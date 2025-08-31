2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
$4B in Bitcoin profits sparks debate! – Evaluating BTC’s hidden risks

With long-term holders moving dormant coins, it begs the question: why are Bitcoin’s most patient investors now exiting?
Bitcoin
BTC$109,014.35+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796-0.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
Coinstats2025/08/31 10:00
Solana and Chainlink Started Cheap — Analysts Call This New Token the Next 100x Presale Opportunity

Crypto investors enjoy remembering how their early bets on Solana and Chainlink proved to be market-altering. Both projects started at bargain levels before growing into household names in the digital asset space. Now, analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE could be walking that same path. Already, MAGACOIN FINANCE is stealing the spotlight as the next big presale […] Continue Reading: Solana and Chainlink Started Cheap — Analysts Call This New Token the Next 100x Presale Opportunity
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-4.03%
Coinstats2025/08/31 10:00
TikTok temporarily suspends LIVE in indonesia

TikTok suspended LIVE in Indonesia for a few days amid violent protests.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02502+42.80%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 09:55
Live-Action Smash ‘Lilo & Stich’ New On Disney+ This Week

The post Live-Action Smash ‘Lilo & Stich’ New On Disney+ This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stitch (voice of Chris Sanders) in “Lilo & Stitch.” Disney Enterprises, Inc. Lilo & Stitch — the blockbuster live-action remake of the 2002 Disney animated movie classic— is coming to streaming on Disney+ this week. The film was released in theaters on May 23 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 22. Like the original animated classic, the story follows an orphaned Hawaiian girl, Lilo (Maia Kealoha), who is being cared for by her teenage sister, Nani (Sydney Agudong). Unbeknownst to both of them, Stitch — a furry, blue creature they adopt from the animal pound — is not actually a dog, but an alien experiment gone awry who is exiled from his fellow aliens’ ship in the cosmos to Earth. ForbesHow Soon Will ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrive On Streaming?By Tim Lammers Despite all the havoc Stitch causes, Lilo and Nani bond with the lovable troublemaker and they feel like a family again. However, there are aliens sent to Earth to locate Stitch — as well as human authorities — each of which threatens to break up furry dynamo and his newfound family. Lilo & Stitch also stars Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Amy Hill and Kaipo Dudoit and the voice of Hannah Waddingham. The film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and also stars the voice of Chris Sanders, who directed the animated version of Lilo & Stitch. ForbesPhotos: AARP Names ‘Hottest Actors Over 50’ – Who Made The List?By Tim Lammers Disney recently announced that Lilo & Stitch will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Disney+ has two subscription options: The Disney+ Basic plan, which contains advertising, is $9.99 per month and the Disney+ Premium plan, which is ad-free, is $15.99 per month or $159.99 per…
B
B$0.67459-6.98%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07171-19.49%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1663-4.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:49
From Floki to Turbo, Why BullZilla Could Lead the Best Meme Coin Presales With 100x Potential in 2025

The post From Floki to Turbo, Why BullZilla Could Lead the Best Meme Coin Presales With 100x Potential in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale surges as Floki and Turbo trend. Explore the best meme coin presales with 100x potential in 2025. The world of meme coins is rarely quiet, and 2025 is proving to be one of the most active years yet. With legacy tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cementing their place in history, newer projects are competing for the next wave of attention and capital. Floki and Turbo are showing sharp moves, each capturing liquidity and headlines, but Bull Zilla is preparing for a presale that introduces an entirely new design in how early-stage crypto can grow. This isn’t just about another meme coin launch. Investors, developers, and analysts are starting to look deeper at the structural mechanics that support growth. Which tokens offer more than viral moments? Which projects could realistically deliver outsized returns through scarcity and long-term design? For those asking these questions, BullZilla’s presale stands out, showing how scarcity economics and staking incentives could shape one of the best meme coin presales with 100x potential. BullZilla: A Scarcity Engine Presale That Rewards Conviction BullZilla ($BZIL) enters the stage with a presale that blends storytelling with economic design. At its heart is the Mutation Mechanism, a progressive pricing system that ensures the cost per token rises every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. Launched at $0.00000575, the design compels early conviction, as hesitation only results in higher prices at the next stage. Within the first 50 minutes, BullZilla has raised $10,000, demonstrating strong initial demand. Unlike many meme tokens that rely on hype cycles, BullZilla bakes scarcity directly into its presale mechanics. According to a study in the Journal of Behavioral Finance, scarcity models increase investor urgency and often drive faster adoption rates. By implementing this principle, BullZilla creates upward momentum before its token even hits…
Threshold
T$0.01597-2.20%
Turbo
TURBO$0.003709-5.69%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.86-2.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:46
BullZilla Presale Skyrockets to 4.7 Billion Tokens Sold – Best Meme Coin Presale With 100 Potential, Turbo and Floki on Fire

The world of meme coins is rarely quiet, and 2025 is proving to be one of the most active years […] The post BullZilla Presale Skyrockets to 4.7 Billion Tokens Sold – Best Meme Coin Presale With 100 Potential, Turbo and Floki on Fire appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 09:45
Web3 Startups Raise $9.6 Billion in Record VC Funding

The post Web3 Startups Raise $9.6 Billion in Record VC Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in Q2 2025. Focus shifts to infrastructure and proven teams. VCs favor fewer, high-conviction projects. Web3 startups secured $9.60 billion in venture capital during Q2 2025, marking the second-largest quarterly total despite a drop in deal volume, per Outlier Ventures. This funding highlights a shift towards more substantial investments in infrastructure, deviating from hype-based trends, with lasting implications for Web3’s maturation. $9.6 Billion Boosts Web3 Infrastructure Investment Outlier Ventures reports an astonishing $9.6 billion raised by Web3 startups in Q2 2025, the second-highest quarterly figure ever. This period was marked by fewer transactions but with substantial funding for fewer, higher-conviction projects focused on infrastructure, such as validator liquidity and rollups. The notable shift in investment strategy underscores a market evolution from hype towards reliable and enduring commitments, resonating with larger funds being distributed among fewer innovative projects. Investors are gravitating towards proven teams that focus on lasting infrastructure development. Market leaders and notable voices highlighted this pivot. For instance, Jamie Burke, CEO of Outlier Ventures, noted in a Medium post, “The next era of Web3 will focus on foundational infrastructure and proven teams, not hype cycles.” Vitalik Buterin also remarked via Twitter, “Rollups and modular architectures will define crypto’s long-term scalability—align with Ethereum’s roadmap”. Ethereum Market Data Did you know? In Q2 2025, the second-largest Web3 funding surge came amid a significant decrease in transaction volumes, reflecting a variance from prior market expansions typified by more numerous but less substantial deals. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,452.38, boasting a market cap of $537.43 billion. Over the past 60 days, ETH experienced an 85.02% gain, despite trading volume dropping by 42.85% in the last 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source:…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.86-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.07058+0.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:42
Best altcoins for upcoming season: Chainlink, Polkadot and a token trading under $0.05

The post Best altcoins for upcoming season: Chainlink, Polkadot and a token trading under $0.05 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink (LINK) anchors DeFi with decentralized oracles. Polkadot (DOT) drives cross-chain Web3 interoperability. MAGACOIN FINANCE gains traction under $0.05 entry point. With altcoin season approaching, investors are re-evaluating which tokens could deliver the strongest gains in 2025. Chainlink and Polkadot remain central to most analyst lists, thanks to their technical depth and growing ecosystems.  Alongside these established names, a sub-$0.05 contender — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is beginning to attract attention for its affordability, security, and breakout potential, adding a speculative edge to the mix. Chainlink (LINK) — Decentralized oracle leader Chainlink continues to be one of the most important projects in the crypto market, providing decentralized oracles that connect smart contracts to real-world data. Its role as a key infrastructure layer has made it indispensable for the DeFi ecosystem.  Currently trading between $15 and $17, LINK has found consistent support near $12–$13, with analysts closely watching for a breakout above $17 as liquidity increases across the sector. Institutional partnerships and cross-chain integrations have only strengthened Chainlink’s position. Its technology is being used across multiple networks, further embedding it into the backbone of decentralized applications.  With DeFi activity projected to expand in the next cycle, Chainlink’s adoption curve is likely to accelerate, making it a core holding for many investors during altcoin season. Polkadot (DOT) — Cross-chain innovation Polkadot has carved out a distinct role in the crypto landscape by enabling cross-chain interoperability. Its architecture allows different blockchains to communicate seamlessly, a feature increasingly critical as Web3 grows more complex.  DOT is currently trading in the $4.21–$4.97 range and has shown signs of stabilization. Analysts suggest that if DOT can push above $5.42, the path toward $6.18 opens, signaling a stronger recovery. The network’s resilience has been reinforced by parachain development and ecosystem partnerships, which continue to attract projects seeking scalability…
NEAR
NEAR$2.356-2.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-1.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:33
XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

The post XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vivopower is redefining shareholder value with a bold XRP rewards program, Ripple stake, and crypto partnerships, fusing Wall Street strategies with blockchain-driven innovation. Vivopower Rolls out XRP Shareholder Rewards Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that it is expanding its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com by launching “a shareholder benefits program.” […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-incentives-available-to-vivopower-investors-through-crypto-partnership/
XRP
XRP$2.7696-1.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 09:32
MAGACOIN FINANCE Leads Ethereum and XRP Among the 3 Best Presales to Watch Alongside Shiba Inu

In a market dominated by institutional inflows into major assets like Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, retail investors are turning their attention to presales that promise outsized returns. At the top of the list is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project rapidly emerging as one of the best presale to buy in 2025. As Ethereum rallies on ETF […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Leads Ethereum and XRP Among the 3 Best Presales to Watch Alongside Shiba Inu
XRP
XRP$2.7696-1.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
Coinstats2025/08/31 09:30
