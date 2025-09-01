2025-09-02 Tuesday

Here is The Crypto To Buy As Vitalik Buterin Warns of Quantum Threat to Bitcoin and Blockchain

Vitalik Buterin is raising the alarm about the risk of quantum computing to Bitcoin and other blockchains. He says there is a 20% chance in 2030 that quantum machines could break Bitcoin’s encryption, with the risk climbing higher in 2040. He is calling for preparation through quantum-resistant cryptography.  For Bitcoin and Ethereum, this warning underlines […]
Ethereum Holešky testnet to shut down soon

PANews reported on September 1st that the Ethereum Foundation blog announced that the Holešky testnet has reached end-of-life. Two weeks after the Fusaka upgrade is complete, most validating nodes will be shut down and support will be discontinued by the client, testing, and infrastructure teams. Existing Holešky users are advised to migrate to the new testnet, Hoodi, while application and tool developers are encouraged to use Sepolia. Following the closure of Holešky, the Ethereum testnet ecosystem will consist of Sepolia, Hoodi, and Ephemery.
Japan’s Leading Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Reaches Critical Level with Its Latest BTC Purchase! Here Are the Details

The post Japan’s Leading Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Reaches Critical Level with Its Latest BTC Purchase! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company, Metaplanet, has increased its total assets to 20,000 BTC with its latest purchase. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Holdings Reach 20,000 BTC The company announced today that it purchased 1,009 BTC for approximately 16.48 billion yen ($112 million). According to Metaplanet’s statement, the latest purchases were made at an average price of $111,068. This move places Metaplanet sixth among the largest Bitcoin treasury companies globally. According to Bitcointreasuries.net data, the company likely surpassed Riot Platforms with this move. The company’s increase of its Bitcoin holdings to 20,000 BTC comes after surpassing its 10,000 BTC target, announced less than three months ago. Metaplanet quickly revised its initial target of 10,000 BTC at the beginning of the year, announcing its aim to accumulate 30,000 BTC by the end of the year. Last week, the company announced plans to raise 130 billion yen (about $880 million) through an international share issuance and to direct the bulk of that funding to buying Bitcoin in the next two months. CEO Simon Gerovich also stated that they may acquire cash-generating companies in the future by using Bitcoin assets as collateral. Meanwhile, Metaplanet shares were down 2.62% on Japanese exchanges Monday morning. However, U.S.-listed shares were up 0.83% at $6.11 at the close on Friday. Metaplanet’s fast-growing Bitcoin strategy is making the company stand out globally in the crypto market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japans-leading-bitcoin-treasury-company-metaplanet-reaches-critical-level-with-its-latest-btc-purchase-here-are-the-details/
Nike and StockX Resolve NFT Trademark Fight with Settlement

TLDR Nike, StockX settle NFT trademark feud, avoiding courtroom showdown. Sneaker NFTs spark legal clarity as Nike, StockX end lawsuit early. Nike wins key point; StockX settles to dodge full NFT trial risk. NFTs as trademarks? Nike’s lawsuit forces platforms to rethink tokens. Digital sneaker wars end quietly, but reshape NFT legal boundaries. Nike and [...] The post Nike and StockX Resolve NFT Trademark Fight with Settlement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Selena’s Album Skyrockets More Than 30,000% In Sales In One Week

The post Selena’s Album Skyrockets More Than 30,000% In Sales In One Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Selena’s Dreaming of You returns to No. 1 on the Top Latin Pop Albums chart and debuts at No. 4 on the Vinyl Albums list following a thirtieth anniversary reissue. Portrait of American singer Selena (born Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 1971 – 1995) at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images) Getty Images Selena returns to multiple Billboard charts this week – not with new material, but with one of her most famous recordings. The late Latin pop superstar sends Dreaming of You back to a handful of rankings, and the project even manages to debut on one list after being reissued in celebration of the groundbreaking effort’s thirtieth anniversary. Dreaming of You was remastered and offered for sale on different vinyls, as well as CDs and digital downloads, but it’s purchases on wax that help Selena’s album become a new win after so many years. Dreaming of You’s Sales Jump More Than 30,000% Luminate, the organization that collects sales and streaming data which is then used to compile the weekly Billboard charts, reports that Dreaming of You sold a little more than 6,100 copies in America in the most recent tracking period. The frame prior, the set only managed double-digit sales. In the span of only a few days, purchases of Dreaming of You grew by more than 30,500%, and it’s all thanks to the thirtieth anniversary reissue. Dreaming of You Debuts on the Vinyl Albums Chart All those sales on wax bring Dreaming of You to the Vinyl Albums chart for the first time. Selena debuts her last release at No. 4. The talent reaches the highest tier on the vinyl albums roster for the third time, as both Amor Prohibido and Ones spent a…
DWF Labs’ $250M USD1 Conversion Shakes The Market

The post DWF Labs’ $250M USD1 Conversion Shakes The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling A Crypto Power Play: DWF Labs’ $250M USD1 Conversion Shakes The Market Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling a Crypto Power Play: DWF Labs’ $250M USD1 Conversion Shakes the Market Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dwf-labs-usd1-conversion/
Altcoin Season Goes Wild: MemeCore Rebounds 70% While Pump.fun Prints Volume, Monero Steadies

Altcoin season continues to drive selective flows into tokens with liquidity and audience engagement. Instead of broad rallies, the market is rewarding projects tied to platforms, communities, or public figures. MemeCore, Pump.fun, and Monero have all attracted attention in recent sessions, each drawing buyers for very different reasons. The strength of these tokens underlines how altseason functions in stages. Traders look for tokens with turnover, narrative hooks, or repeat participation. That framework explains why MemeCore has rebounded after community activity and why Pump.fun benefits from the constant use of its launch system. MemeCore (M): Community Rebound After August Pullback MemeCore is trading near $0.77, with a price surge of 70% over the past seven days and a market capitalization of around $820 million. Daily turnover is close to $200 million, and the circulating supply is roughly 1.6 billion tokens. The project set an all-time high of about $1.06 earlier in August before retreating. The token has since recovered nearly 60% in the past week, supported by renewed community campaigns and social media engagement. The project positions itself as a meme ecosystem token that can sustain liquidity through repeat activity. Trading platforms continue to list M, which helps maintain visibility. Its current movement shows how community energy can restore interest even after a sharp pullback. Pump.fun (PUMP): Launch Platform Activity Maintains Volume Pump.fun is trading at around $0.0035, with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion. Circulating supply is estimated at 354 billion tokens out of a 1-trillion maximum. Daily volume is close to $290 million, and the price has increased more than 20% over the past week. PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The token underpins a platform on Solana that allows rapid creation and listing of meme assets. Thousands of tokens have been launched through Pump.fun, and fees from those launches provide recurring activity. Even if many of the tokens created do not persist, the process itself keeps PUMP liquid and supports trading. This continuous stream of new projects explains why the token maintains turnover through altcoin season cycles. Monero (XMR): Privacy Token Remains Active Despite Broader Market Trends Monero is currently trading near $265, with approximately $80.3 million in 24-hour trading volume and a market cap of around $4.89 billion. Circulating supply stands at roughly 18.446 million XMR, and the token has no fixed maximum supply. Price movement over the past day shows modest growth of about 2%, and the token remains far below its all-time high of about $517.60 from mid‑2021. This stability suggests continued interest from its core user base, even when broader crypto trends fluctuate. Monero is designed to preserve transaction privacy by default. The protocol uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to obscure the sender, the recipient, and the amount. These features have made Monero a primary choice within privacy-conscious circles. Altcoin Season Takeaway The movement of these tokens shows how altcoin season unfolds unevenly across categories. MemeCore draws strength from social engagement. Pump.fun remains liquid through constant token creation. This variation shows that altcoin season is not defined by every token moving together. Instead, specific drivers create a concentration of flows, whether through community campaigns, platform use, or public figure associations. For now, MemeCore, Pump.fun, and Monero represent three distinct examples of how this selective rotation is unfolding
$1M BTC Short With 20x Leverage Turns Sour

The post $1M BTC Short With 20x Leverage Turns Sour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A big-bet Bitcoin investor has attracted attention after putting down $1 million in USDC in the decentralized exchange HyperLiquid and acquiring a huge short position in Bitcoin. The trader had 20x leverage as he opened the short time with the view that Bitcoin price would go down. But the gamble has gone astray so far, and the position is in the red. The Bitcoin Position Breakdown This trader carried out a short of 111.75 BTC-USD contracts amounting to more than 12 million, according to blockchain-collected data by Hypurrscan. The opening price was fixed at 107 363.5, however, the market price of Bitcoin has since surged to approximately 108 976, drifting the position into a serious loss range. The loss as shown in the short has increased by a floating loss of 180,178.76, decreasing the balance of the account to approximately 814,874 instead of 1 million. The position is subject to loss though much of the loss is unrealised and it is scheduled to be liquidated at a price of 114,830. High Leverage, High Stakes The 20x leverage draw attention to the fact that such betting is very risky. Leverage is good as it allows traders to increase exposure on a reduced starting level, but increased losses are amplified as well. The trader is betting against the strength of the Bitcoin in the short term since the liquidation threshold is not too far from the current levels. There is also an added cost in the form of funding fees. Up to this moment, the account records the credit of a sum of 451.64 in funding, but this is nothing in view of the six figure paper loss. Onchain Lens a blockchain analytics platform flagged the trade as a “gambler” by trading an overly speculative position. According to crypto observers, such sizable,…
Focus on inflation – ING

The post Focus on inflation – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US developments will again dominate EUR/USD this week. But on the eurozone side, the focus will be on the August inflation data released on Tuesday. Consensus expects a third month of 2.0% year-on-year readings, although national readings have been diverging a little, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Events in the US tp determine the path of EUR/USD “German data has already come in a little stronger than expected, whilst French and Italian data have been a little softer. None of this, however, has made much of an impact on market expectations that the European Central Bank will hold the deposit rate steady at 2.00% on 11 September.” “Over the weekend, we have seen the ECB doves (e.g., Olli Rehn) fighting back by cautioning against complacency of the risk that inflation undershoots again. But unless we see some big downside misses on the data or French debt spreads blow through 100bp against German Bunds on the French budget saga, we doubt ECB easing expectations will shift much this week.” “Instead, events in the US will determine the path of EUR/USD. We think there are enough dollar negatives out there for EUR/USD to trade through 1.1750 resistance and give the year’s high at 1.1830 a good test.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-focus-on-inflation-ing-202509010928
Crypto Products See $2.5B Inflows

The post Crypto Products See $2.5B Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes CoinShares just unveiled that altcoins are now leading amid $2.5 billion in inflows into the crypto market. Ethereum dominated Bitcoin in weekly flows, with this metric pegging the inflows at $1.4 billion. Solana and XRP received inflows of $177 million and $134 million, supported by optimism around US crypto ETFs. CoinShares recently shared its digital asset fund flows weekly report, and it showed that crypto investment products raked in $2.5 billion last week. This lifted August inflows to a total of $4.37 billion and a year-to-date (YTD) of $35.5 billion. It is also worth noting that Ethereum ETH $4 370 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $527.82 B Vol. 24h: $26.59 B has successfully outperformed Bitcoin BTC $108 717 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $36.33 B in inflows. Ethereum Dominates Inflows, Leaving Bitcoin Behind The CoinShares’ report shows that digital asset investment products registered a rebound from the previous week’s outflows. It pulled in approximately $2.48 billion in inflows, bringing the total capital bagged in August to $4.37 billion. Also, the YTD inflows have now reached $35.5 billion. In the first week of August, this class of assets broke a streak of 14 weeks of inflows with an outflow of $223 million. Bitcoin alone accounted for $404 million of these outflows, which had a significant impact on the market. This time, the reported inflows started the week strongly but later declined on Friday, coinciding with the release of Core PCE data, which failed to support expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.Digital asset investors were disappointed by this realization, hence the slight decline in market outlook. Recent negative price momentum caused total Assets Under Management (AUM) to drop 10% from its recent peak, ending at $219 billion. As has been the recent trend,…
