaper even illustrates that “swap gold → BTC → meme coin → oil/ETFs” path as the core experience BFX is designed to streamline. The presale page is advertising a Presale Price of $0.021 and a Launch Price of $0.05, plus an End of Summer bonus code prompt at checkout. Multiple placements around the web and the site snippet itself flag the AUG35 code—35% extra tokens—and companion bonus BLOCK30 (30% extra). Crucially, AUG35 ends in August, which adds a real countdown…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:57
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch in September — Hedera, XRP and Arbitrum Building Momentum

Top 3 Altcoins to Watch in September — Hedera, XRP and Arbitrum Building Momentum

September is shaping up to be a crucial month for crypto enthusiasts. Among numerous contenders, a few altcoins are standing out and gaining traction. This article unveils three digital assets exhibiting promising signs of growth. Learn which cryptocurrencies could be on the verge of significant upward movement and why they are catching the eye of keen investors. Hedera (HBAR) Eyes Rebound as Support Levels Hold Steady  Source: tradingview Hedera (HBAR) is moving between twenty-three and twenty-six cents. Even though the price has dropped about thirteen percent over the past week, it's holding above strong support at twenty-one cents. If it climbs, it could face resistance near twenty-eight cents and, if momentum continues, it could push to thirty-one cents. Such a move might mean growth of roughly twenty percent from current levels. However, with an RSI below forty, it suggests the coin is not yet overbought, indicating room for upward movement. Traders are watching if HBAR can break past these levels and start a new trend. XRP Shows Potential Amidst Recent Dips Source: tradingview  XRP is currently trading between $2.83 and $3.17, having recently dipped by nearly 9% over the past month. Despite this, XRP still holds promise. Its next test lies at the $3.32 resistance level. If it manages to break through, it could move toward the $3.66 mark, representing a potential 10% rise from its current range. However, buyers should watch the support at $2.64, as falling below could lead to a decline. Given its RSI and MACD levels, XRP shows potential for growth, though it remains in a cautious zone. Keep an eye on market momentum and trading patterns moving forward. Arbitrum (ARB) on a Rollercoaster: What's Next? Source: tradingview  Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading between a little under half a dollar and slightly more than half a dollar. It recently saw a monthly rise of one-fifth but dropped around 15% over the past week. The nearest resistance is at over two-thirds of a dollar, with a stronghold just under half a dollar and another deeper one at a quarter. Indicators suggest some stability, with the RSI fairly balanced and a high Stochastic value. The potential for growth could see ARB climbing towards $0.71 and possibly reaching $0.86, marking a roughly 34% to 72% increase from its current lower price range. Conclusion Hedera, XRP, and Arbitrum are gaining attention. Hedera shows promise in transaction speed and cost. XRP continues to expand through partnerships. Arbitrum is making strides in enhancing efficiency. These altcoins are worth monitoring due to their ongoing developments and increasing traction. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:49
Indian Court Jails 14 for Kidnapping Businessman in Bitcoin Plot

Indian Court Jails 14 for Kidnapping Businessman in Bitcoin Plot

TLDR Indian court sentences 14 people including ex-MLA and 11 police officers. Victim was kidnapped and forced to transfer Bitcoin worth thousands of dollars. Former Amreli SP and BJP leader found guilty of conspiracy and corruption. 173 witnesses testified during the trial led by special public prosecutor. Gold seized from a convicted officer will be [...] The post Indian Court Jails 14 for Kidnapping Businessman in Bitcoin Plot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/31 04:49
CRO and HYPE Lead Altcoin Rotation — Is Utility Outpacing Speculation?

CRO and HYPE Lead Altcoin Rotation — Is Utility Outpacing Speculation?

The crypto market is undergoing a notable shift as altcoin rotations start favoring tokens with real-world utility. CRO and HYPE are emerging as standout examples of this trend, showing that practical use cases and strong ecosystems may be gaining ground over pure speculation. Just as Outset PR builds campaigns on data-driven strategies rather than empty promises, these tokens are proving that fundamentals can drive lasting value. The question is no longer just about hype — it’s about whether utility is becoming the true engine of the next bull run. CRO Poised for Growth: Why This Coin Could Lead the Next Bull Run CRO, the native token of Cronos, is a standout in the crypto space. Developed by Crypto.com, it underpins a rapidly expanding ecosystem, facilitating smart contracts, DeFi, and NFTs with low fees and fast transaction times. Its inherent utility and the backing of a major exchange position CRO for significant growth as user adoption increases. As we observe familiar bull market patterns reminiscent of 2021, CRO is a strong contender to lead the next altcoin season. Its robust platform and increasing integration suggest it will thrive in the current market cycle, making it an attractive long-term option for investors. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert. Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience. Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include: Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month.  Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility. Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage. Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets. Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts. Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact  HYPE Could be The Next Big Thing in Crypto HYPE is catching the eye of many crypto fans right now. It's a newer coin with promising tech behind it. The team aims to make digital transactions faster and cheaper. Recent market drops might seem worrying, but if you look back, similar patterns in 2021 led to big gains. These dips often create chances to buy good coins at lower prices. As more people look for the next big altcoin, HYPE stands out because of its unique features and strong community support. If you believe in the potential repeat of past profitable patterns, HYPE might be an attractive option in this cycle. Conclusion As investors weigh the balance between speculation and substance, CRO and HYPE highlight how utility-backed projects can thrive even in uncertain markets. Their growing ecosystems and adoption rates point to a future where tangible use cases outshine short-term trading frenzies.  Outset PR mirrors this principle in communications: every campaign is tailored with strategy, clarity, and verifiable impact, ensuring results go beyond surface-level attention. For both markets and messaging, the winning formula is built on trust, performance, and utility that lasts. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:45
Legal Clarity, RLUSD Stablecoin, EVM Sidechain—and What It Means For Price & Adoption

Legal Clarity, RLUSD Stablecoin, EVM Sidechain—and What It Means For Price & Adoption

The post Legal Clarity, RLUSD Stablecoin, EVM Sidechain—and What It Means For Price & Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In 2025: Legal Clarity, RLUSD Stablecoin, EVM Sidechain—and What It Means For Price & Adoption Skip to content Home Crypto News XRP in 2025: Legal Clarity + New Tech Catalysts Put Utility (and Price) Back in Focus Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-2025-legal-clarity-rlusd-stablecoin-evm-sidechain-price-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:43
Pyth Network Expands Oracle Dominance — Can PYTH Sustain Its Momentum?

Pyth Network Expands Oracle Dominance — Can PYTH Sustain Its Momentum?

Pyth Network is quickly becoming a dominant force in the oracle sector, reshaping how real-time financial data is delivered across blockchains. Its momentum highlights the growing importance of reliable oracles in DeFi, NFTs, and beyond. Much like how Outset PR combines precise data and strategy to amplify visibility for clients, Pyth is building trust and adoption by providing accuracy where the market demands it most. The key question now is whether this growth is sustainable — and what it means for PYTH in the next market cycle. PYTH Could Shine in the Next Crypto Rally PYTH is gaining attention as a promising altcoin. It's part of a cutting-edge system that aims to improve how financial data is shared in the blockchain world. By bringing real-time market data to various platforms, PYTH makes blockchain services more reliable. As more applications adopt this technology, its utility and importance grow. Even in the face of recent market dips, PYTH could be poised for significant growth, especially if we see a repeat of the positive patterns from previous bull runs. With its innovative approach and potential for wider adoption, PYTH looks like an attractive choice for those eyeing future gains in the crypto space. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine. Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Conclusion As Pyth Network cements its role in blockchain infrastructure, its trajectory suggests potential long-term value for both developers and investors. By driving adoption and offering a critical layer of reliability, PYTH may well shine in the next rally. Outset PR follows a similar philosophy: crafting campaigns grounded in verifiable data, anticipating shifts before they happen, and engineering narratives that convert momentum into tangible results. For both markets and messaging, sustainable success comes from clarity, timing, and precision. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:43
XRP in 2025: Legal Clarity + New Tech Catalysts Put Utility (and Price) Back in Focus

XRP in 2025: Legal Clarity + New Tech Catalysts Put Utility (and Price) Back in Focus

BitcoinWorld XRP in 2025: Legal Clarity + New Tech Catalysts Put Utility (and Price) Back in Focus After nearly five years of regulatory overhang, XRP enters the final stretch of 2025 with clearer rules, fresh utility, and renewed market attention. The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple is now officially closed, cementing a split ruling that keeps secondary-market XRP sales outside securities laws while restricting certain institutional sales and imposing a $125 million penalty. That legal clarity coincides with two major product pushes: the RLUSD dollar stablecoin and the XRPL EVM sidechain—both designed to broaden how developers, fintechs, and institutions actually use the XRP ecosystem. Key takeaways Case closed: The SEC and Ripple dismissed their appeals in August 2025; Judge Torres’s 2023 split ruling stands, plus a $125M penalty and injunction around institutional sales. Secondary-market XRP trading retains non-security status. Tech catalysts: The XRPL EVM sidechain (live since June 30, 2025) brings Ethereum-compatible smart contracts to the XRP stack. Earlier, the XLS-30 AMM added native automated market making to XRPL. Stablecoin push: Ripple’s RLUSD (on XRPL and Ethereum) is fully backed and redeemable 1:1 for USD; it’s integrating into DeFi rails including Aave’s Horizon RWA market. ETF path opens wider: U.S. exchanges are seeking generic listing standards for crypto ETPs, which could speed up approvals for products beyond BTC/ETH—potentially including XRP. What changed for XRP legally, and why it matters The long-running SEC v. Ripple case ended in August 2025, with both parties dismissing appeals. The outcome preserved Judge Analisa Torres’s earlier findings: programmatic (exchange) sales of XRP are not securities, while certain institutional sales remain restricted under securities laws. Ripple agreed to a $125 million penalty and a permanent injunction governing institutional offerings. In practical terms, this removes the cloud over secondary-market XRP trading, a prerequisite for broader institutional access and compliant product development. Market reaction was swift: XRP rallied above $3.25 in the days after the finalization, reflecting both relief and a repricing of legal risk. While price action remains volatile, the legal chapter’s closure allows coverage, custody, and market-making desks to operate with more confidence. Two technology catalysts you shouldn’t ignore 1) XRPL EVM sidechain: Ethereum-compatible apps meet XRP rails On June 30, 2025, Ripple and partners launched the XRPL EVM sidechain mainnet, enabling full Ethereum-compatible smart contracts within the XRP ecosystem. Developers can deploy Solidity dApps and bridge assets to/from XRPL—opening doors for DeFi, tokenized assets, and payments applications that use XRP for settlement. Early data points show brisk developer engagement, and cross-chain connectivity via Axelar links the sidechain to dozens of networks. Why it matters for XRP: Bringing EVM programmability to the XRP world doesn’t just add features—it pulls in Ethereum-native builders and liquidity while keeping XRPL’s speed and low fees for final settlement. For exchanges, PSPs, and fintechs building on-chain finance, this reduces integration friction and can increase XRP’s transactional demand over time. 2) XLS-30 AMM on XRPL: Native liquidity without third-party DEX risk The XLS-30 AMM—enabled on mainnet in 2024—brought native automated market making to XRPL. With AMMs at the protocol layer, XRPL can source liquidity on demand for token swaps and cross-currency payments, a capability that aligns with Ripple’s longstanding “on-demand liquidity” mission. For payment corridors, this can reduce slippage and improve FX execution across long-tail currency pairs. Stablecoin strategy: RLUSD’s role in the XRP economy Ripple’s RLUSD is a USD-backed stablecoin issued natively on XRPL and Ethereum. It is fully backed by cash and cash equivalents and is redeemable 1:1 for USD (availability varies by jurisdiction). In 2025, RLUSD integrated with Aave’s Horizon RWA platform to plug into institutional-grade borrowing/lending tied to tokenized real-world assets. As stablecoin liquidity deepens on XRPL and EVM rails, payments, settlement, and DeFi use cases can scale without forcing users into off-network stablecoins. By mid-2025, RLUSD’s market footprint surpassed $500 million—evidence that enterprise-grade stablecoins can gain real traction when paired with robust compliance and distribution. More liquidity in RLUSD can indirectly support XRP by spurring network activity and deepening FX/AMM pools, even if holding RLUSD is distinct from holding XRP. Adoption: corridors, banks, and what’s actually live Ripple has longstanding ties in Japan (via SBI Holdings) and across Southeast Asia (through Tranglo, in which Ripple holds a 40% stake). SBI Remit has already expanded XRP-powered remittances across key corridors in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, citing speed and cost benefits. Meanwhile, SBI’s June 2025 investor materials explicitly reference XRP-based transfers and discussions around RLUSD distribution. Why that matters now: Post-lawsuit clarity lowers institutional risk. Payment firms can adopt Ripple Payments and XRPL tooling without waiting on a final court outcome. In practice, this could increase corridor volumes, encourage bank pilots, and diversify on-chain liquidity sources (XRP, RLUSD, and fiat on/off-ramps). ETF watch: A faster route for crypto funds could include XRP Major U.S. exchanges have petitioned the SEC for generic listing standards for crypto ETPs—akin to how many commodity ETFs are listed today. If adopted, these rules would streamline approvals and reduce the bespoke, slow 19b-4 process. While not an XRP-specific decision, the pathway could enable XRP-based funds alongside other large-cap assets, expanding institutional access and retirement-account demand. Timing isn’t guaranteed, but the policy direction suggests broader ETF availability is getting closer. Price snapshot and levels to watch As of publication, XRP trades near $2.81 with intraday moves around the $2.77–$2.83 band. Traders are watching $2.80 as near-term support, with resistance seen into the low-$3s following the post-settlement bounce. Macro liquidity, ETF news flow, and on-chain adoption metrics will likely drive the next leg. (Not investment advice.) Risks to the bull case Regulatory drift: U.S. policy can change quickly. Even with the Ripple case concluded, future rulemaking or state actions could alter how institutions treat XRP. Adoption-execution gap: Launching the EVM sidechain and stablecoin integrations is only step one; sustained developer and user adoption must follow to affect XRP demand. Market structure: Broader crypto liquidity, BTC cycles, and ETF flows will influence XRP beta. Even strong fundamentals can be overshadowed in risk-off regimes. Stablecoin competition: RLUSD must contend with deeply entrenched stablecoins. Its enterprise pitch will need continued exchange and protocol support to scale. Bottom line For the first time in years, XRP’s narrative is less about courtrooms and more about code and corridors. With legal clarity, a live EVM sidechain, protocol-level AMMs, and an enterprise-grade stablecoin, the ecosystem is better positioned to compete on utility—the metric that ultimately sustains network value beyond headlines. Watch for corridor volumes, EVM sidechain TVL/developer growth, and ETF policy milestones to determine whether 2025’s promise turns into durable momentum. FAQ (for readers & rich results) Is XRP still a security in the U.S.?No—for secondary-market trading, courts reaffirmed that XRP is not a security. Certain institutional sales remain restricted, and Ripple paid a $125M penalty with a permanent injunction on those offerings. SEC What is RLUSD and why should XRP holders care?RLUSD is Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin on XRPL and Ethereum. It can deepen on-chain liquidity for payments and DeFi. While holding RLUSD isn’t the same as holding XRP, more stablecoin liquidity can increase XRPL activity, indirectly benefiting the ecosystem. Ripple What does the EVM sidechain actually enable?It lets developers deploy Ethereum-compatible smart contracts while bridging to XRPL for fast, low-cost settlement—attracting builders and liquidity without abandoning XRP’s core payment strengths. Ripple Could we see an XRP ETF?Policy is evolving. If the SEC adopts generic listing standards for crypto ETPs, XRP-based funds could see a smoother pathway—though timing and eligibility aren’t guaranteed. Outbound sources cited: SEC, Reuters, CoinDesk, XRPL.org/Ripple, Yahoo Finance, Investopedia (see inline citations). This post XRP in 2025: Legal Clarity + New Tech Catalysts Put Utility (and Price) Back in Focus first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/31 04:43
Dogecoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Trend as Top Altcoins to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Phase

Dogecoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Trend as Top Altcoins to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Phase

The post Dogecoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Trend as Top Altcoins to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The crypto market is undergoing a change as capital circulation moves out of Bitcoin and into altcoins. Bitcoin dominance or its share of the total market, has begun to decline. That generally indicates that traders are seeking greener pastures elsewhere. As the latest bull run approaches, investors are looking at projects that possess solid technical charts, real-life application and whale involvement. Dogecoin is at a critical level as it trades around the $0.20 support, with traders discussing the possibility of a recovery high. Sui is also experiencing technicals of both stripes, but it is also pushing developmental advancement with new AI tools for Web3 developers. And then there’s MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project drawing major whale inflows thanks to completed audits and high upside forecasts. Collectively, these three names are prompting chatter among traders looking to get ahead of the market when it re-triggers as risk-on. Dogecoin (DOGE) Holds at $0.20 Support Dogecoin is currently trading at a level slightly above $0.2, and the traders are watching to see whether this support level can be maintained. Technical setups indicate a TD Sequential buy signal and a cup and handle pattern that might pre-determine its future course. Al Martinez highlighted the TD Sequential buy signal that appeared after nine consecutive red candles on the 4-hour timeframe and indicated that selling action might be weakening. Tardigrade Trader also noted a cup-and-handle pattern, with a possible price target of $0.82 and possibly higher at $2.18. DOGE’s history in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:42
