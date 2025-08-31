2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 For A Shiba Inu-Style Rally: MANYU, BERT, PENGU or LBRETT?

Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 For A Shiba Inu-Style Rally: MANYU, BERT, PENGU or LBRETT?

SHIB’s explosive rally may never return, but Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale at $0.0053 with 1,350% APY is tipped as the best meme coin to buy in 2025.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001213-1.78%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.028586-5.06%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000552-2.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum OG Wallets Accumulate a New Presale — Pattern Mirrors 2020 Cycle Momentum

Ethereum OG Wallets Accumulate a New Presale — Pattern Mirrors 2020 Cycle Momentum

Ethereum’s most seasoned investors, often called OG wallets, are making moves that remind analysts of the early 2020 cycle. In […] The post Ethereum OG Wallets Accumulate a New Presale — Pattern Mirrors 2020 Cycle Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
OG
OG$13.709+5.42%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/31 20:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Top RWA Tokens Set to Explode: Real Estate Tokenization Boom Incoming

Top RWA Tokens Set to Explode: Real Estate Tokenization Boom Incoming

Exciting times are ahead as digital assets tied to real-world assets are gaining traction. The spotlight is on tokens tied to real estate, promising a fresh wave of investment opportunities. In this piece, explore the leading tokens poised for a breakout. Discover which digital currencies are making waves and why they could be the next big thing. Ondo (ONDO) Eyes Growth Amid Stable Movement Source: tradingview  Ondo (ONDO) is currently priced between 90 cents and a little over a dollar, showing a stable trend. It's floating above its 10-day moving average, suggesting some potential upward momentum. The cryptocurrency faces a key resistance near $1.10. If it surpasses this level, it could aim for the second resistance at $1.24, marking a potential gain of over 20% from the lower end of its range. However, cautious optimism is advised as the market displays mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index and Stochastic values are neither too high nor too low, indicating a balanced market. While recent months have seen minor dips, investor interest remains present. VeChain Eyes Promising Rise Amid Mixed Price Moves Source: tradingview VeChain (VET) is trading between just over two and a half cents to just below three cents. It's been a rocky road with a slight drop over the past week but a positive upgrade over the past month. Right now, it faces a hurdle at just over three cents, but if it breaks through that, it could hit three and a half cents. That’s a climb of about 25% from its lows. If it dips, watch for it to find support just under two cents. With a neutral RSI of around 51, VeChain is not overbought or oversold, indicating stability. It suggests VeChain might have room to grow if investor interest builds. Injective (INJ) Displays Stability, Eyes Future Growth Potential Source: tradingview  Injective (INJ) is navigating a steady course with its price ranging from just under $13 to almost $16. Currently, it faces its nearest hurdle at $17.22. If it breaks through, it could aim for another resistance at $20.09, offering a potential climb of about a third from its current standing. Though the coin has slipped over the past week, losing about 12%, its six-month streak shows an almost 8% rise, hinting at underlying strength. Its RSI sits below the mid-point, and its moving averages are in close proximity, indicating that it might soon embark on a rally if it manages to gain momentum above its nearest resistance levels. Conclusion Real estate tokenization is gaining momentum with top RWA tokens like ONDO, INJ and VET showing strong potential. These tokens are transforming how property investments are handled. They make real estate accessible and liquid. The future looks promising for those embracing this innovative approach. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2.361-2.67%
Waves
WAVES$1.1029-3.69%
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.46%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Taylor Townsend Reacts To Jelena Ostapenko Apology After ‘Belligerent’ And ‘Offensive’ Comments

Taylor Townsend Reacts To Jelena Ostapenko Apology After ‘Belligerent’ And ‘Offensive’ Comments

The post Taylor Townsend Reacts To Jelena Ostapenko Apology After ‘Belligerent’ And ‘Offensive’ Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (L) argues with Taylor Townsend of the United States (R) following their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images Jelena Ostapenko has apologized for comments she made to Taylor Townsend following their second-round match at the US Open, with Townsend accepting the apology and calling the original comments “belligerent” and “offensive.” In the aftermath of Townsend’s straight-sets victory, the Latvian confronted the American, with Ostapenko saying Townsend, who is Black, had “no class” and “no education.” “English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,” Ostapenko posted to her Instagram story on Saturday. Ostapenko, a former French Open singles champion and the world No. 3 in doubles, added she will continue to learn and grow after the incident – on and off the tennis court. Ostapenko was upset that Townsend did not apologize after a net cord point won by the American. “She expected for me to react a certain type of way, and I didn’t, and it infuriated her,” Townsend said Saturday. “Which led her to say things that are hurtful, that are belligerent, that are offensive, not only to me, but, you know, to the sport and to a whole culture of people that I try to do my best to represent the best that I can. It’s nice that she apologized.” While Ostapenko is out of the tournament in…
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.20%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0114-1.74%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01647-0.54%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:28
לַחֲלוֹק
Billions Flow Into Coinbase, Circle, Bitmine as Korean Investors Buy the Dip

Billions Flow Into Coinbase, Circle, Bitmine as Korean Investors Buy the Dip

The post Billions Flow Into Coinbase, Circle, Bitmine as Korean Investors Buy the Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Billions Flow Into Coinbase, Circle, Bitmine as Korean Investors Buy the Dip appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Korean retail investors, known for their strong appetite for cryptocurrencies, are now turning their attention to U.S.-listed crypto-related stocks. Even as share prices tumble, they continue to pour billions into companies tied to digital assets, signaling a major shift in global capital flows. Billions Flow Into U.S. Crypto Stocks According to 10x Research, Korean individuals have purchased more than $12 billion worth of shares in crypto-related firms this year alone. The biggest beneficiaries include Bitmine, Circle Internet Group, and Coinbase. In August, the buying spree intensified, $426 million went into Bitmine, $226 million into Circle, and $183 million into Coinbase. Korean investors also bought $282 million worth of a 2x Ether ETF, a leveraged fund offering double the daily return of Ethereum. “Korean investors are pouring billions into crypto stocks, reshaping global flows in ways Wall Street can no longer ignore.” From Tesla to Crypto This enthusiasm marks a noticeable shift. Just a few years ago, Korean retail money was flowing into U.S. tech giants like Tesla and Nvidia. Now, with crypto regulation tightening in both the U.S. and Korea, digital asset equities are emerging as the new favorite. Buying the dip, Korean style What’s striking is that the buying has not slowed down despite sharp price declines. Bitmine, which went public in June and quickly became the world’s largest holder of Ethereum, saw its stock price peak at $135 in July before plunging nearly 68% to $43 by late August.  Meanwhile, Circle Internet Group, the issuer of USDC, also dropped by more than half, falling from $263 to $131. Still, Korean retail investors kept buying. In just five days starting August 25, they scooped up $96.87 million in Bitmine…
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.02%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Tether’s Multi-Chain Empire: A Definitive Guide to the USDT Ecosystem

Tether’s Multi-Chain Empire: A Definitive Guide to the USDT Ecosystem

The post Tether’s Multi-Chain Empire: A Definitive Guide to the USDT Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When you hear traders talk about “USDT,” they may or may not be referencing a single digital asset. But in any case, behind the acronym is a sprawling, multi-chain ecosystem that spans across quite a few blockchain networks. As the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, Tether (USDT) has quietly become a universal medium of exchange by establishing its presence on over a dozen different blockchains, from the established infrastructure of Ethereum to the lightning-fast transactions on Tron. This guide cuts through the complexity to give you an actionable understanding of USDT’s multi-chain landscape. If you’re a DeFi enthusiast, a trader looking for low fees, or an investor exploring new networks, knowing where and how USDT operates is crucial for optimizing your crypto strategy and avoiding costly mistakes in this interconnected world. The Major Rails: A Comparison of Core USDT Networks The question every user aware of the ecosystem faces is, “Which USDT network should I choose?” The answer lies in understanding the distinct purposes of USDT on Ethereum, USDT on Tron, and USDT on Solana. Each network implements the stablecoin through a different token standard—ERC-20 on Ethereum, TRC-20 on Tron, and SPL on Solana—creating unique trade-offs in transaction speed, gas fees, and functionality. The Ethereum USDT (ERC-20) is the gold standard for decentralized finance (DeFi). Its compatibility with smart contracts makes it the preferred choice for complex DeFi strategies and institutional applications. While transaction speeds can range from 15 seconds to 5 minutes, its gas fees fluctuate wildly, from $5 to over $50 during peak congestion. Ethereum’s mature ecosystem and deep liquidity make it the top choice where security and functionality outweigh transaction costs. Despite that, the TRC-20 USDT on Tron has become the dominant force for transaction volume. Leveraging the TRC-20 standard, it delivers near-instant transfers (around 3…
NEAR
NEAR$2.361-2.67%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-19.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.12693-7.56%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Rainbow Chart predicts BTC price for September 30, 2025

Bitcoin Rainbow Chart predicts BTC price for September 30, 2025

The post Bitcoin Rainbow Chart predicts BTC price for September 30, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart is projecting that the maiden digital currency could trade within a broad band between $36,596 and $409,412 by September 30, 2025. The outlook comes as Bitcoin (BTC) faces bearish sentiment after slipping below the $110,000 support zone, sparking concerns it could retest the $100,000 level. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $108,400, down 0.3% in the past 24 hours and 1.7% over the week. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, the Rainbow Chart utilizes logarithmic regression to map Bitcoin’s historical performance into color-coded bands, each representing a distinct sentiment phase. Bitcoin price prediction for September 30 At current prices, Bitcoin sits at the lower boundary of the ‘HODL!’ zone, which spans $108,379 to $142,415. This suggests that if Bitcoin holds steady or trends slightly higher, it is likely to remain in the band through the end of September.  Historically, this zone reflects fair value, where long-term holders are encouraged to stay invested rather than make aggressive buy or sell moves. Bitcoin Rainbow chart. Source: BlockhainCenter At the bottom, the ‘Basically a Fire Sale’ zone signals extreme undervaluation between $36,596 and $47,905. Above it, the ‘BUY!’ band covers $47,905 to $64,791, followed by the green ‘Accumulate’ zone at $64,791 to $83,759, which encourages steady long-term purchases. The ‘Still Cheap’ band spans $83,759 to $108,379, just below Bitcoin’s current level. Bitcoin near-term outlook Mid-range valuations include the ‘HODL!’ zone ($108,379 to $142,415) and the yellow ‘Is this a bubble?’ range ($142,415 to $181,497). Above that, speculative energy dominates with the orange ‘FOMO intensifies’ band ($181,497 to $233,030). Near the top, the ‘Sell. Seriously, SELL!’ range stretches from $233,030 to $303,932, while the ‘Maximum Bubble Territory’ caps the spectrum at $303,932 to $409,412, levels historically associated with overheated market conditions and cycle tops. Notably, while the Rainbow…
NEAR
NEAR$2.361-2.67%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002938-22.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,096.3+0.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:19
לַחֲלוֹק
Gumi koopt Ripple tokens: wat betekent dit voor de XRP koers?

Gumi koopt Ripple tokens: wat betekent dit voor de XRP koers?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Japanse game- en blockchainfirma Gumi koopt in totaal voor ¥2,5 miljard ($17 miljoen) XRP tokens. Deze aankoop loopt gefaseerd tussen september 2025 en februari 2026 en voegt ongeveer zes miljoen tokens toe aan de reserve. Het plan maakt deel uit van een bredere strategie waarin Bitcoin dient als langetermijnreserve en XRP wordt gebruikt voor betalingen en liquiditeit. Kan de XRP koers hierdoor in 2026 een nieuwe stap zetten? XRP koers centraal in liquiditeit en betalingen Volgens Gumi is XRP geschikt voor toepassingen zoals internationale overboekingen en het leveren van liquiditeit. Het bedrijf wil XRP inzetten binnen het ecosysteem van Ripple, dat zich richt op snelle en goedkope grensoverschrijdende betalingen. De keuze voor een gefaseerde aankoop betekent dat Gumi het risico van grote prijsschommelingen beperkt. Door gespreid te kopen wordt de positie opgebouwd in lijn met marktomstandigheden. Dit past binnen de Japanse regelgeving, die bedrijven de mogelijkheid geeft om via gelicentieerde platformen digitale assets aan te houden. De strategie benadrukt een duidelijke scheiding: Bitcoin fungeert als reserve, XRP als utility token. Daarmee plaatst Gumi XRP niet in dezelfde categorie als traditionele beleggingen, maar als een werkend instrument voor het financiële systeem. JAPAN TO BUY ¥2.5B IN XRP Japanese gaming giant Gumi just announced its plans to buy ¥2.5B (~$17M) $XRP, on top of its ¥1B $BTC buy earlier this year. A clear corporate play: XRP for utility, BTC for treasury. pic.twitter.com/BnZD1jOqU7 — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) August 30, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Gumi koopt Ripple tokens: wat betekent dit voor de XRP koers? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gumi koppelt XRP strategie aan SBI Holdings Gumi heeft nauwe banden met SBI Holdings, de grootste aandeelhouder van het bedrijf. SBI werkt al jaren samen met Ripple en speelt een centrale rol in de adoptie van blockchain in Azië. Een belangrijke ontwikkeling is de geplande introductie van de RLUSD stablecoin door SBI VC Trade. Deze stablecoin kan direct aansluiten op betalingsdiensten waarin XRP wordt gebruikt. Gumi’s beslissing om XRP tokens aan te houden sluit daarmee aan op een breder ecosysteem waar bedrijven, banken en betalingsdiensten in Japan gebruik van kunnen maken. De samenwerking versterkt ook de institutionele legitimiteit van XRP in de regio. Door deel uit te maken van een gereguleerd netwerk met duidelijke rapportageverplichtingen, vergroot Gumi de kans dat XRP op grotere schaal in de financiële sector wordt ingezet. Bitcoin blijft de stabiele reserve Begin 2025 kocht Gumi al voor ¥1 miljard ($6,7 miljoen) Bitcoin. Dit bedrag werd toegevoegd aan de balans als langetermijnreserve. Het bedrijf zette een deel van deze Bitcoin bovendien in stakingprotocollen, waarmee rendement kan worden behaald terwijl de tokens worden vastgehouden. Deze aanpak bevestigt de rol van Bitcoin als digitale reserve. Binnen Gumi’s structuur geldt Bitcoin als anker dat stabiliteit biedt, terwijl XRP een operationele rol vervult. Dit weerspiegelt een model dat lijkt op traditionele financiële strategieën waarin veilige bezittingen worden gecombineerd met werkende middelen voor groei en transacties. Door de functies van beide assets te scheiden, verkleint Gumi de afhankelijkheid van één enkele munt. Bitcoin wordt gezien als waardeopslag en bescherming tegen volatiliteit, terwijl XRP direct gekoppeld is aan dagelijkse transacties. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Gumi koopt Ripple tokens: wat betekent dit voor de XRP koers? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,096.3+0.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04358-17.58%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8309-2.89%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In

Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In

Is this end of Bitcoin run? Biggest skeptic drops bombshell price call
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Price Struggles – Analysts Spark Concerns By Calling This Rival Meme Coin The SHIB Slayer

Shiba Inu Price Struggles – Analysts Spark Concerns By Calling This Rival Meme Coin The SHIB Slayer

The post Shiba Inu Price Struggles – Analysts Spark Concerns By Calling This Rival Meme Coin The SHIB Slayer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world is buzzing with chatter. While many watch the Shiba Inu price struggle to regain its former glory, a new challenger is rapidly gaining traction. Some analysts are even calling it the SHIB slayer. This isn’t just another flavor-of-the-month altcoin; Layer Brett, a cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is turning heads with its presale, promising to redefine what a meme token can actually do. Get ready, because the game just changed. Is this the end of the road for the Shiba Inu price? For a long time, coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe have dominated the meme coin narrative. They delivered explosive gains, sure, but often lacked any real, underlying utility. The original Brett token, stuck on the Base chain, faced similar limitations. But that’s precisely where Layer Brett steps in, offering a compelling alternative to those feeling disillusioned by the current Shiba Inu price action. This next big crypto isn’t content with just virality; it’s built on a foundation of performance and real blockchain scalability. Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology, giving it a massive edge. Imagine lightning-fast transactions. Think ultra-low gas fees. That’s the power of this Layer 2 blockchain, directly addressing the congestion and high costs often associated with Ethereum Layer 1. Projects like Shiba Inu and Pepe, while beloved, often grapple with these inherent network limitations. Layer Brett simply sidesteps them. What makes Layer Brett truly stand out? Blazing-Fast Transactions: No more waiting around. Interactions on Layer Brett are almost instantaneous. Dramatically Reduced Gas Fees: Say goodbye to those painful – fees. Layer Brett cuts them down to pennies, making the network accessible for everyone. Huge Staking Rewards: Early adopters are set to earn significant rewards, potentially in the tens of thousands of percent APY, though rates decrease as more people stake. Check…
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05687-1.69%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001213-1.78%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:13
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills