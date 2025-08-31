Experts See LayerBrett Surpassing Shiba Inu And Cardano, Calling It PEPE 2.0 With Rare 10,000% Profit Potential
The post Experts See LayerBrett Surpassing Shiba Inu And Cardano, Calling It PEPE 2.0 With Rare 10,000% Profit Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, a 10,000% profit run isn’t just rare, it’s practically mythical. Only a handful of tokens have ever pulled it off, with names like SHIB and PEPE etched into meme coin legend for turning early believers into overnight millionaires. Most coins barely crawl before fading into obscurity, making the “moonshot” run the stuff of folklore in trading circles. Now, a new name is stirring that same level of buzz: LayerBrett ($LBRETT). Analysts are openly comparing it to Shiba Inu and even Cardano, while others call it the spiritual successor to PEPE itself. With speculation running hot, investors are left wondering if they’re about to witness history repeat itself. From hero to hodl: The Shiba Inu story Back in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched at a jaw-dropping fraction of a cent, about $0.0000000001. Nobody gave it much thought until it skyrocketed to $0.00008845 by October 2021. That’s an almost unbelievable 88,450,000% gain, making even a tiny $100 bet turn into millions. But fairy tales fade. After peaking with a $50 billion market cap in 2021, SHIB crashed hard, losing around 90% by mid-2022 as the wider crypto market unraveled. Fast-forward to August 2025, and SHIB trades around $0.000012–$0.00001378, still ~85% below its all-time high. With a $7–8 billion market cap and ongoing burns, it remains a major player, but its explosive upside is capped, leaving many investors eyeing fresher meme plays like Layer Brett. Cardano: The steady builder in a meme-fueled market Cardano (ADA) had its big moment between 2017 and 2021, soaring nearly 15,500% to hit an all-time high of $3.0994. For long-term holders, it proved that utility-driven projects could deliver life-changing gains. Since then, the ride has been bumpier. ADA now trades around $0.83–$0.87, down roughly 73% from its peak, though still commanding a hefty $29–30 billion…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:05