Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now
The post Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top analyst argues the traditional 4-year crypto cycle is now dead, replaced by an ETF-driven market ETH breaking its 20-day EMA is the key technical signal that the altcoin bear market has ended The analyst calls this the “final easy cycle” for massive gains before a major market depression After the longest bear market in history, a top analyst is calling the turn for altcoins. The 4-Year Crypto Cycle is Dead, and the “Final Easy” Altcoin Run is Starting Now According to Michaël van de Poppe, the old 4-year crypto cycle is dead, and a new set of signals, led by a key Ethereum breakout and imminent rate cuts, are pointing to the start of the “final easy cycle” for massive altcoin gains. When are #Altcoins going to run? We can’t deny. The markets are still terrible as we’re still in the longest bear market in history for #Altcoins. My #Altcoin portfolio is down more than 50%. That’s not great. People lose faith. What can we expect and when does it turn?… pic.twitter.com/nU7G54DAxi — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 30, 2025 Forget the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s What Matters Now The analyst’s core thesis is that the crypto market has fundamentally changed. He argues that traders who are still building their strategy based on a fixed, 4-year timeline are setting themselves up for a “massive misjudgement.” Why is the old cycle broken? Bitcoin is now a mature, institutional asset. The launch of spot ETFs means its price is now driven by real-time capital flows and macroeconomic conditions, not a pre-programmed halving schedule. Related: BTC May Surge to $148K After 2024’s Bitcoin Halving: New Analysis The fact that BTC hit a new all-time high before the halving is his primary evidence that the old playbook is obsolete. The #1 Signal That…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 13:51
Financial Times: Cryptocurrency boom drives luxury tourism market boom, with young entrepreneurs becoming the main consumers
PANews reported on August 31st that, according to the Financial Times, as Bitcoin prices soared, wealthy young entrepreneurs sparked a global luxury tourism boom, with a growing number of private jet and ultra-luxury cruise operators beginning to accept cryptocurrency payments. According to McKinsey analysis, people aged 30 to 40 will spend $28 billion on luxury travel in 2023, a figure projected to reach $54 billion by 2028. Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci said "huge" demand from young, wealthy customers prompted Flexjet's FXAIR subsidiary to accept cryptocurrency payments. FXAIR offers flights from Farnborough Airport near London to New York City for around $80,000. Ricci said Flexjet has seen a "significant" increase in bookings in recent months from "young entrepreneurs in the bitcoin space who are flying further and want bigger aircraft. We save them time, which is the most precious luxury." Luxury cruise company Virgin Voyages now offers $120,000 annual passes for purchase with cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, SeaDream Yacht Club, which operates two ultra-luxury yachts with a near-50:50 crew-to-passenger ratio, began accepting Bitcoin shortly after Trump began his second term. Boutique hotel groups including Kessler Collection Hotels in the US and Pavilions Hotels & Resorts in Hong Kong also accept tokens like Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
PANews
2025/08/31 13:49
Arctic Pablo Coin Stage 38 Presale Explodes With 200% Bonus Best Crypto to Invest Against Pudgy Penguins and Cheems?
Ever wondered what it would feel like if a single meme coin could take everyone on a mystical Earth-bound expedition while also opening doors to life-changing returns? The best crypto to invest might just be the one that fuses an epic story with triple-token rewards and groundbreaking community perks. Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is stepping […]
Coinstats
2025/08/31 13:45
ApeCoin Team Launches R.A.I.D Strategy for Solana Expansion
The post ApeCoin Team Launches R.A.I.D Strategy for Solana Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The ApeCoin team introduced the R.A.I.D strategy, transitioning to cultural token status. ApeCoin is expanding to the Solana blockchain and integrating into DeFi. Market reactions include mixed community feedback on centralization and ecosystem growth. On August 31, 2025, the ApeCoin team announced the R.A.I.D strategy to transition ApeCoin from a governance token to a cultural token, targeting Solana blockchain expansion and DeFi integration. The strategy marks a significant pivot in ApeCoin’s utility and governance, promising potential shifts in market dynamics and asset values within the Solana and Ethereum ecosystems. ApeCo to Control $486M in Assets for Solana Integration The ApeCoin team, supported by Yuga Labs, has shifted governance from the ApeCoin DAO to a centralized entity called ApeCo. ApeCo now oversees $486M in assets, a strategy intended to streamline execution and promote ecosystem growth by partnering with Solana and DeFi platforms. The announced transition from a governance token to a cultural token is expected to redefine ApeCoin’s role in digital ecosystems. Market and community reactions vary, with some stakeholders welcoming the potential for broader adoption and enhanced utility through new events and collaborations. Concerns have emerged regarding risks associated with centralization, potentially affecting user governance rights. Despite varied opinions, the proposal has drawn attention to the pivotal restructuring of ApeCoin’s strategy. Market Trends: ApeCoin’s Shift Reflects Broader Blockchain Strategies Did you know? The shift of ApeCoin to Solana mirrors the past cross-chain efforts of major tokens aiming to capitalize on broader community networks, as seen with USDC’s deployment to Solana and Polygon platforms. As of August 31, 2025, ApeCoin (APE) is valued at $0.58, with a market cap of approximately $437.85 million. The token experienced a 2.70% increase in 24-hour trading but saw a 7.49% decline over the past 90 days. APE’s movements reflect its broader strategic shifts,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 13:45
Bitcoin’s Fate Tied To RSI Support Level
Driven by euphoria and records beyond $124,000, bitcoin seemed out of reach. However, the sudden break of a major technical support, a pillar of the uptrend, disrupts this picture. False alarm or real reversal signal? The question divides analysts and investors, at a time when certainties waver and volatility returns. L’article Bitcoin’s Fate Tied To RSI Support Level est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 13:40
Story (IP) Price Prediction: $IP In Top Crypto Gainers Today
Surging by over 31% in the last 24 hours, Story (IP) has become the biggest gainer of the day. An AI-driven utility project, its rise is showing that projects with tech-based upsides are still viewed in a positive light among investors. With its AI-driven infrastructure designed to unlock over $80 trillion in the IP asset […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/31 13:38
XRP Short-Term Price Forecast for The Week
Back in July, Ripple’s XRP price ripped higher and touched $3.66, its biggest move in a long time. Since then, the hype has cooled off. Through August, price has been drifting lower, with sellers taking some profit while buyers try to defend key levels. Now, as we close out the month, XRP is trading just
Coinstats
2025/08/31 13:34
CFTC Welcomes Back US Crypto Traders With Renewed Market Access and Safety
The post CFTC Welcomes Back US Crypto Traders With Renewed Market Access and Safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. crypto and derivatives markets just got a major boost as the CFTC unleashes sweeping clarity for global trading access, igniting confidence and unlocking cross-border liquidity. CFTC Advisory Redefines Global Access and Boosts Crypto Market Confidence The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that its Division of Market Oversight had released […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cftc-welcomes-back-us-crypto-traders-with-renewed-market-access-and-safety/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 13:32
Wall Street ETFs Have Killed the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s How Pros Are Trading Altcoins Now
Top analyst argues the traditional 4-year crypto cycle is now dead, replaced by an ETF-driven market ETH breaking its 20-day EMA is the key technical signal that the altcoin bear market has ended The analyst calls this the “final easy cycle” for massive gains before a major market depression After the longest bear market in history, a top analyst is calling the turn for altcoins. The 4-Year Crypto Cycle is Dead, and the “Final Easy” Altcoin Run is Starting Now According to Michaël van de Poppe, the old 4-year crypto cycle is dead, and a new set of signals, led by a key Ethereum breakout and imminent rate cuts, are pointing to the start of the “final easy cycle” for massive altcoin gains. When are #Altcoins going to run?We can't deny. The markets are still terrible as we're still in the longest bear market in history for #Altcoins. My #Altcoin portfolio is down more than 50%. That's not great. People lose faith.What can we expect and when does it turn?… pic.twitter.com/nU7G54DAxi— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 30, 2025 Forget the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s What Matters Now The analyst’s core thesis is that the crypto market has fund…The post Wall Street ETFs Have Killed the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s How Pros Are Trading Altcoins Now appeared first on Coin Edition.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 13:30
MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts Whales in the Post-Bitcoin Halving Accumulation Phase
Bitcoin’s latest halving has shifted the narrative toward quiet whale accumulation—even as institutional investors rotate into altcoins. MAGACOIN Finance is gaining a following as a secure and legitimate altcoin offering significant upside potential under $0.0005. Whale Accumulation Grows After the Halving Since Bitcoin’s 2024 halving, whales have stepped back into a steady accumulation phase. On-chain […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts Whales in the Post-Bitcoin Halving Accumulation Phase
Coinstats
2025/08/31 13:30
