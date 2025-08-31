2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin and Gold ETFs Experience Rare Synchronous Outflows

The post Bitcoin and Gold ETFs Experience Rare Synchronous Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Synchronized outflows from Bitcoin and gold ETFs in late August. Bitcoin ETFs saw $2 billion outflows. Gold’s $449 million outflows highlight macro uncertainty. Bitcoin and gold ETFs have experienced simultaneous outflows in August 2025, with Bitcoin ETFs losing $2 billion and gold ETFs $449 million, highlighting investor uncertainty amid macroeconomic shifts. This simultaneous outflow marks a rare alignment of investor behavior, deviating from typical asset correlations and reflecting pressure from unclear Federal Reserve policies. Bitcoin and Gold ETFs See Combined $2.45 Billion Outflow Bitcoin and gold ETFs, traditionally moving inversely, recorded synchronized outflows in late August 2025. Over $2 billion left Bitcoin ETFs, while $449 million exited major gold ETFs—both showing investor caution amid uncertainty. Investor sentiment remains cautious, not favoring Bitcoin or gold in shifts. This pattern, unusual in historical trends, underscores the current uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policies. As of August 31, 2025, there have been no direct, verified statements from industry leaders, regulatory bodies, or key opinion leaders (KOLs) concerning the simultaneous outflows from Bitcoin and gold ETFs. Unfortunately, there are no available quotes to present at this time related to the described market event. Synchronized Outflows Reflect Macroeconomic Uncertainty Did you know? In March 2020, Bitcoin and gold also saw rare synchronized outflows during the COVID-19 market crash, highlighting similar macroeconomic uncertainty-induced selloffs. As of August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $109,264.96, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. The asset’s market dominance stands at 57.21%, according to CoinMarketCap. Notably, Bitcoin saw a 5.19% dip over a week, reflecting the recent ETF outflows according to Bitcoin price prediction insights. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:38 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from the Coincu team suggests the synchronized outflows from both Bitcoin and gold ETFs signal growing macroeconomic…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,014.35+0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.07058+0.44%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05267-3.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 10:42
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author: I buy gold, silver and Bitcoin, but rarely sell

PANews reported on August 31 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," mentioned Bitcoin again in a tweet, saying: "I buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin, but rarely sell gold, silver, and Bitcoin."
PANews2025/08/31 10:41
Best Crypto to Buy Late 2025: Analysts See Layer Brett Outperforming Solana and XRP With 125x Gains

Every bull cycle, traders chase the best crypto to buy, the tokens with both momentum and long-term potential. For years, giants like SOL and XRP have dominated the conversation, each commanding massive communities and market caps. Yet, while these heavyweights continue to grind higher, a new player is capturing attention for its explosive upside. Layer [...] The post Best Crypto to Buy Late 2025: Analysts See Layer Brett Outperforming Solana and XRP With 125x Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$199.43-2.61%
XRP
XRP$2.7696-1.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011202-5.11%
Blockonomi2025/08/31 10:30
Study: Businesses are buying Bitcoin at about four times the rate it's being mined

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin financial services company River stated in a research report that businesses are absorbing far more Bitcoin than miners are creating. Businesses are absorbing approximately 1,755 Bitcoins daily. By 2025, new Bitcoin issuance will be approximately 450 Bitcoins per day, meaning that businesses are absorbing nearly four times the supply from miners. Funds and spot ETFs are adding another 1,430 Bitcoins daily, further driving institutional demand.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.07%
Farcana
FAR$0.000286+1.41%
PANews2025/08/31 10:29
Analysis: Bitcoin outflows haven't benefited gold, with both assets under pressure

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to CryptoSlate, Bitcoin and gold ETFs have diverged from their historical trends this month. Instead of moving in opposite directions as usual, Bitcoin and gold fund flows have experienced simultaneous outflows. Data shows that Bitcoin ETFs have experienced outflows for six consecutive days, with nearly $2 billion flowing out in late August alone. Meanwhile, major gold ETFs such as GLDM have also seen significant outflows, with $449 million flowing out in just one week. This rare phenomenon of synchronized outflows reflects the current macroeconomic environment and shifting investor sentiment. Specifically, Bitcoin's capital outflows have not benefited gold, and both assets will face pressure until the Federal Reserve clarifies its policy path.
Threshold
T$0.01597-2.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.41%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05267-3.55%
PANews2025/08/31 10:18
Analyst: Crypto Treasury Company Risks Are Similar to CDO Risks During the 2008 Financial Crisis

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Josip Rupena, CEO of lending platform Milo and former Goldman Sachs analyst, stated that the risks posed by Bitcoin and cryptocurrency funding companies are similar to those posed by collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), securitized housing mortgage baskets, and other types of debt that triggered the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Crypto finance companies hold bearer assets without counterparty risk, but they introduce multiple layers of risk, including corporate governance, cybersecurity, and the company's ability to generate cash flow.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0015351-42.96%
FLOW
FLOW$0.399-8.65%
PANews2025/08/31 10:14
Florida Fund’s Alleged MSTR Allocation Lacks Verification

The post Florida Fund’s Alleged MSTR Allocation Lacks Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Reports indicate an unverified $80M MSTR investment by a Florida fund. No official confirmation from primary sources. MicroStrategy’s recent market actions remain unimpacted. Reports suggest a $205 billion Florida retirement fund allocated $80 million to MicroStrategy, yet no official confirmation exists from credible sources or regulatory filings. Market reactions remain subdued due to unverified claims, with no significant asset impact or observed changes in on-chain data linked to this potential investment. Alleged $80M MSTR Investment Lacks Confirmation Recent reports suggest that a Florida retirement fund has invested $80 million in MicroStrategy (MSTR). However, primary sources remain silent, with no confirmations from relevant entities like the State Board of Administration (SBA) of Florida or MicroStrategy executives. According to the State Board of Administration (SBA), “Our official website and communications do not disclose or confirm any allocation to MSTR at this time.” Immediate consequences tell of no substantial asset impacts attributed to this event. Market data remains unaltered as verification is pending. Bitcoin’s market value — often linked with MSTR news — shows routine activity instead of reactions typical of large investments. Notable industry figures have refrained from commenting on the alleged report. Key online influencers, like Michael Saylor, remain silent on the matter. Bitcoin’s Stability Amidst Unverified Institutional Action Did you know? Institutional allocations to Bitcoin by large entities typically coincide with market price shifts, yet the alleged Florida fund investment in MSTR has not exhibited such trends due to lack of confirmation. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s value at $109,364.71, with a market cap of 2.18 trillion USD, demonstrates a 1.49% 24-hour increase amid reports of potential market interventions. Despite these changes, the price over the past 90 days reflected modest growth by 3.84%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,014.35+0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.07058+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-8.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 10:12
WLFI tokens are being transferred to Solana via Chainlink. The 10 WLFI tokens transferred may be a small test.

PANews reported on August 31st that on-chain data showed that the WLFI token was transferred to the Solana blockchain via Chainlink CCIP approximately four hours ago. The number of tokens transferred was 10 WLFI, likely a small test. WLFI project developer Dario Laverde responded to the community, stating that the WLFI token will be launched on the Solana blockchain. According to previous news , WLFI will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet on September 1, and early investors will unlock 20%.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2129+325.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-4.03%
MAY
MAY$0.04311-3.01%
PANews2025/08/31 10:06
Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $1M at BTC Asia 2025

Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has publicly expressed a strong belief in Bitcoin’s future, asserting that there is “no question” about its potential to reach a valuation of one million dollars. His comments come amid growing interest in cryptocurrencies within Asia, which experts see as a significant driver for the asset [...]
U
U$0.0146-14.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.401-2.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,014.35+0.03%
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/31 10:01
Unexpected Bitcoin Player: Japanese Nail Salon Targets $3-B In BTC Holdings

A nail salon company in Japan has become the latest name in corporate Bitcoin buying. Convano, listed in Tokyo, has revealed plans to spend about ¥434 billion ($3 billion) to accumulate 21,000 BTC, equal to 0.1% of the total supply. Related Reading: Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon – Report Reports said the […]
B
B$0.67459-6.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,014.35+0.03%
Bitcoinist2025/08/31 10:00
