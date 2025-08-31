2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Price Forecast Hits $130K — Analysts Predict Blow-Off Top By Q1 2026 Cycle Peak

The post Bitcoin Price Forecast Hits $130K — Analysts Predict Blow-Off Top By Q1 2026 Cycle Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The cryptocurrency market pullback did not spare Bitcoin—the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The leading blockchain dipped below $113,000 after touching highs near $124,500 earlier this month. Each correction has been shallower than the last, signalling stronger conviction among long-term holders. Despite ETF outflows and short-term volatility, analysts still see room for Bitcoin to climb toward $130K before the year ends. That’s why many investors still view BTC as the best crypto to buy now. At the same time, attention is also shifting to newer opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE for their upside potential, safety and transparency. Bitcoin Holds Key Support in 2025 Bitcoin’s price action shows resilience. The $110,000 level remains the key line to watch. If support holds, upside targets between $125K and $130K look realistic for the coming months. Analysts say the maturing cycle makes Bitcoin a safer bet compared to earlier bull runs. Meanwhile, market forecasts suggest Bitcoin could consolidate in the $120K–$130K range through late 2025. A breakout above this level might trigger the cycle’s blow-off top, which analysts expect in Q1 2026. Longer-term targets as high as $150K remain on the table, but predictions of $200K are considered unlikely. MAGACOIN FINANCE Enters the Bitcoin Conversation With Bitcoin maintaining its dominance in the crypto market, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining attention as the dominant project in the crypto presale market. The project went viral as a breakout contender following a sporadic surge in its presale demand. With thousands of investors still…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 08:09
Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network, bringing the total minted to 3 billion in the past three days.

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Tether minted another 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network. Over the past three days, Tether has minted a total of 3 billion USDT.
PANews 2025/08/31 08:02
BlockDAG's $387M Presale Redefines Layer-1 Growth, Surpassing Avalanche and Aptos Before Launch

Raising large sums in crypto is never simple, especially when the market is crowded with Layer-1 competitors. Yet BlockDAG has already collected more than $387 million in its presale, outpacing Avalanche’s $230 million raise and Aptos’s $350 million early funding rounds. With a $600 million target now within reach and over 25.6 billion coins sold, BlockDAG is being discussed as one of the largest community-funded projects in blockchain history. This comparison with Avalanche and Aptos, both now multibillion-dollar networks, highlights how BlockDAG is being positioned as a serious contender in the Layer-1 space. But what makes it especially notable is who is backing the project. While Avalanche and Aptos leaned on institutional venture capital, BlockDAG has been propelled by retail participants, creating a wider ownership base and a decentralization story that resonates strongly in today’s market. How BlockDAG Surpassed Avalanche and Aptos Avalanche raised $230 million through token sales in 2021, while Aptos secured $350 million in 2022 from high-profile venture firms. Both used institutional capital to build momentum before opening to the public. BlockDAG, on the other hand, has reached $387 million purely through retail demand, backed by more than 200,000 holders worldwide. This difference is critical. While venture funding often creates concentrated control in the hands of a few, BlockDAG’s presale has distributed allocations across a global base of miners, developers, and buyers. The financial scale is only one part of the story. By raising more than Avalanche and Aptos without institutional anchors, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a people-driven blockchain. Each batch has seen rising demand, with the current Batch 30 price at $0.03. Compared to the earliest price, that represents a 2,900 percent increase, while the confirmed $0.05 listing target still gives early buyers strong room for growth. This retail-led trajectory proves that widespread community adoption can outpace the influence of venture-backed strategies. Why Analysts Believe in the $600M Target Fundraising alone does not make a blockchain credible. What sets BlockDAG apart is the activity already happening before the mainnet launch. The X1 Mobile Miner app has been downloaded more than 3 million times, creating one of the largest active mining bases even before the network is live. Hardware sales add to this base: 19,500 X10 rigs have been sold, generating $7.8 million in revenue. On the development side, more than 4,500 builders are active, working on over 300 decentralized applications. Thanks to its EVM compatibility, projects from Ethereum can transition seamlessly, ensuring that BlockDAG’s ecosystem will have immediate functionality. Analysts point to this developer traction as proof that capital inflows are being matched with utility, not just speculative hype. Visibility is another factor driving momentum. BlockDAG has secured sponsorships with Inter Milan in football, the Seattle Seawolves in rugby, and the Seattle Orcas in cricket. These partnerships expose the brand to millions of fans worldwide, giving it mainstream recognition before exchange listings. Few presales achieve this level of cultural visibility, and analysts suggest it could play an important role in broadening adoption outside of typical crypto circles. If BlockDAG achieves its $600 million presale goal, it will mark one of the largest early-stage raises ever in blockchain and the largest community-led raise to date. Combined with adoption metrics already in the millions, analysts project long-term valuations that could range between $1 and $10 per coin. Retail vs Venture: A Shift in Blockchain Funding The comparison with Avalanche and Aptos shows more than just numbers. Both became multibillion-dollar projects after launch, supported by institutional backing. BlockDAG’s approach, however, demonstrates that broad retail participation can build even stronger foundations. By surpassing both in capital raised and doing so without venture capital, it has redefined how early-stage Layer-1 networks can grow. The momentum is measurable. With $387 million raised, 25.6 billion coins sold, more than 200,000 holders onboarded, and millions of miners already active, BlockDAG has secured a level of credibility most projects never reach before launch. Add to this 4,500 developers and 300 decentralized applications in progress, and the ecosystem is already alive with activity. This suggests BlockDAG is not entering the market as a speculative experiment but as a network that has adoption and infrastructure in place before listings even begin. For participants, the presale still offers attractive entry points, but the broader suggestion is clear: BlockDAG is shaping up to be one of the defining Layer-1 stories of 2025.   Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Redefines Layer-1 Growth, Surpassing Avalanche and Aptos Before Launch appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/08/31 08:00
Pump.fun Spends $62M on Buybacks to Stabilize PUMP Price

The post Pump.fun Spends $62M on Buybacks to Stabilize PUMP Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has spent more than $62.6 million repurchasing its native token, PUMP, according to data from Dune Analytics. The buybacks have soaked up over 16.5 billion tokens at an average cost of $0.003785, as the platform looks to stabilize price action and reduce sell pressure. The buyback strategy uses platform-generated revenue, primarily fees collected from users launching memecoins, to execute daily token repurchases. Daily buybacks have consistently ranged between $1.3 million and $2.3 million over the past week, Dune Analytics data shows. Since launch, Pump.fun has generated over $775 million in revenue, according to data from DefiLlama. Notably, the platform saw a sharp revenue drop from July 28 to Aug. 3. During that time, Pump.fun brought in only $1.72 million weekly revenue, its lowest since March 2024. Meanwhile, the buyback initiative appears to be working. PUMP has gained more than 12% over the past month and around 9% over the past week. The token is currently trading at $0.003522, up 54% from its August low of $0.002282. Pump.fun spends over $62 million to buy back tokens. Source: Dune Analytics Related: How Pump.fun raised $500M in 12 minutes, and what it says about retail FOMO PUMP holder count tops 70,000 Onchain data also shows a healthy uptick in user participation. The number of unique PUMP holders has grown steadily to over 70,800, with smaller wallets (<10K PUMP) now accounting for 46% of distribution. The broadening of ownership indicates growing retail engagement. The growth comes as the Pump.fun platform has recently struggled to maintain its dominance in the Solana memecoin launchpad rankings. On July 7, a newly launched Solana platform called LetsBonk took the top spot for 24-hour revenue, surpassing Pump.fun.  According to the Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, LetsBonk’s dominance continued throughout July, gaining more market share than Pump.fun on many occasions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 08:00
The AI Advantage: Learning Any Subject from a Digital Mastermind

With AI-powered mentors, you can master any skill, guided by history’s greatest minds.
Hackernoon 2025/08/31 08:00
Why Moonshot MAGAX Could Outpace ETH And XRP

The post Why Moonshot MAGAX Could Outpace ETH And XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Market’s Narrative: Why Investors Are Ditching Large Caps for Emerging Projects Ethereum and XRP are leading a new market surge, but many investors are looking for the next breakout star. On-chain data points to a potential new contender: Moonshot MAGAX, a hybrid token that blends meme appeal with real-world utility.  This shift is driven by a desire for asymmetric returns that are no longer realistic for large-cap assets. On-chain metrics reveal a significant rotation of capital from established coins into emerging projects, suggesting a hunt for the next exponential growth story. Ethereum Holds Strong but Faces Market Uncertainty Ethereum continues to dominate the decentralized finance and smart contract landscape, currently trading at $4,300. Despite its strength, congestion issues and high gas fees have limited its near-term growth potential.  This market uncertainty creates a window of opportunity for projects offering innovative solutions. Ethereum’s upcoming upgrades aim to address scaling, but the uncertain timeline leaves room for newer projects like Moonshot MAGAX, which aren’t weighed down by legacy limitations. XRP Consolidates Gains Around $3.01 XRP currently trades at $2.80, reflecting stability after a wave of gains that followed regulatory clarity in the U.S. This price consolidation is a double-edged sword; it signals healthy strength but also suggests slower near-term growth compared to smaller, emerging tokens.  With a large portion of XRP holders in profit, analysts warn that a wave of profit-taking could create resistance, shifting some investor focus toward low-cost presale tokens with more potential for large gains. On-Chain Data Signals Growing Retail Activity Blockchain data reveals a notable uptick in wallet creation and activity among smaller investors, often seen as a precursor to retail-led rallies. Historically, retail enthusiasm has been a key driver of explosive growth for meme and community-focused coins.  MAGAX fits perfectly into this trend, combining affordability with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 07:57
Crypto Whales Shift From Bitcoin to Ethereum as Price Action Stalls, Yet MAGAX Steals Early Advantage with Meme-to-Earn Utility

Bitcoin Price Action Shows Signs of Exhaustion Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has once again entered a period […] The post Crypto Whales Shift From Bitcoin to Ethereum as Price Action Stalls, Yet MAGAX Steals Early Advantage with Meme-to-Earn Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/31 07:45
Bitcoin price loses key multiyear support trendline: A classic BTC fakeout?

The post Bitcoin price loses key multiyear support trendline: A classic BTC fakeout? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC could drop to $80,000 by 2025’s end if support breaks decisively, but analysts say that wouldn’t necessarily mark the start of a bear market. Key takeaways: Bitcoin is dropping below a critical multiyear trendline support, sparking bear market fears. One analyst sees the breakdown as a fakeout, however, suggesting that dips below $100,000 will serve as a buying opportunity. Read more Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-loses-multiyear-support-trendline-classic-btc-fakeout?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 07:45
On-Chain Data Reveals Crypto to Buy Before August Ends: Why Moonshot MAGAX Could Outpace ETH and XRP

On-chain data reveals top crypto to buy before August ends. Learn why Moonshot MAGAX, with its deflationary tokenomics, could outperform ETH and XRP.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/31 07:45
New US homes hit twenty-year low in size as prices per square foot surge

The post New US homes hit twenty-year low in size as prices per square foot surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New homes in the United States have shrunk to their smallest average size in two decades; 2,404 square feet, according to Realtor.com. That’s a drop of 320 square feet in the last ten years, or 12% less space. And no, it’s not because families suddenly want smaller houses. It’s because they can’t afford bigger ones anymore. At the same time, the median price of a new home has jumped by nearly $112,000, rising 38% to reach $403,800. So while homes are shrinking, the cost per square foot has spiked to $168, a 57% increase over the last decade. Buyers today are paying more for less space, and it’s not getting any better. Mortgage rate spike slashes buying power The housing market is now harder than ever for average Americans. As of August, only 28% of homes on the market are affordable for median-income households, down from 30% earlier in the year, according to Realtor.com. That’s a drop of nearly $30,000 in affordability since 2019, despite the fact that median incomes have grown by 15.7% over the same period. Blame it on borrowing. Back in January 2021, a 30-year fixed mortgage came with a rate of 2.65%. Today, that rate has nearly tripled to 6.75%. That one change adds $600 per month to a standard $320,000 loan, or $7,200 more a year. And it doesn’t stop there. “Even as incomes grow, higher interest rates have eroded the real-world purchasing power of the typical American household,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “This dynamic is forcing many buyers to adjust their expectations, whether that means looking for smaller homes, moving farther out, or delaying the dream of homeownership altogether.” Larger down payments needed as prices rise In 2019, a $320,000 loan could buy the median-priced home in full. Today, that same…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 07:38
