2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy Struggles Amid Funding Crisis as Stock Plummets
MetaPlanet, a blockchain-based gaming platform, has experienced a notable disruption in its Bitcoin fundraising flywheel, raising questions about the sustainability of its growth strategy in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The project’s innovative approach aimed to leverage a circular funding mechanism, but recent developments suggest it may be facing hurdles that could impact its long-term prospects. [...]
MAY
$0.04311
-3.01%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/31 15:01
Whale dumps $438 mln Bitcoin – Why BTC is now at a crossroads
A crypto whale dumped 4,000 Bitcoin worth $438 million in the past 24 hours.
BTC
$109,003.96
-0.04%
MLN
$7.952
-4.04%
NOW
$0.00796
-0.12%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 15:00
ChainAware.ai Brings Analytics, Compliance, and Scoring to Web3
ChainAware.ai has unveiled ChainAware Pixel, a plug-and-play Web3 solution to unify analytics, AML monitoring, marketing tools, and credit scoring.
PLAY
$0.0435
-17.44%
PLUG
$0.00002982
-13.88%
AI
$0.1254
-2.26%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 15:00
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy faces fundraising crunch as stock sinks: Report
Metaplanet’s stock has plunged 54% since mid-June, forcing the Tokyo-listed firm to seek alternative fundraising as its share-based “flywheel” falters. Metaplanet, the Tokyo-listed firm aggressively accumulating Bitcoin, is facing mounting pressure as its share price tumbles, threatening the fundraising model it has used to build one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally.The company’s stock has dropped 54% since mid-June, despite Bitcoin (BTC) gaining around 2% during the same period. The decline has put its capital-raising “flywheel” under stress, a mechanism dependent on rising share prices to unlock funding through MS warrants issued to Evo Fund, its key investor. With shares down sharply, exercising these warrants is no longer attractive for Evo, squeezing Metaplanet’s liquidity and slowing its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, according to a Sunday report by Bloomberg. Read more
BTC
$109,003.96
-0.04%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.10%
FUND
$0.02
--%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 14:50
Ethereum, XRP and a New Presale Token Lead Analyst Picks for Best Crypto to Buy in Q4
Analysts agree that Ethereum, XRP and a new presale token are some of the most compelling opportunities this cycle as Q4 2025 begins. Recent Bitcoin price movements hint at interesting altcoin activity. Ethereum and XRP are being lauded for their institutional depth and technical strength, while MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly building momentum as a presale [...] The post Ethereum, XRP and a New Presale Token Lead Analyst Picks for Best Crypto to Buy in Q4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
ALTCOIN
$0.000619
-14.92%
XRP
$2.769
-1.42%
TOKEN
$0.01214
-3.87%
Blockonomi
2025/08/31 14:45
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6285.18.
According to PANews on August 31, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,285.18, with a total value of US$683 million.
BTC
$109,003.96
-0.04%
EL
$0.00431
-2.17%
PANews
2025/08/31 14:44
Bears Dominate Bitcoin Despite Fed Rate Optimism
On August 30, bitcoin fell below 110,000 dollars, confirming persistent selling pressure. Technical indicators highlight a marked bearish trend, while the market hesitates to find a balance point. Between a critical support at 107,000 dollars and a solid resistance at 114,000 dollars, the next break could guide the trajectory for the coming weeks. In an uncertain economic context, tension rises among investors, divided between the fear of a new drop and the expectation of a reversal. L’article Bears Dominate Bitcoin Despite Fed Rate Optimism est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
FEAR
$0.01698
-7.66%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 14:42
21Shares zet in op Hyperliquid met nieuw ETP: DeFi groeit razendsnel
21Shares lanceert een nieuw beursgenoteerd product (ETP) op de SIX Swiss Exchange dat investeerders directe toegang geeft tot Hyperliquid, een opkomend platform dat volledig focust op gedecentraliseerde perpetuals. Deze ETP, met de ticker HYPE, mikt op institutionele beleggers die exposure zoeken tot een snelgroeiende sector binnen de crypto wereld. Het... Het bericht 21Shares zet in op Hyperliquid met nieuw ETP: DeFi groeit razendsnel verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
SIX
$0.02152
+1.41%
HYPE
$43.84
-2.33%
DEFI
$0.001593
+2.50%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 14:40
Kaspa (KAS) Short-Term Price Forecast for The Week
Kaspa price has been pretty quiet lately after making some huge moves earlier this year. It ran up past $0.20 few months back. Since then, the momentum has cooled, and now KAS is trading around $0.085 as we wrap up August. Traders are watching closely to see if this level turns into a solid base
KAS
$0.083329
-2.43%
RAN
$0.001181
-1.17%
NOW
$0.00796
-0.12%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 14:30
Will Solana Be a Market Trendsetter?
A flurry of activity surrounding Solana spot ETF applications highlights increased engagement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and top asset management firms.Continue Reading:Will Solana Be a Market Trendsetter?
U
$0.0145
-15.45%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 14:28
