MONSTA X Celebrates 10 Years With New Album “THE X”
The post MONSTA X Celebrates 10 Years With New Album “THE X” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MONSTA X – THE X – Forbes Exclusive Starship Entertainment It seems like only yesterday when K-pop powerhouse MONSTA X first debuted. On May 14, 2015, MONSTA X did their debut showcase at the Lotte Art Center in Seoul, performing their single, “Trespass.” The young men were in their early 20s, except the youngest member, I.M, who was 19 at the time. As rookies, they began performing at festivals, conventions, and concerts, forming a connection with their fans, who were given the name, Monbebe. Fast forward 10 years, the group – comprised of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M – have become icons in the Korean music industry. Since their debut, they have been nominated for and won numerous music awards, both domestically and internationally, including the MTV Video Music Awards, MAMA Awards, Asian Artist Awards, and the Seoul Music Awards. They were also one of the first K-pop artists to release – not one, but two – all-English albums. One of which, All About Luv, ranked No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. Continuing their music influence on Western media, they performed on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Teen Choice Awards, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, and KCON Los Angeles, and collaborated with popular artists like Steve Aoki, French Montana, and Sebastián Yatra. They also appeared as themselves on the popular Cartoon Network animated series, We Bare Bears. As one of the most prolific K-pop artists in the industry, MONSTA X becane an inspiration for many trainees and newer K-pop acts, including the fictional boy band, The Saja Boys. Though when you talk to them about their many accolades and sing their praises, they are genuinely taken aback, humbly crediting their fans for all of their success. “We couldn’t do it alone,” says…
