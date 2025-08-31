United States and Dutch authorities confiscate crypto-fueled fake ID marketplace

Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands have teamed up to shut down an online fake ID marketplace that accepts digital assets. According to reports, the joint action saw them take down the VerifTools marketplace. The press release notes that the marketplace sold fake documentation for as low as $9, accepting payments in digital assets. In the release, police attached to the Dutch cybercrime unit mentioned that they gained control of two physical data servers in Amsterdam, while also seizing control of about 21 virtual servers. They announced that they worked alongside the FBI, seizing two domains used by the VerifTools marketplace, as well as a promotional blog run by the owners. United States and Dutch authorities shut down fake ID marketplace The joint investigation carried out by the FBI and the Identity Fraud and Documents Centre of Expertise in the Netherlands into VerifTools showed that the marketplace had generated more than $6.4 million in revenue. In addition, Dutch authorities mentioned that VerifTools recorded an annual turnover of about $1.5 million, making it one of the largest facilitators of fake identity documents internationally. The modus operandi of the marketplace required users to upload a passport photograph and enter false data, which the website's operators then used to generate a false identification card. FBI agents said they were able to order fake driving licenses for the state of New Mexico, with most of them facilitating their purchase with crypto, although they refused to mention the specific coins that were used to obtain the fake documents. Once the fake IDs are ready, they are delivered to the buyers through several methods. These fake IDs are always used to bypass basic KYC safeguards or commit fraudulent activities, with police in Wales noting that they had encountered the VerifTools marketplace in the process…