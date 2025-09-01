2025-09-02 Tuesday

XRP Mining Analysis: Transforming Cloud Technology into Daily Cryptocurrency, Allowing Users to Easily Earn Over $10,000 a Day

XRP Mining Analysis: Transforming Cloud Technology into Daily Cryptocurrency, Allowing Users to Easily Earn Over $10,000 a Day

The post XRP Mining Analysis: Transforming Cloud Technology into Daily Cryptocurrency, Allowing Users to Easily Earn Over $10,000 a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As cryptocurrency investment becomes increasingly mainstream, mining, as a key method for acquiring digital assets, remains a sought-after opportunity for many investors. However, the high equipment, energy, and technical requirements of traditional mining make it prohibitive for most ordinary users. With the convergence of cloud computing and blockchain, the XRP Mining cloud mining platform has emerged, offering investors a low-barrier, flexible, and efficient way to convert cloud technology into daily cryptocurrency returns, helping users easily achieve their goal of earning tens of thousands of yuan a day. The Evolution of Mining: From Personal to Cloud When Bitcoin was first introduced, any personal computer could participate in mining. However, as competition for computing power intensified, specialized mining machines, large mining farms, and high electricity consumption became barriers to entry, virtually excluding ordinary investors. Under the traditional model, mining not only requires high upfront investment but also comes with challenges such as equipment depreciation, soaring electricity costs, and complex maintenance. For users without technical background or significant financial backing, mining can seem unattainable. The emergence of cloud mining has completely disrupted this landscape. By deploying mining hardware in professional data centers and allocating computing power to investors through contracts, cloud mining allows everyone to enjoy the same profit opportunities as professional miners at a minimal cost. XRP Mining’s Innovative Advantages Among numerous cloud mining platforms, XRP Mining has quickly stood out thanks to its technological strength and flexible model. 1．Zero Entry Barrier Users don’t need to purchase mining machines or master complex technical skills. Simply top up your account and purchase a contract to start mining, truly realizing the “mobile phone, instant” approach. 2．Daily Profit Settlement The platform utilizes a 24/7 automatic settlement system, with all profits credited daily. Investors can withdraw their funds at any time or reinvest their earnings to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:50
Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Crypto CEO Explains What to Do Before Your XRP Turns into Real Money

Crypto CEO Explains What to Do Before Your XRP Turns into Real Money

The post Crypto CEO Explains What to Do Before Your XRP Turns into Real Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As price predictions for XRP continue to soar, investors are increasingly focusing on what comes after the gains. Meanwhile, Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes that real preparation must happen before wealth materializes, not after. Laying the Groundwork Before XRP Gains Arrive In a recent commentary, Claver cautioned holders to establish proper structures in advance. Specifically, he advised XRP investors to put legal, tax, and security structures in place before their XRP turns into real money. – Advertisement – Claver emphasized that wealth protection in crypto requires more than off-the-shelf solutions. According to him, investors should design trusts, LLCs, and custody setups specifically for digital assets, rather than copy from generic financial templates. Notably, this approach ensures that holdings are legally protected, tax-efficient, and secure against risks unique to crypto markets. His warning follows broader advice from crypto consultants like Armando Pantoja. In a previous commentary, he argued that sudden wealth from XRP or other assets often vanishes within 18 months without a solid plan. Pantoja stressed that the difference between temporary riches and lasting prosperity lies in how one manages the gains once they arrive. Protecting the Windfall Notably, these commentaries center around the possibility of hitting bold future price targets. Most experts believe the current price under $3 is only temporary. For instance, at $100 per token, anyone holding 10,000 XRP—an investment of around $27,300 today—would cross the $1 million milestone. At $1,000 per token, an investor could reach the same $1 million goal with just 1,000 XRP. Interestingly, Claver believes XRP could someday reach $10,000 per token, which would make even holders of just 100 XRP—worth less than $300 today—millionaires. Yet these experts warn that the challenge does not lie in making money but in keeping it. Pantoja recommends diversification into Bitcoin for stability and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:44
$13M Raised and Counting: Can Bitcoin Hyper Supercharge BTC?

$13M Raised and Counting: Can Bitcoin Hyper Supercharge BTC?

Bitcoin is still the king of crypto: a $2T asset, and the world’s most recognized digital brand. Beneath its dominance, though, cracks are showing. Critics point to its slow transaction speeds, high network fees, and limited scalability.  These challenges reduce Bitcoin's practicality in a space that’s increasingly driven by DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. That’s [...]
Brave Newcoin2025/09/01 23:44
Speculators continue to sell WTI – ING

Speculators continue to sell WTI – ING

The post Speculators continue to sell WTI – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oil prices settled lower last week despite growing European calls for secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil and gas, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure “The mild reaction may suggest the market is becoming increasingly numb towards sanction risks. And that to be effective, sanctions would likely need US backing. Up until now, the US has only imposed secondary tariffs on India for its purchases of Russian oil, not other key players like China. While some leaders in Europe are pushing for sanctions on buyers of Russian energy, the EU remains a significant buyer of natural gas from Russia, both in the form of pipeline gas via TurkStream, as well as LNG shipments.” “The latest positioning data show that speculators bought 23,848 lots of ICE Brent over the last reporting week, leaving them with a net long position of 206,543 lots, a move predominantly driven by fresh buying. Meanwhile, for NYMEX WTI, speculators continue to sell, reducing net longs by 5,461 lots to 24,225 lots. This is the smallest position that speculators have held since January 2007. The market remains focused on expectations for a substantial surplus through 2026.” “Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure; it claims to have struck refineries in Krasnodar and Syzran. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure through August led to a spike in domestic fuel prices and saw the government extend a ban on gasoline exports. If these attacks intensify, it could support product cracks. This could potentially lead to lower export volumes of refined products and increased exports of crude oil, resulting from lower domestic refinery runs.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/speculators-continue-to-sell-wti-ing-202509010959
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:42
75% Volume Spike, Four (FORM) Dips, Bears Grip Tighter: Is the Bottom Near?

75% Volume Spike, Four (FORM) Dips, Bears Grip Tighter: Is the Bottom Near?

The post 75% Volume Spike, Four (FORM) Dips, Bears Grip Tighter: Is the Bottom Near? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORM is hovering around the $3 range. Trading volume has surged by over 75%. The bearish wave in the crypto market has triggered a majority of the assets to enter the red zone. As the tokens lose momentum, along with the largest assets, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), are currently hovering at $109.4K and $4.4K. Notably, the altcoin, Four (FORM), has become the top loser of the day.  FORM has reported a steady loss of over 21.12%. In the early hours, the asset traded at a high range of $3.81. With a potential bearish shift, the price has slipped toward a low of $2.82. If the bears do not take a rest, the price might see more downside.  As reported by CoinMarketCap data, the negative outlook has triggered the FORM price to trade within the $3.05 range. Meanwhile, the asset’s market cap has reached $1.17 billion, with Four’s daily trading volume has increased by over 75.05%, touching the $149.06 million mark.  Is There a Floor for FORM’s Price? When FORM’s both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence line and the signal line are found below the zero line, it implies an overall bearish grip in the market. Also, if the MACD rises above the signal line, the trend is still weak until both lines climb above zero.  Moreover, the Chaikin Money Flow indicator of Four at -0.38 points to a strong selling pressure with the bearish sentiment and weak accumulation in the market. The negative CMF value shows that the money is leaving the asset’s market.  The four-hour price chart exhibits the bear hold, and the price could fall and test the nearby support at $2.98. With the death cross, the downside correction of FORM strengthens, sending the price toward $2.91. Upon a reversal, the asset’s price might climb to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:41
Justin Sun's Tron Selected for U.S. Government's Blockchain Initiative

Justin Sun’s Tron Selected for U.S. Government’s Blockchain Initiative

TLDR The U.S. Department of Commerce published its Q2 2025 GDP report on nine blockchains, including Tron. Tron’s inclusion in the initiative validates its role in government use cases and blockchain adoption. Justin Sun, founder of Tron, celebrated the U.S. government’s endorsement of his network. The government’s decision to use Tron highlights its expanding influence [...] The post Justin Sun’s Tron Selected for U.S. Government’s Blockchain Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/01 23:40
New Report Finds Digital Wallet Boom as Investors Watch Best Wallet Token

New Report Finds Digital Wallet Boom as Investors Watch Best Wallet Token

The post New Report Finds Digital Wallet Boom as Investors Watch Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Report Finds Digital Wallet Boom as Investors Watch Best Wallet Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/report-reveals-preference-for-digital-wallets-best-wallet-to-pump/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:40
Solana Integrates WLFI's $USD1 Stablecoin, Showing $2.2B Market Cap in Record 90 Days

Solana Integrates WLFI’s $USD1 Stablecoin, Showing $2.2B Market Cap in Record 90 Days

Solana adds WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin resulting $2.2B market cap in just 90 days and ultimately boosting DeFi liquidity, scalability, and adoption.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 23:40
US leads $2.48 billion crypto inflow as Ethereum outshines Bitcoin in August

US leads $2.48 billion crypto inflow as Ethereum outshines Bitcoin in August

The post US leads $2.48 billion crypto inflow as Ethereum outshines Bitcoin in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global crypto investment products swung back into positive territory last week, recording $2.48 billion in net inflows after a period of withdrawals, according to CoinShares‘ weekly report. The renewed momentum lifted August’s total net inflows to $4.37 billion, pushing year-to-date commitments to $35.5 billion. James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, noted that inflows remained strong until late in the week. According to him, sentiment shifted on Friday after the release of Core PCE inflation data, which failed to reinforce expectations for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. That disappointment, combined with declining price momentum, weighed on the broader market and drove total assets under management down 10% to $219 billion. Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin Ethereum continued to draw the bulk of allocations during the reporting period as investors appeared enamored with the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization. According to CoinShares, ETH-focused funds attracted $1.4 billion in new capital last week, nearly double the figure posted by Bitcoin at $748 million. Month-to-date flows highlight the gap even more as Ethereum gained $3.95 billion in fresh flows last month, while Bitcoin registered $301 million in net outflows. CoinShares suggested that the figure signals a tactical reallocation as investors shift exposure away from Bitcoin into other major assets. Meanwhile, other altcoins also appear to be benefiting from this reallocation. According to CoinShares, Solana products took in $177 million, while XRP captured $134 million, buoyed by growing anticipation of spot ETF approvals. Combined, these two assets have added almost $700 million in August inflows. On the other hand, Cardano and Chainlink drew smaller allocations of $5.2 million and $3.6 million, while Sui saw outflows of $5.8 million. Across regions, US-based crypto investment products continue to drive the bulk of investments. Data from CoinShares showed that the US funds saw $2.29 billion of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:38
