Kansas City Current Mark First NWSL Team To Clinch Spot In Playoffs

The post Kansas City Current Mark First NWSL Team To Clinch Spot In Playoffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. the Kansas City Current officially became the first NWSL team to secure their spot in the 2025 NWS Playoffs following a 2-0 win against North Carolina Courage Kansas City Current On Saturday night, the Kansas City Current officially became the first NWSL team to secure their spot in the 2025 NWS Playoffs. With a 2-0 win against the North Carolina Courage, this officially marks their third playoff appearance. “We’re playing in a good form, we’re winning games in different ways,” said Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Our goal is to come out as a group and to be the best that we possibly can be in every game we play. We’ve operated like that for a year and a half and we’re only focused on being the best we can be in this game.” Current secure sixth consecutive shutout The win against the Courage marked Kansas City’s sixth consecutive shutout, which ties the league record. The Current reached the benchmark with 46 points, which also equalizes the Orlando Pride, who were the first team to reach the milestone last year. The Current finally found a breakthrough in the 31’ minute as they pressured the Courage through several set piece plays. From outside the box, Izzy Rodriguez launched the ball to the net where it soared past the defense to give them a 1-0 lead. Although the Current continued to create chances in the box through their top goal scorer Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City was ultimately issued with a penalty kick in the 41’ minute. From the top of the spot stood none other than Lo’eau Labonta, who is tied third for all-time in NWSL history for converted penalties. At the top of the spot, Labonta swiftly used a right-footed ball to sweep past Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy and ultimately doubled the…