2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Veteran Says 1 BTC Will Be Generational Wealth Next Decade

Bitcoin Veteran Says 1 BTC Will Be Generational Wealth Next Decade

Bitcoin advocate Davinci Jeremie, who has supported the cryptocurrency since 2011, has declared that owning just one BTC will amount to generational wealth in the next decade.  His outlook comes as Bitcoin trades at $109,000, near all-time highs, with multiple analysts projecting million-dollar valuations in the years ahead. Holding 1 Full Bitcoin Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins is central to the belief that it will become a luxury asset. With over 50 million millionaires worldwide, there simply isn’t enough Bitcoin for each to own one whole coin. This imbalance is fueling urgency among both retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. Altcoin Daily's Aaron Arnold recently urged millionaires to secure at least 1 BTC before it becomes unaffordable. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele once noted that Bitcoin's supply ensures not every millionaire can buy one.  Even Eric Trump remarked that 0.5 BTC could become a life-changing sum, hinting at just how scarce one full coin might be in the coming decade. BTC Projections Stretching Beyond $1 Million For Bitcoin to become “generational wealth,” its price would need to soar into the millions. Forecasts from leading analysts and institutions already support this path. Jack Dorsey, Robert Kiyosaki, Charles Hoskinson, Samson Mow, and many other industry voices have said Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin. Most of them believe this will happen by 2030. Meanwhile, institutions like ARK Invest have taken the 2030 outlook even further. It projects that Bitcoin will be worth $1.5 million by 2030 in its base case. Further, its bull case predicts a run to $2.4 million. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, is far more ambitious. Specifically, he expects Bitcoin to hit $13 million by 2045 as institutional adoption and supply constraints intensify. These projections align with Jeremie’s call that one coin could indeed represent multi-generational wealth by the 2030s. Institutional FOMO and Supply Squeeze Meanwhile, the surge in Bitcoin adoption is another key driver. Over 100 public companies now hold BTC on their balance sheets. Specifically, public and private companies hold a combined Bitcoin portfolio worth over $150 billion. At the same time, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have already accumulated 1.488 million BTC worth more than $162 billion.  Yet, only about 450 new BTC are mined daily, most of which are immediately absorbed by ETFs and corporate treasuries. Bitcoin treasuries With supply dwindling and demand rising, Bitcoin’s value is set to compound, echoing earlier models such as the Stock-to-Flow and S-curve demand models. Both frameworks accurately predicted Bitcoin’s 2025 range near $100,000 and forecast much higher valuations in the coming decades. From $109K to Generational Wealth At today’s price of $109,000, Bitcoin is already out of reach for the average U.S. earner, whose annual salary is less than two-thirds of a single coin. If long-term forecasts materialize, owning 1 BTC could elevate holders into a position of wealth security for themselves and for future generations.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/02 00:11
Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

Sonic Labs approved a governance proposal to launch a Sonic ETF worth $150 million in the US and an entity governing operations in the market.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/02 00:10
Solana en route vers les 300 $ : analyse de la tendance des leviers techniques

Solana en route vers les 300 $ : analyse de la tendance des leviers techniques

En août 2025, Solana n’a plus rien du pari marginal qu’il incarnait encore il y a deux ans. Son prix, installé au-delà des 200 $, donne le ton. Le marché n’hésite plus à parler d’une cible à 300 $. Certains l’annoncent comme une certitude, d’autres comme une illusion. Mais tous s’accordent sur un point : […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 00:09
MONSTA X Celebrates 10 Years With New Album “THE X”

MONSTA X Celebrates 10 Years With New Album “THE X”

The post MONSTA X Celebrates 10 Years With New Album “THE X” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MONSTA X – THE X – Forbes Exclusive Starship Entertainment It seems like only yesterday when K-pop powerhouse MONSTA X first debuted. On May 14, 2015, MONSTA X did their debut showcase at the Lotte Art Center in Seoul, performing their single, “Trespass.” The young men were in their early 20s, except the youngest member, I.M, who was 19 at the time. As rookies, they began performing at festivals, conventions, and concerts, forming a connection with their fans, who were given the name, Monbebe. Fast forward 10 years, the group – comprised of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M – have become icons in the Korean music industry. Since their debut, they have been nominated for and won numerous music awards, both domestically and internationally, including the MTV Video Music Awards, MAMA Awards, Asian Artist Awards, and the Seoul Music Awards. They were also one of the first K-pop artists to release – not one, but two – all-English albums. One of which, All About Luv, ranked No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. Continuing their music influence on Western media, they performed on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Teen Choice Awards, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, and KCON Los Angeles, and collaborated with popular artists like Steve Aoki, French Montana, and Sebastián Yatra. They also appeared as themselves on the popular Cartoon Network animated series, We Bare Bears. As one of the most prolific K-pop artists in the industry, MONSTA X becane an inspiration for many trainees and newer K-pop acts, including the fictional boy band, The Saja Boys. Though when you talk to them about their many accolades and sing their praises, they are genuinely taken aback, humbly crediting their fans for all of their success. “We couldn’t do it alone,” says…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:09
Pi Coin Faces Classic Pump and Dump Despite Recent Pi Network Upgrade, ETP News

Pi Coin Faces Classic Pump and Dump Despite Recent Pi Network Upgrade, ETP News

Pi coin has come under strong selling pressure after a rejection at $0.40 following the recent Pi Network updates last week. The post Pi Coin Faces Classic Pump and Dump Despite Recent Pi Network Upgrade, ETP News appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/02 00:08
XRP Price Action Turns Bearish, Analyst Says Crash Below $1 Is Coming

XRP Price Action Turns Bearish, Analyst Says Crash Below $1 Is Coming

The post XRP Price Action Turns Bearish, Analyst Says Crash Below $1 Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has struggled to maintain momentum over the past seven days and has had repeated failures to reclaim higher ground above $2.8. The weekly performance shows a decline of over 4%, and intraday movement in the past 24 hours has shown swings between $2.71 and $2.85.  This price movement is part of a selling pressure that has been building up since XRP lost its grip above $3 on August 28. Interestingly, a technical outlook suggests that this selling pressure might eventually cause XRP’s price action to crash down to $1. Technical Analysis Points To Breakdown Although XRP is currently showing signs of exhaustion just below $3 after its rally in July and the first half of August, many analysts would argue that the rally is still on track to resume anytime soon. However, a technical analysis on the TradingView platform has outlined a distinctly extended bearish scenario for XRP based on its price movements on the three-day candlestick timeframe. According to the chart, the crypto’s structure has shifted in favor of sellers after a rejection at $3. Short-lived rallies have failed to produce any significant higher highs on the 3-day candlestick, which has left the trend vulnerable to breakdowns to lower price zones. At the time of the analysis, XRP appeared to have already begun a significant decline from $2.8 and reached into the $2.7 zone. As shown on the price chart above, as long as XRP’s price action is capped below $3, the selling pressure is likely to keep dominating. The projection shows extended downside moves that could send XRP closer to the $1 mark, with the imbalance from the late 2024 rally leaving few technical supports in between.  The charts highlight a broader bearish wave that could unfold across 2025 if current support levels fail. In such a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:07
Silver price today: rises on September 1

Silver price today: rises on September 1

The post Silver price today: rises on September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $40.61 per troy ounce, up 2.22% from the $39.73 it cost on Friday. Silver prices have increased by 40.56% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 40.61 1 Gram 1.31   The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 85.50 on Monday, down from 86.78 on Friday.   Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:06
BTC’s Realized Cap Climbs to $1.05T Despite Price Pullback

BTC’s Realized Cap Climbs to $1.05T Despite Price Pullback

The post BTC’s Realized Cap Climbs to $1.05T Despite Price Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) realized capitalization, an on-chain metric that measures the value of coins at the price they last transacted, has continued rising even as the spot price drops, signaling investor conviction to the network and an indication the economic backbone of the largest cryptocurrency is strengthening. After first crossing $1 trillion in July, Glassnode data shows that realized cap now sits at a record $1.05 trillion, despite the spot price slipping around 12% from its all-time peak near $124,000. While market capitalization falls as the spot price declines because it prices every coin at the current level, realized cap adjusts only when coins are spent and repriced on-chain. Under the realized cap model, dormant holdings, long-term holders and lost coins act as stabilizers, preventing large drawdowns even when short-term price action turns negative. The result is a measure that better reflects true investor conviction and the depth of capital committed to the blockchain. In previous cycles, realized cap suffered much steeper drawdowns. During the 2014–15 and 2018 bear markets, it fell by as much as 20% as prolonged capitulation forced large volumes of coins to be repriced lower. Even in 2022, the metric experienced a drawdown near 18%, according to Glassnode data. This time, in contrast, realized cap is gaining despite a double-digit price correction. This highlights how the present market is absorbing volatility with a far more resilient underlying base. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/01/bitcoin-s-realized-capitalization-climbs-to-record-high-even-as-spot-price-drops
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:04
BlockchainFX Extends Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900

BlockchainFX Extends Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900

The post BlockchainFX Extends Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto presale market is buzzing with activity, and a few names are pulling ahead thanks to strong funding, useful features, and bold incentives. While many presales come and go, these four networks, BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900, are drawing real attention. Each of them has built a unique case for why now might be the time to look at their tokens. Some lean on pure meme energy, others focus on building a platform with genuine long-term utility, but all of them share one thing in common: they’ve pushed millions in presale funding. This list will break down what makes these coins matter right now. BlockchainFX is building a multi-asset super app that brings crypto and traditional markets together in one place. Bitcoin Hyper is unlocking Bitcoin’s utility with a Solana-level Layer-2 system. Snorter is building a Telegram trading bot with real-time tools. Token6900 has turned irony and meme culture into a presale that’s raising millions. Together, they represent different sides of the best crypto presale narrative in 2025. 1. BlockchainFX – The Super App Play BlockchainFX is gaining traction as more than just another presale coin. The project has raised over $6.3 million from more than 6,300 participants, with the presale price at $0.021. The launch price is targeted at $0.05, giving participants an immediate upside of about 138%. On top of that, BlockchainFX is currently running the AUG35 bonus, which gives 35% extra tokens, adding more urgency to the presale rush. With a soft cap nearly reached and a target of scaling fast, the momentum has been steady. What makes BlockchainFX exciting is its design as a multi-asset “super app.” Unlike meme coins that rely on pure hype, this platform aims to let users trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities in one place. There…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:03
Is Altseason Over? Bitcoin’s Dominance Could Rebound, Analyst Warns

Is Altseason Over? Bitcoin’s Dominance Could Rebound, Analyst Warns

TLDR Bitcoin’s dominance has fallen significantly from 65.58% to 58.15% due to Ethereum’s recent surge. Analyst Benjamin Cowen predicts that Bitcoin’s dominance will likely rebound based on historical price patterns. One possible scenario for a dominance rebound is Bitcoin bouncing off the 20-week simple moving average (SMA). Another scenario involves Bitcoin falling below the 20-week [...] The post Is Altseason Over? Bitcoin’s Dominance Could Rebound, Analyst Warns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/02 00:02
