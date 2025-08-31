Messi Can’t Keep Saving The Leagues Cup Forever

The post Messi Can’t Keep Saving The Leagues Cup Forever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with David Ruiz celebrate following the Leagues Cup Semifinal between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on Wednesday. MLS via Getty Images For the second time in three years, the organizers of the Leagues Cup have been blessed with an ideal final in terms of drawing media attention based entirely on the presence of one player. Lionel Messi’s most memorable string of performances with Inter Miami might still be his first seven games with the Herons, when he scored an astounding 10 goals to lead the club to its first Leagues Cup crown in 2023. That included scoring the opening goal in the final, a match that finished as a 1-1 draw before a sellout crowd of 30,109 in Nashville. Now, after scoring twice and adding an assist in the final 15 minutes of Miami’s 3-1 semifinal victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night, he’s set to play in a 2025 final on Sunday night at the Seattle Sounders that could set all sorts of new records in terms of commercial metrics. The Perfect Setup Seattle has been among the league’s most successful markets on and off the field since joining MLS in 2009, regularly ranking near the top in league average attendance from Day 1 and and winning seven major trophies. With the last of those, Seattle became the only modern-era Concacaf club champions, winning the the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and temporarily halting Liga MX dominance in the event. The result of a club with that pedigree hosting Messi’s Miami is the expectation that tomorrow’s crowd will significantly exceed the tournament record single-match attendance of 50,675 and possibly even sell out the entire upper level of Lumen Field, an NFL venue which typically sees only the lower level opened for Sounders…