What Is TVL? Understanding Total Value Locked in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

The post What Is TVL? Understanding Total Value Locked in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Total Value Locked (TVL) is a key metric that combines the total value of digital assets locked, staked, or committed in a specific blockchain, DeFi platform, or decentralized application (dApp). TVL serves as an indicator of the health, popularity, liquidity, and usability of a DeFi platform or blockchain. A higher TVL generally signals stronger user confidence and greater platform adoption, as more capital is committed and available within the protocol. It also reflects the liquidity available for trades, loans, and staking activities. By contrast, a lower TVL indicates negative market sentiment toward the protocol, lower activity on that platform, and a decline in perceived value. In this article, we will explain what TVL is in crypto? Its benefits, limitations, and why it matters for DeFi and crypto investors. We will also show you how TVL is calculated, then explore the top ten DeFi protocols and blockchains by TVL in 2025, and explain how to analyze TVL across different blockchains and platforms. What Is Total Value Locked (TVL) in Crypto? Total Value Locked (TVL) is a metric that combines the total value of digital assets locked in a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol or decentralized application. TVL shows how much money is being staked, lent, borrowed, or otherwise used within smart contracts on that network. In addition, it is an indicator of the liquidity, popularity, and overall health of protocols. A higher TVL usually means more users are committing their funds, which can signal strong network activity and deeper liquidity for trading or lending. On the flip side, a lower TVL may suggest diminished confidence or activity in the project, which in turn indicates a decline in the overall health of the protocol. TVL is generally expressed in US dollars by multiplying the quantity of each asset locked by its current market…