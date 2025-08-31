בורסת MEXC
The hacker who stole $81.5 million again transferred 4,320 ETH via Tornado Cash
PANews reported on August 31st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a year later, the hacker who stole $81.5 million from Orbit Chain in early 2024 has again transferred 4,320 ETH ($18.81 million) via Tornado Cash. The hacker purchased most of the stolen assets at $2,301 and stored them in ETH. The price of ETH has now doubled since then. Therefore, while the hacker has already laundered 17,242 ETH ($66.35 million) via Tornado Cash, the remaining assets are still worth $61.6 million. This represents a $46.5 million increase from the original $81.5 million stolen. The hacker's address currently holds 9,511 ETH ($41.6 million) and 20 million DAI.
DAI
$0.9998
-0.01%
VIA
$0.0146
-13.09%
ETH
$4,351.48
-2.35%
PANews
2025/08/31 08:51
Lessons From Baseball To Business
The post Lessons From Baseball To Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Close-up of baseball glove and ball (Photo by Markus Boesch/Getty Images) Getty Images In many ways, managing a baseball team resembles running a business. Baseball teams rely on consistent productivity both on the pitching mound and in the batter’s box during the course of a season, much like business units depend on meeting sales quotas and company objectives throughout the fiscal year. Statistics are recorded and used to measure performance in baseball, just as various financial statements provide progress reports for companies. In business, profit margins are a performance metric that gauges the extent to which businesses are making money, similar to how the number of games a baseball team leads its division by determines its standing. On the field, the parallels between baseball and business continue. For instance, after signing a free-agent center fielder, key performance indicators (KPIs), such as batting average, may be used to evaluate the player’s productivity, indicating an early return on investment from the contractual commitment. Along similar lines, the total income generated by sales associates helps determine their contributions to the bottom line for a company. Both in baseball and business, those in management roles make leadership decisions that impact their teams’ futures. From the dugout, strategic leadership decisions are continuously made, such as in-game tactics to get on base or to get opposing players out, while business leaders often focus on short-term liquidity and long-term market share growth. In each domain, the ability to manage and lead is a prerequisite. What are some similarities and differences between management and leadership? Management Roles Require Leadership Actions The terms leadership and management are often used interchangeably; however, there are important distinctions between the two. On a macro level, leaders create a vision for an organization, define its purpose, establish a mission statement, develop a strategic…
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.05%
GET
$0.008917
-2.39%
GAME
$24.7859
-2.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:49
Law Enforcement Dismantles VerifTools Fake ID Marketplace
The post Law Enforcement Dismantles VerifTools Fake ID Marketplace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The FBI and Dutch police led the shutdown of VerifTools. Authorities seized 23 servers linked to fake ID sales. Cryptocurrency was used for transactions, identity fraud prevention reinforced. On August 31, Dutch and US authorities, including the FBI, dismantled VerifTools, a prominent online marketplace for fake IDs, seizing 23 servers.. The takedown highlights growing cybersecurity challenges and underscores the regulatory focus on curbing cryptocurrency-facilitated crimes. VerifTools Generates Over $7 Million From Fake ID Sales Philip Russell, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Division, stated, “Together with our partners, we will continue to target and dismantle platforms that criminals depend on.” The market’s takedown is positioned as a public protection effort against identity fraud. No public reactions from key crypto figures or exchanges have been recorded as of now. Past Cases Show Minor Crypto Market Impact From Busts Did you know? The combined revenue of VerifTools since its inception mirrors past darknet markets like Silk Road, emphasizing the persistent demand for illegal ID services in the crypto domain. Historically, the bust of similar marketplaces like AlphaBay and Joker’s Stash did not significantly impact cryptocurrency markets, unless direct asset seizures occurred. The current operation’s impact on digital currencies remains minimal due to unspecified payments and no evidence of significant wallet activities affecting BTC or ETH prices. The case reiterates cryptocurrency’s dual-use nature, both a means of legitimate trade and a tool for illicit marketplaces. Cybersecurity experts expect enhanced focus on KYC and identity verification processes in response to vulnerabilities exposed by VerifTools. The ongoing scrutiny of cryptocurrencies in facilitating illegal activities is set to continue, influencing future regulatory frameworks. Increased alignment between international law enforcement agencies indicates a proactive global stance against cyber fraud crimes. the vulnerabilities in existing KYC protocols and their manipulation using digital currencies.…
BTC
$109,012.38
+0.02%
COM
$0.017323
-8.89%
LIKE
$0.011203
-5.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:48
Bitcoin Going to $1 Million, but Current Holders Still Early
The post Bitcoin Going to $1 Million, but Current Holders Still Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, the son of US president Donald Trump and the co-founder of Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm American Bitcoin (ABTC), said on Friday that there is “no question” that BTC hits $1 million in the next several years. Trump previously predicted that BTC would reach $1 million per coin in December 2024. Speaking to the audience at the Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong, Trump said: “You’ve got nation states that are buying the hell out of Bitcoin. You’ve got Fortune 500 companies that are buying the hell out of Bitcoin. You’ve got the biggest families, you’ve got the biggest companies on Earth that believe in this digital store of value. Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin. That’s an incredible thing, and that’s why I’ve always said that I really believe in the next several years, Bitcoin will hit $1 million. There’s no question that Bitcoin hits $1 million,” Trump continued. Eric Trump speaking at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference. Sources: South China Morning Post, Bitcoin Magazine Trump said that despite the increased demand from financial institutions and wealthy individuals, current Bitcoin adopters are still “early” because the vast majority of market participants have not yet caught on to digital money and the future of finance. Related: Trump family went pro-crypto after Biden ‘weaponized’ banks: WSJ Gryphon approves merger with American Bitcoin amid slight BTC drawdown Shareholders of Gryphon Digital Mining, a publicly listed US-based Bitcoin miner, approved a reverse merger with ABTC in August, and will trade under the ABTC ticker once the deal is completed and the stock is relisted on the Nasdaq exchange in September. Gryphon’s stock soared by about 231% since May 2025, when the initial deal was announced, and rose by over 42% on Thursday in anticipation of the merger. The deal came…
TRUMP
$8.396
-2.86%
BTC
$109,012.38
+0.02%
COM
$0.017323
-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:47
US cryptocurrency robbery ringleader gets 6 extra years for assaulting witness
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Decrypt, the US Department of Justice said that a Florida man was sentenced to 47 years in prison last September for planning a series of violent home invasions targeting cryptocurrency holders, but was sentenced to an additional 6 years in prison last week for assaulting witnesses.
JUSTICE
$0.00007041
-2.15%
MAN
$0.00644
-4.16%
PANews
2025/08/31 08:47
Law Enforcement Dismantles Major Fake ID Marketplace VerifTools
The post Law Enforcement Dismantles Major Fake ID Marketplace VerifTools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Joint operation dismantled major fake ID marketplace VerifTools. Marketplace generated $6.4M in revenue with cryptocurrency payments. No specific cryptocurrencies used have been disclosed yet. Dutch and U.S. authorities dismantled VerifTools, a major online counterfeit ID marketplace, seizing 23 servers. The platform generated $6.4 million in revenue, primarily paid through cryptocurrency. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat identity fraud, underscoring law enforcement’s focus on platforms exploiting cryptocurrency for illicit activities, with potential implications for financial fraud prevention. Cross-Border Operation Dismantles $6.4 Million Fake ID Network Dutch and US law enforcement collaborated to dismantle VerifTools. The site facilitated the creation of fake IDs by having users upload a passport photo and false data. The FBI and Dutch police led this multi-agency operation as reported by the U.S. Government. They dismantled 23 servers associated with the website, signaling a victory in cybersecurity law enforcement. VerifTools generated $6.4 million in revenue, with a significant portion handled in cryptocurrency. This prompts financial institutions to reconsider security measures, especially in KYC verifications. Action against such platforms disrupts criminal financial operations but raises questions on payment tracing. Philip Russell, FBI’s acting special agent, stated that dismantling VerifTools is crucial for protecting the public from fraud. The removal of this marketplace is a major step in protecting the public from fraud and identity theft crime. Together with our partners, we will continue to target and dismantle the platforms that criminals depend on, no matter where they operate. Dutch Politie commented on bypassed KYC verifications, emphasizing the operation’s importance. Cryptocurrencies used remain unspecified, underscoring challenges in blockchain tracing. Bitcoin Holds Strong Amidst Regulatory Focus on ID Verification Did you know? Previous takedowns like AlphaBay rarely impact major crypto markets unless significant assets are seized. Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $108,958.39, with a market cap of $2.17 trillion,…
U
$0.0146
-14.86%
BTC
$109,012.38
+0.02%
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:45
Crypto Treasury Firms Introduce Counterparty Risks to Bearer Assets: CEO
The post Crypto Treasury Firms Introduce Counterparty Risks to Bearer Assets: CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto treasury firms pose similar risks as collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), securitized baskets of home mortgages and other types of debt that triggered the 2007-2008 financial crisis, Josip Rupena, CEO of lending platform Milo and former Goldman Sachs analyst, told Cointelegraph. Crypto treasury companies take bearer assets with no counterparty risk and introduce several layers of risk, including the competence of the corporate management, cybersecurity, and the ability of the business to generate cash flow, Rupena said. He added: “There’s this aspect where people take what is a pretty sound product, a mortgage back in the day or Bitcoin and other digital assets today, for example, and they start to engineer them, taking them down a direction where the investor is unsure about the exposure they’re getting.” Rupena told Cointelegraph that while he does not expect crypto treasury companies to be the cause of the next bear market, overleveraged firms could “exacerbate” a market downturn through forced selling, but it is still too early to tell what the exact effects will be. There are 178 public companies with BTC on their balance sheets. Source: BitcoinTreasuries Several market analysts have issued warnings about the potential of overextended crypto treasury companies to cause a market-wide contagion through forced selling, depressing crypto prices in a rush to cover debts. Related: Peter Thiel vs. Michael Saylor: Crypto treasury bet or bubble? Companies diversify into altcoin holdings, leaving market investors divided Traditional financial companies are going beyond the Bitcoin treasury strategy popularized by BTC advocate Michael Saylor and diversifying into altcoin treasuries. During July and August, several firms announced Toncoin (TON), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) corporate treasury strategies, for example. Companies adopting crypto treasury strategies have seen mixed effects on their stock prices, as markets react to the growing…
SOL
$199.47
-2.59%
BTC
$109,012.38
+0.02%
ALTCOIN
$0.000618
-14.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:35
Bonk, Peanut the Squirrel, and BullZilla
The post Bonk, Peanut the Squirrel, and BullZilla appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore Bonk, Peanut the Squirrel, and BullZilla as top meme coins to invest in this week with massive ROI potential. Every market cycle delivers tokens that redefine investor expectations. In 2025, meme coins are once again the focal point of speculative and cultural energy. Some are gaining traction through humor, others through nostalgia, and a few are building structured systems designed to deliver exponential returns. Among the top meme coins to invest in this week, three projects stand out. Bonk continues its rally as Solana’s most visible meme coin, building on high trading volume and liquidity depth. Peanut the Squirrel leans into humor and creativity to carve out a space within the meme coin narrative. BullZilla ($BZIL), however, is setting itself apart with a presale structure that magnifies ROI potential and layers narrative-driven mechanics onto Ethereum’s infrastructure. Together, they highlight the diversity of pathways available in a market defined by both unpredictability and opportunity. BullZilla: Roar Burn, Roarblood Vault, and the Path to Scarcity BullZilla’s presale price begins at $0.00000575, positioning it squarely in the sights of investors seeking the best cryptocurrency to buy today. Its design is built on two core mechanics that transform standard tokenomics into cultural events: the Roar Burn Mechanism and the Roarblood Vault. The Roar Burn Mechanism is at the heart of BullZilla’s supply strategy. At each milestone chapter in its 24-part narrative, a portion of tokens from the Burn Pool Reserve is destroyed permanently on-chain. This live burning event reduces the circulating supply and instantly increases scarcity. What makes it unique is the cultural element: each burn triggers a Roar Surge, a wave of attention that sweeps across the community and social platforms. These surges act as both marketing detonators and economic levers, ensuring the community feels the impact of every milestone.…
BONK
$0.00002063
-9.27%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.017323
-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:34
XRP Price Holds $2.8 Support as Ripple ETF Hopes Build
The post XRP Price Holds $2.8 Support as Ripple ETF Hopes Build appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price retested $2.83 support after rejection around $3.10. Amplify filed for an XRP ETF, with Polymarket giving 86% approval odds in 2025. Analysts highlighted technical levels, while SBI and Jim Cramer gave opposing views. XRP price held at $2.83 support after failing to break $3.10 resistance earlier this week. The move aligned with analyst forecasts, while a new ETF filing suggested rising institutional interest in the token. Was the rejection at $3.10 a sign of lasting resistance, or a setup for larger changes ahead? XRP Price Tested Resistance and Confirmed Support The XRP price advanced toward $3.10 but was rejected at that level. Analyst Ali Martinez had forecast a pullback, targeting $2.83 as the next support. His view was based on chart resistance zones and prior levels of consolidation. The rejection near $3.10 and retracement through $2.96 marked strong resistance. The price later stabilized at $2.83, confirming the technical support area. These levels gave traders clear benchmarks to watch for near-term moves. XRP Price Action | Source: Ali Martinez, X Support refers to a price point where buying interest historically outweighs selling, preventing deeper declines. Resistance reflects the opposite, where sellers outweigh buyers. These markers help traders evaluate potential reversals or continuations. At press time, XRP was trading near these same ranges, with relative strength index (RSI) sitting close to the neutral 50 line. RSI measures momentum; levels above 70 indicate overbought conditions, while levels under 30 show oversold pressure. Ripple ETF Filing in Focus Amplify Investments submitted an application for an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the ETF would allow institutions to gain exposure to XRP without managing token custody. Prediction market Polymarket estimated an 87% probability that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve the ETF in 2025. Such approval would mark…
NEAR
$2.356
-2.76%
MOVE
$0.1174
-4.39%
XRP
$2.7692
-1.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 08:31
This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 8.53% month-on-month to US$129.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by about 18%.
PANews reported on August 31st that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 8.53% to $129.6 million over the past week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 18.06% to 541,831, while the number of NFT sellers increased by 17.05% to 385,179. The number of NFT transactions increased by 11.96% to 1,814,788. Ethereum network transaction volume was $54.5 million, down 8.24% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $18.9 million, up 16.12% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $13.4 million, down 34.77%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.2 million, up 4.71%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.7 million, down 30.28%. This week's high-value transactions include: CryptoPunks #4619 sold for 96 ETH ($446,764) CryptoPunks #2400 sold for 73.5 ETH ($324,076) CryptoPunks #5273 sold for 65 ETH ($283,399 USD) CryptoPunks #1721 sold for 60 ETH ($274,171) CryptoPunks #6373 sold for 55 ETH ($261,046)
BNB
$847.18
-2.16%
ETH
$4,351.48
-2.35%
NFT
$0.0000004542
-0.35%
PANews
2025/08/31 08:30
