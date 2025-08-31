2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
El Salvador splits bitcoin holdings between 14 addresses to ‘enhance security’ against quantum threats

Bernstein analysts said last year that any practical threat to Bitcoin posed by quantum computing remains "decades away".
Coinstats2025/08/31 06:51
From Dogecoin To Pepe’s Hype – Why BullZilla At $0.00000575 Leads The Best Crypto Presales To Buy Today

The post From Dogecoin To Pepe’s Hype – Why BullZilla At $0.00000575 Leads The Best Crypto Presales To Buy Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every financial revolution begins with a spark, but few ignite like meme coins. What started as playful internet experiments has become a global force, pulling retail investors, institutions, and developers into a new digital economy. Dogecoin once started as a joke and grew into a multibillion-dollar ecosystem. Pepe stormed into the charts with viral momentum and cultural recognition. Now, another contender is preparing for its ascent. BullZilla ($BZIL) is live now. Priced at just $0.00000575 in presale, the project combines cinematic storytelling with engineered tokenomics. Unlike traditional presales, BullZilla thrives on anticipation, using what its creators call the “Zilla Launch Sequence” to build structured momentum. Investors, analysts, and blockchain enthusiasts are watching closely because this isn’t just another coin, it is designed for exponential returns. BullZilla Presale Momentum Builds as Billions of Tokens Sold Before Stage 2 Price Change The BullZilla presale is now live, operating on a dynamic pricing model that rises every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised. Launching at just $0.00000575, early investors secured tokens at the most favorable entry point. More than 4.7 billion $BZIL tokens have been sold and over $27,000 raised, with the next stage and price increase coming soon. By rewarding speed and conviction, the presale has sparked powerful momentum, making BullZilla one of the best crypto presales to buy today. The HODL Furnace: Turning Belief into Earnings The HODL Furnace is BullZilla’s staking system. By locking their $BZIL tokens, investors earn 70% APY, one of the highest in the sector. Unlike fleeting hype cycles, this rewards consistency. Vesting ensures that long-term holders benefit the most, transforming casual buyers into loyal participants. This mechanic addresses a major issue with meme coins: short-term speculation. By incentivizing holders to commit, BullZilla strengthens its community base and reduces sell pressure. Analysts argue that this aligns…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:48
Buy Now: $BZIL Stage 1 Presale Roars Past $27K With $PNUT and Cheems Rising as Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns

Every market cycle introduces new meme coins that capture investor attention with bold ideas and vibrant communities. Some rely on […] The post Buy Now: $BZIL Stage 1 Presale Roars Past $27K With $PNUT and Cheems Rising as Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 06:45
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Analysts Discuss SHIB, PEPE Outlook and Layer Bretts Flippening Chances

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Analysts Discuss SHIB, PEPE Outlook and Layer Bretts Flippening Chances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is a wild, unpredictable beast, constantly shifting. Everyone wants to know the next big move, don’t they? Amidst the constant chatter around the Shiba Inu price prediction and the latest PEPE surges, a new contender is quietly building some serious momentum: Layer Brett. This isn’t just another memecoin. It’s a genuine game-changer, currently in its presale phase at just $0.005, and analysts are already whispering about its potential to be the next 100x altcoin. Remember when Ethereum Layer 1 fees felt like highway robbery? It was brutal. Transactions crawled, gas prices soared, and engaging with DeFi felt like a luxury only for the ultra-rich. Layer Brett absolutely sidesteps that entire mess. This innovative Ethereum Layer 2 solution boasts lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, thus making it a truly low gas fee crypto for everyone. This basic difference is what sets it apart from many traditional meme tokens like SHIB and PEPE, which often operate on congested networks or simply lack any real utility. Layer Brett is purpose-built, offering meme-fueled scalability. Beyond the Shiba Inu price prediction: Why Layer Brett is different So, what makes Layer Brett so compelling? While communities rally around SHIB and PEPE, their core value proposition often remains rooted in pure speculation and cultural relevance. Layer Brett, however, marries that irresistible memecoin energy with undeniable blockchain utility. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain, providing a solution to real-world scalability issues that plague popular networks. This isn’t merely hype; Layer Brett has serious substance. And early buyers of $LBRETT are positioned for potentially explosive gains, especially through its staking benefits.  Why Layer Brett stands out from the crowd of trending cryptocurrencies Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: Experience lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees, a far cry from the often congested Ethereum mainnet. Massive Staking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:44
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 157,726% Amid Growing Price Selloff

The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 157,726% Amid Growing Price Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Shibburn shows that the SHIB burn rate increased by 157,726%. This led to the burning of 2,481,036 SHIB in 24 hours, and now the total supply of the memecoin is 589,247,732,073,096 tokens. Shiba Inu price has increased to $0.00001238, following a 1.5% increase over the last 24 hours. Canine-themed memecoin Shiba Inu has seen its burn rate spike by 157,726%, leading to the incineration of 2,481,036 SHIB in 24 hours. In light of this increase, the price of the crypto asset has recorded a mild rally. This is significant, judging by the recent selloff in the broader crypto market. SHIB Price May Sustain Rally as Burn Increase According to Shibburn, the dedicated Shiba Inu burn tracker, the memecoin recorded a notable drop in its circulating supply. The burn rate went as high as 157,726%, causing the ecosystem to lose 2,481,036 SHIB within 24 hours. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is now left with 589,247,732,073,096 in total supply. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001239 (1hr -0.22% ▼ | 24hr 1.54% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,302,271,924 (1.57% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,732,073,096 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 2,481,036 (157726.72% ▲)Past 7 Days: 14,068,717 (-76.32% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 30, 2025 Ordinarily, when such a massive burn is recorded in the crypto industry, the digital asset concerned usually sees a spike in its market value. This follows the law of demand, supply and price, which says that with reduced supply and increased demand comes a price increase. As it stands, the SHIB price is in line with this economic principle. CoinMarketCap data shows that SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001238, corresponding with a 1.5% spike within the last 24 hours. Additionally, its market capitalization has increased to $7.26 billion during the same period. SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume has also recorded a 14.61% increase and is now pegged…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:34
Ethereum vs Cardano — Analysts Debate Which Altcoin Holds the Strongest ROI Potential Heading Into 2026

The crypto market is surging as Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) compete for investor attention. Both networks are strengthening their fundamentals with protocol upgrades, adoption milestones, and capital inflows. Yet amid this debate, a new contender—MAGACOIN FINANCE—is rapidly gaining momentum in presale markets, with many investors calling it the best crypto to buy for outsized […] Continue Reading: Ethereum vs Cardano — Analysts Debate Which Altcoin Holds the Strongest ROI Potential Heading Into 2026
Coinstats2025/08/31 06:30
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement &nbsp In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:24
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28

XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG.
Coinstats2025/08/31 06:21
Bronze Bomber Answers The Callout

The post Bronze Bomber Answers The Callout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 29: Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom gestures during the Queensbury v Matchroom 5v5 Media Workouts ahead of his Heavyweight fight against Zhilei Zhang of Team Queensberry at Boulevard World on May 29, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images Deontay Wilder knows the money and intrigue are there, and the timing feels right for a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion and reigning PFL SuperFights heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou. When Ngannou called Wilder out last week, the Bronze Bomber didn’t brush it aside. In fact, he welcomed the idea. “I just was sent what he put out, and I think it’s a hell of a fight,” Wilder said to me in an exclusive interview. “It’s finally, like you said, it’s time, and I feel the same way. Let’s make it happen.” Wilder has never been overly active on social media, preferring peace and quiet when he’s not in the ring. But when Ngannou tagged him in a public callout, the message reached him quickly. And unlike other fighters who might play coy, Wilder leaned straight into it. A Bag Worth Chasing RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 07: Francis Ngannou poses for a photo as he weighs in ahead of his ‘Knockout Chaos’ heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua at Greece in Boulevard World on March 07, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images Both Wilder and Ngannou are past the point of proving themselves to critics. Wilder made 10 successful defenses of the WBC heavyweight title and delivered some of the sport’s most dramatic knockouts. Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, shocked the boxing world by dropping Tyson Fury in his debut and going the distance. “There’s a bag waiting for that fight,” Wilder said with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:20
'No question Bitcoin hits $1M' — Eric Trump at BTC Asia 2025

Trump reiterated calls for $1 million Bitcoin but said the vast majority of market participants still don’t understand digital money. Eric Trump, the son of US president Donald Trump and the co-founder of Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm American Bitcoin (ABTC), said on Friday that there is “no question” that BTC hits $1 million in the next several years.Trump previously predicted that BTC would reach $1 million per coin in December 2024. Speaking to the audience at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong, Trump said:That's an incredible thing, and that's why I've always said that I really believe in the next several years, Bitcoin will hit $1 million. There's no question that Bitcoin hits $1 million,” Trump continued.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/31 06:20
