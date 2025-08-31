Which Is the Better Hedge Asset in 2025?

Given the Trump administration's vocal and demonstrated support for crypto, some investors are wondering whether gold's days as the world's favorite hedge asset are numbered. André Dragosch, European head of research at Bitwise Asset Management, suggests the choice isn't so simple. In a post on X Saturday, he offered a rule-of-thumb: gold still works best as protection against stock market losses, while bitcoin increasingly acts as a counterweight to bond market stress. Gold: Equity Hedge of Choice The reasoning starts with history. When equities sell off, investors often rush into gold. Decades of market data back this up. Gold's long-run correlation with the S&P 500 has hovered near zero, and during market stress it often dips negative. For example, in the 2022 bear market, gold prices rose about 5% even as the S&P 500 tumbled nearly 20%. That pattern illustrates why gold is still considered the classic "safe haven." Bitcoin: A Bond-Market Counterweight Bitcoin, by contrast, has often struggled during equity panics. In 2022, it collapsed more than 60% alongside tech stocks. But its relationship with U.S. Treasuries has been more intriguing. Several studies note that bitcoin has shown a low or even slightly negative correlation with government bonds. That means when bond prices sink and yields rise — as they did in 2023 during fears over U.S. debt and deficits — bitcoin has sometimes held up better than gold. Dragosch's takeaway: investors don't need to pick one over the other. They play different roles. Gold is still the better hedge when stocks wobble, while bitcoin may help portfolios when bond markets are under pressure from rising rates or fiscal worries. How the Rule Holds in 2025 The split has been clear this year. As of Aug. 31, gold was up more than 30% year-to-date, according to World Gold Council…