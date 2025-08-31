2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
BNB, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Added to Reddit’s Top Altcoin List for 2025 Accumulation

BNB, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Added to Reddit’s Top Altcoin List for 2025 Accumulation

Reddit’s cryptocurrency forums have become a reliable pulse check for retail sentiment and accumulation trends. In recent months, three names have dominated the conversation: BNB, Ethereum, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Their inclusion on Reddit’s top altcoin accumulation lists for 2025 underscores growing confidence among both retail investors and whales looking to position before the next major […] Continue Reading: BNB, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Added to Reddit’s Top Altcoin List for 2025 Accumulation
Binance Coin
BNB$847,18-2,16%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000618-14,96%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 07:30
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP ‘cycle target’ is $20, Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24 – 30

XRP ‘cycle target’ is $20, Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24 – 30

Elon Musk’s attorney will chair a company that aims to raise $200 million to invest in DOGE, Ether ETFs cross $13.7 billion: Hodler’s Digest Ether spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen steady growth since their US debut in July 2024, while corporate treasuries tied to the token are also on the rise.Inflows into Ether funds climbed 44% this month, rising from $9.5 billion on Aug. 1 to $13.7 billion on Aug. 28, according to cryptocurrency research platform SoSoValue. Market participants say renewed institutional demand is fueling the momentum.After an extended period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin and a souring investor sentiment, Ethereum has recently experienced a significant revival in the recognition of both its adoption rate and value proposition, Sygnum Chief Investment Officer Fabian Dori told Cointelegraph.Read more
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012427-8,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09799-3,10%
CROSS
CROSS$0,20491-4,33%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 07:29
לַחֲלוֹק
The Detroit Pistons Are Still In Severe Need Of Floor-Spacing

The Detroit Pistons Are Still In Severe Need Of Floor-Spacing

The post The Detroit Pistons Are Still In Severe Need Of Floor-Spacing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 01: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons talks to Ausar Thompson #9 while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on March 01, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Most NBA fans and pundits expect the Detroit Pistons to improve upon their surprisingly effective 2024-2025 season, in which they won 44 games and made it to the playoffs. In many respects, the arguments for that back up those expectations. Jaden Ivey, arguably the second-best offensive player on the team, was limited to 30 games last season. If his health persists, his presence should improve Detroit’s offense. Then there are the general internal improvements that are fair to be expected, with Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland all likely taking a step forward. However, one major element remains in a state of flux, and that’s Detroit’s floor-spacing. Duncan Robinson, and who else? Despite acquiring the services of Duncan Robinson, one of the purest shooters in the league, the Pistons aren’t exactly oozing of three-point shooters, and will have to hope Cade Cunningham and his teammates take a collective step forward. The All-Star made 35.6% of his six nightly attempts last year. That’s around league average efficiency on middling volume. It could be worse, but it’s not an outright strength of Cunningham, nor an on-court asset for the Pistons. Thompson (22.4%), and Holland (23.8%) are both levels below league average, which raises questions as to how the two can ultimately play alongside each other unless one, or both, become someone defenses will have to pay attention to. The aforementioned Ivey, who…
Threshold
T$0,01595-2,38%
SIX
SIX$0,02153+1,50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4501-1,05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 07:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Set For Run Past $1 In Q4, But It’s A New Meme Coin Creating FOMO In 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Set For Run Past $1 In Q4, But It’s A New Meme Coin Creating FOMO In 2025

The buzz around the Dogecoin price prediction for Q4 is undeniable; everyone’s talking about a potential run past $1 for DOGE. But here’s a thought: While Dogecoin, the original meme coin, has its loyal following, is it truly the next big crypto to ignite serious FOMO in 2025? Perhaps not. A new contender, Layer Brett […]
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001582-4,23%
SphereX
HERE$0,000209-32,36%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5077-4,56%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 07:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Today’s Wordle #1534 Hints And Answer For Sunday, August 31st

Today’s Wordle #1534 Hints And Answer For Sunday, August 31st

The post Today’s Wordle #1534 Hints And Answer For Sunday, August 31st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images August is almost over. Just hours now and then it’ll be September. I often think of the album August and Everything After by the Counting Crows when we come to this time of year. And then, in December, I think of that band’s song A Long December. That’s a very wistful, sad sort of song but I like the refrain: It’s been a long December and I’ve reason to believe, maybe this year will be better than the last. This year, so far, despite ongoing lower back pain issues, has been better than the last. The goal, I think, though we often have very little say over so much of life, is to make every year a little better. Usually that means taking care of ourselves and being kind to those around us. Most everything else is outside our control. Be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide for all the new TV shows and movies out there to kick back and relax with this Labor Day weekend! Now let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive…
SIX
SIX$0,02153+1,50%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,0435-17,51%
GET
GET$0,008917-2,39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 07:23
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Whales Shift $2.3B Into Stablecoins — Analysts Flag It as a Risk-Off Signal Ahead of Q4 Moves

Bitcoin Whales Shift $2.3B Into Stablecoins — Analysts Flag It as a Risk-Off Signal Ahead of Q4 Moves

The post Bitcoin Whales Shift $2.3B Into Stablecoins — Analysts Flag It as a Risk-Off Signal Ahead of Q4 Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto market news, large investors known as Bitcoin whales have shifted $2.3B into stablecoins, sparking debate on what this means for the market. Many see it as a risk-off move after Bitcoin’s surge to $124K in August, while others expect the sidelined funds to return when conditions stabilize. Amid this shift, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a new, community-powered audited project that investors are watching closely. Bitcoin Whales Signal a Risk-Off Stance The standout story is the massive transfer of funds by Bitcoin whales. Data shows wallets holding over 1,000 BTC moved approximately $2.3B into stablecoin-related exchange addresses in the past month. Around 65% of these flows went into Tether (USDT), 25% into USD Coin (USDC), and the rest into regulated stables like FDUSD and algorithmic options. BTC 1M price Analysts interpret this as cautious positioning, as whales lock in profits following Bitcoin’s rally to $124K. This shift may weigh on sentiment but also suggests that fresh liquidity could re-enter markets later, potentially fueling altcoin season 2025. MAGACOIN FINANCE: A Strong Candidate for the Best Crypto to Buy Now While many traders focus on Bitcoin price prediction 2025, investors are also scanning the horizon for the best crypto to buy now. One project gaining momentum is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has quickly become a hot topic in crypto market news. The project has a strong appeal with a fully KYC-verified team and a transparent roadmap. Adding to its credibility, MAGACOIN FINANCE recently cleared a full smart-contract security audit by HashEx, a respected auditing firm in blockchain. This provides reassurance to investors who value safety and transparency. Analysts believe MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver up to a 30x ROI in the next cycle, making it one of the top cryptos to buy now as attention gradually shifts toward newer assets during…
Bitcoin
BTC$109.006,55+0,01%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000618-14,96%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999+0,01%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 07:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Ripple CEO Joins Fed Talks as Cardano Eyes XRP Wallet Integration

Ripple CEO Joins Fed Talks as Cardano Eyes XRP Wallet Integration

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined a crucial roundtable with officials from the Federal Reserve on August 25, 2025. The roundtable assembled prominent leaders of the blockchain community to consider the future of digital assets in the regulation of the US financial system. Garlinghouse joined the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson; Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov; co-founder […]
XRP
XRP$2,7697-1,28%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13531-6,65%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02605-2,36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Tronweekly2025/08/31 07:20
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Monthly Option Income ETF Filed With SEC to Target Yield and Upside With Calls

XRP Monthly Option Income ETF Filed With SEC to Target Yield and Upside With Calls

XRP is primed to redefine crypto investing with a first-of-its-kind ETF blending covered calls and synthetic exposure, delivering monthly income and capital appreciation potential. SEC Filing Shows XRP ETF Structured to Generate Yield and Upside Using Covered Calls XRP is at the forefront of a proposed investment vehicle that blends digital asset exposure with an […]
XRP
XRP$2,7697-1,28%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/31 07:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Wuhan Police Dismantles Crypto Fraud Ring Posing as Tech Firm

Wuhan Police Dismantles Crypto Fraud Ring Posing as Tech Firm

The post Wuhan Police Dismantles Crypto Fraud Ring Posing as Tech Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 30 arrests as Wuhan police shut down crypto fraud operation. Over 40 computers and 50 phones seized. No major cryptocurrencies identified in official reports. The Wuhan Public Security Bureau arrested 30 individuals in Hubei Province, uncovering a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme that used deceptive dating scenarios to lure investors into a fake platform.. This bust highlights the need for heightened vigilance and regulatory measures as cryptocurrency scams increasingly target unsuspecting investors, though no systemic market impact or major crypto asset involvement occurred. 30 Arrested in Major Wuhan Crypto Fraud Bust The crypto community has yet to see reactions from notable figures, and no official statements have been made by international regulatory bodies. Local authorities are taking rigorous steps to prevent further crimes of this nature. ChainCatcher advises heightened awareness against similar frauds. Here is what the Wuhan Public Security Bureau had to say: “A total of 30 suspects were arrested for orchestrating a fraudulent ‘crypto dating’ scheme.” Source Seized Assets and Global Implications of the Scam Did you know? Previous scams of this nature in China have often targeted investors seeking high returns, highlighting persistent challenges for regulators in deterring such fraudulent activities in the digital currency landscape. Historically, cryptocurrency scams involving fabricated identities and promises of lucrative returns are not a new phenomenon. Similar fraudulent schemes have emerged globally, emphasizing the need for stricter regulations and investor education to combat crypto-related crimes effectively. Experts suggest that tighter compliance measures on crypto platforms and better identity verification could mitigate the threat posed by such scams. Market observers and regulators may consider this case as a reference point for future policy formulation, especially concerning investor protection protocols in the virtual currency space. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We…
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 07:19
לַחֲלוֹק
How Aston Martin Residences Defines What It Means To Be Ultra Luxury

How Aston Martin Residences Defines What It Means To Be Ultra Luxury

The post How Aston Martin Residences Defines What It Means To Be Ultra Luxury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alejandro Aljanati, the marketing mind behind Aston Martin Residences Miami, pictured alongside a scale model of the 66-story luxury tower Romain Maurice for G&G Business Developments “Ultra luxury is a separate word from luxury. It’s another scale in the luxury market,” Alejandro Aljanati, chief marketing officer of G&G Business Developments, told me as we enjoyed the Biscayne Bay view from the 51st floor of Aston Martin Residences Miami. “The relation between the products and the customer is totally different from any other product.” If I may paraphrase F. Scott Fitzgerald, let me tell you about the ultra rich. They are different from you and me. Marketing to them is entirely different from marketing to the merely very rich. While the pursuit of luxury will always be an emotional endeavor, maneuvering the emotions of the ultra rich requires subtlety applied depth psychology. These are people who can have nearly anything in life. First and foremost, they want beauty. This is why Art Basel and its multiple spinoffs continue to grow. It’s also why automotive brands make the kind of concept cars only seen at Pebble Beach Concours and The Quail, where I recently ran into Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer and the man responsible for designing every Aston Martin from the DB9 to the latest Valkyrie (including every James Bond vehicle for the past three decades). He was at Monterey Car Week introducing the launch of the new Aston Martin hybrid, Valhalla. Reichman and I spoke over Zoom months earlier when I was first formally introduced to The Residences developed by G&G. Founded and led by the Argentinian Coto family, G&G is a property developer who understands the minds of the ultra rich. These minds don’t understand “no.” Yet when Reichman was asked to lead design in this partnership…
SynFutures
F$0,006557-2,94%
Gravity
G$0,0112-5,32%
Threshold
T$0,01595-2,38%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 07:17
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills