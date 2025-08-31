2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Galaxy Digital Sells 1,167 Bitcoin Amid Ongoing Volatility

Galaxy Digital Sells 1,167 Bitcoin Amid Ongoing Volatility

Bitcoin is once again at the center of market attention, facing a decisive test after several days of heightened volatility. Last Friday, BTC lost the crucial $110,000 support level, sparking concerns that the recent rally may be running out of steam. Since then, the market has been marked by sharp swings as bulls attempt to defend current levels against mounting selling pressure. Related Reading: Ethereum Leads Market While Altcoins Lose Ground – Details Analysts are increasingly divided. While some believe this is a healthy consolidation within a broader uptrend, others are warning that Bitcoin could be on the brink of a deeper correction. With fear creeping back into sentiment, traders are closely watching key levels that could determine the next phase of price action. Adding to the uncertainty, new data from CryptoQuant reveals that Galaxy Digital has been selling BTC in the past hours, fueling speculation about whether institutional players are beginning to take profits. Such moves often amplify volatility, as smaller investors react to large-scale transactions by whales and funds. With Bitcoin’s trajectory at a crossroads, the coming days will be crucial. Either bulls regain control and push BTC back above resistance, or selling pressure intensifies, dragging the market into its sharpest correction since the summer rally. Galaxy Digital Sells BTC, Signals Market Shift According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, Galaxy Digital’s Bitcoin balance has dropped by 1,167 BTC, adding fresh pressure to an already fragile market. The move comes at a moment when Bitcoin is testing crucial levels after losing the $110,000 mark last Friday, intensifying speculation that institutions may be locking in profits. While the reduction in holdings may not seem overwhelming in isolation, the timing has sparked concerns as Bitcoin’s next weekly close approaches. The broader market context makes this development even more significant. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is consolidating around key demand levels after weeks of heavy volatility, suggesting that capital rotation is slowing while investors reassess their risk appetite. If ETH continues to hold firm, it may provide a degree of support for altcoins, but Bitcoin remains the decisive anchor for market sentiment. For Bitcoin, the next sessions represent a make-or-break phase. A strong weekly close above $110,000 could help restore confidence, signaling that the recent correction was temporary profit-taking rather than the start of a deeper downturn. Conversely, if selling pressure persists and BTC fails to recover, analysts warn of a possible slide toward $100,000 as the next major support zone. With Galaxy Digital’s activity highlighting institutional caution, investors are left weighing whether this is a short-term shakeout or the first sign of a broader distribution trend. Either way, the market’s reaction in the coming days will set the tone for the weeks ahead. Related Reading: Ethereum Demand Climbs As Monthly Transactions Hit New All-Time High Bitcoin Struggles To Hold Support As Selling Pressure Mounts Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $108,764, showing signs of weakness after failing to recover from last week’s breakdown below the $110,000 level. The daily chart highlights how BTC has struggled to regain momentum, with repeated rejections around $112,000 confirming heavy selling pressure from the market. The technical outlook suggests that Bitcoin is now sitting at a crucial crossroads. The 50-day moving average (blue line) near $111,673 has flipped into resistance, a bearish signal that underscores the market’s current weakness. Meanwhile, the 100-day moving average (green line) at $116,323 has also begun sloping downward, suggesting that medium-term momentum is turning bearish. Related Reading: Bitcoin Index Highlights Two Accumulations And Five Distribution Waves This Cycle – Details Support, however, lies around the 200-day moving average (red line) near $101,207. If BTC continues to trend lower, this level will be critical to watch, as it could provide the foundation for a rebound. Losing it would open the door to a deeper correction, with $100,000 emerging as the next psychological level. Bitcoin’s inability to reclaim the $110K–$112K zone leaves it vulnerable to further downside. Bulls must step in soon to defend support, or the market risks accelerating into its largest correction since the summer rally. Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.92%
Waves
WAVES$1.1026-3.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,003.96-0.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
NewsBTC2025/08/31 16:00
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Outlook: Will September Bring a 25% Correction or Fresh Upside?

XRP Price Outlook: Will September Bring a 25% Correction or Fresh Upside?

The post XRP Price Outlook: Will September Bring a 25% Correction or Fresh Upside? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price Outlook: Will September Bring a 25% Correction or Fresh Upside? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is back in focus this September as traders weigh signs of a potential shift in momentum. After briefly touching the $3 mark in August, the token has cooled off but continues to trade steadily near $2.80.  The question on everyone’s mind: is XRP preparing for another leg higher, or could September bring a deeper correction? Open Interest Spike Signals Strong Market Activity One of the clearest signals came from the derivatives market. XRP’s open interest (OI), the total value of futures and options contracts, surged to over $3.5 billion during its rally toward $3. This reflected strong speculative demand, with traders piling into leveraged bets on price movement. Since then, OI has dropped, but XRP is still holding above $2.80. Trader Tyler McKnight says this could mean the market is simply resetting after heavy activity, not turning weak. Institutional Demand Still Missing While derivatives trading has been robust, institutional adoption remains muted. Unlike Bitcoin, which has ETFs and strong inflows, XRP is waiting for approval of eight spot ETFs in the U.S. Even after the favorable court ruling, big firms remain cautious, leaving smaller players as the main buyers. For now, only smaller players have shown interest in holding XRP as a reserve asset. Technical Charts Warn of Downside Risk XRP price has already slipped about 6.7% over the past week, trading around $2.83. On the weekly chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is on the verge of a bearish crossover, a pattern that previously marked corrections of 50% or more in 2021 and again in early 2025. If history repeats, XRP could slide toward its 50-week EMA near $2.17, representing a potential 25% drop. This aligns with…
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.92%
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-3.07%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 15:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Layer Brett is giving investors early Dogecoin vibes as analysts say it could flip Pepe coin in 2025

Layer Brett is giving investors early Dogecoin vibes as analysts say it could flip Pepe coin in 2025

The post Layer Brett is giving investors early Dogecoin vibes as analysts say it could flip Pepe coin in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world has a way of building legends overnight. In 2013, a playful Shiba Inu meme initially dismissed as a joke rose to a $42 billion market cap at an all-time high. DOGE appears to have reached its maximum potential, and meme enthusiasts are seeking a return to sturdy performance. This year, the new Layer Brett meme solution is giving that 1000x vibe. It’s the same meme energy but with infrastructure and utility, and analysts are whispering that this presale sensation may outpace even PEPE this year. Can it? Let’s find out. Dogecoin’s Legacy: Whales, ETF buzz, and meme momentum From dog-themed memes to mainstream headlines, Dogecoin has fought every stereotype, and sometimes won. Its ascent to a $42 billion valuation proved that social sentiment, viral culture, and sheer retail enthusiasm win. This year, DOGE is still hot despite reeling 70% below its all-time high.  Dogecoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap In August 2025, whales accumulated roughly 680 million DOGE, engineering a V-shaped bounce from $0.21 to $0.22. Meanwhile, regulatory waters are shifting. Analysts estimate a 90% probability of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval in 2025, with key players like Grayscale and 21Shares in motion. A breakthrough here could unleash institutional capital. Pepe Coin struggles amid whale exodus When Pepe burst onto the scene, it carried the advantage of novelty and a loyal online fan base. The frog-themed coin quickly secured a place as one of the top meme assets, with a market capitalization bouncing between $4 and $10 billion over the past year. But recent months have revealed cracks in its foundation. PEPE price analysis. Source: FXLeaders PEPE’s price slipped nearly 10% this week, falling below the $0.00001000 psychological level before staging a minor rebound. The real red flag lies in whale behavior. Whale wallets holding 100M to 1B…
RealLink
REAL$0.0568-1.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.07058+0.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 15:53
לַחֲלוֹק
Analyst Who Claims to Have Lost Half His Wealth Discusses the Start of the Altcoin Season

Analyst Who Claims to Have Lost Half His Wealth Discusses the Start of the Altcoin Season

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest thoughts on the altcoin season. Continue Reading: Analyst Who Claims to Have Lost Half His Wealth Discusses the Start of the Altcoin Season
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000619-14.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:49
לַחֲלוֹק
Metaplanet's stock price plummets as its Bitcoin strategy faces funding difficulties

Metaplanet's stock price plummets as its Bitcoin strategy faces funding difficulties

PANews reported on August 31st that Cointelegraph, citing Bloomberg, reported that the share price of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, has plummeted 54% since mid-June. Its stock-based "flywheel" mechanism has "failed," forcing the Tokyo-listed company to seek alternative financing methods. Metaplanet plans to raise approximately 130.3 billion yen (approximately $880 million) through a public offering of shares in overseas markets. Additionally, shareholders will vote on Monday on whether to approve the issuance of up to 555 million shares of preferred stock, a rare investment vehicle in Japan that could raise up to 555 billion yen (approximately $3.7 billion).
SuperRare
RARE$0.0526-3.90%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05197-4.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/31 15:48
לַחֲלוֹק
El Salvador Diversifies Bitcoin Reserves Strategy

El Salvador Diversifies Bitcoin Reserves Strategy

El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office has made notable advancements in securing its Bitcoin holdings by opting to disperse its vast 6,300 BTC over 14 distinct addresses. Previously, these digital assets were consolidated within a single wallet.Continue Reading:El Salvador Diversifies Bitcoin Reserves Strategy
Bitcoin
BTC$109,003.96-0.04%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00431-2.17%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02608-2.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:48
לַחֲלוֹק
Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X from Here

Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X from Here

Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin is convinced that Ethereum (ETH) will end up flippening Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin
BTC$109,003.96-0.04%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-32.47%
Ethereum
ETH$4,349.31-2.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:47
לַחֲלוֹק
Pepe Forecast 2025: Recovery Signs Emerge While Arctic Pablo’s Stage 38 Presale Sparks Buzz as One of the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Pepe Forecast 2025: Recovery Signs Emerge While Arctic Pablo’s Stage 38 Presale Sparks Buzz as One of the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

The meme coin market never stays quiet for long. Pepe, Dogecoin’s chaotic cousin, is once again making waves as traders speculate on whether its recent pullback sets the stage for a comeback in 2025. With whales snapping up billions of tokens, the conversation is shifting toward a potential breakout above key resistance. But while Pepe’s […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1026-3.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000953-3.05%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.01076-4.68%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Diverse Strategies Strengthen El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings

Diverse Strategies Strengthen El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings

El Salvador distributed its Bitcoin reserves across 14 addresses to enhance security. The move defends reserves against potential quantum computer threats. Continue Reading:Diverse Strategies Strengthen El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings The post Diverse Strategies Strengthen El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Movement
MOVE$0.1176-4.15%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00431-2.17%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.004023+1.61%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:44
לַחֲלוֹק
Japans gamebedrijf Gumi voegt XRP toe aan treasury plan

Japans gamebedrijf Gumi voegt XRP toe aan treasury plan

Het Japanse gamebedrijf Gumi Inc. gaat de komende maanden voor maar liefst ¥2,5 miljard (omgerekend zo’n $17 miljoen) aan XRP inkopen. Daarmee sluit het bedrijf zich aan bij een groeiende groep van organisaties die blockchain infrastructuur niet alleen als investering zien, maar ook als strategisch onderdeel van hun bedrijfsvoering. De... Het bericht Japans gamebedrijf Gumi voegt XRP toe aan treasury plan verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
XRP
XRP$2.7678-1.47%
OP
OP$0.681-3.54%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:43
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills