US-Based Ether ETFs Break Daily Inflow Streak After $165M Withdrawal — Details
The US-based spot Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) have been some of the brightest spots in the cryptocurrency industry over the past few weeks. In fact, these crypto-linked investment products have delivered one of the best performances across the financial sector in recent times. According to the President of NovaDiusWealth, Nate Geraci, BlackRock’s iShares ETH ETF […]
ETH
$4 360,75
-2,22%
FACT
$2,43
+1,67%
Bitcoinist
2025/08/31 20:00
A Beginner's Guide to Code Coverage for Go Integration Tests
In this blog post we’ll give an example of how these new features work, and outline some of the use cases and workflow for collecting coverage profiles from integration tests.
GO
$0,00025
-16,66%
LL
$0,01264
-2,39%
Hackernoon
2025/08/31 20:00
This $0.0053 Token Is Growing Faster Than Ripple (XRP) And Cardano (ADA) Did In Their Early Days
Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale at $0.0053 is growing faster than XRP and Cardano did early on, with 1,350% staking rewards and 100x meme coin potential.
XRP
$2,7721
-1,24%
TOKEN
$0,01215
-3,72%
LAYER
$0,5087
-4,46%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 20:00
Arbitrum (ARB) Price Forecast: Will ARB Hit $2.40 Again or Struggle Below $0.50?
Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.5156, having recorded a gain of 3.57% in the past 24 hours. However, volumes in trades have declined, coming in 42.38% lower to $278.51 million. For the past seven days, ARB has recorded losses by 10.79%, exchanging hands around the average price of $0.5163 per week. Market commentators are […]
ARB
$0,4872
-4,00%
Tronweekly
2025/08/31 20:00
Crypto Chaos? Litecoin’s Official Account Just Declared War on XRP
The post Crypto Chaos? Litecoin’s Official Account Just Declared War on XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The broader crypto market may have traded sideways this week, but Litecoin (LTC) injected unexpected drama after its official X account published a bizarre and provocative tweet. What began as a quirky “fun fact” about comets quickly turned into a direct swipe at XRP, leaving both communities clashing online. The Tweet That Started It All …
FUN
$0,009422
-0,40%
XRP
$2,7721
-1,24%
LTC
$109,48
-0,82%
CoinPedia
2025/08/31 19:58
Ripple Unveils New Global Payment Solution
The post Ripple Unveils New Global Payment Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has introduced a demo of its cutting-edge payment platform, aiming to revolutionize the way international transactions are conducted. Accessible via Ripple’s official website, the platform showcases RLUSD, a stablecoin designed to streamline cross-border payments in over 50 nations. Continue Reading:Ripple Unveils New Global Payment Solution Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripple-unveils-new-global-payment-solution
CROSS
$0,20535
-4,05%
COM
$0,01733
-8,84%
EDGE
$0,397
-7,06%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 19:53
Here’s how U.S. Open’s signature cocktail’s price stacks up against inflation
The post Here’s how U.S. Open’s signature cocktail’s price stacks up against inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Honey Deuce is the U.S. Open’s most famous cocktail. Nbc | Nbcuniversal | Getty Images While inflation rates have cooled in recent years, U.S. Open attendees may still be experiencing the aftertaste as they sip on the tennis championship’s iconic beverage. The so-called Honey Deuce carries an eye-popping price tag of $23. While the drink costs the same as last year, it has had six price hikes since 2012 — and has outpaced inflation over the past decade. The vodka-based beverage has become synonymous with the New York City-based event. It’s adorned with honeydew melon chunks that resemble tennis balls and is served in a souvenir glass. Despite the high cost, the U.S. Open sold more than 550,000 of the cocktail last year, bringing in almost $13 million in revenue, according to NBC New York. As tennis fans descend on New York for the two-week-long event, CNBC calculated how the Honey Deuce’s price change has fared compared with broader inflation. Honey Deuce enthusiasts are shelling out around 53% more than they did in 2015, when the beverage cost $15, according to Sportico’s price tracker. That’s higher than broader inflation as tracked in the consumer price index, or CPI. The CPI, which monitors a broad basket of goods and services, has increased about 36% between August 2015 and July 2025, the last month with data available. In other words, if the Honey Deuce rose in tandem with overall inflation, it would cost approximately $20.33 today. The U.S. Tennis Association, which operates the facilities where the U.S. Open is held, did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. The Honey Deuce’s price has also risen at a faster clip than other alcoholic beverages bought outside of homes in U.S. cities. That average cost is up nearly 34% between August 2015 and…
U
$0,0145
-15,45%
SIX
$0,02152
+1,46%
CITY
$1,0114
-1,74%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 19:53
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Hint At Rally To $2.25, Which Could See Layer Brett Soar Over 12,000%
Dogecoin price prediction eyes $2.25, but analysts say Layer Brett ($LBRETT) could soar 12,000% with Layer 2 speed, staking rewards and presale gains.
HINT
$0,005923
-4,39%
GAINS
$0,02705
-0,87%
LAYER
$0,5087
-4,46%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 19:50
An investor's WLFI in a private placement was stolen due to a private key leak and an EIP-7702 phishing exploit.
PANews reported on August 31st that SlowMist Yuxian disclosed on the X platform that an investor had all their WLFI invested in a private placement stolen due to a private key leak. He stated that this was a classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit. First, the private key was leaked. The phishing gang (possibly more than one) embedded an EIP-7702 exploit in the wallet address corresponding to the victim's private key. This exploit automatically transfers any remaining tokens, such as WLFI tokens thrown into the Lockbox contract, by depositing gas. This front-running strategy is feasible: depositing gas, canceling or replacing the embedded EIP-7702 with their own, and transferring the value tokens. These three actions are bundled and sent in a single block using flashbots.
WLFI
$0,2158
+331,60%
MORE
$0,09799
-3,01%
SENT
$0,000025
-16,66%
PANews
2025/08/31 19:47
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Application, XRP Powers BTC Mining Machines
Siton Mining has officially launched its XRP cloud mining app, which combines XRP with Bitcoin mining. Instead of simply waiting for price fluctuations, users can directly use XRP to power BTC mining machines.
BTC
$109 105,76
+0,06%
XRP
$2,7721
-1,24%
CLOUD
$0,0764
+1,03%
Coinstats
2025/08/31 19:45
