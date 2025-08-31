2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
FT: Bitcoin Millionaires Splurging on Luxury Travel

FT: Bitcoin Millionaires Splurging on Luxury Travel

The post FT: Bitcoin Millionaires Splurging on Luxury Travel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Number of crypto millionaires Growing luxury travel segment According to a recent report by the Financial Times, high-end cruise operators and private jets are now embracing digital currencies to capitalize on growing demand from crypto’s nouveau riche. FXAIR, which offers premium private jet flights starting from $6,500 per hour, is among the companies that are welcoming crypto-savvy clients, the FT says. Last year, Virgin Voyages became the very first cruise line to start accepting Bitcoin. Luxurious hotels as well as yacht clubs are also jumping on the crypto trend to attract young cryptocurrency millionaires and even billionaires. Number of crypto millionaires It is rather challenging to determine the exact number of cryptocurrency millionaires due to the pseudonymous nature of crypto. Last August, however, CNBC reported that there were roughly 172,300 individuals around the world holding more than $1 million worth of crypto. There were also more than 300 crypto centi-millionaires and 28 crypto billionaires, according to the report, which cites data from New World Wealth and Henley & Partners. You Might Also Like The total number of cryptocurrency millionaires has likely grown significantly over the past year, given that the Bitcoin price has experienced a significant rally, recently hitting a new record high of $124,128. Growing luxury travel segment According to McKinsey, luxury travel spending is expected to top $54 billion three years from now. In fact, demand for this segment is expected to grow at a faster pace compared to any other industry segment. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals whose net worth exceeds $30 million tend to prefer remote destinations that are accessible via private airports. Notably, the vast majority of the luxury travel market (roughly 80%) is now made up of people who are younger than 60. Source: https://u.today/ft-bitcoin-millionaires-splurging-on-luxury-travel
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:32
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin Holders Face Regret as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Summer Ends

Dogecoin Holders Face Regret as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Summer Ends

What if this summer became the turning point that separates those who acted from those who hesitated? In the crypto market, early access crypto presale opportunities have always been the birthplace of millionaire making potential crypto stories. From Ethereum’s $0.31 ICO to Solana’s $0.22 launch, those who joined early never looked back. Now, with Dogecoin [...] The post Dogecoin Holders Face Regret as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Summer Ends appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00795-0.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/08/31 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain the top memes in crypto, but recent projections suggest a shift in sentiment. ChatGPT models and analysts are tipping Remittix for a staggering 4,000 % surge, positioning it as a contender against iconic meme coins.  As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue riding social sentiment, Remittix backs its bid with a
CreatorBid
BID$0.07981+4.23%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012427-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.01%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP’s Market Cap Surpasses BlackRock: SAVVY MINING Opens a New Channel for XRP Holders

XRP’s Market Cap Surpasses BlackRock: SAVVY MINING Opens a New Channel for XRP Holders

As a compliant platform registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), SAVVY MINING has created a mining ecosystem for global investors that requires no hardware or technical background to participate.
Capverse
CAP$0.07058+0.44%
XRP
XRP$2.7711-1.28%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Best ETH-Based Altcoin to Invest in as Ethereum Price Eyes $5000

Best ETH-Based Altcoin to Invest in as Ethereum Price Eyes $5000

With Ethereum price action nearing the elusive $5,000, investor interest is moving towards new projects built around ETH, which can potentially capitalise on this rallying trend. One of the most promising new projects is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which gained market buzz due to its innovative DeFi offerings and its expanding activity on-chain.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006204-14.88%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001592+2.31%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.010757-4.70%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction May Break Through $0.30, BJMINING Cloud Mining Becomes A New Choice For Investors

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction May Break Through $0.30, BJMINING Cloud Mining Becomes A New Choice For Investors

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction May Break Through $0.30, BJMINING Cloud Mining Becomes A New Choice For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of August 30, 2025, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) was approximately $0.214, a slight decline from the previous few days, but still holding within key support. Market expectations suggest DOGE may break through $0.30 in the fourth quarter, particularly given its established meme status, accumulating trading momentum, and strong technical support. Positive policies and market conditions are emerging frequently The SEC’s push for reforms to crypto ETF listing standards is expected to accelerate the approval process for digital asset funds, including Dogecoin, and provide new institutional investment opportunities for DOGE. Furthermore, Dogecoin appears to be resilient in the short term and may rebound, driven by significant whale purchases and technical support. Why choose BJMINING Cloud Mining? As the world’s leading cloud mining platform, BJMINING offers the following advantages: Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns Popular contract examples 【WhatsMiner M50S+】：Investment amount: $100, Term: 2 days, Total income: $100 + $6 【WhatsMiner M60S++】：Investment Amount: $600, Term: 7 days, Total Income: $600 + $52.50 【Avalon Miner A1566】：Investment amount: $1,200, Term: 15 days, Total income: $1,200 + $234 【WhatsMiner M66S+】：Investment amount: $5,800, Term: 30 days, Total income: $5,800 + $2,610 【Antminer L7】：Investment amount: $12,000, Term: 40 days, Total income: $12,000 + $8,160 【Antminer S21e XP Hyd】：Investment amount: $27,000, Term: 45 days, Total income: $27,000 + $21,870 (The…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,089.88+0.05%
XRP
XRP$2.7711-1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01733-8.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:29
לַחֲלוֹק
This $54 Million Transfer Embarrasses Manchester United Yet Again

This $54 Million Transfer Embarrasses Manchester United Yet Again

The post This $54 Million Transfer Embarrasses Manchester United Yet Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 21: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United looks dejected following defeat in the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s less than a year since Manchester United’s official media channels were talking up the possibility of their 21-year-old winger becoming an all-timer. In an article titled ‘Fans inspire Alejandro Garnacho to try and become a United legend’, the club waxed lyrical about the potential the young Argentinian forward had. “Alejandro Garnacho believes that, with the Manchester United fans behind him, he can aspire to follow in the footsteps of some of the club’s famous wide players of the past,” the piece read. “The names of the likes of George Best, Steve Coppell and Ryan Giggs live long in the memory for people of various generations, and Garnacho is just as determined to keep working hard and developing his game in order to fulfil his undoubted potential.” Garnacho, who’d recently hit the milestone of 100 appearances for the club, was more than happy to let the love flow in both directions. When asked about the fans’ idolisation of wingers, he said, “It is amazing to be part of that and I want to do something similar. “They’re legends and they have done amazing things in their career. I want to be a legend at this club and to improve, week on week, to be an important figure here.” Having joined United as a teenager and progressed through the ranks to the first team, Garnacho was also keen to emphasise his bond with supporters. “Yeah, the truth is that I feel really connected to the fans,” he said. “They always support us – win or…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03084-3.74%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014325-4.71%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.447-1.40%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:28
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Prediction for August 31

XRP Price Prediction for August 31

Can rate of XRP remain above $2.80 until end of week?
XRP
XRP$2.7711-1.28%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Lumen Field Breaks Attendance Record As Seattle Welcomes Messi’s Miami

Lumen Field Breaks Attendance Record As Seattle Welcomes Messi’s Miami

The post Lumen Field Breaks Attendance Record As Seattle Welcomes Messi’s Miami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 14: Lionel Messi of Argentina tries to control the ball during a group D match between Argentina and Bolivia at Century Link Field as part of Copa America Centenario US 2016 on June 14, 2016 in Seattle, Washington, US. (Photo by John Froschauer/LatinContent via Getty Images) LatinContent via Getty Images Seattle is preparing to host a showcase soccer championship on Sunday night as the Sounders welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to Lumen Field for the final of the Leagues Cup. The tournament has been running throughout the month of August, pitting the 18 teams of Mexico’s Liga MX against the 18 qualified teams from Major League Soccer. Inter Miami is looking to win the tournament for a second time, having done so in stunning fashion just after Messi arrived in Fort Lauderdale towards the end of the 2023 season, despite Miami being one of the worst teams in MLS. The match will put one of the most impressive stadiums in the U.S. in the spotlight ahead of its role as a World Cup venue in 2026, where it will likely become one of the host cities most loved by those travelling to the tournament and by those watching around the world. Lumen Field Illuminated SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 3: Traffic moving along Interstates 5 and 90 through downtown is viewed in a time exposure photo at dusk on November 3, 2015, in Seattle, Washington. Seattle, located in King County, is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest, and is experiencing an economic boom as a result of its European and Asian global business connections. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images As well as hosting Sounders and Seattle Reign matches, the stadium is also home to the Seattle Seahawks NFL team, but unlike some venues…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03084-3.74%
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0117-1.71%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:25
לַחֲלוֹק
Stage 38 Presale Bonus Nears Its End, Can Arctic Pablo Coin Become the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 as Osaka Protocol and SPX6900 Surge?

Stage 38 Presale Bonus Nears Its End, Can Arctic Pablo Coin Become the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 as Osaka Protocol and SPX6900 Surge?

The post Stage 38 Presale Bonus Nears Its End, Can Arctic Pablo Coin Become the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 as Osaka Protocol and SPX6900 Surge? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto thrives on more than market swings. It is built on the energy of stories, communities, and the thrill of uncovering the next big token that captures imagination. That is why the conversation around the best crypto to invest in 2025 is heating up again, with new projects igniting both excitement and speculation. At the center of this attention sits Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), a project that combines myth and money in one sweeping journey. At Bonus Stage 38, Arctic Pablo Coin offers its community a rare chance to gain extra rewards. This is the final moment to grab it before closing. Hesitation now means missing one of the presale’s defining milestones.  This coin is not just another digital asset but an expedition, taking participants across frozen lands and hidden realms, unlocking rewards at every stage of its presale. Alongside APC, new players like Osaka Protocol and SPX6900 show how diverse ideas continue to fuel fresh opportunities in the crypto scene.  The search for the best crypto to invest in 2025 is not just about numbers. It is about which projects can deliver unique experiences, powerful branding, and value for their communities. These three tokens, each in their own way, are carving out space in a crowded market. What unites them is the ability to capture imagination and keep people talking. The race is on, and the spotlight is brightest on Arctic Pablo Coin, where the presale has become a rallying point for believers. Arctic Pablo Coin Stage 38 Presale Unlocks 200% Bonus: The Best Crypto To Invest in 2025 The story of Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is unlike any other. At Stage 38 of its presale, the project has revealed a 200 percent bonus with the CEX200 code, which triples allocations for anyone joining now. More than just a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.01%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5364-2.93%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05274-3.68%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:24
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills