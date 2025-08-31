2025-09-02 Tuesday

Chainlink and SBI Accelerate RWA Integration — Ethereum Seen as the Key Beneficiary for Long-Term Growth

The post Chainlink and SBI Accelerate RWA Integration — Ethereum Seen as the Key Beneficiary for Long-Term Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The crypto world and traditional finance are becoming closer to one another. Japanese finance giant SBI Group has announced a new partnership with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to push forward the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) in Asia. This partnership comes as institutional players are becoming more interested in how blockchain could be used to enhance efficiency, transparency and compliance. Ethereum remains the most apparent choice of blockchain to use with RWA tokenization. It is the strongest in security, liquidity, and established DeFi ecosystem, so it is likely to benefit most of these processes. But while Ethereum is in the spotlight, other altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also positioning themselves as breakout players for 2025, thanks to growing adoption and whale accumulation. SBI and Chainlink’s RWA Push SBI Group and Chainlink have outlined several use cases that will introduce financial institutions in Japan and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region to blockchain. The partnership will use Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) to enable secure token transfers for RWAs like onchain bonds. Chainlink Proof of Reserve also will contribute by on-chain verifying the stablecoin reserves, potentially creating additional transparency desired by Japanese regulators. Another key feature is the use of Chainlink’s SmartData feeds to publish real-time net asset values (NAV) for tokenized funds, making them more transparent and liquid. This partnership follows other arrangements announced by SBI with Circle, Ripple, and Web3 start up Startale. Collectively, such initiatives demonstrate the rapid speed at which…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 06:18
Arctic Pablo Coin’s Final Call Bonus Ignites Frenzy While Dogecoin and Bonk Struggle for Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week

Think of a next big meme coin presale that holds the power to turn an everyday $5,000 into a life-changing fortune? Crypto investors everywhere are searching for the top meme coins to invest in this week, but few projects have generated the electrifying buzz of Arctic Pablo Coin (APC). With a surreal journey across icy terrains, […]
Coinstats 2025/08/31 06:15
Chart Shows How BONK Price Could See Its Next Double-Digit Rally

BONK price is once again stirring curiosity as traders look for signs of its next big move. After weeks of choppy trading, the token has reached a point where the chart suggests something more decisive could be around the corner.  A double-digit rally might sound bold, yet BONK token has shown in the past that
Coinstats 2025/08/31 06:15
Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook Stalls, Investor Attention Pivoting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035

The post Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook Stalls, Investor Attention Pivoting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor focus is shifting as Ethereum’s (ETH) technical momentum shows signs of fatigue, paving the way for emerging DeFi player Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to capture market attention. Early MUTM investors will get an ROI of a minimum of 300% post-listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already reached over $15.15 million and has achieved 15800+ investors so far.  While ETH consolidates amid uncertain technical signals, Mutuum Finance is carving its niche with a growing community and increasing traction in decentralized lending solutions. This pivot reflects a broader market trend where traders are reassessing established tokens in favor of innovative, utility-driven projects poised to redefine the next phase of decentralized finance. Ethereum Consolidates Amid Market Caution Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading around $4,730, holding steady after recently testing highs near $4,900. Analysts suggest the market is in a consolidation phase, with support around the $4,400–$4,500 range being closely watched. While some indicators show cooling momentum, institutional inflows and broader market optimism continue to support its mid-term outlook. Investor attention is also turning toward emerging decentralized finance projects such as Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still in presale round six and is priced at $0.035 per token. Once the round is complete, the price rises 14.29% to $0.04 as demand surges and early adopters show faith in the project. The presale has gathered over 15,800 investors and over $15.15 million in capital, with signals of early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain as a stable, secure, and transparent form of value storage. The stablecoin will be a stable digital currency for daily transactions, decentralized applications, and long-term portfolio stability. Though algorithmic stablecoins have in the past been exposed to market volatility, this asset shall…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 06:14
How Will Liverpool Line Up For Test Of Title Defence Against Arsenal?

The post How Will Liverpool Line Up For Test Of Title Defence Against Arsenal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool FC via Getty Images The Premier League has thrown up a huge game early in the season as defending champion Liverpool faces last season’s runner-up, and expected 2025/26 challenger, Arsenal, on Sunday. Liverpool won its first two Premier League games of the season, but has not done so in the most convincing fashion. These games have, though, been dramatic, exciting, and entertaining, with eleven goals scored across matches against Bournemouth (4-2) and Newcastle (3-2). Sunday’s opponent, Arsenal, is yet to concede this season, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in its Premier League opener and following that up with a 5-0 win against Leeds United. Liverpool will have its work cut out against Mikel Arteta’s side, which is known for its stout defence and, as shown by those five goals against Leeds, can score, too. It will be important that Arne Slot approaches the game with the right balance in his side, and he does have a few decisions to make when it comes to team selection, meaning his starting XI could differ from previous games. Goalkeeper and Defence LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool comes on as a substitute for teammate Milos Kerkez during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images Alisson will keep his place in goal, and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are likely to remain as the center-back pairing for now, but there are decisions for Slot to make…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 06:11
Trillions Incoming for Bitcoin as $2.2 Trillion Market Cap Signals ‘The Big Wave Is Here’ ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Trillions Incoming for Bitcoin as $2.2 Trillion Market Cap Signals ‘The Big Wave Is Here’ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin is making waves again with a clear signal: institutional and macro forces are aligning. The digital asset surged to fresh all-time highs in August, as its market capitalization surpassed $2.2 trillion, a figure that few global assets achieve. At the same time, growing regulatory clarity and product maturation suggest the tide of capital into Bitcoin is rising. Here’s a data-driven breakdown. Bitcoin Breaks New Highs—with $2 Trillion in Market Cap On August 14, 2025, Bitcoin reached an intraday high of nearly $124,500, drawing widespread market attention. Investors confirmed the record print, noting that it was driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and continued institutional inflows.  Shortly before that, ZyCrypto reported Bitcoin’s market capitalization had surpassed $2.2 trillion, marking it as a major tier-1 asset.  Barron’s later estimated this value to be approaching $2.4 trillion as prices neared $120,000. Market movement aligned with U.S. macro trends. In August, Reuters linked Bitcoin’s rally to rising expectations for Fed easing and a weakening U.S. dollar—two powerful catalysts for alternative assets. Advertisement &nbsp Institutional tools continue to diversify. CME Group flagged that it planned to launch cash-settled XRP futures, although structurally similar products, such as Bitcoin futures, already hold significant open interest for Bitcoin. Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee has repeated a key framing: Bitcoin’s scale matters. He states that once an asset reaches $2 trillion, it’s “not going to zero.” Lee also set near-term targets, predicting a $200,000–$250,000 range for Bitcoin in 2025, citing growing demand following the halving cycle. For even further out, Lee compares Bitcoin’s value to gold’s network value—estimated at $23–30 trillion—and says that if Bitcoin assumes that role, multi-million-dollar valuations per coin are on the table. He outlines a range of $1 million to $3 million based on long-term network value comparisons.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 06:06
Could Bitcoin Really Hit $1 Million by 2035? Analyst Says Yes

The post Could Bitcoin Really Hit $1 Million by 2035? Analyst Says Yes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Market watcher Fred Krueger has outlined what he believes is Bitcoin’s long-term path toward the highly speculated $1 million milestone by 2035 – and it all comes down to whether the asset can capture enough of the world’s ever-expanding money supply. According to Krueger, global economies inject around $10 trillion in fresh capital every year through monetary expansion. If just a fraction of that liquidity — roughly 10% — were to find its way into Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency could be propelled to the million-dollar mark within the next decade. Over a 10-year span, Krueger noted, more than $100 trillion is set to be printed, meaning Bitcoin would only need to capture 1% of those flows to meet the ambitious target. Inflation as the Driving Force Krueger pointed to the erosion of purchasing power as the key motivator. With fiat currencies expanding at an estimated 7% annually, he argues that each dollar, euro, and yen loses value over time. Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly looking for assets that hold their worth. Unlike traditional money, Bitcoin’s capped supply offers what Krueger describes as the “only truly fixed monetary system” available today. Why the Timing Matters Now What makes the coming cycle different, Krueger added, is that the infrastructure for large-scale capital entry into Bitcoin already exists. With the rollout of spot ETFs, corporate treasuries adding BTC to reserves, and even early experiments with government-level holdings, institutional adoption has never been easier. The regulatory groundwork has been laid, and Bitcoin is more accessible than at any point in its history. “For the first time, trillions in annual liquidity have a direct channel into Bitcoin,” Krueger emphasized, suggesting that the next decade could determine whether the cryptocurrency cements itself as the global hedge against fiat debasement. The information provided in this…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 06:05
S&P 500 to Commodity Index ratio has tripled since 2022 and just hit a new all-time high

The post S&P 500 to Commodity Index ratio has tripled since 2022 and just hit a new all-time high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 to Commodity Index ratio just hit another all-time high, tripling over the past three years. Since the 2022 bear market, U.S. stocks have soared while commodities collapsed. The S&P 500 has surged by 71%, while the Commodity Price Index, which tracks energy, metals, agriculture, and fertilizers based on global trade weightings, has dropped 31%. The ratio hasn’t looked this stretched, not even during the Dot-Com Bubble. Some commodities are now sitting at levels investors haven’t seen in decades. This extreme divergence has pulled attention back to raw materials, which have taken a beating while equities hit record highs. The index blew past its 2020 pandemic peak and never looked back. According to Wells Fargo Investment Institute, the setup is a wake-up call for anyone still chasing stock rallies without considering portfolio risk. Wells Fargo tells investors to dump small caps and switch into quality bonds Paul Christopher, head of global investment strategy at Wells Fargo, said in a Tuesday note that investors should begin pulling back from equities. “Even as the S&P 500 Index makes new all-time highs, investors may want to trim equity allocations to position portfolios ahead of the volatility we expect in the coming weeks and months,” Paul wrote. He warned that shocks could come from either policy decisions or economic surprises. The S&P 500 broke above 6,500 for the first time on Thursday but closed lower on Friday. Paul told CNBC the recent strength in stocks justifies reducing exposure in certain areas. He’s sticking with large-cap tech, still keeping an overweight in information technology, but he’s taken profits from communication services and small-cap stocks. The adjustment keeps the overall structure at 60% stocks, 40% fixed income, but the mix within each side is changing. He added exposure to financial stocks, calling them a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 06:02
Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook Stalls, Investor Attention Pivoting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035

Investor focus is shifting as Ethereum’s (ETH) technical momentum shows signs of fatigue, paving the way for emerging DeFi player Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to capture market attention. Early MUTM investors will get an ROI of a minimum of 300% post-listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already reached over $15.15 million and has achieved 15800+ investors so […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/31 06:00
Two Mystery Customers Fuel Soaring AI Boom

The post Two Mystery Customers Fuel Soaring AI Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling Nvidia Revenue: Two Mystery Customers Fuel Soaring AI Boom Skip to content Home AI News Unveiling Nvidia Revenue: Two Mystery Customers Fuel Soaring AI Boom Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/nvidia-revenue-mystery-customers/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 05:58
