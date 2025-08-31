2025-09-02 Tuesday

Developers Sold Big Again in This Altcoin: They Sold $318 Million in the Last Two Years

Developers Sold Big Again in This Altcoin: They Sold $318 Million in the Last Two Years

The post Developers Sold Big Again in This Altcoin: They Sold $318 Million in the Last Two Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to on-chain data, a multi-signature wallet belonging to the Arbitrum Foundation recently transferred 10 million ARB (approximately $4.99 million) to Coinbase Prime. The wallet in question unlocks an average of 15 million ARB from the Arbitrum Foundation’s vesting contract every month and sends 10 million of them to Coinbase Prime. This process began in July 2023, and to date, a total of 414 million ARB have been unlocked. Of this, 350 million were transferred to Coinbase Prime. Based on these transfers, the total value reached approximately $318 million, with an average selling price of $0.91. ARB price is currently trading at $0.4946 and is up 0.76% over the last 24 hours. The token reached an all-time high of $2.40 on January 12, 2024. Its lowest level was recorded at $0.245 on April 7, 2025; the current price is up 102% from that low. Arbitrum, one of the most well-known Ethereum layer 2 networks, currently has approximately half of its maximum supply in circulation. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/developers-sold-big-again-in-this-altcoin-they-sold-318-million-in-the-last-two-years/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:14
Analysts Call Layer Brett the 2025 Dogecoin Reset Button

Analysts Call Layer Brett the 2025 Dogecoin Reset Button

The post Analysts Call Layer Brett the 2025 Dogecoin Reset Button appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Is the world ready for a true shake-up? Analysts are already buzzing, declaring Layer Brett the real Dogecoin reset button for the coming crypto bull run. This isn’t just another meme coin vying for attention; we’re talking about a next-generation Layer 2 crypto that fuses vibrant meme culture with undeniable blockchain utility, poised to redefine what a top meme coin can achieve. Its presale is attracting serious momentum, and early birds are lining up for what could be a genuinely explosive ride. Why Layer Brett escapes the meme coin mundane Remember when Dogecoin exploded? Or the frenzy around Shiba Inu, and later, Pepe? Those were incredible moments, sure. But Layer Brett offers something fundamentally different. It’s built as an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, not just stuck on a congested Layer 1. This means lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees that make Ethereum’s typical $10-$20 costs feel like ancient history, and real scalability. Unlike its predecessor, Brett (original), which found itself confined to Base with limited utility, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance and user rewards. It’s an ERC-20 token, yes, but one engineered for the future. Staking rewards: Layer Brett’s game-changing edge What makes Layer Brett truly stand out from the likes of Dogecoin or Bonk? Utility, and more specifically, insane staking benefits. Early buyers get to leap into the ecosystem and stake their LBRETT tokens right away, eyeing APYs that can climb into the tens of thousands of percent. Think about that for a second. This isn’t just about holding and hoping; it’s about active participation and earning substantial rewards. The project even boasts gamified staking, aiming to keep its community deeply engaged. More LBRETT features include: Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: High-speed, low-cost, scalable transactions for everyone. Presale Access: Grab LBRETT now at early-entry pricing. Massive Staking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:10
Goldman Sachs' Steadfast View Amidst French Political Turmoil

Goldman Sachs’ Steadfast View Amidst French Political Turmoil

The post Goldman Sachs’ Steadfast View Amidst French Political Turmoil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD: Goldman Sachs’ Steadfast View Amidst French Political Turmoil Skip to content Home Forex News EUR/USD: Goldman Sachs’ Steadfast View Amidst French Political Turmoil Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eur-usd-goldman-sachs/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:06
United States and Dutch authorities confiscate crypto-fueled fake ID marketplace

United States and Dutch authorities confiscate crypto-fueled fake ID marketplace

The post United States and Dutch authorities confiscate crypto-fueled fake ID marketplace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands have teamed up to shut down an online fake ID marketplace that accepts digital assets. According to reports, the joint action saw them take down the VerifTools marketplace. The press release notes that the marketplace sold fake documentation for as low as $9, accepting payments in digital assets. In the release, police attached to the Dutch cybercrime unit mentioned that they gained control of two physical data servers in Amsterdam, while also seizing control of about 21 virtual servers. They announced that they worked alongside the FBI, seizing two domains used by the VerifTools marketplace, as well as a promotional blog run by the owners. United States and Dutch authorities shut down fake ID marketplace The joint investigation carried out by the FBI and the Identity Fraud and Documents Centre of Expertise in the Netherlands into VerifTools showed that the marketplace had generated more than $6.4 million in revenue. In addition, Dutch authorities mentioned that VerifTools recorded an annual turnover of about $1.5 million, making it one of the largest facilitators of fake identity documents internationally. The modus operandi of the marketplace required users to upload a passport photograph and enter false data, which the website’s operators then used to generate a false identification card. FBI agents said they were able to order fake driving licenses for the state of New Mexico, with most of them facilitating their purchase with crypto, although they refused to mention the specific coins that were used to obtain the fake documents. Once the fake IDs are ready, they are delivered to the buyers through several methods. These fake IDs are always used to bypass basic KYC safeguards or commit fraudulent activities, with police in Wales noting that they had encountered the VerifTools marketplace in the process…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:04
Mova Partners With Join the Planet Foundation To Support Messi-Themed Philanthropy NFTs On-Chain

Mova Partners With Join the Planet Foundation To Support Messi-Themed Philanthropy NFTs On-Chain

The post Mova Partners With Join the Planet Foundation To Support Messi-Themed Philanthropy NFTs On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During the Mova Gala: Mainnet Activation, held alongside the Bitcoin Asia Conference in Hong Kong, Mova officially announced a strategic partnership with the international non-profit organization Join the Planet Foundation. Under this collaboration, Join the Planet will leverage the Mova Mainnet to issue blockchain-based philanthropic assets, including planned digital collectibles themed around Lionel Messi. This partnership aims to advance the issuance, verification, and management of sustainable development, green finance, and philanthropic assets on the blockchain. As an infrastructure provider, Mova will deliver underlying support to Join the Planet, including compliance modules, asset traceability, DAO governance tools, and multilingual wallet integration. Scope of Collaboration · On-Chain Asset Issuance Support: Join the Planet Foundation will issue digital certificates and philanthropy-related NFTs on Mova’s modular framework, supporting awareness and funding for global social projects. · Compliance & Governance Modules: Mova will provide compliance management components and multi-party governance mechanisms to ensure regulatory alignment and auditability across jurisdictions. · On-Chain Transparency & Tracking: Through the Mova explorer and toolchain, the issuance, flow, and utilization of philanthropic assets will be fully visible on-chain, enhancing transparency and credibility. · Stablecoin & Settlement Services: With multi-currency settlement compatibility, Mova can support future cross-border fundraising initiatives and automated community reward distributions. About Join the Planet Foundation Headquartered in Argentina, Join the Planet Foundation is an international non-profit dedicated to driving global initiatives in environmental protection, education, and sustainable development. The foundation bridges sports, art, and social resources to raise global awareness around issues of sustainability, equality, and environmental stewardship. About Mova Mova is a next-generation public blockchain ecosystem for global payments and asset issuance, designed with a modular architecture. It enables seamless participation by developers, payment institutions, stablecoin issuers, and compliance providers. With native support for compliance auditing, multi-currency settlement, node governance, and high-performance execution, Mova is building…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:03
BTC Balances on the Brink as Traders Await Key Macro Events

BTC Balances on the Brink as Traders Await Key Macro Events

Bitcoin steadies near key support as traders brace for major macro events. Explore BTC’s technical outlook, whale vs. ETF flows, and how Outset PR helps brands navigate uncertainty.
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 19:03
Best Crypto Presale to Buy: Analysts Call Layer Brett the 2025 Dogecoin Reset Button

Best Crypto Presale to Buy: Analysts Call Layer Brett the 2025 Dogecoin Reset Button

This isn’t just another meme coin vying for attention; we’re talking about a next-generation Layer 2 crypto that fuses vibrant […] The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy: Analysts Call Layer Brett the 2025 Dogecoin Reset Button appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 19:02
Unveiling The Crucial Role Of The Short USD/INR Forward Book

Unveiling The Crucial Role Of The Short USD/INR Forward Book

The post Unveiling The Crucial Role Of The Short USD/INR Forward Book appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RBI’s Strategic Stability: Unveiling The Crucial Role Of The Short USD/INR Forward Book Skip to content Home Forex News RBI’s Strategic Stability: Unveiling the Crucial Role of the Short USD/INR Forward Book Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/rbi-short-forward-book-stability/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:00
Bitcoin Treasury Race Heats Up As Dutch Firm Shoots For $23-M Launch

Bitcoin Treasury Race Heats Up As Dutch Firm Shoots For $23-M Launch

Dutch cryptocurrency service provider Amdax has announced that it raised over $23 million to establish a Bitcoin treasury company. The new entity, called AMBTS, will be listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange. According to reports, investors from the initial funding round have already committed the full $23.3 million. Related Reading: Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/31 19:00
Earliest Bitcoin Backers Have Made Billions; But This Under-$0.005 Coin Will Outperform in Months, Not Years

Earliest Bitcoin Backers Have Made Billions; But This Under-$0.005 Coin Will Outperform in Months, Not Years

The post Earliest Bitcoin Backers Have Made Billions; But This Under-$0.005 Coin Will Outperform in Months, Not Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin began as an obscure digital currency trading at around $0.10 in its earliest days. Few believed in its potential, yet by 2025, its surge past $120,000 made the earliest Bitcoin backers billionaires. But while Bitcoin required over a decade to deliver such exponential wealth, a new contender is emerging that could surpass those returns within months, not years.  This under-$0.005 coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is rewriting the rules of meme-driven assets and giving early investors a chance at historic gains. Currently priced at $0.0021 in presale Stage 12, LILPEPE has already raised over $22.7 million, proving the massive demand for what many are calling the most promising crypto of 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Under-$0.005 Capturing Attention Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin; it’s a project built on a high-performance Layer 2 blockchain tailored for meme ecosystems. With ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and support for decentralized applications, LILPEPE creates a seamless playground for developers and investors alike. The presale’s momentum shows that the market recognizes this value. Beginning at just $0.0010 in Stage 1, every presale round has sold out quickly. Stage 11’s rapid closure underscored demand levels rarely seen in meme coins. With 26.5% of the 100 billion token supply allocated to the presale, the project has attracted millions of unique wallets worldwide, a testament to both accessibility and strong community participation. At today’s $0.0021 presale price, investors are already positioned to profit once it reaches its $0.0030 launch valuation. That’s a 42% gain before the token even hits the open market, clear evidence that LILPEPE is pacing itself for a breakout. Outpacing Bitcoin’s Early Growth The story of the earliest Bitcoin backers is legendary, but what makes Little Pepe unique is its short-term potential. Where Bitcoin took years to move from pennies to dollars, Little Pepe…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 18:57
