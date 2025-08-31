Chainlink and SBI Accelerate RWA Integration — Ethereum Seen as the Key Beneficiary for Long-Term Growth

The crypto world and traditional finance are becoming closer to one another. Japanese finance giant SBI Group has announced a new partnership with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to push forward the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) in Asia. This partnership comes as institutional players are becoming more interested in how blockchain could be used to enhance efficiency, transparency and compliance. Ethereum remains the most apparent choice of blockchain to use with RWA tokenization. It is the strongest in security, liquidity, and established DeFi ecosystem, so it is likely to benefit most of these processes. But while Ethereum is in the spotlight, other altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also positioning themselves as breakout players for 2025, thanks to growing adoption and whale accumulation. SBI and Chainlink's RWA Push SBI Group and Chainlink have outlined several use cases that will introduce financial institutions in Japan and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region to blockchain. The partnership will use Chainlink's cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) to enable secure token transfers for RWAs like onchain bonds. Chainlink Proof of Reserve also will contribute by on-chain verifying the stablecoin reserves, potentially creating additional transparency desired by Japanese regulators. Another key feature is the use of Chainlink's SmartData feeds to publish real-time net asset values (NAV) for tokenized funds, making them more transparent and liquid. This partnership follows other arrangements announced by SBI with Circle, Ripple, and Web3 start up Startale. Collectively, such initiatives demonstrate the rapid speed at which…