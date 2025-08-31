2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Whale Adds $435-M Ethereum As Institutional Demand Drives Market

The post Whale Adds $435-M Ethereum As Institutional Demand Drives Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whale Adds $435-M Ethereum As Institutional Demand Drives Market | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:44
DOGEcoin Price $0.28. Bitcoin & Ethereum Cloud Mining Generates $12,450 Daily with Hashj

Hashj cloud mining lets investors earn up to $12,450 daily by mining DOGE, Bitcoin, and Ethereum without hardware, electricity costs, or setup hassles.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 17:43
Tether’s Market Share Drops Below 60% Amid Growing Competition

The post Tether’s Market Share Drops Below 60% Amid Growing Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether’s dominance falls as competition increases, impacting the stablecoin market dynamics. Tether’s share drops to 59.55% for the first time since March 2023. Institutional adoption rises; stablecoin market value projected to hit $1.2 trillion by 2028. Tether’s market share in the stablecoin sector fell below 60% for the first time since March 2023, signaling shifts in the competitive landscape. Rising competition from Circle and new entrants, alongside institutional involvement, pressures Tether, potentially reshaping the stablecoin market towards a projected $1.2 trillion by 2028. Tether’s Market Share Falls to 59.55% Amid Intense Rivalry The stablecoin market, reaching a record valuation of $283 billion, witnesses Tether’s market share falling to its lowest at 59.55% since March 2023. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether Holdings Ltd., emphasized their focus on transparency amid rising competition. New entrants like Ethena (USDe) and USD1 amplify this dynamic. USDC’s expansion to nearly 30% market share and institutional players like Bank of America joining the fray increase the complexity in the stablecoin sector. Regulatory shifts and new blockchain protocols like those on Tron are pivotal to these changes. “As we navigate through these changes in the stablecoin market, Tether remains committed to transparency and compliance, recognizing that competition will only intensify from here on out.” – Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether Holdings Ltd. Stablecoin Sector Advances: Regulation and Blockchain Influence Did you know? Tether’s market share drop below 60% is a significant milestone last observed in March 2023, reflecting dynamic competition and regulatory shifts shaping the stablecoin sector. Tether USDt (USDT) currently trades at $1.00 with a market cap of approximately $167.58 billion. Stablecoin market dynamics reshape with Tether’s trading volume at approximately $71.59 billion. CoinMarketCap recorded a 24-hour price dip by 2.83%, defining existing trade and market sentiment trends. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:42
What Is TVL? Understanding Total Value Locked in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

The post What Is TVL? Understanding Total Value Locked in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Total Value Locked (TVL) is a key metric that combines the total value of digital assets locked, staked, or committed in a specific blockchain, DeFi platform, or decentralized application (dApp). TVL serves as an indicator of the health, popularity, liquidity, and usability of a DeFi platform or blockchain. A higher TVL generally signals stronger user confidence and greater platform adoption, as more capital is committed and available within the protocol. It also reflects the liquidity available for trades, loans, and staking activities. By contrast, a lower TVL indicates negative market sentiment toward the protocol, lower activity on that platform, and a decline in perceived value. In this article, we will explain what TVL is in crypto? Its benefits, limitations, and why it matters for DeFi and crypto investors. We will also show you how TVL is calculated, then explore the top ten DeFi protocols and blockchains by TVL in 2025, and explain how to analyze TVL across different blockchains and platforms. What Is Total Value Locked (TVL) in Crypto? Total Value Locked (TVL) is a metric that combines the total value of digital assets locked in a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol or decentralized application. TVL shows how much money is being staked, lent, borrowed, or otherwise used within smart contracts on that network. In addition, it is an indicator of the liquidity, popularity, and overall health of protocols. A higher TVL usually means more users are committing their funds, which can signal strong network activity and deeper liquidity for trading or lending. On the flip side, a lower TVL may suggest diminished confidence or activity in the project, which in turn indicates a decline in the overall health of the protocol. TVL is generally expressed in US dollars by multiplying the quantity of each asset locked by its current market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:41
These Alts Defy Weekly Market-Wide Crash as Bitcoin Tests $109K: Weekend Watch

CRO, POL, and PI are among the few alts in the green weekly.
CryptoPotato2025/08/31 17:38
Behind Ethereum Stability and SHIB Resilience, a Silent Meme Revolution Is Building Utility

Ethereum Holds the Fort as Crypto’s Backbone Ethereum (ETH) continues to serve as the backbone of decentralized finance and smart […] The post Behind Ethereum Stability and SHIB Resilience, a Silent Meme Revolution Is Building Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 17:35
U.S. stocks will be closed tomorrow

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Jinshi, the US stock market will be closed on Monday, September 1st, due to the Labor Day holiday. Trading in CME precious metals and US oil contracts will end early at 02:30 Beijing time on the 2nd, while trading in stock index futures contracts will end early at 01:00 Beijing time on the 2nd. Trading in ICE Brent crude oil futures will also end early at 01:30 Beijing time on the 2nd. Investors are advised to take note.
PANews2025/08/31 17:34
Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Today That Will Secure Your Wealth Life For Decades

The post Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Today That Will Secure Your Wealth Life For Decades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Today That Will Secure Your Wealth Life For Decades – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today That Will Secure Your Wealth Life For Decades Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/best-cryptocurrencies-to-buy-today-that-will-secure-your-wealth-life-for-decades/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:33
What Is TVL? Understanding Total Value Locked in 2025

Total Value Locked (TVL) is a key metric that combines the total value of digital assets locked, staked, or committed in a specific blockchain, DeFi platform, or decentralized application (dApp). The post What Is TVL? Understanding Total Value Locked in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/31 17:33
Trump’s Central Bank Theatrics Expose the Fed’s Myth of Independence

The post Trump’s Central Bank Theatrics Expose the Fed’s Myth of Independence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s plenty of uproar surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his contested dismissal of Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, raising questions about just how independent the Fed really is. Yet history makes it clear that White House administrations have long wielded heavy influence over the U.S. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trumps-central-bank-theatrics-expose-the-feds-myth-of-independence/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:32
