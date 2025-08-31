2025-09-02 Tuesday

Tether's Multi-Chain Empire: A Definitive Guide to the USDT Ecosystem

Tether's Multi-Chain Empire: A Definitive Guide to the USDT Ecosystem

When you hear traders talk about "USDT," they may or may not be referencing a single digital asset. But in any case, behind the acronym is a sprawling, multi-chain ecosystem that spans across quite a few blockchain networks.
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 17:30
XRP Ledger breekt records met $131 miljoen aan echte activa

XRP Ledger breekt records met $131 miljoen aan echte activa

De marktkapitalisatie van XRP zit stevig in de lift en eindigt het tweede kwartaal van 2025 op een grote $132 miljard. Dat is een stijging van 8,5% ten opzichte van het vorige kwartaal. Tegelijkertijd bereikt het XRP Ledger een belangrijke mijlpaal: nog nooit eerder werden er zoveel echte activa (RWA)... Het bericht XRP Ledger breekt records met $131 miljoen aan echte activa verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/31 17:30
Top Cryptos to Buy Now With the Highest ROI Potential in 2025

Top Cryptos to Buy Now With the Highest ROI Potential in 2025

As the crypto market gears up for another major run, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are emerging as standout coins in 2025’s high-ROI race. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035. Mutuum Finance will be up by 14.29% to $0.04 in stage 7. Investors who enter in this […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 17:30
Asia is redefining global financial infrastructure

Asia is redefining global financial infrastructure

The post Asia is redefining global financial infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Tokenization is rewriting the rules of global wealth, and Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia are emerging as epicentres of the global real-world asset boom. Unlike legacy hubs like London, dependent on U.S.-approved crypto rules and bogged by regulatory inertia, Asia is moving deliberately to shape its own financial future. Summary Tokenized sukuks as untapped opportunity: Despite $1T+ in global sukuk issuances, access has been limited to institutions — tokenization can democratize Shariah-compliant, yield-bearing finance. Regulatory clarity ≠ readiness: Licensing is now baseline, but without secondary markets and infrastructure, $25B in tokenized assets remain largely illiquid. Infrastructure as competitive edge: Success depends on compliance-by-design systems that enable cross-border settlement, interoperability, and retail-friendly products. Execution over vision: Platforms must localize architecture, own deep infrastructure stacks, and build trusted distribution rails to capture Islamic finance growth. Yet, as capital and innovation flood into RWAs, one segment remains curiously underserved: Shariah-compliant, yield-bearing instruments. Sukuks, long dominated by institutions, represent over $1 trillion in outstanding issuances globally, with Malaysia and Indonesia accounting for nearly half (47%) of the global sukuk market. This lucrative investment vehicle has historically been constrained to institutional and accredited investors — but tokenized offerings are here to change that. As regulatory approval becomes table stakes, Asian players are racing to capture the global sukuk market with tokenization as the means to lower capital barriers and unlock Islamic finance liquidity. However, resilient builders must first operationalize compliance through on-chain products, cross-border plug-ins, and transparent liquidity access to drive a performant market with lowered entry barriers. The future of tokenization will be defined by utility, not ideology. Regulatory approval is only the point of parity Regulatory licensing, once conferred…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:27
Bet on UFC With ETH & USDC: Top MMA Crypto Sportsbooks

Bet on UFC With ETH & USDC: Top MMA Crypto Sportsbooks

Bet on UFC fights with ETH and USDC in 2025. Explore the best crypto sportsbooks for MMA fans, offering no KYC access, fast payouts, and full UFC betting coverage across main cards, Fight Nights, and live props.
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 17:26
An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, an ancient Bitcoin whale once again deposited 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid to exchange for ETH, worth US$218.24 million.
PANews2025/08/31 17:24
Tokenization meets Islamic Finance: Asia is redefining global financial infrastructure | Opinion

Tokenization meets Islamic Finance: Asia is redefining global financial infrastructure | Opinion

As Asian regulations mature, the question is no longer whether tokenization will reshape finance, but how and who will lead.
Crypto.news2025/08/31 17:24
Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates in September? What Will the Cut Rate Be? Here Are the Latest Forecasts

Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates in September? What Will the Cut Rate Be? Here Are the Latest Forecasts

The post Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates in September? What Will the Cut Rate Be? Here Are the Latest Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CME’s FedWatch Tool data, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in September has reached 86.4%. In contrast, the probability of interest rates remaining at current levels was calculated as 13.6%. The federal funds rate target range currently stands at 4.25% to 4.50%. Data suggests that a 25 basis point cut would likely bring the rate back to 4.00% to 4.25%. A 50 basis point cut is not currently considered a possibility. Comparisons from previous periods also indicate a steadily increasing expectation of a rate cut. A week ago, the probability of a rate cut was 84.7%, while a month ago, it was 46.7%. Conversely, the probability of a rate cut remaining at the current level was 52.4%, but today it has fallen to 13.6%. The next Fed meeting is approximately 17 days away, and markets have largely priced in a rate cut. US President Donald Trump is putting significant pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. Trump even considered Powell’s dismissal. However, Powell doesn’t make interest rate cut decisions alone; they are made through a vote held within the Fed. Recently, Fed member Lisa Cook was dismissed by Trump over allegations of mortgage fraud, but Cook subsequently filed a lawsuit over the decision. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-the-fed-cut-interest-rates-in-september-what-will-the-cut-rate-be-here-are-the-latest-forecasts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:23
El Salvador Splits $682M Bitcoin Reserve Into 14 Wallets Amid Security Fears

El Salvador Splits $682M Bitcoin Reserve Into 14 Wallets Amid Security Fears

El Salvador moves $682M Bitcoin into 14 wallets for safety. National Bitcoin Office cites quantum computing risks in reserve split. IMF disputes El Salvador’s daily Bitcoin purchases despite official claims. El Salvador has shifted its national Bitcoin reserve into 14 different wallets, breaking up nearly $682 million in holdings. According to the National Bitcoin Office, the restructuring aims to strengthen security and reduce risks tied to advances in quantum computing. Until this change, the country’s entire reserve of 6,284 BTC was stored in one address. The new setup ensures that no wallet holds more than 500 BTC, limiting exposure if any single address were compromised. Also Read: HKU Set to Accept Bitcoin for Tuition Fees – A Major Step in Crypto Revolution! A Strategic Shift in Bitcoin Custody President Nayib Bukele’s government has continued to promote Bitcoin as a central pillar of economic strategy. They say they buy one BTC a day and add to the reserve, which is now in multiple addresses. Officials stated that allocating the funds is in keeping with international best practice for Bitcoin custody. They said that unused Bitcoin addresses with hashed public keys represent better protection against future cryptographic threats. Quantum computing is some time away from truly threatening Bitcoin’s security, especially its digital signature system. Analysts have noted that practical risks could still be decades away, yet El Salvador has acted early to adapt its reserve management. IMF Tensions Over Daily Purchases Despite the office’s claims of steady accumulation, contradictions persist with official financial disclosures. The central bank governor and finance minister, in a joint statement to the International Monetary Fund, confirmed that no Bitcoin has been purchased by the public sector since February. That assurance was part of conditions attached to an IMF loan agreement, which directly conflicted with the office’s daily purchase announcements on social media. So far, Bukele’s administration has not responded publicly to this discrepancy. By diversifying its Bitcoin reserve, El Salvador has adopted a defensive strategy to mitigate the risks of concentration and future technological threats. However, uncertainty remains over whether the nation is truly adding to its holdings as claimed. Also Read: XRP Ledger Activates Major Updates: Three Game-Changing Amendments Live Now! The post El Salvador Splits $682M Bitcoin Reserve Into 14 Wallets Amid Security Fears appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/31 17:20
Data: Tether's stablecoin market share falls below 60% for the first time since March 2023

Data: Tether's stablecoin market share falls below 60% for the first time since March 2023

PANews reported on August 31st that according to Cryptoslate, DeFiLlama data shows that although the stablecoin market has reached a record high of over $283 billion, Tether's market dominance has been declining and has dropped to 59.55%, the lowest level since March 2023. Tether's share of the stablecoin market has fallen below 60% for the first time in more than two years, which also means that the market is continuing to expand at an unprecedented rate. Analysts say that the passage of the "GENIUS Act" may accelerate institutional adoption and expand the market far beyond its current size. The total market value of stablecoins may reach $1.2 trillion in 2028.
PANews2025/08/31 17:18
