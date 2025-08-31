2025-09-02 Tuesday

Ripple Partner Amina Bank Deepens Circle Alliance Ties to Advance Regulated Stablecoins

The post Ripple Partner Amina Bank Deepens Circle Alliance Ties to Advance Regulated Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amina Bank is cementing its dominance in regulated stablecoin finance with bold new moves alongside Circle and Ripple, unlocking next-level custody, trading, and yield access. FINMA-Regulated Amina Bank Deepens Stablecoin Role With Circle and Ripple Deals Swiss-based Amina Bank disclosed on social media platform X on Aug. 29 that it had expanded its partnership with […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-partner-amina-bank-deepens-circle-alliance-ties-to-advance-regulated-stablecoins/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 15:32
Top AI and Meme Coins to Watch: Ozak AI, Pepe, and Dogecoin

Top AI and meme coins are drawing major attention beforehand of the next bull run, with Ozak AI mainly as a fast-rising AI-powered crypto presently in its fifth presale stage at $0.01, backed by audits, CMC and CoinGecko listings, and strategic partnerships fueling predictions of a 100x upside.  Alongside it, Pepe at $0.000009563 continues to
Coinstats 2025/08/31 15:30
Ripple (XRP) on the Rise Toward $5 By 2026, But Could This $0.035 Hit it First?

As Ripple (XRP) edges closer to a potential $5 milestone by 2026, market eyes are shifting to emerging players that could disrupt the narrative before it unfolds. One such coin is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) drawing increasing attention from DeFi analysts and institutional observers alike. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale phase 6 priced at […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/31 15:30
A Quick Look at Swarm Network, a Decentralized Truth Verification Protocol with $10 Million in Funding

Author: Zen, PANews Over the past decade, artificial intelligence has moved from academic laboratories into everyday life. The explosive growth of computing power and data has enabled single models to undertake increasingly complex tasks, but has also spawned new challenges—including bottlenecks in large-scale collaboration, credibility issues caused by model "hallucination," and how to ensure system robustness and auditability when the number of intelligent agents increases significantly. At the same time, blockchain and decentralized technologies, with their immutable and traceable properties, offer a novel approach to resolving trust issues: if information and verification processes can be securely recorded and proven, disputes arising from information asymmetry or unclear data sources can be effectively mitigated. This is where the Swarm Network comes in. Its goal is to organize a large number of automated agents and decentralized human reviewers into a scalable collaborative network. This network uses a hierarchical clustering mechanism to collect and screen information, and then uses cryptographic proof technology to securely store verified claims on-chain. In short, Swarm not only hopes to be a fact-checking tool, but also attempts to make "trustworthiness" a callable infrastructure, making truth, evidence and credibility assets that can be measured and exchanged in the digital world. Core Mechanism: Three-layer collaboration of AI agent, human verification, and truth protocol The core of the Swarm Network lies in the multi-layered collaboration of AI agents and human verification, as well as the "Truth Protocol" based on zero-knowledge proof. Specifically: Truth Protocol: Swarm records verified claims on the blockchain, using zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure privacy and security. This protocol allows any verified information to be uploaded to the blockchain, providing auditable verification evidence. AI Agent Network: Swarm introduces a large number of automated AI agents that continuously scan and analyze massive data streams—including social media posts, news reports, and market data. These intelligent agents provide a front-end, filtering out information noise and providing preliminary factual assessments, significantly increasing the scale and speed of the verification process. Human Verifiers: Complementing the AI agents is a decentralized network of human reviewers. Human verifiers focus on detail and context, assessing the ethical and cultural implications of complex issues and adding depth to AI screening results. Ultimately, this collaborative effort between humans and AI forms a closed loop, ensuring efficient information screening while remaining consistent with human cognition. Incentive Mechanism: Swarm issues "Agent Licenses" as proof of participation. Each license is an NFT, allowing holders to operate AI agents and earn network rewards. This tokenized mechanism not only rewards contributors but also encourages honest verification, fostering a self-correcting consensus ecosystem. Each agent license grants the holder the right to operate an AI agent, and a daily reward mechanism encourages them to contribute computing power and verify results. The project team states that these NFTs are not only a network governance tool but also a pillar for building a decentralized verification economy. Holders can earn income by helping to maintain network integrity. Furthermore, Swarm's collaborations with multiple projects, including Sui, have rapidly expanded its ecosystem, laying the financial and technical foundation for future development. Together, these elements form Swarm's verification system: AI agents handle large-scale tasks, humans provide in-depth insights, and truth protocols ensure that the final results are public and immutable. Through this three-layer feedback loop of AI, humans, and the blockchain, Swarm rebuilds trust in an information-fragmented environment. Financing and Team: The AI "Team" Behind $13 Million in Funding In August 2025, Swarm announced it had raised $13 million in funding. Of this, $10 million came from the public sale of NFT proxy licenses on the Sui network, while only $3 million came from seed round strategic investors, including the Sui Foundation, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z, and Zerostage. Sui, Ghaf, and Brinc secured their investment through Swarm's participation in the SuiHub accelerator program in Dubai. According to Swarm's official blog, its seed round was completed in January of this year, led by ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures. It's worth noting that a significant number of Swarm Network's founding core team members hail from the AI agent network project Delysium. Swarm founder and CEO Yannick Myson and co-founder and CFO Queena Tsai were both former co-founders of Delysium, leading marketing and business development, respectively. Furthermore, Swarm co-founder and CTO Morty Tabibi was previously the Chief AI Engineer and Product Director at RCT-AI and Delysium. This talent migration brings Swarm a wealth of experience in mature AI agent technology and community operations. Application scenarios: from social fact-checking to cross-domain data bridging Swarm is designed to be an infrastructure for information verification and bridging, with potential applications across Web3 and AI: Social Media and News Fact-Checking: One of Swarm's applications is "Rollup News," an AI-powered fact-checking tool. Users simply flag suspicious content on the platform (e.g., "X"). Swarm's network of agents and verifiers then intervenes, conducting multiple rounds of verification of the information's source and providing cryptographically verified results within minutes. Over 100,000 users have participated, verifying over 3 million posts using the Swarm protocol. This model provides social networks and media platforms with real-time, trusted fact-checking, effectively combating the spread of misinformation and rumors. Cross-domain data verification and information bridging: Swarm claims to be able to simultaneously connect the traditional internet, cloud services, and various blockchain networks, enabling hybrid verification of multi-source data. For example, Swarm agents can monitor IoT devices and supply chain sensors, automatically triggering smart contracts to record events on-chain when they detect an event (such as the arrival of goods or temperature anomalies). It can also cross-reference on-chain data such as transaction records and NFT information with Web2 data such as news reports and social media content, providing a cross-environmental verification framework. In this way, Swarm helps break down data barriers between the digital and physical worlds, enabling enterprise applications to obtain reliable information inputs. Trusted AI Systems and Prediction Markets: With AI rapidly developing, Swarm can also provide trust assurance for generative AI and prediction markets. For example, Swarm can be used to verify the authenticity of outputs from generative models like ChatGPT, providing auditable context for AI decisions. Alternatively, in decentralized prediction markets, Swarm-verified facts can be used as reliable market signals. While these applications are still in the exploratory phase, Swarm’s design paves the way for the introduction of decentralized trusted verification in a wider range of fields. In general, any scenario requiring cross-chain trusted data or decentralized verification can leverage the Swarm network to build a more secure and transparent information infrastructure. How Multi-Agent Systems (MAS) Achieve Scalable Collaborative Verification Multi-agent systems (MAS) are becoming a key area of collaborative intelligence, and Swarm-based group collaboration excels in scalability and robustness. By organizing agents into a hierarchical structure of clusters and swarms, the Swarm Network addresses the performance bottlenecks of traditional MAS when hundreds or even thousands of agents collaborate, achieving a balance between local efficiency and global collaboration. The three core characteristics of MAS—autonomy, collaboration, and decentralization—are the foundation of the system's operation. Swarm adds a fourth element: cluster formation. Clusters enable agents to share local environmental awareness and align on goals. This allows for rapid decision-making, dynamic load balancing, and fault tolerance without requiring awareness of the entire group, significantly improving the system's scalability and privacy. At the implementation level, Swarm consists of agents with independent goals and decision-making logic. Agents can be organized into "teams" on demand to handle specific tasks. This environment can range from the cloud and APIs to blockchains, smart contracts, and IoT devices, enabling agents to interact across Web2 and Web3 to complete on-chain verification of real-world events and contract triggering. For example, in Rollup News, different agents are responsible for traditional website verification, on-chain timestamp comparison, and cross-chain verification, ultimately collaborating to produce a verification conclusion that can be uploaded to the chain. Coordination and settlement are ensured by a settlement layer called Truth Protocol. According to the official website, the protocol records every information exchange through a claims-evidence-reputation mechanism, ensuring that all interactions are auditable and tamper-proof. It also achieves scalability through a parallel verification architecture. Task allocation combines auctions, real-time capacity matching, and reputation-based load balancing. Agents bid for tasks based on their historical performance, and smart contracts automatically settle rewards upon task completion and verification, creating a transparent value stream. Compared to previous centralized or hierarchical control models, Swarm combines decentralized consensus with spontaneously emerging dynamic organizations, enabling the system to automatically reorganize resources and prioritize the most appropriate agents in the face of sudden environmental changes. For developers and operators interested in participating in this ecosystem, holding an Agent License provides early access to privileges such as code-free tools, orchestration rights, and revenue sharing, becoming a key enabler of large-scale collaborative intelligence.
PANews 2025/08/31 15:23
Major League Cricket Owners Eying Potential Big Bash League Privatization

The post Major League Cricket Owners Eying Potential Big Bash League Privatization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hobart Hurricanes are the reigning BBL champions (Photo by Albert Perez – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images The potential privatization of Australia’s Big Bash League continues to be closely monitored by American investors with another Major League Cricket franchise signalling interest. An independent report from Boston Consulting Group has recommended Cricket Australia sell minority stakes in the eight BBL clubs. The BBL, which started in 2011 and enjoys immense popularity in the heart of Australia’s cricket season in December and January, is an outlier among cricket’s T20 franchise leagues, with CA and the state associations having ownership control. The developments have sparked major interest around the world, with IPL franchises and American tech entrepreneurs among those watching on closely. On the back of Washington Freedom co-owner Sanjay Govil expressing interest, the powerbrokers of Seattle Orcas are also closely monitoring the BBL situation. ForbesPotential Big Bash League Privatization Sparks Major Interest In The U.S.By Tristan Lavalette Orcas are the only small market team in the six-team MLC, having beaten out Chicago and Atlanta in the inaugural list of teams. But the Pacific Northwest franchise has a high-profile ownership consortium that includes Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and ties with GMR Group, the co-owner of the Indian Premier League’s Delhi Capital. GMR Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, recently secured a 49 per cent stake in Southern Brave after the recent sale of the Hundred franchises in the England competition. “We’ll definitely evaluate it if it happens,” Orcas co-owner Soma Somasegar told me. “I think the best players and the best cricket comes out of India, Australia and the U.K. Being part of an Australian league would interest many people.” There is an Australian footprint in the well-heeled and fledgling MLC, with Freedom having a strategic partnership with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 15:19
Is dit de ICO crypto om nu te kopen? PEPENODE komt met een presale die deelname leuk maakt

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. PEPENODE geeft nieuwe betekenis aan het begrip presales. Vaak bieden presales niet veel meer dan lange wachttijden en prijsspeculatie. PEPENODE doet het allemaal anders. Deze presale komt namelijk met een interactief spel, waar gebruikers virtuele mining platforms kunnen opbouwen en kunnen strijden om die felbegeerde eerste plek op het klassement. Ook kunnen ze via verschillende spelstrategieën beloningen verdienen. Inmiddels heeft PEPENODE al meer dan $400.000 opgehaald tijdens de ICO fase. Meer dan 170 miljoen tokens werden al gestaked tegen een beloning van 3.900%. Dit project is het bewijs dat deelname aan de presale ook oprecht leuk kan zijn, in plaats van dat het alleen een investering is waar je verder niets mee kunt. Dankzij PEPENODE wordt investeren een leuke spelervaring Het virtuele mining platform van PEPENODE komt met een geavanceerd en interactief dashboard. Hierop kun je alles zien, van realtime mining statistieken tot hoeveel beloningen je hebt verdiend. Gebruikers kunnen zien hoe hun verdiensten oplopen via de geanimeerde mining graphics en gedetailleerde prestatie statistieken die doorlopend worden geüpdatet. Elke Miner Node heeft een duidelijke functie, zo dienen ze elk als een digitaal actief met verschillende eigenschappen en manieren om te verdienen. Node eigenaren krijgen individuele performance statistieken, upgrade specificaties en optimalisatie potentie te zien. Dankzij het gelaagde node systeem, worden vroege traders beloond met sterkere mining tools, hiermee kunnen ze hogere beloningen genereren in vergelijking met de standaard nodes. In plaats van een traditionele staking interface, lijkt deze visuele interface sterk op populaire spelsimulaties. Met kleurrijke graphics en voortgang animaties en notificaties kun je gemakkelijk alles in de gaten houden. In plaats van een stressvolle beleving, wordt traden in een nieuwe crypto vermakelijk. Gebruikers kunnen hun mining platform geheel zelf inrichten en aanpassen. Je kunt kiezen uit verschillende thema’s, lay-outs en stijlen. Deze kenmerken voegen toe aan de gepersonaliseerde ervaring voor elke gebruiker. Jouw set-ups kun je laten zien aan al je vrienden via de sociale sharing features die op het platform ingebouwd zijn. Competitieve gameplay elementen dankzij strategische upgrades Dankzij het facility upgrade systeem van PEPENODE kunnen gebruikers hun virtuele mining platforms uitbreiden. Met deze verbetering kunnen op lange termijn nog meer inkomsten gegenereerd worden. Als gebruiker moet je kiezen tussen directe beloningen of investeringen in je infrastructuur waarmee je gestaag voordelen kan verkrijgen. Dit zorgt er dan ook voor dat de spelers geïnteresseerd blijven, ze moeten namelijk doorlopend verschillende tactische beslissingen nemen. Met het uitbreiden van de platforms kun je nieuwe mining mogelijkheden vrijspelen. Middels slimme investeringen en strategisch spel, kunnen gebruikers van een kleine operatie uitgroeien tot gigantische virtuele mining farms. Ook is er een 70% burn mechanisme op upgrade aankopen. Hierdoor ontstaat er een interessante dynamiek tussen risico en beloningen. Het is van belang dat gebruikers een balans vinden in het kopen van upgrades en het houden van de tokens voor prijswaardering. Deze economische spanning draagt bij aan de strategische complexiteit die token accumulatie overstijgt. Community wedstrijden en referral beloningen PEPENODE komt daarnaast met een referral systeem. Zo kunnen ze sneller groeien als community, maar wanneer je iemand doorverwijst krijg je 2% mining beloningen van de doorverwezen persoon. Dankzij het sociale element, moedigen de ontwikkelaars de community aan om te groeien, maar ook om vriendschappelijke competitie te creëren. Ook kunnen gebruikers inzien hoeveel gebruikers ze hebben verwezen naar het project. Via het klassement zie je wie de top miners, de grootste verdieners en de meest actieve community leden van het moment zijn. Vaak zien we dat dit de betrokkenheid van het project een boost kan geven. Veel gebruikers houden namelijk wel van een leuke competitie. Ten slotte kunnen gebruikers ook nog zien hoe hun mining platforms presteren in vergelijking met andere platformen. Middels strategische verbeteringen kunnen ze nog veel hoger in de ranglijst eindigen. Het aspect van de community zorgt ervoor dat het niet enkel een solo investering is, maar een sociaal spel experiment. De investeerders kunnen hun strategieën bespreken, discussiëren over de beste wegen die je kunt in slaan, maar ze kunnen ook samenwerken voor maximale verdiensten. Met de sociale interactie bouwt het project zich voort op duurzame engagement. We zien op de roadmap nog veel meer plannen staan, waaronder guild systemen, team competities en samenwerkingen op mining ventures. Deze features beloven nog veel meer interessante community belevingen terwijl het platform zich gestaag ontwikkeld. Wachten na een presale is verleden tijd met PEPENODE Het spel van PEPENODE wordt tijdens de presale gelanceerd. Je hoeft dus niet maanden te wachten voor het TGE (Token Generation Event). Gebruikers kunnen vrijwel direct starten met het opbouwen van mining platforms, ze kunnen direct staking beloningen verdienen en strijden tegen andere gebruikers. Hierdoor hoef je niet maanden passief te wachten tot de presale eindelijk voorbij is. Op het moment kun je een 20% bonus krijgen op elke aankoop die je doet. Zo ontvang je extra tokens voor spelactiviteiten en staking. Deze bonus tokens kunnen meteen ingezet worden in het virtuele mining platform, of gestaked worden met meer dan 3.900% beloningen. Dat is zeker een groot verschil met de typische presales waar je eigenlijk geen directe voordelen aan hebt. Je kunt zowel met crypto betalen als met traditionele creditcards, zo kan elk soort trader met dit project aan de slag. Wel behoudt dit project de progressieve presale structuur: hoe sneller je investeert, hoe lager de token prijs. Deze zal namelijk per fase stijgen. Dankzij de doorlopende ontwikkeling van het project, behouden ze de betrokkenheid van de gebruikers, en zorgen ze ook voor nieuwe features waardoor de gebruikers terug blijven komen. Geïnteresseerden kunnen direct starten met investeren in PEPENODE. Het enige wat je nodig hebt, is een wallet die ondersteund wordt door dit project. De 20% bonus is nog steeds valide voor elke aankoop, je kunt direct beginnen met staken of de tokens inzetten voor een geweldige spelervaring. Doe mee aan de presale! Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Is dit de ICO crypto om nu te kopen? PEPENODE komt met een presale die deelname leuk maakt is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/08/31 15:16
Rising “Buy the Dip” Chatter May Predict Further Decline

The post Rising “Buy the Dip” Chatter May Predict Further Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Santiment observes increased “buy the dip” mentions amid Bitcoin’s price decline. Caution urged; not a definite market bottom signal. Historical patterns show crowd optimism often precedes further declines. On August 31st, Santiment, a crypto sentiment analysis platform, reported a surge in social media mentions of “buying the dip” amid Bitcoin’s ongoing price decline. This trend suggests uncertainty among investors, but analysts warn against seeing it as a market bottom signal, often associated with fear and declining interest in buying. Bitcoin’s Market Struggles Amid Cautious Investor Sentiment As of August 31, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $108,803.08, with a market cap of approximately $2.17 trillion. Despite a recovering 24-hour price of 0.57%, the 7-day statistic shows a -5.31% change. The fully diluted market cap is at about $2.28 trillion, while the 24-hour trading volume decreased by 42.58% to approximately $45.64 billion. Coincu’s research team suggests that relying solely on social sentiment as a market predictor poses risks in interpreting Bitcoin’s path. Historical trends reveal that optimism during decline can indicate more potential for price falls, underscoring the volatility and unpredictability in crypto markets. For those keeping an eye on Bitcoin’s journey, some are hopeful about its potential as certain predictions point toward a likely Bitcoin potential rise to 150K in the longer term. “Don’t interpret ‘buy the dip’ chatter as a definitive bottom signal. A true market floor often coincides with widespread fear and a lack of interest in buying.” – Santiment official report Market Data and Trends Did you know? Historically, spikes in social media mentions of “buy the dip” often signify potential market declines rather than recoveries, highlighting the complexity of using crowd sentiment as a market indicator. As of August 31, Bitcoin’s trading volume and market cap reflect ongoing volatility in the crypto market,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 15:15
Whales holding long positions in WLFI and using 3x leverage currently have a profit of $644,000

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the pre-market price of WLFI on Hyperliquid has exceeded $0.33, as WLFI will begin trading tomorrow. A whale holding a long position in WLFI using 3x leverage currently has a floating profit of $644,000.
PANews 2025/08/31 15:13
Santiment Warns: Rising “Buy the Dip” Chatter May Predict Further Decline

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/santiment-buy-dip-warning/
Coinstats 2025/08/31 15:11
Trump-Backed WLFI Prepares $483M Token Unlock on September 1

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Prepares $483M Token Unlock on September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Trump-Backed WLFI Prepares $483M Token Unlock on September 1 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is preparing for a major moment as millions of tokens approach their unlocking date. With nearly half a $483 million worth of WLFI token already secured in the Lockbox contract and a major September 1 unlock just days away, all eyes are on how this move could shake up the token’s price and future. $483 Million Locked in Contract According to Wu blockchain data, around 1.627 billion WLFI tokens, equal to 16.27% of the total supply, have been transferred to the Lockbox contract. At the contract’s current price of $0.297, this represents roughly $483 million in locked value.  Such a large amount being held reflects growing trust and commitment from the WLFI community, especially ahead of the unlock event. Token holders were invited to activate their Lockbox accounts between August 25 and August 31, 2025, to participate in the initial unlock. Meanwhile, the Lockbox feature page is now live, offering full transparency and user controls for the process. Key Token Unlock Details Unlock timing: 20% of presale and eligible tokens become claimable at 8:00 a.m. ET, September 1, 2025. Distribution control: The remaining 80% will be unlocked according to future community governance votes, allowing holders to have direct input on how supply reaches the market. Security: The Lockbox contract has undergone a comprehensive audit by Cyfrin, a leading Web3 security firm, ensuring the safety of funds and systemic integrity. WLFI Token Price and Market Outlook As anticipation grows, WLFI traded at a contract price of $0.297 heading into the unlock, with IOU prices on secondary markets reaching as high as $0.56–$0.57, reflecting robust speculative demand. Some analysts suggest initial volatility is likely, as early supporters take profits, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 15:11
