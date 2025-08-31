2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
SEC Pushes Ahead with Solana Spot ETF Applications

SEC intensifies dialogue with firms for Solana ETF applications. Initial Solana ETFs struggle to match Bitcoin and Ethereum counterparts. Continue Reading:SEC Pushes Ahead with Solana Spot ETF Applications The post SEC Pushes Ahead with Solana Spot ETF Applications appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/31 14:24
El Salvador Splits BTC Into 14 Wallets Over Quantum Risk

El Salvador split its 6,284 BTC into 14 wallets to boost crypto security and reduce risks from quantum computing threats.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/31 14:12
Luxury Travel Embraces Cryptocurrency Payment Options Globally

The post Luxury Travel Embraces Cryptocurrency Payment Options Globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Luxury travel industry adopts cryptocurrency payment options globally. Young entrepreneurs drive increased luxury travel demand. Key players include Flexjet, FAI Aviation, and PrivateFly. Luxury travel companies like FXAIR and Virgin Voyages now accept cryptocurrency payments, driven by rising demand from affluent youth in the crypto sector, reports PANews. This trend highlights a shift in luxury travel payments, emphasizing privacy and convenience as young, wealthy entrepreneurs increasingly utilize digital currencies for transactions. Cryptocurrency Adoption Reaches New Heights in Luxury Travel Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci highlighted a “huge” demand from youthful tech-savvy entrepreneurs, prompting their subsidiary FXAIR to accept crypto payments. Prominent operators like Jetcraft and FAI Aviation have also joined the trend by integrating digital currencies. These businesses are embracing modern payment technologies to cater to high-net-worth individuals. Cryptocurrency payments are becoming integral in luxury travel as emerging preferences favor fast and private transactions. Major steps include Virgin Voyages’ luxury cruise purchases with crypto and boutique hotels adapting to tokens like Dogecoin. The fast-growing acceptance illustrates the burgeoning demand. Industry leaders express optimism. Jahid Fazal-Karim of Jetcraft emphasized evolving with client demand, while Alex Alexandrov of CoinPayments recognized these steps as a milestone for expanding digital asset usage. Reactions highlight cryptocurrency as a pivotal tool in redefining luxury experiences. “By partnering with CoinPayments, we’re bringing forward an innovative payment solution that matches the forward-thinking mindset of our customers…We evolve with the ever-changing needs of our global clientele, many of whom dominate the tech, AI, and entrepreneurial spaces. However, we’re often constrained by outdated processes and systems.” — Jahid Fazal-Karim, Owner & Chairman, Jetcraft Billion-Dollar Market Shift with Youth-Led Crypto Trends Did you know? Entrepreneurs aged 30-40 are expected to spend $54 billion on luxury travel by 2028, up from $28 billion in 2023, marking a significant economic shift. Bitcoin’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 14:12
The TechBeat: Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal? (8/31/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research &amp; Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More. Building a CBIR Benchmark with TotalSegmentator and FAISS By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Exploring FAISS, HNSW, and ANN methods for fast, metadata-free image retrieval using the TotalSegmentator medical dataset. Read More. Celebrating Digital Nomad Day 2025! By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] With a fully remote team spread across continents, Social Discovery Group took this year’s celebration global! Read More. The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy By @linked_do [ 12 Min read ] Whether we like it or not, and despite tales of its powers being greatly exaggerated, the AI genie is out of the box. What does that mean, and what can we do? Read More. Is This AI’s Linux Moment? Inside 0G’s Labs Push for an Open, Verifiable Stack for AI By @ishanpandey [ 8 Min read ] Can decentralized AI beat cloud lock-in? 0G’s “Solana for AI” aims to deliver fast data, cheaper storage, and trustless compute for real-time ML. Read More. The 5 Stages of LLM Systems: From Playground Hacks to Real Architecture By @maxnechaev [ 7 Min read ] Discover the LLM maturity model: from simple prompts to orchestrated systems. Why spaghetti flows fail - and how real architecture wins. Read More. The Complete Beginner's Guide to Building AI Agents (The No-BS&nbsp;Version) By @paoloap [ 4 Min read ] Learn how to build practical AI agents from scratch using GPT, n8n, CrewAI, and Streamlit. Ship your first agent this weekend with step-by-step guidance Read More. Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset By @jacoblandry [ 8 Min read ] Minecraft is just engineering neatly packaged into a whimsical, blocky paradise. Read More. If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies By @TheMarkup [ 6 Min read ] Using 709 volunteers who shared archives of their FB data, Consumer Reports found that a total of 186,892 companies sent data about them to the social network. Read More. How Mavryk Is Setting the Stage for $10B in Tokenized Real Estate With Fireblocks Custody By @ishanpandey [ 3 Min read ] Mavryk integrates with Fireblocks to power secure, compliant tokenized real estate trading for MultiBank.io’s $10B RWA platform. Read More. 🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More. Laravel Boost, But Better: Custom Configs, Tools, and Context That Work By @oussamamater [ 9 Min read ] In the era of AI, LLMs are undeniably part of our workflow. Let's make them suck less with Laravel Boost. Read More. Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More. The Best AI Web Scraper Tools in 2025: Top Picks, Features &amp; Pricing By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need. Read More. Over $22,325,000 Now Raised as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Meme Coin Sells Out 11th Stage of Presale By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Little Pepe (LILPEPE) raises $22.3M, sells out Stage 11 early, enters Stage 12 with 110% gains, 42.9% ROI, and predictions of 40x post-launch returns. Read More. The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply By @hacker91808649 [ 7 Min read ] Explores how predictive systems enforce silent authority. From ERP forms to credit scores, obedience now happens without commands, as structures compel complian Read More. AI Browsers Are Rewriting This New Age of the Internet: Here's How By @hacker68060072 [ 3 Min read ] AI browsers are rewriting the web. Discover how to adapt your content strategy as clicks fade, and AI-driven interactions take center stage. Read More. Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal? By @menaskop [ 10 Min read ] There are no clear signs that the Bitcoin ecosystem is more decentralized than Ethereum’s — and there never have been. Read More. The Subplot of a Nation: What Today’s Chinese Literature Tells Us About Tomorrow By @jeremyrayjewell [ 13 Min read ] A review of Megan Walsh’s book The Subplot, exploring the landscape of contemporary Chinese literature in today's AI age. Read More. Why RAG Might Actually Matter More Than Ever In 2025 By @jennapederson [ 4 Min read ] Some claim RAG is dead, but anyone building production AI workloads is doubling down. Here's why it remains essential for real-world AI deployments. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/31 14:11
How Avalon X’s Real Estate-Backed Crypto Presale Is Outpacing Pi Network

Pi Network (PI) is a good example—it’s lauded for bringing crypto to your phone. Yet, the buzz around Avalon X […] The post How Avalon X’s Real Estate-Backed Crypto Presale Is Outpacing Pi Network appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 14:10
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits 93% Sold — Bitcoin and PEPE Whales Move Before the Final Allocation Ends

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits 93% Sold — Bitcoin and PEPE Whales Move Before the Final Allocation Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The final phase of the MAGACOIN FINANCE presale is nearing completion, with 93% of tokens already sold. Market analysts report that some of the most aggressive buyers in this stage are large holders from Bitcoin and PEPE, who are repositioning into the presale as the entry window narrows. Their activity reflects a broader cycle trend: whales shifting capital into higher-upside assets before retail participation takes over. Rotation Patterns Ahead of Altseason Whales often reposition before market sentiment flips. In earlier cycles, both Dogecoin and PEPE saw early accumulation from large wallets long before their names dominated headlines. This behavior is repeating in 2025 as established assets consolidate. Instead of waiting out flat trading conditions, capital is flowing into presales that combine community energy with verifiable transparency. These moves are not limited to a single ecosystem. Reports confirm allocations from Polkadot and Cardano whales as well, with rotation seen as a hedge against stagnation in majors. By taking early presale positions, whales aim to capture asymmetric returns without abandoning their long-term holdings in top-cap assets. Presales Under Greater Scrutiny Unlike past cycles, the presale market today is shaped by stronger investor protections. KYC verification, independent audits, and transparent token structures are now prerequisites for serious inflows. Analysts say these checks reduce risk and explain why presales are attracting whales who once avoided early-stage plays. This shift reflects a more mature crypto market overall. With DeFi, gaming, and meme-driven projects competing for attention, only those with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 14:08
Are Crypto Treasuries the Next Big Bubble? Analysts Warn of Hidden Risks

Milo CEO and former Goldman Sachs analyst Josip Rupena cautions that corporate treasuries holding digital assets may unintentionally introduce layers […] The post Are Crypto Treasuries the Next Big Bubble? Analysts Warn of Hidden Risks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 14:01
Bitcoin Extortion Case: Indian Court Hands 14 Life Sentences – Details

In a major development, a court in India has sentenced 14 individuals, including a former police superintendent, to life imprisonment over kidnapping and a Bitcoin (BTC) extortion crime. The case, which originally began in 2018, finally concluded last Friday, finding 14 out of 15 defendants guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention, and […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/31 14:00
Ethereum is ‘the biggest macro trade,’ says analyst – 3 reasons why

Tom Lee said AI will be the third catalyst for Ethereum in the long run.
Coinstats2025/08/31 14:00
Hedera DeFi Revolution: Flat $0.001 Fees Bring Fair Access to All

The Hedera Foundation highlighted that as Hedera’s network grows, activity continues to rise while fees remain the same. The model holds out the promise of DeFi in the first instance: financial instruments for everyone, without wealth or technical skill. Retailers receive microtransactions at a lower rate than the cost of a text message, and institutional […]
Tronweekly2025/08/31 14:00
