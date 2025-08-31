בורסת MEXC
Chainlink Forecast 2025 — $52 All-Time High Within Reach as On-Chain Trading Volume Surges
Chainlink (LINK) is drawing heavy attention with analysts mapping out a wide 2025 price range, while MAGACOIN Finance — a secure, legitimate project — is gaining traction as an altcoin that many believe could easily outpace LINK with a 25x ROI under its $0.0005 price level. Analyst Predictions for Chainlink 2025 Price Path Forecasts for […] Continue Reading: Chainlink Forecast 2025 — $52 All-Time High Within Reach as On-Chain Trading Volume Surges
BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging
Cryptocurrency markets are no strangers to sudden surges in growth. Every cycle, new projects emerge that deliver exponential returns to early backers. In 2025, meme coins are once again leading the charge, blending culture, humor, and economics into financial assets with extraordinary potential. Among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, three projects are making waves. BullZilla […]
Buy BullZilla Presale Now – $6,000 Could Hit $6.6M as Bonk and PNUT Surge | Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week
Every market cycle delivers tokens that redefine investor expectations. In 2025, meme coins are once again the focal point of […] The post Buy BullZilla Presale Now – $6,000 Could Hit $6.6M as Bonk and PNUT Surge | Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week appeared first on Coindoo.
Best Altcoins to Buy Now: Layer Brett Outpaces Cardano and Dogecoin With Massive Staking Incentives
Every market cycle, investors hunt for the best altcoins to buy now, the ones that combine upside potential with fresh technology. For years, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been household names in crypto. Both have huge communities and billions in market cap. But while Cardano and Dogecoin still command attention, a new project is [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now: Layer Brett Outpaces Cardano and Dogecoin With Massive Staking Incentives appeared first on Blockonomi.
Permissionless Finance Will Triumph Over Government Regulation: Fold CEO
The post Permissionless Finance Will Triumph Over Government Regulation: Fold CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols will survive government and corporate efforts to impose traditional financial regulations designed to create a walled garden of permissioned digital systems, according to Will Reeves, CEO and co-founder of Bitcoin (BTC) rewards company Fold. Reeves told Cointelegraph that regulatory proposals requiring DeFi protocols to embed biometric identity checks within smart contracts, or other similar traditional financial (TradFi) regulations, will backfire, as did efforts to control the spread of information on the internet. Policy proposals to implement identity checks into digital asset systems in the White House’s Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology report. Source: The White House He also warned that governments and legacy financial institutions will use TradFi incentives to drive people to permissioned custody through traditional investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have benefits over holding crypto directly, including use as collateral for loans. He added: “This is simply a chapter that will lead to an inevitable victory for these open networks. Over time, they will win, but along the way, you’re going to see regulations and things meant to delay progress.” Entrenched financial institutions are pushing regulations to slow down innovation while they position themselves to enter the crypto sector over the next decade, Reeves told Cointelegraph. Despite this pressure, protecting open-source software developers from legal liability remains the biggest priority to protecting permissionless financial protocols from centralization and regulatory overreach, he said. Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ Financial Institutions and governments enter the crypto world As legacy financial institutions continue to increase their presence in crypto and demand tighter government regulation over the sector, privacy and financial sovereignty advocates worry the increased scrutiny could undermine the core principles of crypto and DeFi. DeFi protocols promise to democratize finance and bank the…
A new wallet received $46.36 million in SOL from FalconX and pledged it
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 230,420 SOL worth US$46.36 million from FalconX and sent it for staking.
A certain address incurred slippage on the chain due to a large purchase of $12.02 million in ETH, with the transaction price being approximately $20 higher.
PANews reported on August 31st that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an address had purchased 2,737 ETH at $4,391 in an on-chain transaction using 12.02 million USDC an hour earlier. Due to the large transaction amount, slippage caused the purchase price to be approximately $20 higher than the actual ETH price of $4,370 at the time.
Tether Injects $3 Billion USDT on Ethereum in Record Minting
The post Tether Injects $3 Billion USDT on Ethereum in Record Minting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether Ltd. mints $3 billion USDT on Ethereum in three days. Market anticipates increased liquidity and trading activity. Potential ripple effects on BTC and ETH trading volumes. On August 31, Tether Ltd. minted 1 billion USDT on Ethereum, making it 3 billion USDT over three days, according to Onchain Lens. This liquidity surge is expected to enhance market activity, influencing trading volumes and possibly asset prices like Bitcoin and Ethereum. $3 Billion USDT Minting Sparks Liquidity Surge Experts predict market shifts amid regulatory speculations. Tether’s recent minting activity on Ethereum has been closely observed. Multiple on-chain sources report this surge as a liquidity injection, led by CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde, CTO Paolo Ardoino, and President Giancarlo Devasini. Tether’s move is seen as a means to enhance trading volumes for assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This sudden minting could cause volatility, especially with $3 billion in USDT poised to enter market circulation. As history indicates, increased liquidity may lead to optimistic trading sentiments and a short-term price rally in related cryptocurrencies. “Tether minted 1 billion USDT and a market pump is imminent,” implying a readiness among traders for changes in market conditions. Market Data and Insights Did you know? In August 2025, a $1 billion USDT mint led to liquidity surges and a brief price rally in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets, setting a precedent often mirrored in subsequent minting events. Ethereum’s details as of August 31, 2025, include a price of $4,376.67, with its market cap at 528.29 billion and a dominance of 13.98%, according to CoinMarketCap. Over 24 hours, the trading volume decreased by 45.91%, while a 7-day period saw an 8.44% decline. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that such…
Supreme Court Opened Crypto Wallets To Surveillance
The post Supreme Court Opened Crypto Wallets To Surveillance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Vikrant Sharma, CEO of Cake Labs When the United States Supreme Court refused to hear Harper v. Faulkender on June 30, 2025, the court essentially endorsed the Internal Revenue Service’s sweeping “John Doe” summonses for cryptocurrency records. By letting a lower court ruling stand, the court confirmed that the century-old third-party doctrine stands for public ledgers just as it does for bank statements. Under the third-party doctrine, information voluntarily shared with another party, like a bank or blockchain, is no longer protected by the Fourth Amendment. When data leaves a person’s direct control, constitutional privacy protections vanish. For onchain transactions, whether permanently etched into any blockchain network, virtually every payment is now fair game for warrant-free scrutiny. Prosecutors, tax agents and, by extension, any adversary with the time to sift through open data can now peruse at their leisure anyone’s financial information. Analytics profiteers weaponize “radical transparency” No entity has cashed in faster than blockchain forensics vendors. The global analytics market is projected to hit $41 billion this year, nearly double 2024’s total. Their clustering heuristics already flag over 60% of illicit stablecoin transfers, which — on the surface — is a remarkable statistic, but it also demonstrates how little pseudonymity remains. The pitch to regulators becomes irresistible: “Pay us, and every wallet becomes a glass bank.” Yet the same dragnet slurps up innocent data into eternal spreadsheets bursting at the seams with payroll, medical care and political tithe data. That data becomes constantly ripe for leaks or subpoenas. Congress will not ride to the rescue. Only cryptographic engineering can close the breach until lawmakers reinvent privacy for the digital century. Some Bitcoin privacy methods let you publish a static receiving identifier while generating distinct, unlinkable onchain outputs that frustrate common analytical heuristics. Related: US Supreme Court will…
US and Dutch authorities shut down VerifTools, a platform that used cryptocurrencies to trade fake identities.
PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Decrypt, Dutch and US law enforcement authorities have shut down VerifTools, an online fake ID marketplace that sold forged documents for as little as $9 in cryptocurrency. The operation resulted in the seizure of 23 servers. The FBI determined that the marketplace generated approximately $6.4 million in revenue. Dutch authorities estimate Veriftools' annual turnover to be approximately €1.3 million (approximately $1.5 million), making it one of the world's largest providers of fake IDs. The marketplace worked by requiring users to upload a passport photo and enter false data, which the website operators then used to generate fake IDs. FBI agents were able to order fake New Mexico driver’s licenses and pay for the forged IDs using cryptocurrency, though the specific cryptocurrency used has yet to be determined.
