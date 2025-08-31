Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 157,726% Amid Growing Price Selloff
The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 157,726% Amid Growing Price Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Shibburn shows that the SHIB burn rate increased by 157,726%. This led to the burning of 2,481,036 SHIB in 24 hours, and now the total supply of the memecoin is 589,247,732,073,096 tokens. Shiba Inu price has increased to $0.00001238, following a 1.5% increase over the last 24 hours. Canine-themed memecoin Shiba Inu has seen its burn rate spike by 157,726%, leading to the incineration of 2,481,036 SHIB in 24 hours. In light of this increase, the price of the crypto asset has recorded a mild rally. This is significant, judging by the recent selloff in the broader crypto market. SHIB Price May Sustain Rally as Burn Increase According to Shibburn, the dedicated Shiba Inu burn tracker, the memecoin recorded a notable drop in its circulating supply. The burn rate went as high as 157,726%, causing the ecosystem to lose 2,481,036 SHIB within 24 hours. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is now left with 589,247,732,073,096 in total supply. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001239 (1hr -0.22% ▼ | 24hr 1.54% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,302,271,924 (1.57% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,732,073,096 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 2,481,036 (157726.72% ▲)Past 7 Days: 14,068,717 (-76.32% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 30, 2025 Ordinarily, when such a massive burn is recorded in the crypto industry, the digital asset concerned usually sees a spike in its market value. This follows the law of demand, supply and price, which says that with reduced supply and increased demand comes a price increase. As it stands, the SHIB price is in line with this economic principle. CoinMarketCap data shows that SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001238, corresponding with a 1.5% spike within the last 24 hours. Additionally, its market capitalization has increased to $7.26 billion during the same period. SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume has also recorded a 14.61% increase and is now pegged…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:34