Why September Could Be Brutal for Bitcoin Investors
The post Why September Could Be Brutal for Bitcoin Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin As summer draws to a close, Bitcoin investors are bracing for what many see as the market’s most dreaded month. Historically, September has carried a reputation for losses across both traditional finance and crypto, sparking fears that 2025 may deliver the same fate. The so-called “September Effect” isn’t new. For nearly a century, Wall Street has watched the S&P 500 stumble in this month more than any other, making it the only one with a consistent track record of declines. Crypto hasn’t been spared either: data from Coinglass shows that since 2013, Bitcoin has averaged a 3.7% drop in September, with eight steep pullbacks in total. Why September Matters Market strategists say the weakness stems less from mystery and more from money flows. Investment funds often close fiscal years in September, forcing them to trim losing positions and rebalance portfolios. At the same time, higher bond issuance draws liquidity away from equities and risk assets. In crypto, the impact can be harsher. Unlike traditional markets, Bitcoin trades 24/7 with no circuit breakers, meaning sell-offs can spiral quickly. And because Bitcoin’s market cap, while massive, is still smaller than traditional asset classes, large institutional moves carry outsized weight. “September has become more psychology than math,” explained FinchTrade consultant Yuri Berg. “People sell because they expect others to sell. It feeds on itself.” A Geopolitical Backdrop in 2025 This year, the calendar flip arrives with extra tension. Inflation in the U.S. remains stubborn at 3.1%, and investors are watching the Federal Reserve’s Sept. 18 meeting for potential rate cuts. At the same time, two active wars are disrupting global supply chains, while new trade disputes involving the U.S. are adding uncertainty to markets. Daniel Keller, CEO of InFlux Technologies, warns that the setup could create a “perfect storm” for Bitcoin. “Supply…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:04