2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Experts See LayerBrett Surpassing Shiba Inu And Cardano, Calling It PEPE 2.0 With Rare 10,000% Profit Potential

Experts See LayerBrett Surpassing Shiba Inu And Cardano, Calling It PEPE 2.0 With Rare 10,000% Profit Potential

The post Experts See LayerBrett Surpassing Shiba Inu And Cardano, Calling It PEPE 2.0 With Rare 10,000% Profit Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, a 10,000% profit run isn’t just rare, it’s practically mythical. Only a handful of tokens have ever pulled it off, with names like SHIB and PEPE etched into meme coin legend for turning early believers into overnight millionaires. Most coins barely crawl before fading into obscurity, making the “moonshot” run the stuff of folklore in trading circles. Now, a new name is stirring that same level of buzz: LayerBrett ($LBRETT). Analysts are openly comparing it to Shiba Inu and even Cardano, while others call it the spiritual successor to PEPE itself. With speculation running hot, investors are left wondering if they’re about to witness history repeat itself. From hero to hodl: The Shiba Inu story Back in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched at a jaw-dropping fraction of a cent, about $0.0000000001. Nobody gave it much thought until it skyrocketed to $0.00008845 by October 2021. That’s an almost unbelievable 88,450,000% gain, making even a tiny $100 bet turn into millions. But fairy tales fade. After peaking with a $50 billion market cap in 2021, SHIB crashed hard, losing around 90% by mid-2022 as the wider crypto market unraveled. Fast-forward to August 2025, and SHIB trades around $0.000012–$0.00001378, still ~85% below its all-time high. With a $7–8 billion market cap and ongoing burns, it remains a major player, but its explosive upside is capped, leaving many investors eyeing fresher meme plays like Layer Brett. Cardano: The steady builder in a meme-fueled market Cardano (ADA) had its big moment between 2017 and 2021, soaring nearly 15,500% to hit an all-time high of $3.0994. For long-term holders, it proved that utility-driven projects could deliver life-changing gains. Since then, the ride has been bumpier. ADA now trades around $0.83–$0.87, down roughly 73% from its peak, though still commanding a hefty $29–30 billion…
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.44%
holoride
RIDE$0.00099-4.44%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00389-1.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Network Under Fire After 99.8 % plunge

Shiba Inu Network Under Fire After 99.8 % plunge

Shibarium collapses. In ten days, the daily transactions of the Shiba Inu layer 2 blockchain dropped from 4.8 million to less than 10,000, a fall of 99.8%. This is not a slowdown, but a brutal stop. Launched a year ago as the engine of the SHIB ecosystem, the network is facing a spectacular loss of momentum. In a lethargic crypto market at this end of August, this plunge raises questions about the real adoption of this project, which is nevertheless highly exposed in the media. L’article Shiba Inu Network Under Fire After 99.8 % plunge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15517-1.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.05683-1.76%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001212-1.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 17:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Data: ETH has risen nearly 80% so far in the third quarter and may set a record for its best Q3 performance in history

Data: ETH has risen nearly 80% so far in the third quarter and may set a record for its best Q3 performance in history

PANews reported on August 31st that according to Coinglass data disclosed by Coin Bureau on the X platform, Ethereum rose another 21% in August after a sharp increase of 48% in July 2025. This increase also pushed ETH's total increase in the third quarter to 78.98%. If the trend continues, ETH may set a record for its best Q3 performance in history.
MAY
MAY$0.04311-3.03%
Oasis
ROSE$0.024-4.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,354.95-2.37%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/31 17:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Will September be kind to Solana once again? History says…

Will September be kind to Solana once again? History says…

All eyes are on the $195-$215 range as SOL goes between breakout and breakdown.
Solana
SOL$199.51-2.58%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 17:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Price Analysis Hints at Market Bottom

Bitcoin Price Analysis Hints at Market Bottom

The post Bitcoin Price Analysis Hints at Market Bottom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $108,700, flat on the day but still down over 6% in the past month and about 5% over the last week. The muted Bitcoin price action reflects broader caution across the market, but under the surface, on-chain signals suggest that a rebound narrative is growing stronger. Short-term holder capitulation, realized price clusters, and technical levels together point to a market preparing for its next decisive move. Short-Term Holder SOPR Shows Weak Hands Exiting The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) measures whether coins moved on-chain were sold at a profit or loss. For short-term holders—who are usually the most reactive—the metric provides a near-real-time gauge of sentiment. With Bitcoin’s price sliding in recent weeks, the short-term SOPR has dropped to 0.982 (on August 29), its lowest level in months. This means that a large share of short-term holders are selling at a loss, often interpreted as capitulation by weak hands. Historically, such behavior clears the market of short-term speculators, creating conditions for stronger hands to step in. Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Hinting At Market Bottom: Cryptoquant A parallel can be seen on April 17, when SOPR touched 0.94, a one-year low. At the time, Bitcoin bottomed at $84,800 before rebounding 31.6% to $111,600 once SOPR flipped back above 1. The current move exhibits a similar setup, suggesting that this latest capitulation may signal a market bottom. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. At press time, the short-term holder SOPR metric has risen to 0.99 but remains around the multi-week lows. URPD Highlights Heavy Support and Resistance Clusters The UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) maps where the existing BTC supply last moved, providing insight into support and resistance. Each cluster represents price levels…
NEAR
NEAR$2.357-2.88%
RealLink
REAL$0.05683-1.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,049.36--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Analyst: Gold can still withstand the stock market sell-off, while Bitcoin can hedge against pressure in the bond market

Analyst: Gold can still withstand the stock market sell-off, while Bitcoin can hedge against pressure in the bond market

PANews reported on August 31st, according to CoinDesk, that given the Trump administration's public support and actions for cryptocurrencies, some investors are beginning to question whether gold can still serve as the world's favorite hedge asset. André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise Asset Management, stated that gold works best as a hedge during stock market crashes, while Bitcoin is more resilient when the US bond market is under pressure. Historical data and industry research support this view: gold typically rises during bear markets, while Bitcoin performs better during Treasury sell-offs. By 2025, gold prices had risen by over 30%, while Bitcoin had risen by approximately 16.46%, reflecting the distinct roles that the two play as investors weigh rising yields, stock market volatility, and Trump's support for cryptocurrencies.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.404-2.90%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1664-4.69%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0435-17.58%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/31 16:55
לַחֲלוֹק
Can Bitcoin’s Slide Spark an Altcoin Surge?

Can Bitcoin’s Slide Spark an Altcoin Surge?

The post Can Bitcoin’s Slide Spark an Altcoin Surge? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s recent decline of over 5% in value has captured the attention of social media, spurring numerous calls to “buy the dip.” These discussions have raised concerns among experts about potential market risks. Brian Quinlivan from Santiment highlighted that many investors perceive the falling prices as an opportunity. Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin’s Slide Spark an Altcoin Surge? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-bitcoins-slide-spark-an-altcoin-surge
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 16:47
לַחֲלוֹק
MetaPlanet koersdaling zet Bitcoin strategie onder druk

MetaPlanet koersdaling zet Bitcoin strategie onder druk

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   MetaPlanet’s Bitcoin-strategie komt onder zware druk nu de aandelenkoers in enkele maanden tijd meer dan de helft is verdampt. Terwijl de prijs van Bitcoin zelf nauwelijks bewoog, verdampte er bij het bedrijf miljarden aan beurswaarde. Het financieringsmodel, dat steunde op de uitgifte van warrants via Evo Fund, verliest hierdoor zijn aantrekkingskracht. Dat maakt het moeilijker om snel kapitaal vrij te maken en op dezelfde schaal Bitcoin te blijven bijkopen. Doelen en groei van Bitcoin reserves MetaPlanet houdt ondanks de huidige druk vast aan zijn grootse plannen. Het bezit inmiddels bijna 19.000 Bitcoin, goed voor een plek in de wereldwijde top tien van publieke houders. Het vizier staat echter gericht op veel hogere aantallen: eind 2026 moet de teller op 100.000 staan en een jaar later zelfs op 210.000. Dat soort doelen vraagt om enorme kapitaalinjecties, die door de ingestorte aandelenkoers minder vanzelfsprekend zijn geworden. Tokyo-based #Metaplanet, on a massive #Bitcoin accumulation spree, faces pressure as its stock plunges 54% since June—jeopardizing the fundraising “flywheel” fueling its BTC buys. Holds 18,991 BTC aiming for 100K by 2026 & 210K by 2027! #Crypto #BTCTreasury #japan #eth pic.twitter.com/gHPBwdXbZ3 — PrincipeCripto (@PrincipeCripto) August 31, 2025 Alternatieve financieringsopties en nieuwe strategieën Om de liquiditeitskrapte te doorbreken zoekt MetaPlanet naar andere manieren om geld op te halen. Een buitenlandse aandelenuitgifte zou bijna 900 miljoen dollar kunnen opleveren, terwijl een grootschalige emissie van preferente aandelen de kas zelfs met 3,7 miljard dollar kan vullen. Deze preferente aandelen zouden een jaarlijks dividend uitkeren en deels gedekt zijn door de Bitcoin-voorraad van het bedrijf. Zo probeert MetaPlanet verwatering van gewone aandeelhouders te beperken en tegelijk de middelen veilig te stellen om het ambitieuze pad te blijven volgen. As you may have seen in the release linked on this post, we announced an international offering of new shares earlier today. Due to legal restrictions, we cannot comment on the offering beyond what is in the release while the offering in ongoing. In addition, our ability to… https://t.co/wbiTClEub7 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) August 27, 2025 Indexopname en marktperspectief Toch zijn er ook lichtpunten te benoemen. MetaPlanet is onlangs opgewaardeerd van small-cap naar mid-cap en krijgt daarmee een plek in de FTSE Japan Index. Later volgt opname in de FTSE All-World Index, wat de deur opent voor nieuwe instroom van passieve investeerders. Dat kan helpen het vertrouwen te herstellen en de koers te stabiliseren. Toch is er een kanttekening: de premie van de marktwaarde ten opzichte van de eigen Bitcoin-voorraad is flink geslonken, waardoor de strategie kwetsbaarder is dan voorheen. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groeipotentieel. Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell kondigde deze week aan dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen, en dit zou zomaar een nieuwe crypto bull run in kunnen zetten. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we… Continue reading MetaPlanet koersdaling zet Bitcoin strategie onder druk document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); MetaPlanet’s volgende stappen in de Bitcoin strategie MetaPlanet staat in een fase waarin keuzes over financiering en groei bepalend zijn voor de toekomst van zijn strategie. Het bedrijf koppelt hoge ambities aan de harde realiteit van een kelderende aandelenkoers en slinkende liquiditeit. Met nieuwe financieringsconstructies en de steun van indexopname probeert het zijn status als een van de grootste publieke Bitcoin-houders vast te houden. Het blijft nog even afwachten in welk tempo en met welke haalbaarheid MetaPlanet zijn strategie kan doorzetten in de komende maanden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaPlanet koersdaling zet Bitcoin strategie onder druk is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.44%
Kaspa
KAS$0.083364-2.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,049.36--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 16:46
לַחֲלוֹק
Four.Meme Presale Sets $252M Record on BNB Chain

Four.Meme Presale Sets $252M Record on BNB Chain

The post Four.Meme Presale Sets $252M Record on BNB Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Four.Meme presale on BNB Chain amasses $252 million rapidly. 79,627 addresses highlight unprecedented participation. Community-driven approach fuels ecosystem growth. The Creditlink (CDL) presale by Four.Meme on the BNB Chain concluded with 252 million USD in subscriptions, setting a new record with 79,627 participating addresses. This marks a major milestone for community-driven fundraising, significantly impacting USD1 adoption and BNB Chain’s DeFi ecosystem. Four.Meme Presale Breaks Records with $252 Million Raised Four.Meme, a prominent token issuance platform, announced the successful conclusion of the Creditlink presale, raising a total of $252 million, comprising $194 million USD1 and 16.21 million FORM. This event broke previous fundraising records on the BNB Chain, highlighting an impressive scale of engagement with 79,627 participating addresses. The Creditlink presale has surpassed $100 million in USD1 contributions within just 30 hours, representing an unprecedented fundraising achievement. “The Creditlink presale has surpassed $100 million in USD1 contributions within just 30 hours, representing an unprecedented fundraising achievement.” – Official Four.Meme Announcement, Team, Four.Meme. Community and Market Reaction Remain Cautious Did you know? The Creditlink presale amassed 4.76% of the total USD1 supply, underscoring a newfound preference for USD1 in mega fundraising events on BNB Chain. Such adoption patterns are indicative of shifting trends in crypto financing. CoinDeal Token, identified by the symbol CDL, has a fully diluted market cap of $12,232.02, but a circulating market cap of $0, as per CoinMarketCap data. Despite having no 24-hour trading volume, CDL’s price altered by 4.04% over seven days, showing potential volatility. CoinDeal Token(CDL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:30 UTC on February 26, 2023. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights suggest that this event might accelerate financial innovation on the BNB Chain. The emphasis on meme-driven fundraising could influence regulatory scrutiny, particularly concerning stablecoin utilization. It also heralds increased collaboration between blockchain projects and…
Binance Coin
BNB$847.59-2.15%
USD1
USD1$0.999-0.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.07058+0.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 16:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Which Is the Better Hedge Asset in 2025?

Which Is the Better Hedge Asset in 2025?

The post Which Is the Better Hedge Asset in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Given the Trump administration’s vocal and demonstrated support for crypto, some investors are wondering whether gold’s days as the world’s favorite hedge asset are numbered. André Dragosch, European head of research at Bitwise Asset Management, suggests the choice isn’t so simple. In a post on X Saturday, he offered a rule-of-thumb: gold still works best as protection against stock market losses, while bitcoin increasingly acts as a counterweight to bond market stress. Gold: Equity Hedge of Choice The reasoning starts with history. When equities sell off, investors often rush into gold. Decades of market data back this up. Gold’s long-run correlation with the S&P 500 has hovered near zero, and during market stress it often dips negative. For example, in the 2022 bear market, gold prices rose about 5% even as the S&P 500 tumbled nearly 20%. That pattern illustrates why gold is still considered the classic “safe haven.” Bitcoin: A Bond-Market Counterweight Bitcoin, by contrast, has often struggled during equity panics. In 2022, it collapsed more than 60% alongside tech stocks. But its relationship with U.S. Treasuries has been more intriguing. Several studies note that bitcoin has shown a low or even slightly negative correlation with government bonds. That means when bond prices sink and yields rise — as they did in 2023 during fears over U.S. debt and deficits — bitcoin has sometimes held up better than gold. Dragosch’s takeaway: investors don’t need to pick one over the other. They play different roles. Gold is still the better hedge when stocks wobble, while bitcoin may help portfolios when bond markets are under pressure from rising rates or fiscal worries. How the Rule Holds in 2025 The split has been clear this year. As of Aug. 31, gold was up more than 30% year-to-date, according to World Gold Council…
NEAR
NEAR$2.357-2.88%
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.44%
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 16:35
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills