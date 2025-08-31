BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Redefines Layer-1 Growth, Surpassing Avalanche and Aptos Before Launch

Raising large sums in crypto is never simple, especially when the market is crowded with Layer-1 competitors. Yet BlockDAG has already collected more than $387 million in its presale, outpacing Avalanche’s $230 million raise and Aptos’s $350 million early funding rounds. With a $600 million target now within reach and over 25.6 billion coins sold, BlockDAG is being discussed as one of the largest community-funded projects in blockchain history. This comparison with Avalanche and Aptos, both now multibillion-dollar networks, highlights how BlockDAG is being positioned as a serious contender in the Layer-1 space. But what makes it especially notable is who is backing the project. While Avalanche and Aptos leaned on institutional venture capital, BlockDAG has been propelled by retail participants, creating a wider ownership base and a decentralization story that resonates strongly in today’s market. How BlockDAG Surpassed Avalanche and Aptos Avalanche raised $230 million through token sales in 2021, while Aptos secured $350 million in 2022 from high-profile venture firms. Both used institutional capital to build momentum before opening to the public. BlockDAG, on the other hand, has reached $387 million purely through retail demand, backed by more than 200,000 holders worldwide. This difference is critical. While venture funding often creates concentrated control in the hands of a few, BlockDAG’s presale has distributed allocations across a global base of miners, developers, and buyers. The financial scale is only one part of the story. By raising more than Avalanche and Aptos without institutional anchors, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a people-driven blockchain. Each batch has seen rising demand, with the current Batch 30 price at $0.03. Compared to the earliest price, that represents a 2,900 percent increase, while the confirmed $0.05 listing target still gives early buyers strong room for growth. This retail-led trajectory proves that widespread community adoption can outpace the influence of venture-backed strategies. Why Analysts Believe in the $600M Target Fundraising alone does not make a blockchain credible. What sets BlockDAG apart is the activity already happening before the mainnet launch. The X1 Mobile Miner app has been downloaded more than 3 million times, creating one of the largest active mining bases even before the network is live. Hardware sales add to this base: 19,500 X10 rigs have been sold, generating $7.8 million in revenue. On the development side, more than 4,500 builders are active, working on over 300 decentralized applications. Thanks to its EVM compatibility, projects from Ethereum can transition seamlessly, ensuring that BlockDAG’s ecosystem will have immediate functionality. Analysts point to this developer traction as proof that capital inflows are being matched with utility, not just speculative hype. Visibility is another factor driving momentum. BlockDAG has secured sponsorships with Inter Milan in football, the Seattle Seawolves in rugby, and the Seattle Orcas in cricket. These partnerships expose the brand to millions of fans worldwide, giving it mainstream recognition before exchange listings. Few presales achieve this level of cultural visibility, and analysts suggest it could play an important role in broadening adoption outside of typical crypto circles. If BlockDAG achieves its $600 million presale goal, it will mark one of the largest early-stage raises ever in blockchain and the largest community-led raise to date. Combined with adoption metrics already in the millions, analysts project long-term valuations that could range between $1 and $10 per coin. Retail vs Venture: A Shift in Blockchain Funding The comparison with Avalanche and Aptos shows more than just numbers. Both became multibillion-dollar projects after launch, supported by institutional backing. BlockDAG’s approach, however, demonstrates that broad retail participation can build even stronger foundations. By surpassing both in capital raised and doing so without venture capital, it has redefined how early-stage Layer-1 networks can grow. The momentum is measurable. With $387 million raised, 25.6 billion coins sold, more than 200,000 holders onboarded, and millions of miners already active, BlockDAG has secured a level of credibility most projects never reach before launch. Add to this 4,500 developers and 300 decentralized applications in progress, and the ecosystem is already alive with activity. This suggests BlockDAG is not entering the market as a speculative experiment but as a network that has adoption and infrastructure in place before listings even begin. For participants, the presale still offers attractive entry points, but the broader suggestion is clear: BlockDAG is shaping up to be one of the defining Layer-1 stories of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Redefines Layer-1 Growth, Surpassing Avalanche and Aptos Before Launch appeared first on 36Crypto.