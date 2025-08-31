2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin At $10 Million? Adviser Says Doubters Still Won't Believe It

The post Bitcoin At $10 Million? Adviser Says Doubters Still Won’t Believe It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:14
U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

The post U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. futures markets adjust due to Labor Day. Early closures for CME and ICE futures. Minimal impact expected on cryptocurrency trading. The U.S. stock market will close for Labor Day on September 1st, with CME’s futures ending early in Beijing, impacting trading at key markets. This holiday closure will affect liquidity in U.S.-tied assets, including key CME and ICE futures, with minor impacts on global crypto markets. Early Futures Closures on Labor Day: Commodities Affected On September 1st, trading for select futures contracts listed on CME and ICE will close early due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. This annual schedule adjustment involves assets such as WTI crude and precious metals. Following this event, traditional financial markets operating in the U.S. will see a temporary reduction in activity, with early closures aimed at maintaining orderly market procedures. However, the direct impact on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is expected to be minimal, as major exchanges worldwide continue to operate. No significant statements have been made by authorities or major financial institutions regarding potential disruptions beyond the scheduled closures. The cryptocurrency community anticipates mild liquidity shifts, normalized during U.S. federal holidays. Bitcoin Trading Volume Drops by Over 40% Did you know? During U.S. holiday periods, trading volumes for BTC often reduce by about 10% due to decreased U.S. institutional activity, extending globally but recovering post-holiday. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $108,479.44, boasting a market cap of $2.16 trillion and dominance of 57.10%. With a circulating supply of 19,914,150, Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.07% over 24 hours. Trading volume is noted at $43.61 billion, reflecting a 41.33% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu Research, historical trends surrounding U.S. federal holidays reveal consistent,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:12
Will Bitcoin price drop in September?

Bitcoin is in position for a rebound toward $124,500 in September, even as history brands the month as one of its weakest. Key takeaways:Bitcoin may avoid a big September drop and could aim for new highs soon.A weaker dollar and Fed rate cuts can be significant tailwinds for BTC price.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/31 18:11
SocialGrowAI And WeNode Turn Idle Hardware Into Web3 + AI Powerhouse

The post SocialGrowAI And WeNode Turn Idle Hardware Into Web3 + AI Powerhouse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SocialGrowAI, a next-gen platform merging AI and DeFi, has partnered with WeNode, a notable decentralized computing entity. The collaboration focuses on redefining the Web3 and AI workloads by harnessing unused hardware. As SocialGrowAI asserted in its official social media announcement, the development converts enterprise and user hardware into a robust infrastructure layer backing Web3 and AI computing power. Hence, the move denotes a noteworthy step toward advancing the Web3 development with accessibility and efficiency. We are exicted to announce our new partnership with @WenodeIO WeNode is a decentralized computing platform that transforms idle PC power into a scalable and affordable infrastructure layer for AI and Web3 workloads. 🔹 Leverages underutilized consumer and enterprise hardware… pic.twitter.com/haW3X1Ouki — SocialGrowAI (@SocialGrowAI) August 30, 2025 SocialGrowAI and WeNode Partnership Drives AI and Web3 Computing In partnership with WeNode, SocialGrowAI is poised to efficiently handle the massive Web3 and AI workloads with a resilient infrastructure. In this respect, the development takes into account utilizing the untapped computing power coming from enterprise systems and individual PCs to develop a scalable and affordable infrastructure network. This is anticipated to unlock several unique opportunities for individuals, businesses, and developers alike. Apart from that, the partnership pays considerable attention to minimizing the charges for the deployment of AI models. At the same time, it also ensures the efficient working of Web3 apps on a distributed ecosystem. This development indicates the potential of decentralization in decreasing he entry barriers for builders while also rewarding contributors for delegating hardware. Additionally, by delegating the unused computing resources, the contributors can get significant rewards along with establishing a relatively resilient and stronger decentralized network. What to Expect from This Partnership for Developers? According to SocialGrowAI, the partnership paves the way for unique opportunities targeted at developers. Hence, they are permitted to utilize the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:05
Silver Overtakes Bitcoin by Market Cap

This is not the flippening that cryptocurrency enthusiasts have hoped for
Coinstats2025/08/31 18:01
XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Optimism is running high among supporters of XRP as Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the long-awaited XRP spot ETFs could see inflows of $5 billion in their first month. Related Reading: Ethereum Bullishness: Ark Invest Boss Scoops $16-M More In BitMine Stock His comments, shared during a Friday interview, highlighted his belief that the funds would even outperform Ethereum ETFs, which have so far struggled to attract money from institutional investors. Ethereum ETFs Struggle While XRP Builds Optimism Bitcoin’s debut in the ETF market brought in $1.5 billion in net inflows in January 2024, according to Sosovaliue data. By February 12, just one month later, the total had climbed to $3.30 billion. Ethereum’s numbers, however, told a different story. Reports disclosed that the Ethereum spot ETFs recorded an outflow of $480 million in July 2024 and then lost another $5.60 million one month later. 🔥Canary Capital CEO says $XRP ETF can do $5 BILLION in the first month and can outperform $ETH from pure financial services👀🤯 FULL INTERVIEW👇👇https://t.co/s2BFB7F9mk#xrparmy #ripple #XRPCommunity #XRP pic.twitter.com/AqrgeSnjIz — Paul Barron Network (@paulbarrontv) August 29, 2025 A big reason was tied to money leaving the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). Against this backdrop, McClurg argued that XRP’s position in the market gives it a stronger chance at instant success. He pointed out that after Bitcoin, XRP remains the most recognized token among Wall Street investors. According to him, this recognition, along with demand from its loyal community often called the “XRP Army,” will fuel immediate ETF adoption. Rising Odds Of An XRP ETF In 2025 Reports have shown increasing confidence that an XRP ETF will be approved this year. Analysts said odds for a launch in 2025 rose from 80% to 85%, a minor shift but still an upward one. McClurg agreed with this sentiment and mentioned that other cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR may also get ETF approval before the year ends. He added that XRP futures already being available adds weight to its chances of moving forward. Related Reading: A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion According to McClurg, XRP has an advantage over Ethereum from a pure financial services standpoint. Unlike Ethereum, which is built largely around smart contracts and decentralized apps, XRP is tied directly to payments and cross-border settlements. That use case, he suggested, makes it easier for Wall Street’s major players to understand and support, especially through regulated investment vehicles. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/08/31 18:00
Ripple CTO Reveals How RLUSD Liquidity Pools Protect XRP Holders

Ripple CTO explains how RLUSD liquidity pools safeguard XRP holders. XRP Ledger upgrades boost stability, security, and DeFi participation globally. Schwartz highlights RLUSD’s role in balancing volatility and liquidity effectively. Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has offered a detailed explanation of how Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools on the XRP Ledger safeguard XRP holders. His remarks came during recent exchanges on X, where users sought clarity about Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD and its role within the growing decentralized finance sector. According to Schwartz, the AMM liquidity pool operates by holding equal values of RLUSD and XRP. When the price of XRP declines, the pool automatically converts RLUSD into XRP. Conversely, when XRP appreciates, it converts back into RLUSD. This mechanism maintains balance and ensures the pool value remains stable without losses, even during volatile periods. Also Read: 14 Jailed for Life in India’s Shocking Crypto Kidnapping Involving Police He also explained that liquidity providers receive tokens representing their share of the pool. These tokens increase in value as traders use the pool for swaps between RLUSD and XRP. Every trade includes a spread, which is added to the pool and benefits token holders. Schwartz emphasized that this model reduces exposure compared to holding only XRP, providing a more secure option for participants. AMM Pools Offer Stability and Long-Term Value The Ripple CTO highlighted that liquidity providers aim to remain long on XRP while minimizing risks linked to single-asset volatility. By combining half RLUSD and half XRP, token holders can capture gains from market swings while enjoying improved protection. The introduction of AMM functionality with amendment XLS-30D earlier this year reshaped liquidity management on the XRP Ledger. In addition, the clawback amendment allowed RLUSD to be traded directly on the decentralized exchange, expanding options and strengthening liquidity across the ecosystem. Major System Upgrades Strengthen the XRP Network XRP Ledger has recently activated three major amendments to its mainnet, securing over 80 percent validator support. These upgrades improve performance, strengthen security, and enhance reliability across the network. The amendments include stricter checks for AMM stability, new safeguards for NFT issuers, and corrections to payment channel configurations. According to XRPscan, these updates are essential for smooth operations, and nodes on outdated versions may face blocks without upgrading. Schwartz’s explanation shows how RLUSD liquidity pools provide balance, efficiency, and stronger protection for XRP holders. Combined with system-wide upgrades, these changes mark another step in advancing the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Also Read: El Salvador Splits $682M Bitcoin Reserve Into 14 Wallets Amid Security Fears The post Ripple CTO Reveals How RLUSD Liquidity Pools Protect XRP Holders appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/31 18:00
A whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open long positions in SOL and HYPE.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions with 20x leverage SOL and 10x leverage HYPE.
PANews2025/08/31 18:00
Unseen Market Forces Propel XRP Movement

The post Unseen Market Forces Propel XRP Movement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent dip in XRP‘s value by 4.3% over a brief 24-hour period between August 28 and 29 has caught the attention of investors and market watchers. Despite this decline from $3.02 to $2.89, the digital currency witnessed an unexpectedly high trading volume that pointed towards significant buying activity, demonstrating a resilient investor interest. Continue Reading:Unseen Market Forces Propel XRP Movement Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/unseen-market-forces-propel-xrp-movement
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 17:59
Canary Capital CEO: XRP's recognition on Wall Street is second only to Bitcoin, and demand may surge after the launch of the ETF

PANews reported on August 31st that according to Oakparkjournal, Steven McClurg, CEO of digital asset management firm Canary Capital, recently discussed XRP's market position in the cryptocurrency sector. He stated that XRP's recognition among Wall Street professionals is second only to Bitcoin, and that if an XRP ETF is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, market demand could surge. It is reported that Canary Capital submitted an application for registration of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) last October, but has not yet received regulatory approval.
PANews2025/08/31 17:45
