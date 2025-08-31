Hints, Spangram And Answers For Sunday, August 31st

Today's NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times We have come, oh my Strandistas, to the last day of August. Three weeks of summer remain as the days get shorter and cooler and Autumn slides in. Winter is coming, as the Starks are so fond of saying. But not yet. Not quite yet. Resist the pumpkin spice lattes for just a little while longer. Do not go gently into this long night. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times' stable of puzzle games. It's a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we're given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day's theme. Spoilers ahead. Today's Strands Hints Read on for today's theme and some hints to help you uncover today's words. Today's Theme: Up the hill Hint: This is all based off of a popular children's nursery rhyme. Clue: It involves a boy and a girl on a mission who ultimately are badly injured thanks to clumsiness and gravity. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today's Strands Answers? Today's spangram is: JACKANDJILL Here's the full list of words: TUMBLE WATER FETCH…