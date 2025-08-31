The TechBeat: Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal? (8/31/2025)

## 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research & Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More. Building a CBIR Benchmark with TotalSegmentator and FAISS By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Exploring FAISS, HNSW, and ANN methods for fast, metadata-free image retrieval using the TotalSegmentator medical dataset. Read More. Celebrating Digital Nomad Day 2025! By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] With a fully remote team spread across continents, Social Discovery Group took this year's celebration global! Read More. The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy By @linked_do [ 12 Min read ] Whether we like it or not, and despite tales of its powers being greatly exaggerated, the AI genie is out of the box. What does that mean, and what can we do? Read More. Is This AI’s Linux Moment? Inside 0G’s Labs Push for an Open, Verifiable Stack for AI By @ishanpandey [ 8 Min read ] Can decentralized AI beat cloud lock-in? 0G’s “Solana for AI” aims to deliver fast data, cheaper storage, and trustless compute for real-time ML. Read More. The 5 Stages of LLM Systems: From Playground Hacks to Real Architecture By @maxnechaev [ 7 Min read ] Discover the LLM maturity model: from simple prompts to orchestrated systems. Why spaghetti flows fail - and how real architecture wins. Read More. The Complete Beginner's Guide to Building AI Agents (The No-BS Version) By @paoloap [ 4 Min read ] Learn how to build practical AI agents from scratch using GPT, n8n, CrewAI, and Streamlit. Ship your first agent this weekend with step-by-step guidance Read More. Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset By @jacoblandry [ 8 Min read ] Minecraft is just engineering neatly packaged into a whimsical, blocky paradise. Read More. If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies By @TheMarkup [ 6 Min read ] Using 709 volunteers who shared archives of their FB data, Consumer Reports found that a total of 186,892 companies sent data about them to the social network. Read More. How Mavryk Is Setting the Stage for $10B in Tokenized Real Estate With Fireblocks Custody By @ishanpandey [ 3 Min read ] Mavryk integrates with Fireblocks to power secure, compliant tokenized real estate trading for MultiBank.io’s $10B RWA platform. Read More. 🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More. Laravel Boost, But Better: Custom Configs, Tools, and Context That Work By @oussamamater [ 9 Min read ] In the era of AI, LLMs are undeniably part of our workflow. Let's make them suck less with Laravel Boost. Read More. Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More. The Best AI Web Scraper Tools in 2025: Top Picks, Features & Pricing By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need. Read More. Over $22,325,000 Now Raised as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Meme Coin Sells Out 11th Stage of Presale By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Little Pepe (LILPEPE) raises $22.3M, sells out Stage 11 early, enters Stage 12 with 110% gains, 42.9% ROI, and predictions of 40x post-launch returns. Read More. The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply By @hacker91808649 [ 7 Min read ] Explores how predictive systems enforce silent authority. From ERP forms to credit scores, obedience now happens without commands, as structures compel complian Read More. AI Browsers Are Rewriting This New Age of the Internet: Here's How By @hacker68060072 [ 3 Min read ] AI browsers are rewriting the web. Discover how to adapt your content strategy as clicks fade, and AI-driven interactions take center stage. Read More. Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal? By @menaskop [ 10 Min read ] There are no clear signs that the Bitcoin ecosystem is more decentralized than Ethereum’s — and there never have been. Read More. The Subplot of a Nation: What Today’s Chinese Literature Tells Us About Tomorrow By @jeremyrayjewell [ 13 Min read ] A review of Megan Walsh’s book The Subplot, exploring the landscape of contemporary Chinese literature in today's AI age. Read More. Why RAG Might Actually Matter More Than Ever In 2025 By @jennapederson [ 4 Min read ] Some claim RAG is dead, but anyone building production AI workloads is doubling down. Here's why it remains essential for real-world AI deployments. Read More.