2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
ETH Investors Use BAY Miner App to Earn Over $40,000 in Monthly Passive Income

ETH Investors Use BAY Miner App to Earn Over $40,000 in Monthly Passive Income

In August 2025, with Ethereum (ETH) continuing to perform strongly, the global cryptoasset market ushered in a new wave of financial management revolution. The BAY Miner cloud mining mobile app leverages innovative technology to help ETH investors easily earn over $40,000 in passive income per month. BAY Miner, through a smartphone interface, combines distributed computing [...] The post ETH Investors Use BAY Miner App to Earn Over $40,000 in Monthly Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003372-2.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07641+1.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,359.14-2.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/08/31 19:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Web3 Startups Raise $9.6 Billion in Q2 Despite Deal Count Drop

Web3 Startups Raise $9.6 Billion in Q2 Despite Deal Count Drop

Web3 startups pulled in $9.6 billion in venture capital during the second quarter of 2025, the second-highest quarterly total on record.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:22
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP, SHIB, Cronos and Uniswap highlighted as the best altcoins under $1 to buy this week with 10x potential

XRP, SHIB, Cronos and Uniswap highlighted as the best altcoins under $1 to buy this week with 10x potential

The post XRP, SHIB, Cronos and Uniswap highlighted as the best altcoins under $1 to buy this week with 10x potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for the best altcoins to accumulate is always ongoing. In the prevailing market environment, investors and traders are strategically positioning themselves into these low-entry tokens with high potential.  XRP, SHIB, Cronos, and Uniswap are some of the tokens earning analysts’ pick as the best altcoins to buy now. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE has also drawn attention for its transparency and audit, which make it a rare opportunity.   1. XRP: Utility meets breakout potential XRP is finally getting the spotlight it’s been waiting for. With the long SEC battle now behind it, confidence from institutions and partners has started to flow back in. Many are once again looking at XRP as a serious payments solution, not just a speculative token. Even after the post-lawsuit rallies, analysts argue XRP still has plenty of upside left. For anyone searching for the best altcoins under $1 to buy now, XRP is often at the top of the list. 2. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Community and ecosystem power Shiba Inu remains a leading name in the crypto meme coin community. Whale activity in the token remains high, especially as it rolls out multiple developer upgrades. Shibarium’s governance overhaul and new tools for dApps are signs of steady progress.  Despite short-term weakness, Shiba Inu’s loyal community keeps it ranked as one of the best cryptos under $1 with 10x potential. 3. Cronos (CRO): Billion-dollar backing Cronos recently surged after Trump Media bought $1 billion worth of CRO to integrate into Truth Social’s rewards system.  With one of the largest institutional treasury allocations in the space, Cronos is no longer just an exchange token — it’s evolving into a Web3 utility play. For under a dollar, many see CRO as a must-watch altcoin for long-term upside. 4. Uniswap (UNI): DeFi leader at a discount…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.412-2.86%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001214-1.70%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04356-17.62%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:20
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Slumps To $2.80 Causing A Flood Of Investors For This New Ethereum Layer 2 Token

XRP Price Slumps To $2.80 Causing A Flood Of Investors For This New Ethereum Layer 2 Token

XRP price slumps to $2.80, fueling investor interest in Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin with staking rewards and high-growth potential.
XRP
XRP$2.7711-1.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5086-4.48%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 19:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Could It Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG in 2025?

Could It Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG in 2025?

The post Could It Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The presale season is heating up in the crypto world, and investors are scrambling to secure early positions in projects that could define the next bull cycle. With capital pouring into new launches, three names have been drawing significant attention: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and BlockDAG ($BDAG). While all three offer intriguing narratives, it’s BlockchainFX that’s turning heads for its combination of passive income potential, live utility, and long-term sustainability. Unlike purely speculative plays, BFX is already functioning as a multi-asset super app, positioning it as one of the most practical crypto presales available today. Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG: Strong Narratives, Different Audiences Bitcoin Hyper is targeting the meme coin crowd with its hyper-deflationary design. Inspired by Bitcoin, it focuses on scarcity, aggressive token burns, and a community-first approach. Its strength lies in hype-driven momentum, appealing to investors who thrive on rapid volatility and viral growth trends. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is built for the more technical investor. By leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, it promises scalable blockchain infrastructure capable of handling massive transaction throughput. As a Layer-1 solution, it markets itself as the next step in decentralized performance and efficiency. While speculative, BlockDAG has positioned itself as a serious infrastructure project with long-term potential. Time-sensitive! Use AUG35 now and claim 35% more tokens before it disappears! Both projects bring excitement to the table, but neither currently delivers the daily, real-world earning mechanisms that BlockchainFX offers right now. Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Most Compelling Presale of 2025 What sets BlockchainFX apart is its operational reality. It’s not just another token on paper, it’s a live, functioning crypto super app where users can already trade crypto, forex, ETFs, and stocks. This real-time adoption separates BFX from the countless presales promising future products. But the most…
RealLink
REAL$0.05688-1.67%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29075-4.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.92-2.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:19
לַחֲלוֹק
Goldman Sachs’ Strategic EUR/CHF Stance

Goldman Sachs’ Strategic EUR/CHF Stance

The post Goldman Sachs’ Strategic EUR/CHF Stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss Franc’s Crucial Ascent: Goldman Sachs’ Strategic EUR/CHF Stance Skip to content Home Forex News Swiss Franc’s Crucial Ascent: Goldman Sachs’ Strategic EUR/CHF Stance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/swiss-franc-eur-chf-goldman/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-8.87%
EUR
EUR$1.1707+0.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:18
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockchainFX Presale Tipxped for Explosive Growth: Could It Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG in 2025?

BlockchainFX Presale Tipxped for Explosive Growth: Could It Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG in 2025?

With capital pouring into new launches, three names have been drawing significant attention: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and BlockDAG […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Tipxped for Explosive Growth: Could It Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and BlockDAG in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29075-4.89%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/31 19:17
לַחֲלוֹק
Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP

Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP

The post Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Will there be demand for XRP ETFs? BlackRock and Fidelity remain on sidelines Cryptocurrency analyst and industry observer Adriano Feria has predicted that spot exchange-traded funds will mark “the beginning of the end” for the Ripple-linked XRP token. Feria is convinced that the launch of such products will reveal that there is no actual institutional demand for XRP. Will there be demand for XRP ETFs? Some analysts are optimistic about the future performance of the yet-to-be-approved XRP ETFs based on the success of CME Group’s regulated futures that track the price of the Ripple-linked token. As reported by U.Today, it is the derivatives trading behemoth’s fastest contract to surpass $1 billion in open interest (OI). You Might Also Like During a recent interview, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg predicted that XRP ETFs could potentially attract $5 billion worth of inflows during the first month. He argues that XRP is the second most well-known cryptocurrency in Wall Street circles (behind only Bitcoin). BlackRock and Fidelity remain on sidelines BlackRock has reportedly confirmed that it has no intention to launch an XRP ETF, which might be a potentially worrying sign for the token. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (BTC) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) account for the lion’s share of all inflows recorded by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. You Might Also Like Fidelity, the second-biggest player in the cryptocurrency ETF sector, has also refrained from filing for an XRP ETF despite filing for a Solana-based one. Still, there are a total of 15 pending XRP ETF applications from a slew of smaller players. Source: https://u.today/spot-etfs-predicted-to-be-death-knell-for-xrp
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,089.89+0.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006163+18.77%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:17
לַחֲלוֹק
El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin

El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin

The post El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin El Salvador has reshuffled its state-owned Bitcoin stash into a network of newly created wallets, a move officials say is designed to harden national reserves against future cyber risks. Instead of pooling most coins in one publicly visible address — a practice that left public keys exposed every time a transaction was signed — the country has now spread its 6,280 BTC across multiple smaller wallets. According to blockchain trackers, each address is capped at roughly 500 BTC, with 14 wallets currently holding the reserves. The decision was prompted by growing conversations around quantum computing, particularly the possibility that next-generation processors could one day crack Bitcoin’s cryptographic protections. Although most experts insist that threat is still years away, El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) described the move as “proactive risk management.” The debate reignited earlier this year when Google showcased “Willow,” a quantum chip capable of solving complex calculations in minutes — an advance that reminded crypto observers how quickly the technology might evolve. Bitcoin’s elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) is widely considered safe today, but a sufficiently powerful quantum machine could, in theory, derive private keys from public ones and forge transactions. For now, the update doesn’t change El Salvador’s broader accumulation strategy. The country continues to purchase one Bitcoin daily, keeping its total reserves near $680 million. Transparency will remain intact through a public dashboard that tracks balances without reusing old addresses. By taking this step, El Salvador positions itself as one of the first governments to openly adapt its national Bitcoin strategy to account for quantum-era risks, even if those risks remain speculative today. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
NEAR
NEAR$2.361-2.67%
Threshold
T$0.01598-2.26%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0020655-2.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:16
לַחֲלוֹק
El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin – Here’s the Shocking Reason Why

El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin – Here’s the Shocking Reason Why

Instead of pooling most coins in one publicly visible address — a practice that left public keys exposed every time […] The post El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin – Here’s the Shocking Reason Why appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-30.33%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00431-2.24%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05198-4.43%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/31 19:15
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills