This new coin is creating hype reminiscent of 2021 Dogecoin (DOGE) or 2017 Ethereum (ETH)

The post This new coin is creating hype reminiscent of 2021 Dogecoin (DOGE) or 2017 Ethereum (ETH) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every so often in crypto, a project comes along that feels different. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is giving that feeling today. The presale is in stage 12 with tokens priced at $0.0021, and early buyers from stage 1 are already sitting on 110% gains. Even investors joining now still have a 42% growth potential before the token launches at $0.0030. LILPEPE is creating a hype similar to the surge of DOGE and ETH back in the past. Remembering Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2021 Doge coin traded at fractions of a cent in early 2021 before soaring more than 7,000% in a few short months. Fueled by celebrity mentions and a devoted community, DOGE at one point delivered over 20,000% gains from its lowest level to its peak. Even though it dropped more than 90% later, the story remains one of the most dramatic rallies in crypto history. The lesson is clear. Community-driven energy can propel an asset into mainstream conversation and drive spectacular early returns. Ethereum’s breakout in 2017 Ethereum (ETH) had a different story in 2017. Unlike DOGE, ETH offered utility through smart contracts and a growing developer ecosystem. That year, ETH began at nearly $7 and closed in December at almost $750, representing more than 10,000% gains. Ethereum’s breakout was not just about price; it was about building something tangible that continues to influence the broader blockchain landscape today. How Little Pepe (LILPEPE) fits into this picture When comparing the present-day energy around Little Pepe, it is easy to see shades of DOGE and ETH. Like Dogecoin, LILPEPE is firmly connected to meme culture and community energy. It has been topping chat volume trends, even outpacing popular names like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE on ChatGPT 5 between June and August 2025. That kind of organic discussion shows a spark of…