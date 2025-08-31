2025-09-02 Tuesday

Ripple unveils interactive demo for its payments platform

Ripple has launched a demo that shows how its payment system works using RLUSD and XRP.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 09:30
Meinian Health: A wholly-owned subsidiary signed a digital asset business cooperation framework agreement with Guofu Quantum and Beijing North.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Zhitong Finance, recently, Meinian Healthcare Industry Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meinian Healthcare Industry Holdings Co., Ltd., signed a "Digital Asset Business Cooperation Framework Agreement" with Guofu Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. and Beijing North Information Technology Co., Ltd. The three parties will rely on their respective resource endowments to carry out all-round business exploration and cooperation in the field of digital asset RWA, explore new paradigms for releasing the value of equipment and data assets in the health and medical field, and assist in the upgrading and innovative development of the big health industry.
PANews2025/08/31 09:28
Which Meme Coin Will Break Resistance First?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are testing major resistance levels. Analysts weigh their momentum while an emerging token enters the meme coin conversation. Meme coins have become one of crypto's most unpredictable but fascinating battlegrounds. Two of the biggest names, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are once again circling key resistance levels that could set the tone for their next big moves. Traders are watching closely to see which one blinks first — and at the same time, some investors are starting to bring MAGACOIN FINANCE into the conversation as a new presale with growing excitement. Dogecoin: From Meme to Market Player Dogecoin continues to trade in the $0.20 range, bouncing between small pullbacks and short rallies. Analysts say DOGE could retest levels near $0.30 if momentum builds, while longer-term projections still keep $1 as a possible target. Part of that optimism comes from more serious developments. Grayscale's filing for a potential Dogecoin ETF has put DOGE on the radar of institutional investors. At the same time, developers are working on upgrades like RadioDoge, designed to send transactions without internet access, and integration with Solana's DeFi ecosystem, which could broaden real-world use cases. Shiba Inu: Governance and Community Strength Shiba Inu, trading at fractions of a cent, has always been about scale and loyalty. Despite sharp drops earlier in the year, most SHIB holders remain committed. Analysts note that whale accumulation and ongoing token burns have helped provide a price floor. The project is also evolving. Governance updates give smaller holders more say, and Shibarium — its layer-2 network — continues to grow in adoption. Forecasts suggest SHIB could move back toward the $0.000015–$0.000017 range if support holds, with more ambitious targets pointing higher if community momentum accelerates.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:25
Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in Q2, the second-highest amount raised in a quarter, with infrastructure projects attracting the majority of funding.

PANews reported on August 31st, according to Coindesk. According to a recent report from Outlier Ventures, despite the number of funding rounds falling to a two-year low, Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in venture capital in the second quarter of 2025, setting a record for the second-largest quarterly funding ever. This indicates that the market is maturing, with investors allocating more capital to fewer projects. Web3 funding is shifting from hype-driven activity to precise, enduring investments, with investors favoring infrastructure and established teams over scale. Series A funding saw a strong rebound, with the median funding amount climbing to $17.6 million, the highest level in over two years. The median seed funding amount also rose to $6.6 million. Infrastructure projects such as validator liquidity, rollups, and computing networks attracted the majority of funding, with median funding amounts ranging from $70 million to $112 million.
PANews2025/08/31 09:25
DOGE vs SHIB — Which Meme Coin Will Break Resistance First as Momentum Builds?

Meme coins have become one of crypto's most unpredictable but fascinating battlegrounds. Two of the biggest names, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are once again circling key resistance levels that could set the tone for their next big moves.
Coindoo2025/08/31 09:24
Law Enforcement Seizes Major Identity Fraud Marketplace, VerifTools

U.S. and Dutch law enforcement agencies shut down the VerifTools platform, a major online marketplace for counterfeit IDs, seizing servers and domains used for illicit cryptocurrency transactions. VerifTools' dismantling disrupts a significant source of fraudulent identity documents, impacting cryptocurrency exchanges and increasing scrutiny on KYC processes globally. VerifTools Takedown: $6.4 Million in Fraudulent Revenue Seized Authorities, including the U.S. FBI and Dutch Politie, dismantled VerifTools known for selling fake IDs. Their efforts culminated in the seizure of servers and domains, crippling a platform generating $6.40 million by selling fraudulent documents. Law enforcement's action symbolizes a significant step in combatting identity theft in the digital era. Community sentiment reflects cautious optimism following this action. Philip Russell of the FBI emphasized protecting the public from fraud, stressing the severity of the issue. No prominent figures in the crypto world have commented publicly about the event. "The removal of this marketplace is a major step in protecting the public from fraud and identity theft crime. Together with our partners, we will continue to target and dismantle the platforms that criminals depend on, no matter where they operate." — Philip Russell, Acting Special Agent in Charge, FBI Albuquerque Division From Silk Road to Now: Evolving Regulatory Responses The takedown of VerifTools resembles past actions against Silk Road, highlighting flaws in online identity systems dating back to 2013. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of $2.18 trillion with a circulating supply of 19,913,993 as of August 31, 2025. It shows a 24-hour trading volume of $50.82 billion and a slight price increase of 0.87% over the last day.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:12
Ethereum and Solana Both Began as Tiny Presales — Analysts Say This New Altcoin Could Be the Next 1,000x Gem

When investors study the history of cryptocurrency, Ethereum and Solana stand out as the clearest examples of how small presales can evolve into trillion-dollar ecosystems. Ethereum launched below $1, Solana started near $0.22, and both delivered life-changing returns to their earliest supporters. These stories remain the benchmark for spotting future opportunities — and analysts are now pointing to new contenders like MAGACOIN FINANCE as projects that could follow similar trajectories. Ethereum: From Sub-$1 Presale to Market Staple Ethereum's presale in 2014 offered tokens at less than $1 each. At the time, few anticipated how profoundly the project would reshape the financial world. Ethereum introduced smart contracts and decentralized applications, establishing the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and thousands of blockchain-based projects that followed. Early buyers who took the risk were rewarded with one of the greatest returns in crypto history. From its modest launch, Ethereum climbed into the thousands of dollars per token, cementing itself as the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. The lesson from Ethereum's rise is clear: early adoption of transformative technology can deliver life-changing returns. Solana: Speed, Scale, and 1,100x Returns Solana's journey began in 2020, when its presale priced tokens at just $0.22. With its focus on scalability and speed, Solana positioned itself as a credible challenger to Ethereum. In less than two years, the token surged to an all-time high of $259, representing more than 1,100x returns for presale buyers. Beyond price appreciation, Solana became a hub for decentralized finance, gaming, and NFTs.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:05
Why September Could Be Brutal for Bitcoin Investors

As summer draws to a close, Bitcoin investors are bracing for what many see as the market's most dreaded month. Historically, September has carried a reputation for losses across both traditional finance and crypto, sparking fears that 2025 may deliver the same fate. The so-called "September Effect" isn't new. For nearly a century, Wall Street has watched the S&P 500 stumble in this month more than any other, making it the only one with a consistent track record of declines. Crypto hasn't been spared either: data from Coinglass shows that since 2013, Bitcoin has averaged a 3.7% drop in September, with eight steep pullbacks in total. Why September Matters Market strategists say the weakness stems less from mystery and more from money flows. Investment funds often close fiscal years in September, forcing them to trim losing positions and rebalance portfolios. At the same time, higher bond issuance draws liquidity away from equities and risk assets. In crypto, the impact can be harsher. Unlike traditional markets, Bitcoin trades 24/7 with no circuit breakers, meaning sell-offs can spiral quickly. And because Bitcoin's market cap, while massive, is still smaller than traditional asset classes, large institutional moves carry outsized weight. "September has become more psychology than math," explained FinchTrade consultant Yuri Berg. "People sell because they expect others to sell. It feeds on itself." A Geopolitical Backdrop in 2025 This year, the calendar flip arrives with extra tension. Inflation in the U.S. remains stubborn at 3.1%, and investors are watching the Federal Reserve's Sept. 18 meeting for potential rate cuts. At the same time, two active wars are disrupting global supply chains, while new trade disputes involving the U.S. are adding uncertainty to markets. Daniel Keller, CEO of InFlux Technologies, warns that the setup could create a "perfect storm" for Bitcoin.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:04
Decoding why XRP could drop to $2.4 if THIS support fails

So long as XRP remains above $2.74 and $2.6, the bearish situation would be salvageable.
Coinstats2025/08/31 09:00
Unpacking The Astonishing Rise Above $109,000

The post Unpacking The Astonishing Rise Above $109,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge: Unpacking The Astonishing Rise Above $109,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge: Unpacking the Astonishing Rise Above $109,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-analysis-13/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 08:57
