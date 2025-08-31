2025-09-02 Tuesday

This new coin is creating hype reminiscent of 2021 Dogecoin (DOGE) or 2017 Ethereum (ETH)

This new coin is creating hype reminiscent of 2021 Dogecoin (DOGE) or 2017 Ethereum (ETH)

The post This new coin is creating hype reminiscent of 2021 Dogecoin (DOGE) or 2017 Ethereum (ETH) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every so often in crypto, a project comes along that feels different. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is giving that feeling today. The presale is in stage 12 with tokens priced at $0.0021, and early buyers from stage 1 are already sitting on 110% gains. Even investors joining now still have a 42% growth potential before the token launches at $0.0030. LILPEPE is creating a hype similar to the surge of DOGE and ETH back in the past.  Remembering Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2021 Doge coin traded at fractions of a cent in early 2021 before soaring more than 7,000% in a few short months. Fueled by celebrity mentions and a devoted community, DOGE at one point delivered over 20,000% gains from its lowest level to its peak. Even though it dropped more than 90% later, the story remains one of the most dramatic rallies in crypto history. The lesson is clear. Community-driven energy can propel an asset into mainstream conversation and drive spectacular early returns. Ethereum’s breakout in 2017 Ethereum (ETH) had a different story in 2017. Unlike DOGE, ETH offered utility through smart contracts and a growing developer ecosystem. That year, ETH began at nearly $7 and closed in December at almost $750, representing more than 10,000% gains. Ethereum’s breakout was not just about price; it was about building something tangible that continues to influence the broader blockchain landscape today. How Little Pepe (LILPEPE) fits into this picture When comparing the present-day energy around Little Pepe, it is easy to see shades of DOGE and ETH. Like Dogecoin, LILPEPE is firmly connected to meme culture and community energy. It has been topping chat volume trends, even outpacing popular names like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE on ChatGPT 5 between June and August 2025. That kind of organic discussion shows a spark of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 13:24
Pudgy Penguins Launch Pudgy Party Game Globally on iOS and Android

Pudgy Penguins Launch Pudgy Party Game Globally on iOS and Android

Pudgy Penguins launches the Pudgy Party game globally on iOS and Android, offering meme-inspired fun, seasonal events, and Web3 features.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/31 13:19
Possible composition of the Federal Reserve Board in September: Trump could have a 4-3 advantage, or a tie

Possible composition of the Federal Reserve Board in September: Trump could have a 4-3 advantage, or a tie

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Jinshi, in addition to Cook, who is currently in legal action against Trump, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (a full seven-member board) also includes Powell and two Biden administration appointees (Jefferson and Barr), who, like Cook, align with Powell. In addition, there are two governors appointed by Trump during his first term (Waller and Bowman), both of whom voted in favor of the rate cut in July. Trump has nominated his advisor Stephen Milan to fill the vacancy left by Kugler's resignation. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Milan next Thursday. If Milan's approval is swift, he could join the Fed in time for the September meeting, meaning Trump would have at least three supporters on the board. Furthermore, if a court rules that Trump can fire Cook, Trump would quickly nominate her successor, securing a four-to-three majority on the board. While such a ruling is unlikely before the September meeting, Cook's absence could leave the board tied between Trump's three appointees, Biden's two appointees, and Powell.
PANews2025/08/31 13:18
Trump's Fed Board Influence Could Grow Amid Nomination

Trump’s Fed Board Influence Could Grow Amid Nomination

The post Trump’s Fed Board Influence Could Grow Amid Nomination appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nominations may shift Fed’s governance balance. Trump seeks additional influence with Moore’s nomination. Legal challenges could change board composition. As of August 31, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board faces potential shifts in its composition due to vacancies and nominations, influencing its policy-making ahead of the September meeting. Changes in board makeup could alter Federal Reserve’s policy direction, impacting macroeconomic conditions, though crypto markets remain unaffected as FOMC decisions drive sentiment. [Source](#) Trump’s Nomination Move and Legal Challenges The Federal Reserve Board is witnessing notable developments with Trump nominating Stephen Moore following Governor Adriana Kugler’s recent resignation. This nomination could strengthen the influence of Trump’s appointees. Governor Lisa Cook also faces potential legal challenges, adding further uncertainty to the board’s composition. The outcome of Moore’s confirmation and the potential legal ruling on Cook’s status are pivotal. This introduction of new board members could shift the current dynamics, potentially altering the board’s approach to policy decisions and economic management. Market observers express concern regarding these board shifts. While immediate crypto market reactions remain muted, the potential policy direction changes from this development could have longer-term implications for economic forecasts and investment strategies. Market Impact Despite Stable Crypto Reactions Did you know? Historically, shifts in the Fed’s board composition, like those during the Trump administration, often lead to uncertainty without causing lasting volatility in markets. Bitcoin’s current price of $108,671.51 marks a 3.62% increase over 90 days despite recent market hesitations linked to Federal Reserve dynamics. With a market cap of $2.16 trillion and a dominance of 57.10%, BTC remains a key asset as per CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that board composition changes like Trump’s may impact regulatory and interest rate policies.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 13:12
This new Dogecoin (DOGE) rival continues to skyrocket as other memecoins wobble in Q3

This new Dogecoin (DOGE) rival continues to skyrocket as other memecoins wobble in Q3

The post This new Dogecoin (DOGE) rival continues to skyrocket as other memecoins wobble in Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin market has hit a rocky patch this quarter. After touching a collective valuation of $91 billion earlier in the month, meme assets have slipped to around $72 billion, mirroring weakness across the broader crypto market.  Yet, while heavyweights like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) show cracks under selling pressure, a new contender is quietly powering ahead. Dubbed by early adopters as the “new Dogecoin”, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has managed to defy the downturn, positioning itself as the best memecoin to buy in Q3 2025. Memecoins feel the pressure in Q3 Market-wide weakness has hit most of the meme sector hard. Dogecoin is fighting to stay above $0.21 after dropping from July’s high of $0.27, and Shiba Inu has been locked in a frustrating consolidation near $0.000012. Even PEPE has pulled back over 7% after whales offloaded hundreds of billions of tokens. Top memecoins by Market Cap | Source: CoinGecko Analysts attribute the decline to profit-taking and fading retail hype as traders reposition into tokens with strong backings and utilities. But while the established giants wobble, new entrants fill the void with fresh narratives and ambitious features. Little Pepe keeps rocketing higher Little Pepe is the standout. Despite a bearish macro backdrop, the project’s multistage presale has exploded past $22.5 million raised, selling more than 14.3 billion tokens as of Stage 12. The token price has climbed to $0.0021, more than 100% higher than its starting point at $0.001, and it’s still cheaper than most competitors before their major exchange listings. What makes LILPEPE different is that it’s not relying on memes alone. The project is building the world’s first sniper-bot-resistant EVM chain, ensuring traders get fair launch execution. It’s also creating a meme-only Launchpad, designed to incubate the next wave of viral tokens in a secure environment. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 13:11
Ethereum and XRP Keep Grabbing Headlines — But One Presale Token Is Quietly Making Its Way Onto 2025's Best Altcoin Watchlist

Ethereum and XRP Keep Grabbing Headlines — But One Presale Token Is Quietly Making Its Way Onto 2025’s Best Altcoin Watchlist

Ethereum and XRP are once again at the center of crypto market coverage, with both coins driving most of the big conversations in 2025. Ethereum is holding its spot as the second-largest crypto, while XRP continues to grab attention thanks to its role in payments and ongoing regulatory progress. But even as these top names [...] The post Ethereum and XRP Keep Grabbing Headlines — But One Presale Token Is Quietly Making Its Way Onto 2025’s Best Altcoin Watchlist appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/31 13:03
Uquid Debuts Web3 Checkout With Multi-Wallet Support And Flexible Payments

Uquid Debuts Web3 Checkout With Multi-Wallet Support And Flexible Payments

The post Uquid Debuts Web3 Checkout With Multi-Wallet Support And Flexible Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Uquid Ushers in a New Era of Web3 Payment Flexibility with Checkout 2. Uquid’s Innovative Features Include Buy Now, Use Later, and PayIn3 Show more Uquid, a Web3 checkout and payment solution, has unveiled its Web3 Checkout, taking a significant step forward to evolve the future of digital payments. The platform aims to integrate the power of blockchain with everyday demand for user convenience. Uquid possesses the flexibility to enable a checkout system effortlessly that is also powered by 100+ tokens. ✨ FREEDOM MEETS CONVENIENCE WITH UQUID WEB3 CHECKOUT With 100+ tokens, 127+ wallets, and multiple gateways, Uquid checkout is built for your flexibility and ease. Unlike Web2, Uquid goes further. Secure what you need now and use it within 10 years with Buy Now Use Later, or… pic.twitter.com/bbun6Y2fmY — UQUID – Web3 Shopping Infrastructure (@uquidcard) August 30, 2025 Through this checkout feature, Uquid provides multiple payment gateways, supporting more than 127 wallets. This initiative is set to empower users by offering more options, freedom of choosing a payment gateway, and greater security. The platform has announced the news through its official X account. Uquid Ushers in a New Era of Web3 Payment Flexibility with Checkout Uquid Checkout is different from the traditional Web2 systems, tailoring itself for the decentralized world. The Checkout processes fast and incredibly versatile transactions. Users can shop online or access digital services, depending on a robust platform that can fulfill their needs. Through multiple tokens and wallets, Uquid is set to remove restrictions on payments. In this way, the platform strives to pave the way for a truly borderless commerce experience. Uquid’s Innovative Features Include Buy Now, Use Later, and PayIn3 Uquid’s Buy Now Use Later feature is one of its standout innovations. This feature offers a maximum of 10 years…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 13:02
Former Chinese Central Bank Governor Sounds Alarm on Stablecoins

Former Chinese Central Bank Governor Sounds Alarm on Stablecoins

The post Former Chinese Central Bank Governor Sounds Alarm on Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Zhou Xiaochuan, the former head of China’s central bank, has issued a sobering assessment of stablecoins and digital payment networks, cautioning that their rapid rise may bring new vulnerabilities rather than solutions. In a lengthy article, Zhou argued that the push to decentralize every corner of finance has been overstated. According to him, traditional account-based systems remain efficient and secure, while many stablecoin models still lack the regulatory discipline to handle large-scale adoption. Concerns Over Market Stability Zhou emphasized that stablecoin issuers often act with the mentality of central banks “printing money,” minting tokens in search of wider adoption without the same grasp of monetary policy. This unchecked issuance, combined with high leverage in the market, could create a multiplier effect during times of stress, leading to liquidity shocks. He also warned that price manipulation remains widespread in crypto markets where stablecoins are heavily used, leaving inexperienced investors particularly exposed. With stablecoins now intertwined with real-world asset (RWA) trading, Zhou cautioned that transparency gaps could draw in younger, unprotected investors. Weak Usage and Regulatory Challenges Beyond speculation, Zhou questioned whether many stablecoins even meet real economic demand. He suggested that without strong use cases, tokens risk becoming redundant despite regulatory licenses. He further reminded that today’s conventional payment systems already offer extremely low costs, making it difficult for stablecoins to compete once compliance requirements like KYC and AML are applied. Inadequate Oversight While measures such as the U.S. GENIUS Act and Hong Kong’s stablecoin framework attempt to tighten oversight, Zhou believes current rules fall short. Critical issues like reserve management — who holds the assets and where — remain unresolved, leaving systemic risks in the event of a crisis. Bigger Picture Zhou’s intervention highlights a growing divide between the promise of stablecoins as global payment tools and the reality…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 13:01
Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List

Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List

Whale investors are increasingly turning their attention to sub-$1 altcoins, stacking positions in tokens that combine affordability with strong narratives. The latest accumulation wave has seen MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE, and Cardano dominate buy lists, each offering distinct catalysts for growth heading into 2025. With demand accelerating, analysts say these assets could be poised for breakout […] Continue Reading: Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List
Coinstats2025/08/31 13:00
Ethereum's Early Investors See Parallels in MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale After $13M Funding in 2025

Ethereum’s Early Investors See Parallels in MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale After $13M Funding in 2025

The post Ethereum’s Early Investors See Parallels in MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale After $13M Funding in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum’s early investors spot parallels in MAGACOIN FINANCE’s $13M presale in 2025, drawn to its early-stage opportunity and cultural momentum. Is this the next big crypto play? In 2014, a presale of Ethereum offered tokens for $0.31. By 2021, with ETH reaching almost $5,000, early investors who bought in saw returns of over 1.6 million percent. Currently, Ethereum remains the cornerstone for most innovations in the blockchain world. However, as the early investors of Ethereum eye another early-stage opportunity, MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has raised over $13 million in 2025, has garnered considerable attention. Ethereum’s Presale Legacy In 2014, the Ethereum presale happened, and fundraising took place to build a smart contracts and dApps platform. Its low entry price and visionary roadmap attracted forward-thinking investors who could see blockchain beyond Bitcoin. The presale broke new ground, enabling projects to fund their innovation by offering early access to the public through Ethereum’s ERC-20. The Ethereum ecosystem – aided by Layer 2 solutions like Polygon – cements its dominance IHG prediction with ETF inflows of $13 billion in 2025. However, its huge market cap constrains the explosive growth potential that was available to early investors in the past. Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Stands Out MAGACOIN FINANCE, like Ethereum, early access, price is low, vision is high—currently, low access but high demand. With a $13 million raise, the project’s economic model based on scarcity, along with cultural branding, is hitting mainstream appeal. MAGACOIN FINANCE is developing a token economy that will serve a beneficial purpose unlike purely speculative meme coins. There is a growing demand from investors for it ahead of its planned listing in exchanges. So, it is a high-upside play. Parallels to Ethereum’s Success Ethereum’s presale was successful as it offered something unique to the community. MAGACOIN FINANCE follows suit with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 12:49
