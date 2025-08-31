בורסת MEXC
5 Top Altcoins for Q4 2025 Gains — XRP, Cardano and Undervalued Layer-1 Picks Highlighted by Analysts BNB, TRON
An analysis of Q4 2025 reveals that new opportunities are emerging in the altcoin market. With Bitcoin solidifying above $110,000 while Ethereum ETFs draw institutional inflows, the focus has now shifted toward Layer-1 networks and presales that can offer stronger returns. XRP, Cardano, BNB, and TRON are garnering attention in current markets due to their
BNB
$847.47
-2.13%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006108
-15.96%
XRP
$2.773
-1.16%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 05:30
BullZilla: the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today at $0.00000575 Raised $27K– Dogecoin Legacy and Pepe’s Hype Meet Their Challenger
Discover why BullZilla at $0.00000575 is set to dominate as one of the best crypto presales to buy today, alongside Dogecoin and Pepe.
HYPE
$43.82
-2.34%
PEPE
$0.00000954
-2.85%
WHY
$0.00000002782
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 05:30
Canary Capital CEO: XRP ETFs Will Outshine Ethereum With $5B
Steve McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, predicts that XRP ETFs will attract $5 billion in inflows during their first month. He believes XRP ETFs will outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs based on investor demand and financial utility. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a net outflow of $483 million in July 2024, following a weak
XRP
$2.773
-1.16%
NET
$0.00009791
+1.70%
Coincentral
2025/08/31 05:26
Crypto Weekly Wrap: Over $280 Billion Wiped From Crypto Market, XRP Loses #3 Spot to USDT
The crypto economy experienced a significant downturn, with total market capitalization dropping nearly 7% from $4.124 trillion to $3.842 trillion by Aug. 30. The crypto economy closed the week on a downturn, with the total market capitalization plunging nearly 7% from $4.124 trillion to $3.842 trillion by Aug.
BTC
$109,047.54
+0.04%
XRP
$2.773
-1.16%
COM
$0.017324
-8.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 05:24
Ukraine Fights Russia’s Return To Gymnastics
The post Ukraine Fights Russia’s Return To Gymnastics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia’s Angelina Melnikova competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Russian and Belarusian gymnasts are set to return to international competition for the first time since 2021, following a ban implemented by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in March 2022. The ban, which excluded athletes and officials from FIG-sanctioned events due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was lifted on January 1, 2024. The FIG permits their return, but only as “individual neutral athletes” (AIN) under strict conditions prohibiting national representation. This August, the International Gymnastics Federation confirmed the registration of five Russian or Belarusian gymnasts as authorized neutral athletes (AIN) at the upcoming FIG World Challenge Cup in Paris. Among them was Olympic and World Champion Angelina Melnikova. Their approval to compete in September has generated significant uproar, with many alleging Melnikova’s participation, in particular, violates FIG rules. Many athletes’ approvals contradict the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) neutrality conditions detailed in their ad-hoc guidelines. According to the FIG, an athlete’s neutrality status should be determined using the following criteria: An athlete seeking neutral status must have: No link with the Russian/Belarusian military or with any national security agency. No communication associated with Russia or Belarus. No support for the military conflict in Ukraine. Melnikova’s Political Ties TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: (L-R) Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, gold medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States and bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova of Team ROC pose for a photo after the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29,…
SIX
$0.02153
+1.50%
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.05%
COM
$0.017324
-8.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 05:20
Newcastle United Claims Victory Against The Haters
LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 30: Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United pictured in the crowd during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on August 30, 2025 in Leeds, England. When it eventually happened for Newcastle United, it was fast. This summer, the club has stretched and strained to bring a striker to the club, but has consistently failed. Moves for Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro, and Hugo Ekitike ended with the players joining other clubs. This situation was made worse because star striker Alexander Isak refused to play for the Magpies in a desperate attempt to force through a move to Liverpool. Strikerless for the start of the Premier League season, manager Eddie Howe has been forced to deploy wideman Anthony Gordon as a false 9. He subsequently got a red card against Liverpool, leaving the team with no one. So, it came as a massive relief for Newcastle United that it was able to seal a deal for Germany international Nick Woltemade in a matter of days. The $93 million record signing is all the more impressive considering his main suitors all summer were Bayern Munich, which had three bids rejected. Given how heavily the stench of rejection has hung in the air at St James' Park, it was unsurprising that Woltemade's first quotes were effusive about his only having eyes for North East England. "I'm really happy to be at this amazing club," he told the club's official site, "from the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me. "It's a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it
M
$0.79874
+21.41%
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.05%
PLAY
$0.0435
-17.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 05:17
Grayscale Pushes ETF Odds to 87% — Can Cardano Price Soar 120%?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.017324
-8.77%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 05:14
zkLend Completes kSTRK Redemption, Unlocks STRK Withdrawals
On August 30, 2025, zkLend, a Layer 2 protocol on Starknet, announced the completion of a 21-day unstaking cycle, allowing most kSTRK holders to withdraw their STRK tokens. This move impacts liquidity and market dynamics in the Starknet ecosystem, with potential indirect effects on Ethereum-based decentralized finance pools utilizing related assets. zkLend's kSTRK Unstaking Cycle Alters Liquidity Landscape The completion of the 21-day unstaking cycle by zkLend enables kSTRK token holders to withdraw their assets. With most kSTRK assets now available for withdrawal, there may be temporary fluctuations in liquidity as users adjust portfolios. Unclaimed kSTRK must still undergo a 21-day period before conversion to STRK. "Once claimed, users will need to unstake and wait 21 days before redeeming them for STRK. The Recovery Portal will remain open for the next 6 months." — zkLend official announcements No major public statements from zkLend leadership or other influencers have been identified at this time. Community responses focus on clarifying withdrawal logistics. Focus remains on user queries via community channels. Starknet Market Trends and Expert Insights Previous unstaking events in similar protocols such as Lido DAO typically resulted in moderate market reactions without significant volatility, unless coupled with adverse news. Starknet's current price stands at $0.13, with a market cap of $487.59 million and a trading volume of $23.55 million, reflecting a 45.61% decrease. The price increased by 1.80% over 24 hours but decreased by 10.42% over seven days, as reported by CoinMarketCap.
STRK
$0.1228
-4.06%
PORTAL
$0.04064
-6.42%
CAP
$0.0704
+0.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 05:13
ETH Price Drops Despite $4B Inflows Into Spot ETFs in August
The ETH price dropped by 4.63% and traded at $4,303 over the weekend. Ethereum briefly touched $4,438 before facing heavy selling pressure that led to a price decline. The ETH price has gained 13% in one month and nearly 94% in the past six months. Spot ETH ETFs recorded over $4 billion in inflows
SIX
$0.02153
+1.50%
ETH
$4,354.77
-2.31%
Coincentral
2025/08/31 05:13
Messi Can’t Keep Saving The Leagues Cup Forever
Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with David Ruiz celebrate following the Leagues Cup Semifinal between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on Wednesday. For the second time in three years, the organizers of the Leagues Cup have been blessed with an ideal final in terms of drawing media attention based entirely on the presence of one player. Lionel Messi's most memorable string of performances with Inter Miami might still be his first seven games with the Herons, when he scored an astounding 10 goals to lead the club to its first Leagues Cup crown in 2023. That included scoring the opening goal in the final, a match that finished as a 1-1 draw before a sellout crowd of 30,109 in Nashville. Now, after scoring twice and adding an assist in the final 15 minutes of Miami's 3-1 semifinal victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night, he's set to play in a 2025 final on Sunday night at the Seattle Sounders that could set all sorts of new records in terms of commercial metrics. The Perfect Setup Seattle has been among the league's most successful markets on and off the field since joining MLS in 2009, regularly ranking near the top in league average attendance from Day 1 and and winning seven major trophies. With the last of those, Seattle became the only modern-era Concacaf club champions, winning the the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and temporarily halting Liga MX dominance in the event. The result of a club with that pedigree hosting Messi's Miami is the expectation that tomorrow's crowd will significantly exceed the tournament record single-match attendance of 50,675 and possibly even sell out the entire upper level of Lumen Field, an NFL venue which typically sees only the lower level opened for Sounders
NEAR
$2.355
-2.80%
T
$0.01597
-2.26%
CITY
$1.0131
-1.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 05:08
