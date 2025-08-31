בורסת MEXC
Ethereum’s Early Investors See Parallels in This Presale After It Hits $13M in Funding
In 2014, a presale of Ethereum offered tokens for $0.31. By 2021, with ETH reaching almost $5,000, early investors who […] The post Ethereum’s Early Investors See Parallels in This Presale After It Hits $13M in Funding appeared first on Coindoo.
ETH
$4,352.68
-2.32%
Coindoo
2025/08/31 12:48
September 1 Token Unlock Nears — World Liberty Financial to Release 20% of Ethereum-Based Supply
The post September 1 Token Unlock Nears — World Liberty Financial to Release 20% of Ethereum-Based Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is set to unlock 20% of its Ethereum-based supply on September 1, a milestone that will mark its transition from governance-only token to fully tradable asset. The release is expected to generate high volatility as billions of dollars’ worth of tokens enter circulation. While traders prepare for this event, attention is also flowing to audited projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts describe as one of the most legitimate presales available ahead of the WLFI launch window. WLFI Unlock Details The September 1 unlock will release 20 billion WLFI tokens, representing one-fifth of the project’s total 100 billion supply. Eligible presale buyers — who purchased tokens during the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds — will be able to claim their allocations through a Cyfrin-audited Lockbox contract. The WLFI presale generated $2.26 billion from more than 85,000 wallets, demonstrating strong speculative interest even before the token became tradable. Remaining tokens, including allocations to the founding team, partners, and advisors, will remain locked. Future supply releases will be determined by community governance, giving token holders the ability to vote on the vesting schedule and broader project roadmap. Market and Technical Context WLFI will launch on Ethereum mainnet, positioning itself to leverage the network’s security and interoperability. Audited smart contracts will enable lending, borrowing, and other DeFi functions at launch. The project has confirmed that decentralized exchange listings will go live immediately, with centralized exchange partnerships expected to follow. Futures markets have already begun…
WLFI
$0.2131
+326.20%
$0.09801
-3.04%
LIBERTY
$0.11558
-4.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:35
Ethereum Co-Founder Predicts ETH Will Surpass Bitcoin in Value
The post Ethereum Co-Founder Predicts ETH Will Surpass Bitcoin in Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin has delivered one of his most striking forecasts yet, suggesting that the world’s biggest financial institutions will eventually be forced to run on Ethereum – a shift he believes could catapult ETH’s value to levels few can currently imagine. Lubin painted a picture of Wall Street banks abandoning their expensive, closed-off systems in favor of Ethereum’s decentralized infrastructure. According to him, firms like JPMorgan will one day stake ETH, operate validators, build on Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks, and integrate directly with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. This isn’t a far-off dream, he argued. Institutions have already been experimenting with Ethereum since 2014, meaning the learning curve is less steep than many assume. “They won’t be able to ignore it,” Lubin said, framing Ethereum as the foundation for a new era of finance. ETH’s Price Potential: Beyond Bold Predictions While Bitcoin is still considered the benchmark for digital assets, Lubin argued that Ethereum is positioned to outgrow it. He predicted ETH could increase in value by 100 times or more, ultimately surpassing Bitcoin’s monetary base. In his view, Ethereum’s role as the core engine of decentralized trust will elevate it above every other commodity, from oil to gold. A Decentralized Economy on the Horizon Lubin believes that Ethereum will underpin a global economy shaped by the collaboration of humans and machines, where trust is encoded into digital infrastructure. The scale of growth, he said, will be so large and fast-moving that most people today cannot yet comprehend it. Why His Vision Matters Now Lubin’s comments arrive at a time when Ethereum ETFs are gaining momentum, bringing new institutional capital into the ecosystem. Combined with steady growth in DeFi, staking, and enterprise adoption, his prediction taps into the growing belief that Ethereum may eventually outpace Bitcoin…
T
$0.01596
-2.26%
TRUST
$0.0006176
+18.58%
MORE
$0.09801
-3.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:34
Crypto Week Review: Top News Picks & Key Takeaways
Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.017323
-8.89%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 12:32
Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong
The post Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What drives investors to chase early-stage crypto opportunities? Is it the chance for exponential returns, or the credibility of a well-engineered presale? The best crypto presale to join this month is clearly making waves, as BullZilla’s live presale sold 4.7 billion tokens within hours of launch. Analysts point to this as a signal of both strong demand and community excitement. BullZilla ($BZIL) combines engineered scarcity with gamified engagement, making it one of the best crypto presales to join this month. The presale starts at $0.00000575 and is structured in 24 progressive stages, ensuring early participants gain a pricing advantage. Each milestone is paired with live token burns, community events, and incentives, driving both hype and tangible value. Comparatively, SPX6900 and Apecoin are established tokens with proven ecosystems. SPX6900 leverages staking rewards and NFT integration to maintain investor interest, while Apecoin emphasizes gamified participation and utility in the decentralized finance space. For investors analyzing the best crypto presale to join this month, these coins provide a benchmark to assess BullZilla’s potential upside and risk profile. While SPX6900 and Apecoin represent stability and ecosystem maturity, BullZilla’s presale captures early-stage momentum, making it one of the most compelling plays among the best crypto presale to join this month. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale That Headlines the Future BullZilla does not just enter the meme coin market; it storms into it with mechanisms designed to amplify scarcity, reward loyalty, and generate cinematic engagement. The BullZilla presale is live at $0.00000575 and has sold 4.7 billion tokens within hours, confirming the massive market appetite. This positions BullZilla as one of the most affordable yet explosive opportunities available, clearly setting it apart as the best crypto presale to join this month. BullZilla HODL Furnace: Stake, Lock, Earn By staking their $BZIL tokens, holders can lock into an…
WAVES
$1.1026
-3.82%
HYPE
$43.86
-2.22%
TOKEN
$0.01212
-4.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:32
With Solana and XRP Riding ETF Waves, MAGAX Offers Meme-to-Earn Utility Worth Watching
The post With Solana and XRP Riding ETF Waves, MAGAX Offers Meme-to-Earn Utility Worth Watching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Solana and XRP surge on ETF news, but Meme-to-Earn token MAGAX steals attention with real utility and presale hype. Use code MAGAXLIVE for 5% bonus tokens. ETF Buzz Brings Solana and XRP Back Into Focus The approval of new altcoin ETFs has created fresh excitement in crypto. Solana, known for its fast transactions and strong DeFi network, now has more credibility as institutions get easier access to SOL. XRP is also gaining attention, thanks to its role in cross-border payments and recent legal victories that brought regulatory clarity. These developments have pushed both tokens back into the spotlight. Solana is enjoying a wave of fresh inflows, while XRP has regained the trust of investors who once questioned its long-term future. Why ETFs Are Not the Only Story in Crypto Right Now While ETFs are undeniably a powerful driver of institutional adoption, they are not the only trend worth watching. History shows that retail-led narratives — from meme coins to community-driven projects — often outperform expectations during bull cycles. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are two well-known examples, starting as jokes and transforming into multi-billion-dollar ecosystems. This pattern reveals an important truth: utility and culture together can generate outsized gains, sometimes even surpassing the impact of institutional headlines. That’s where MAGAX enters the conversation. MAGAX Breaks the Meme Coin Mold and Capture Attention Unlike earlier meme coins that relied mostly on hype, MAGAX introduces a Meme-to-Earn model that blends culture with function. Holders can earn rewards by participating in community-driven activities, turning memes into a source of engagement and real value. This shift makes MAGAX more than just a speculative token. It positions itself as a project where entertainment meets sustainable tokenomics. By offering actual incentives for activity, it transforms passive holders into active contributors. CertiK Audit and Deflationary Supply…
WAVES
$1.1026
-3.82%
SOL
$199.55
-2.55%
REAL
$0.05681
-1.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:31
BullZilla Presale Hits 4.7 Billion Tokens Sold: Best Crypto Presale to Join this Month as SPX6900 and Apecoin Hold Strong
BullZilla presale sells 4.7 billion tokens, emerging as the best crypto presale to join this month. Compare SPX6900 and Apecoin for long-term investment potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 12:30
ERS Stores Touch Down In Fort Lauderdale As Embraer’s 2,000th Jet Takes Flight
The post ERS Stores Touch Down In Fort Lauderdale As Embraer’s 2,000th Jet Takes Flight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Embraer recently delivered its 2,000th private jet. Embraer Luxury retailing at airports serving the growing private-jet market is on the rise and Executive Retail Shops (ERS) is at the forefront of a new distribution sub-channel within the travel retailer market. In the same week as the Executive Jets division of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer delivered its 2,000th private jet, ERS said it would open two new store locations with the Sheltair Aviation FBO (fixed-base operator) at Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport in Florida, less than an hour’s drive from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and a 20-minute ride to Aventura Mall. FBOs are essentially service hubs at airports that caters to general aviation (non-commercial) private and charter traffic providing fueling, hangar space, maintenance and repair facilities, and crew support. For high-net-worth travelers, they offer a fast and convenient way to get from A to B without the typical hassles like slow check-ins and security lines often seen at regular commercial airports. In the United States, companies like Signature Flight Support and Atlantic Aviation have dominant positions in the FBO market. Despite the high-spending clientele, retail has rarely been a major consideration; the thinking has been that rich travelers’ time is precious, so the focus has been on discreet lounges and dining—and a quick getaway. ERS—part of Medley, FL-based Duty Free Holdings LLC which also runs regular airport shops and duty-free border shopping—has changed that somewhat. Its two new stores at Fort Lauderdale bring the retailer up to 21 points of distribution across the U.S., making it a go-to player for luxury shopping in private aviation. Untapped retail potential from private jets James Mullaney, president of Executive Retails Shops told me that ERS “is currently the only true travel retail company operating within private airports” but he admitted that others are now beginning…
B
$0.67459
-6.98%
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
RIDE
$0.00099
-4.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:22
Kansas City Current Mark First NWSL Team To Clinch Spot In Playoffs
The post Kansas City Current Mark First NWSL Team To Clinch Spot In Playoffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. the Kansas City Current officially became the first NWSL team to secure their spot in the 2025 NWS Playoffs following a 2-0 win against North Carolina Courage Kansas City Current On Saturday night, the Kansas City Current officially became the first NWSL team to secure their spot in the 2025 NWS Playoffs. With a 2-0 win against the North Carolina Courage, this officially marks their third playoff appearance. “We’re playing in a good form, we’re winning games in different ways,” said Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Our goal is to come out as a group and to be the best that we possibly can be in every game we play. We’ve operated like that for a year and a half and we’re only focused on being the best we can be in this game.” Current secure sixth consecutive shutout The win against the Courage marked Kansas City’s sixth consecutive shutout, which ties the league record. The Current reached the benchmark with 46 points, which also equalizes the Orlando Pride, who were the first team to reach the milestone last year. The Current finally found a breakthrough in the 31’ minute as they pressured the Courage through several set piece plays. From outside the box, Izzy Rodriguez launched the ball to the net where it soared past the defense to give them a 1-0 lead. Although the Current continued to create chances in the box through their top goal scorer Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City was ultimately issued with a penalty kick in the 41’ minute. From the top of the spot stood none other than Lo’eau Labonta, who is tied third for all-time in NWSL history for converted penalties. At the top of the spot, Labonta swiftly used a right-footed ball to sweep past Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy and ultimately doubled the…
CITY
$1.0132
-1.63%
PLAY
$0.0435
-17.45%
GAME
$24.7859
-2.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:19
A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 6 days, a whale sold 275 BTC worth US$30.5 million, purchased 6,802.7 ETH at US$4,482, and provided it to Aave V3 for lending.
BTC
$109,031.02
+0.04%
AAVE
$307
-4.60%
ETH
$4,352.68
-2.32%
PANews
2025/08/31 12:19
