Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical
PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin consultant Luke Broyles stated on the Coin Stories podcast that skepticism about Bitcoin's ability to rise further has persisted for years, and even if the price reaches millions, this skepticism is likely to persist, and change may take "an extremely long time." Broyles believes that Bitcoin's biggest obstacle is not technical, but psychological, as most people still don't believe it can improve their daily lives. "Unfortunately, I think many people won't make the switch until they see it for themselves."
$0.01596
PANews
2025/08/31 12:13
U.S. Economic Data Influences Crypto Market Movements
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-economic-data-crypto-impact-3/
Coinstats
2025/08/31 12:11
Bitcoin Whales Trigger $4B Sell-Off, Raising September Concerns
The post Bitcoin Whales Trigger $4B Sell-Off, Raising September Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s latest rally has drawn heavy profit-taking from the biggest holders, with more than $4 billion worth of BTC offloaded in a single day, according to CryptoOnchain. The last time such intense selling hit the market was in February, and only July 4 saw a larger wave this year when nearly $9 billion was realized. The selling came primarily from whale wallets. Super whales controlling over 10,000 BTC were responsible for about half the total, while large and mid-sized whale accounts contributed another $1.7 billion combined. Analysts see this as a sign that long-term investors are cashing in at elevated prices, handing liquidity to short-term traders more likely to panic during corrections. This shift of coins from “strong hands” to “weak hands” raises the risk of near-term turbulence. Historically, such patterns often emerge close to local peaks, setting the stage for a cooling-off period or consolidation phase before a new push higher. Red September Risks Back in Focus The timing of this sell-off is especially notable, as September has long carried a bearish reputation across both traditional and crypto markets. Since 2013, Bitcoin has posted negative returns in most Septembers, with average losses of nearly 4%. Coupled with rising inflation concerns and uncertainty over the Fed’s upcoming meeting, the whale-led selling could intensify those seasonal headwinds. Market analysts caution that the $110,000 zone is a critical level to watch. A decisive break below could fuel more liquidations and trigger a deeper reset. On the other hand, if whales step aside and retail inflows hold steady, Bitcoin could weather the September storm and bounce back in October, which has historically been one of its strongest months. For now, the data paints a picture of a market caught between large holders locking in profits and hopeful investors positioning for the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:04
Pi Network – Can bulls defend $0.368 or will sellers take over?
Daily chart stayed bearish, but a 2-hour breakout raised the question - could Pi bulls defy Bitcoin’s weakness?
Coinstats
2025/08/31 12:00
Best Crypto Presale for 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum and Dogecoin Highlighted Alongside SUI
The crypto market is heading into 2025 with strong momentum, and investors are searching for the best crypto presale 2025 opportunities. With Ethereum and Dogecoin regaining the spotlight and SUI gearing up for a major move, all eyes are on the projects that could deliver massive returns. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is standing out as […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto Presale for 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum and Dogecoin Highlighted Alongside SUI
Coinstats
2025/08/31 12:00
Bitcoin $1M and Ethereum $60K: Tom Lee Predicts Massive Crypto Shift
Tom Lee, Managing Partner of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has again presented astounding predictions for the future of digital currencies. In his view, the value of Bitcoin is going to reach $200,000 in the near future and $1 million in the long-term future. Lee characterized that the flagship of the cryptocurrency market remains Bitcoin, and it […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/31 12:00
Skepticism Bitcoin can go 'any higher' will persist at $10M: Analyst
A Bitcoin adviser says Bitcoin could reach as high as $10 million, and people will still be saying, “it can’t go any higher right?” Skepticism over Bitcoin’s ability to rise further has followed the asset for years, and will likely continue even if the price reaches into the millions, according to a Bitcoin adviser. “I think it’s going to be that way for a very long time,” The Bitcoin Adviser’s Luke Broyles told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday.“I think Bitcoin will be at $5 million, $10 million or more, and people will still be saying, Yeah, well it’s 8% of world assets now. It can’t go any higher, right?” he added.Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/31 11:48
Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now — Ethereum, Solana and a 12,000% ROI Presale Dominate Bull Market Picks
The post Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now — Ethereum, Solana and a 12,000% ROI Presale Dominate Bull Market Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. As the 2025 bull market gains strength, analysts and investors are laser-focused on the best altcoins to buy. Ethereum and Solana continue to command institutional confidence with strong technical and adoption milestones, while MAGACOIN FINANCE—a presale project already generating SHIB-like hype—is emerging as a potential 12,000% ROI opportunity heading into 2026. Ethereum Clears Strong Resistance On August 27, 2025, Ethereum briefly dipped below $4,600, trading at $4,594 before bouncing back with a 3.66% daily gain. More importantly, ETH has officially broken a long-term ETH/BTC resistance trendline that dates back to 2017. Analysts highlight accelerating capital rotation from Bitcoin into Ethereum, a shift that historically sparks broader altcoin rallies. As Bitcoin’s dominance tumbles, Ethereum is gaining increased buying demand in recent hours. As institutions continue to load up on ETH for its DeFi, staking, and NFT dominance, Ethereum remains one of the best altcoins to buy for both stability and long-term growth. Solana Tests Resistance Amid Institutional Accumulation Solana (SOL) is currently trading in the $210–$215 resistance zone, with multiple attempts suggesting a weakening barrier before a potential surge toward $300 and fresh all-time highs. Pantera Capital plans to raise $1.25 billion by rebranding a Nasdaq-listed company as Solana Co., with heavy SOL accumulation. Additionally, coordinated inflows of $1.25 billion in institutional staking highlight surging demand for Solana. With 6 million daily active addresses and a 100+ validator data-center network, Solana is transitioning from a retail favorite to a foundation for global finance. If momentum…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 11:32
Data: 1,000 BTC transferred from an unknown wallet to HyperUnit
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 1,000 BTC (US$109,242,441) was transferred from an unknown wallet to HyperUnit.
PANews
2025/08/31 11:31
XRP Is Wall Street’s Best-Known Crypto After Bitcoin, Canary CEO Says
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 11:30
