How Will Liverpool Line Up For Test Of Title Defence Against Arsenal?
The post How Will Liverpool Line Up For Test Of Title Defence Against Arsenal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool FC via Getty Images The Premier League has thrown up a huge game early in the season as defending champion Liverpool faces last season’s runner-up, and expected 2025/26 challenger, Arsenal, on Sunday. Liverpool won its first two Premier League games of the season, but has not done so in the most convincing fashion. These games have, though, been dramatic, exciting, and entertaining, with eleven goals scored across matches against Bournemouth (4-2) and Newcastle (3-2). Sunday’s opponent, Arsenal, is yet to concede this season, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in its Premier League opener and following that up with a 5-0 win against Leeds United. Liverpool will have its work cut out against Mikel Arteta’s side, which is known for its stout defence and, as shown by those five goals against Leeds, can score, too. It will be important that Arne Slot approaches the game with the right balance in his side, and he does have a few decisions to make when it comes to team selection, meaning his starting XI could differ from previous games. Goalkeeper and Defence LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool comes on as a substitute for teammate Milos Kerkez during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images Alisson will keep his place in goal, and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are likely to remain as the center-back pairing for now, but there are decisions for Slot to make…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:11