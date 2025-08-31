בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Market Shifts To Neutral As Adjusted MVRV Reads 39%
The post Bitcoin Market Shifts To Neutral As Adjusted MVRV Reads 39% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Market Shifts To Neutral As Adjusted MVRV Reads 39% | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 18:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Goldman Sachs Unveils Crucial Shift In USD/CNY Outlook
The post Goldman Sachs Unveils Crucial Shift In USD/CNY Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yuan Forecast: Goldman Sachs Unveils Crucial Shift In USD/CNY Outlook Skip to content Home Forex News Yuan Forecast: Goldman Sachs Unveils Crucial Shift in USD/CNY Outlook Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/yuan-forecast-goldman-sachs/
COM
$0.017323
-8.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 18:52
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Volatility Leads Investors To IOTA Miner Cloud Mining
Through IOTA Miner Cloud Mining, users do not need to purchase mining machines or incur electricity costs; they simply allocate computing power through contracts.
IOTA
$0.186
-3.52%
XRP
$2.7719
-1.25%
CLOUD
$0.07641
+1.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/31 18:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin Shows Resilience: Will It Secure the $0.30 Mark?
Dogecoin's price found support at $0.21 and began showing recovery signs towards August's end. Institutional interest in Dogecoin is rising despite market uncertainty, signaling a positive outlook. Continue Reading:Dogecoin Shows Resilience: Will It Secure the $0.30 Mark? The post Dogecoin Shows Resilience: Will It Secure the $0.30 Mark? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/31 18:44
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Community Foundation Introduces New Burn Token
The post Ethereum Community Foundation Introduces New Burn Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF) has rolled out a new token, BETH, which serves as a verifiable record of Ether permanently removed from circulation. The launch underscores the foundation’s mission to restore Ethereum’s focus on ETH as a core asset. It also aims to strengthen Ethereum’s monetary design at a time when debates about scarcity remain unresolved What is the BETH Token? Unveiled on August 28, the program operates through a smart contract that accepts ETH and forwards it to an irretrievable burn address. It then issues an equal amount of BETH back to the contributor. The foundation argued that Ethereum’s existing system, introduced with EIP-1559, already eliminates a portion of fees with every transaction. However, those removals remain largely abstract. BETH, by contrast, offers a tangible representation that can circulate in applications and protocols. The ECF described the token as a building block for proof-of-burn. It makes the mechanism usable in governance frameworks, incentive models, and new forms of decentralized coordination. “As Ethereum continues to evolve, BETH highlights the role of scarcity and destruction as equally powerful forces alongside creation and issuance,” the foundation stated. Ethereum core developer and ECF founder Zak Cole compared the design to wrapped Ether. He explained that just as WETH standardizes ETH for smart contracts, BETH provides a clean layer for tracking burns. He suggested that the token could enable mechanics such as burn-based voting and auctions where bids are denominated in destruction rather than revenue. It could also support namespaces that expire unless sustained by continued burning. At the same time, Cole warned that users should treat BETH strictly as a receipt system, not as a new asset with intrinsic value. The introduction of BETH comes as Ethereum’s monetary policy continues to attract debate. Since the 2021 London upgrade, the network has burned…
TREAT
$0.00161
-5.51%
TOKEN
$0.01215
-3.72%
COM
$0.017323
-8.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 18:42
לַחֲלוֹק
South Korean Investors Shift Billions to US Crypto Stocks
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/south-korean-investors-us-crypto-stocks/
COM
$0.017323
-8.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/31 18:41
לַחֲלוֹק
Japanese Nail Salon Targets $3-B In Bitcoin Holdings
The post Japanese Nail Salon Targets $3-B In Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unexpected Player: Japanese Nail Salon Targets $3-B In Bitcoin Holdings Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/unexpected-bitcoin-player-japanese-nail-salon-targets-3-b-in-btc-holdings/
B
$0.67458
-6.68%
BTC
$109,089.89
+0.05%
COM
$0.017323
-8.87%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 18:41
לַחֲלוֹק
$291 Million Pulled from Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs as Inflation Spikes Under Trump Tariffs
The post $291 Million Pulled from Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs as Inflation Spikes Under Trump Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: $291 Million Outflows: Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw a combined $291 million in outflows on Friday as inflation concerns surged. Trump Tariffs Fueling Inflation: New core inflation data rose 2.9% YoY, with Trump’s 10% import tariffs blamed for driving costs higher. Institutional Sentiment Shifting: Ethereum ETFs reversed after five days of inflows, highlighting growing market sensitivity to macroeconomic shifts. A sharp spike in U.S. inflation is shaking up the crypto ETF market. On Friday, investors pulled nearly $300 million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs following hotter-than-expected inflation data, raising fresh concerns over U.S. monetary policy under Donald Trump’s current trade regime. Read More: Trump-Backed Truth Social Files to Launch Crypto ETF Holding $1B in BTC, ETH, and More Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Major Outflows Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs were hit hard on Friday, with net outflows totaling $126.64 million and $164.64 million respectively, according to SoSoValue. This marked Ethereum’s first daily outflow after five consecutive days of inflows that added over $1.5 billion to its asset class. The total assets under management (AUM) now stand at: Bitcoin: $139.95 billion Ethereum: $28.58 billion Among Bitcoin ETFs, Fidelity’s FBTC led the losses with a $66.2 million outflow. It was followed by ARKB, managed by ARK Invest and 21Shares, which lost $72.07 million, and Grayscale’s GBTC, which saw $15.3 million exit. Only a few funds managed to post modest inflows: BlackRock’s IBIT: +$24.63 million WisdomTree’s BTCW: +$2.3 million Read More: SEC Greenlights In-Kind Crypto ETF Transactions, Major Game Changer for Bitcoin & Ether Funds Inflation Data Sparks Concerns Over Rate Cuts Core PCE Index Hits 2.9% – Highest Since February Friday’s outflows came just hours after the Federal Reserve released the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, its preferred measure of inflation. The report showed a 2.9%…
U
$0.0145
-15.45%
TRUMP
$8.412
-2.86%
BTC
$109,089.89
+0.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 18:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Analysis: South Korean retail investors are buying US-listed crypto stocks in droves, with transactions exceeding $12 billion this year
PANews reported on August 31st that according to the Korea Times, South Korean retail investors are aggressively purchasing US-listed crypto-related stocks, purchasing over $12 billion worth of shares in US-listed crypto companies, including Bitmine, Circle, and Coinbase, this year. This activity is reshaping global capital flows, garnering attention from Wall Street. Stablecoin legislation in the US and South Korea has also provided a strong backdrop for this influx of capital. Data released by 10x Research shows that in August alone, South Korean investors purchased $426 million worth of Bitmine, $226 million worth of Circle, and $183 million worth of Coinbase stock. They also invested $282 million in a 2x Ethereum ETF.
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/08/31 18:37
לַחֲלוֹק
4,600,000 Burned ETH Coming Back? Ethereum Community Foundation Announces BETH
Burned Ethereum will return in form of tokens
FORM
$3.2062
+5.97%
ETH
$4,359.13
-2.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/31 18:32
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge
Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange
Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills