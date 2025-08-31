2025-09-02 Tuesday

Ripple Demonstrates New Payment Platform with RLUSD Stablecoin Power

Ripple showcases its payment platform demo, featuring RLUSD as a key tool. The platform promises transparent and cost-effective solutions for international transactions. Continue Reading:Ripple Demonstrates New Payment Platform with RLUSD Stablecoin Power The post Ripple Demonstrates New Payment Platform with RLUSD Stablecoin Power appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:44
Meme Coins With Backbone: Real Projects Serving People Instead of Feeding Hype Machines

In crypto, people often talk about tokens in terms of “utility” — governance rights, payments, staking, or platform access. But when you zoom out, it becomes clear that very few tokens actually live or die on their functional use. What really drives price action across most of the market is narrative, speculation, and community energy. Meme coins make this dynamic impossible to ignore. Their value doesn’t come from what you can technically “do” with them, but from something far more powerful: culture. A brand, a joke, a viral idea — that’s what gets people talking, buying, and holding. The strength of meme coins lies in their simplicity: they don’t ask newcomers to understand liquidity pools or validator sets. They offer something anyone can connect with instantly: humor, identity, and recognition. In a market full of complex products, memes are the easiest entry point. Memes spread through pop culture, not whitepapers. Their “utility” is cultural virality — and that’s why they remain the most relatable and accessible face of crypto. Meme Coins that Actually Deliver Utility While meme coins are mostly powered by culture and community, a handful of projects have made real attempts to bolt on utility features. These efforts don’t always redefine the token, but they do add layers that go beyond “just a meme.” Here are some notable cases:  Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – Shibarium and Ecosystem Apps $SHIB is the best-known example of a meme coin that tried to evolve into something more. It launched Shibarium, an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain built to support low-fee transactions, gaming, and DeFi apps. The Shiba Inu ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap (a DEX), NFT collections, and plans for a metaverse hub. Dogecoin ($DOGE) – Payments and Integrations Originally a pure joke, Dogecoin gained a second life as a payment coin. It’s been integrated into tipping systems on Reddit and Twitter, used for charitable donations, and accepted by merchants, including Tesla (for some products). It represents how meme coins can become user-friendly crypto payments.  Floki Inu ($FLOKI) – Education and DeFi Products $FLOKI has worked hard to shed its “just a meme” label by rolling out the FlokiFi Locker (a DeFi product for token and liquidity locking), an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, and even an educational platform (Floki University). It shows that meme projects sometimes build entire ecosystems around their brand. Pepe ($PEPE) – DeFi Integrations $PEPE, launched in 2023, didn’t start with utility, but DeFi integrations quickly followed. It was listed on multiple decentralized exchanges and incorporated into liquidity pools, staking platforms, and lending protocols — essentially becoming part of DeFi infrastructure because of community-driven demand. Bonk ($BONK) – Solana Ecosystem Boost $BONK, the Solana-based dog coin, became a kind of ecosystem stimulus token. It was airdropped to Solana users and developers during a tough market period, driving activity back into the chain. Now BONK is used in NFT markets, Solana DeFi apps, and as collateral in lending protocols.  XYZVerse: Meme Power + Sports Thrill   XYZVerse.io ($XYZ) thrives on the core strength of any successful meme coin — culture and community. With over 21,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), 12,000+ active members in Telegram, and more than $15 million already raised in its presale, the project has shown how far brand identity and community energy can carry momentum. Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before it, XYZVerse proves that the real value driver is people rallying around a shared joke, vibe, and identity. Beyond the Meme: Features That Fit the Brand While XYZVerse embraces its role as a cultural asset first, it’s also experimenting with features that align with its playful ethos. Through its integration with the bookmaker.XYZ holders can use $XYZ in sports betting markets — merging memes, speculation, and entertainment in a way that feels natural for its community. The roadmap doesn’t stop there. Planned additions like staking rewards, gamified community quests, and expanded sports and entertainment partnerships give holders more ways to engage. These aren’t what define XYZVerse — culture still comes first — but they provide extra dimensions that strengthen engagement. Source: XYZVerse.io  Built on Trust and Structure In a space where rug pulls and empty promises are common, XYZVerse has made credibility a priority. The project has undergone smart contract audits by Pessimistic and SolidProof, ensuring transparency and security.  Its tokenomics are also deliberately structured, balancing allocations for presale, marketing, liquidity, development, and community incentives, with 17.13% of the supply permanently burned to create scarcity. This balance between community energy, cultural resonance, and structured credibility is what makes XYZVerse more than just another meme coin hype cycle. Bottom Line While most meme coins start as pure social movements, a few, including DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, BONK, and XYZ, have managed to bolt on real-world or DeFi utility. Success often depends less on tech and more on whether the community actually uses these features rather than just speculating. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Meme Coins With Backbone: Real Projects Serving People Instead of Feeding Hype Machines appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:43
Crypto Market Faces Major Sell-Off and Volatility Concerns

The post Crypto Market Faces Major Sell-Off and Volatility Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The cryptocurrency market sees sharp sell-off; volatility is a key concern. Bitcoin risks include potential double top formation. Ethereum faces validator exits affecting market dynamics. The cryptocurrency market experienced a substantial sell-off this week, highlighted by Bitcoin’s technical risks and Ethereum’s significant validator exit queue, according to ChainCatcher and Jinshi reports. The market downturn coincides with upcoming U.S. macroeconomic events and is amplified by institutional and regulatory influences, affecting investor sentiment and driving shifts in asset allocations. Bitcoin Faces Double Top Risk Amid Market Turmoil The cryptocurrency market witnessed considerable declines with Bitcoin’s value facing a potential double top risk. Noteworthy economic commentary is anticipated next week from significant figures such as James Bullard and Neel Kashkari, which could impact crypto prices. Meanwhile, Ethereum experienced challenges from substantial validator departures. Pronounced outflows from Bitcoin indicate a shift in institutional investment preferences. Speculation about the potential impact of upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve statements is also rife, as it could signal shifts in economic strategy. Market observers are closely monitoring these events for any direct impacts on the cryptocurrency realm. Bitcoin currently trades at $108,429.85, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, commanding a 57.05% market dominance as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin observed a 10.21% decline over the last 24 hours, with its trading volume decreasing by 37.79%. Analysts from the Coincu team suggest ongoing regulatory developments and technological upgrades could shape the market’s future landscape, particularly as Ethereum attempts to bolster its DeFi infrastructure. “Exchange stablecoin reserves surged by $7 billion in August 2025. This increase may indicate that investors are withdrawing from cryptocurrencies.” — Ali Martinez, Crypto Analyst, ChainCatcher Ethereum Validator Exits and Market Dynamics Shift Did you know? Ethereum continues to confront high validator exit queues, echoing past moments where institutional support mitigated the selling pressure. Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:42
California Governor to Launch “Trump Corruption Coin” to Mock Trump’s Crypto

The post California Governor to Launch “Trump Corruption Coin” to Mock Trump’s Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News California Governor Gavin Newsom has grabbed headlines after teasing a memecoin aimed directly at former President Donald Trump. Named the “Trump Corruption Coin,” this project is not just about crypto, it’s a political statement.  Newsom says it is designed to mock Trump’s growing involvement in the memecoin market and expose what he sees as the …
CoinPedia2025/08/31 19:41
Experts Believe This Meme Coin’s Rally Could Outshine Litecoin, Solana and XRP ETF Approvals In 2025

Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, offers 1,320% staking rewards and 100x growth potential, outshining Litecoin, Solana and XRP ETF hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 19:40
Gryphon-American Bitcoin Merger: Should You Buy In Before Trump‑Backed ABTC Hits the Market?

The post Gryphon-American Bitcoin Merger: Should You Buy In Before Trump‑Backed ABTC Hits the Market? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many view holding GRYP shares as a pre-public opportunity to participate in the Trump family’s “ Bitcoin bet.” But should you buy in before American Bitcoin officially merges with Gryphon Digital Mining? The Gryphon-American Bitcoin Merger The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gryphon-american-bitcoin-merger-should-you-buy-in-before-trump%E2%80%91backed-abtc-hits-the-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:38
Nationale Bitcoin reserve van El Salvador krijgt veiliger structuur

El Salvador heeft zijn nationale Bitcoin reserve, die momenteel 6.284 BTC bedraagt (ongeveer $682 miljoen), opnieuw ingedeeld over 14 aparte adressen. Deze zet maakt deel uit van een bredere strategie om de veiligheid van de digitale kluis van het land te versterken, met name tegen de dreiging van toekomstige quantum... Het bericht Nationale Bitcoin reserve van El Salvador krijgt veiliger structuur verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:38
Pesky Guardians Say They Are Refusing To Give Up On Postseason Hopes

The post Pesky Guardians Say They Are Refusing To Give Up On Postseason Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: The Cleveland Guardians celebrate a walk off 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on August 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cleveland Guardians still have a chance to reach the postseason, with the calendar just one day away from turning to September. On the one hand, it might not be all that surprising. The Guardians won the American League Central division last year and advanced to the American League Championship Series, where the New York Yankees defeated them. On the other hand, it’s surprising that the Guardians are still in contention. This season has not been nearly as magical as 2024. The Guardians had a 10-game losing streak from June 26-July 6, which dropped them 15 ½ games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers and seemed to have effectively extinguished any playoff hopes. Emmanuel Clase, their three-time All-Star closer, has not pitched since July 26. He is on the restricted list along with right-handed starter Luis Ortiz as part of a gambling investigation by Major League Baseball. There is a chance that both players will receive a lifetime ban. The Guardians’ offense has been awful all season. Cleveland’s .224 batting average is the lowest in the major leagues, and the Guardians have been shut out 15 times. Guardians Are Hanging Tough Yet, with four weeks and one day left in the season, the Guardians are three games out of the last AL wild card despite a 68-66 record. The Mariners currently hold the third wild card, but the Guardians gained two games on visiting Seattle in two nights by winning Friday and Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians have an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. However, they say they aren’t going away. “I think that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 19:37
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 31

Can traders expect ongoing correction below $0.80 area from Cardano (ADA)?
Coinstats2025/08/31 19:37
An ancient Bitcoin whale once again swapped 1,000 BTC for ETH

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, an ancient Bitcoin whale once again exchanged 1,000 BTC for ETH, and has exchanged 3,000 BETC for ETH in the past 8 hours.
PANews2025/08/31 19:36
