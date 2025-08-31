2025-09-02 Tuesday

Key Levels, SEC Case Clarity & What Could Spark A Breakout

The post Key Levels, SEC Case Clarity & What Could Spark A Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Nears Monthly Close: Key Levels, SEC Case Clarity & What Could Spark A Breakout
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 05:07
El Salvador Shields $678M From Quantum Threat

The post El Salvador Shields $678M From Quantum Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Fortress: El Salvador Shields $678M From Quantum Threat Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he's a cook and cinephile who's constantly intrigued by the size of the universe.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 05:06
14 sentenced to life imprisonment in Indian bitcoin extortion case, including 11 police officers

The kidnapping victim was himself charged with kidnapping and extortion related to a separate crypto ransom case.
Coinstats2025/08/31 05:03
Bitcoin ETFs Face $126M Outflows as Amdax Secures $23M Bid

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows totaling $126.6 million on a single trading day. Fidelity's FBTC reported the largest outflow with $66.2 million in a day. BlackRock's IBIT attracted $24.63 million in inflows despite the broader market downturn. Amdax successfully raised $23 million in its first funding round for a Bitcoin treasury initiative.
Coincentral2025/08/31 05:02
Fold CEO: DeFi Will Survive Despite Walled Garden Challenges

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms continue to demonstrate resilience in the face of increasing regulatory scrutiny and government efforts to control blockchain activity. Despite these challenges, DeFi remains a vital part of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing users with innovative financial services outside traditional banking systems. Regulatory Pressures and Walled Gardens Governments around the world are [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/31 05:01
BlockDAG vs Blockchain: How a Hybrid DAG + PoW Model Redefines Crypto for People and Performance

Most projects in the crypto space spend years polishing performance or scaling features, but rarely ask the fundamental question—who is all this really serving? BlockDAG takes a different approach by aligning technical breakthroughs with human-centered design. Rather than relying on a strict sequential chain of blocks, BlockDAG blends Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) with blockchain's consensus reliability. This hybrid structure not only changes how transactions are processed but also redefines what a network can achieve when it values accessibility as much as technical power. With more than $387 million raised in presale, 25.6 billion coins sold, and a staggering 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, BlockDAG is proving that people respond strongly to this model. Parallel Processing: Solving Blockchain's Throughput Barrier Legacy blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum process one block at a time—secure, but slow when usage spikes. BlockDAG introduces DAG-based parallel confirmations, meaning multiple transactions can be validated simultaneously. This design boosts throughput dramatically and shortens confirmation times while preserving trust. By combining DAG scalability with Proof-of-Work security, BlockDAG achieves what traditional networks struggle to balance: speed, decentralization, and safety all at once. It's not just theory. Adoption numbers prove demand: over 25.6 billion BDAG coins sold across 30 batches, with the price climbing from $0.001 to $0.03. These metrics show that scalability isn't just possible, it's already in motion. More Than Contracts: Engagement That Builds Value Most blockchains promote programmability, but BlockDAG goes further by focusing on real engagement. Instead of being just a network for developers, it builds tools for anyone to interact with. Take its real-time Explorer UI, which visually maps confirmations, miner activity, and concurrency, making even complex processes clear to non-technical users. Add to that gamified features like "Buyer Battles" and a referral system offering 25% BDAG bonuses, and suddenly, the presale isn't just fundraising, it's an interactive loyalty program. This transforms the role of the community. People aren't sidelined as passive holders; they're active participants in the system. By turning engagement into tangible value, BlockDAG ensures its community grows into a functioning economy rather than a speculative chat group. A Layer 1 That Teaches While It Builds One of BlockDAG's boldest moves is making education a core feature. Many projects leave tutorials to influencers or third parties, but BlockDAG embeds learning directly into its ecosystem. Through the BlockDAG Academy, users are not only introduced to concepts like consensus or mining but can also earn on-chain credentials. This structured approach lowers the barrier for both new users and developers. By teaching people how to use and build within the ecosystem, the project fosters a base that contributes rather than just consumes. Education fuels adoption, adoption fuels activity, and activity strengthens the network, creating a self-reinforcing cycle that few projects have achieved. Why BlockDAG Is Redefining What Networks Should Be What sets BlockDAG apart is not just its 2,900% ROI or $387 million presale success, it's the philosophy behind it. The project treats its users not as financial backers but as stakeholders whose participation shapes the network. With DAG-enabled parallel confirmations, Proof-of-Work trust, gamified presale features, intuitive tools, and a built-in educational ecosystem, BlockDAG is designing for people first. This alignment of technical scalability and human engagement is what allows it to outpace traditional blockchains. BlockDAG is showing that when networks prioritize users as much as protocols, they don't just grow, they thrive.
Coinstats2025/08/31 05:00
From GPUs to tokens – How Nvidia’s optimism might influence the Crypto AI sector

The Crypto AI sector has not kept pace with the wider altcoin market's price gains.
Coinstats2025/08/31 05:00
Ethereum Co-Founder Claims “100x and More Growth” for ETH Price

The post Ethereum Co-Founder Claims "100x and More Growth" for ETH Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joseph Lubin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH), made extremely ambitious assessments regarding the future of Ethereum in his recent statements. Lubin particularly pointed out that Wall Street will integrate into the ETH ecosystem and ETH will experience a huge increase in value. Lubin largely agreed with analyst Tom Lee's views, saying: "Wall Street is currently paying for their infrastructure, and Ethereum will eliminate much of this siloed system. Giants like JPMorgan will eventually have to operate on a decentralized infrastructure. This means staking, running validators, managing layer 2 and layer 3 networks, participating in DeFi, and developing smart contracts." According to Lubin, this transition will be relatively easy as JPMorgan and many other financial institutions have been gaining experience with Ethereum technology since 2014. Lubin stated that the narrative that Layer 2 networks will harm the Ethereum mainnet will soon end and said the following about ETH's price potential: "ETH will appreciate 100x from here, maybe much more. Yes, ETH will outperform Bitcoin's monetary base." Lubin stated that Ethereum's future is shaped by a decentralized economy driven by human-machine collaboration, saying, "No one can currently imagine how large and rapid this growth will be. ETH will surpass all other commodities as the strongest asset of decentralized trust."
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 05:00
Pi Network, Cronos or Remittix: Analysts Are Backing One of These to Rise 5,000% by December

In a market that thrives on volatility and speculation, investors are often searching for the next big opportunity. While Pi Network and Cronos have made waves recently, Remittix has been quietly gaining traction, with analysts backing it as one of the best crypto projects to buy now. With its proven product development and tangible use
Coinstats2025/08/31 05:00
Japanese Nail Salon Announces $3 Billion Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy

Japanese nail salon operator Convano has officially launched its Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition strategy, following its ambitious plan to raise approximately ¥434 billion ($3 billion) to purchase 21,000 Bitcoin, equivalent to 0.1% of the total supply. According to an August 30 Bloomberg report, the Tokyo-listed nail salon company plans to become one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders. In response, Taiyo Azuma, Director of Convano’s BTC Holding Strategy Office, outlined a three-phase Bitcoin acquisition plan, with a target of 2,000 BTC by the end of 2025. The portfolio is expected to reach 10,000 BTC by August 2026, as Azuma stated, “Our goal is clear. By March 2027, we aim to acquire 21,000 BTC and become one of the world’s leading Bitcoin-holding companies.“ Convano Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy Is a Response to Japan’s Economic Pressures Convano frames its BTC pivot as a strategic response to macroeconomic challenges. A prolonged decline in the yen, approximately 21% weaker against the dollar over the past decade, has increased costs for wages and raw materials in its consumer services business. “We started to think about Bitcoin because of persistent yen depreciation and geopolitical risks,” Azuma told Bloomberg. “Bitcoin is a long-term store of value.” Of the funds Convano has raised to date, ¥4.5 billion came from corporate bonds, and it has acquired 365 Bitcoin with it. The Bitcoin acquisition announcement has driven Convano’s stock higher, with shares climbing 223.27% in the past month and surging 1,414.68% YTD.Source: Google Finance Japan has become an unexpected hub for Bitcoin accumulation through publicly listed companies. Metaplanet Inc., a former hotel operator, now holds nearly 19,000 Bitcoin, ranking among the top 10 global holders. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, seven Japanese companies now rank among the top 100 public firms holding BTC. However, the sustainability of crypto treasury strategies remains a topic of debate. Bitcoin acquisition leaders like StrategyB (formerly MicroStrategy) face challenges as MSTR stock has declined 15.35% over the past 30 days while Bitcoin trades 12.85% below its two-week high of $124,457. If StrategyB could face this risk, a heavy drop in Convani stock means its financing model can collapse. When asked about concerns regarding Bitcoin price volatility, Azuma believes the perceived risk is actually beneficial. According to him, Convano welcomes Bitcoin price drops for four reasons. First, lower prices allow the company to acquire more Bitcoin. Secondly, higher volatility increases the company’s revenue. He added that the combination of “low rates and high volatility” creates optimal conditions for reaching the 21,000 BTC goal. Lastly, the company can effectively manage associated risks. Experts Warn Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy Built on “Shaky Ground” However, experts like VanEck’s head of digital assets research Matthew Sigel argue that Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by public companies rest on “shaky ground”, with rising risks that could wipe away shareholder value. According to Sigel, when stocks trade significantly above their Bitcoin net asset value (NAV), issuing new equity generates premiums.Source: YCharts However, once stock prices approach parity with the value of Bitcoin holdings, dilution occurs. “That is not capital formation. It is erosion,” Sigel wrote. He suggests that companies using Bitcoin as a treasury asset should implement safeguards, such as pausing ATM programs and prioritizing stock buybacks while premiums exist. Glassnode lead analyst James Check shared similar concerns about the longevity of corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies. “My instinct is the Bitcoin treasury strategy has a far shorter lifespan than most expect,” Check posted on X in July. Check argued that while early adopters, such as MicroStrategy, which holds nearly 600,000 BTC, have established their dominance, newer treasury firms face steeper challenges. “Nobody wants the 50th treasury company,” he noted, warning that investors increasingly demand clear differentiation rather than another firm simply adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet
CryptoNews2025/08/31 04:59
