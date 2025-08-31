Asia is redefining global financial infrastructure
Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news' editorial. Tokenization is rewriting the rules of global wealth, and Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia are emerging as epicentres of the global real-world asset boom. Unlike legacy hubs like London, dependent on U.S.-approved crypto rules and bogged by regulatory inertia, Asia is moving deliberately to shape its own financial future. Summary Tokenized sukuks as untapped opportunity: Despite $1T+ in global sukuk issuances, access has been limited to institutions — tokenization can democratize Shariah-compliant, yield-bearing finance. Regulatory clarity ≠ readiness: Licensing is now baseline, but without secondary markets and infrastructure, $25B in tokenized assets remain largely illiquid. Infrastructure as competitive edge: Success depends on compliance-by-design systems that enable cross-border settlement, interoperability, and retail-friendly products. Execution over vision: Platforms must localize architecture, own deep infrastructure stacks, and build trusted distribution rails to capture Islamic finance growth. Yet, as capital and innovation flood into RWAs, one segment remains curiously underserved: Shariah-compliant, yield-bearing instruments. Sukuks, long dominated by institutions, represent over $1 trillion in outstanding issuances globally, with Malaysia and Indonesia accounting for nearly half (47%) of the global sukuk market. This lucrative investment vehicle has historically been constrained to institutional and accredited investors — but tokenized offerings are here to change that. As regulatory approval becomes table stakes, Asian players are racing to capture the global sukuk market with tokenization as the means to lower capital barriers and unlock Islamic finance liquidity. However, resilient builders must first operationalize compliance through on-chain products, cross-border plug-ins, and transparent liquidity access to drive a performant market with lowered entry barriers. The future of tokenization will be defined by utility, not ideology. Regulatory approval is only the point of parity Regulatory licensing, once conferred…
