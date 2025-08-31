2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Dogecoin Eyes Breakout: $0.23 Could Spark Bull Run

Dogecoin Eyes Breakout: $0.23 Could Spark Bull Run

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-eyes-breakout/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01733-8.84%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00209-11.92%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024425+27.16%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?

Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?

Raoul Pal, the Chief Executive of Real Vision, has put forward a remarkable forecast regarding the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. He suggests that within the next decade, the digital currency realm will undergo substantial expansion.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?
RealLink
REAL$0.05687-1.69%
Palio
PAL$0.007249-2.59%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002601-13.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Stumbled in August

Bitcoin Price (BTC) Stumbled in August

The post Bitcoin Price (BTC) Stumbled in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There are few things more insufferable in financial markets than seasonal indicator discussions. The grandaddy may be “sell in May, then go away,” which gets dragged out every spring, but probably hasn’t been a valid signal since the days of Jesse Livermore, when traders literally sold in May and then headed to the beach for the summer. A set of seasonal indicators have developed around crypto even as the markets — just a few years old — have far too few observations for anything to be statistically valid. Among the favorites is that August tends to be rough month for prices. Credit where it’s due, though — the seasonality fans got it right this time, at least for bitcoin BTC$108,424.92. Despite continuing inflows in spot ETFs, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell flipping from hawk to dove, and touching a new record high, bitcoin (with just a few hours left to go), has slipped 8% this month. At just above $108,000 bitcoin has also declined about 13% since hitting that new record above $124,000 on Aug. 13. The selling has wiped out bitcoin’s summer rally, the price now modestly below its Memorial Day level of $109,500. Capital isn’t infinite Bitcoin’s poor record this month stands in stark contrast to that of ether (ETH), which rose 14% in August, thus outperforming BTC by a whopping 2,200 basis points. Ether’s relative surge came as it attracted large amounts of capital via ETH treasury companies and the spot ETH ETFs. Launched a few months after the spot BTC ETFs, the ETH funds had seen far more modest inflows than the wildly popular BTC vehicles. That’s changed in a big way of late. The ETH ETFs this month through Aug. 28 saw $4 billion of inflows versus just $629 million for the BTC ETFs, according…
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Analyst Warns XRP ETFs Could Backfire as Wall Street Giants Stay Away

Analyst Warns XRP ETFs Could Backfire as Wall Street Giants Stay Away

The post Analyst Warns XRP ETFs Could Backfire as Wall Street Giants Stay Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The prospect of exchange-traded funds tied to XRP is stirring fierce debate in the crypto world. While some believe such products could unlock billions in inflows, others argue they may expose a lack of genuine institutional appetite for the token. Adriano Feria, a market analyst known for his contrarian takes, went as far as calling spot ETFs the “beginning of the end” for XRP. He argues that once the funds hit the market, it will become clear whether institutions truly want exposure — and he doubts they do. Not everyone agrees. Canary Capital’s CEO, Steven McClurg, painted the opposite picture in a recent interview, suggesting XRP ETFs could rake in as much as $5 billion in their first month. He claimed the token remains one of the best-recognized names on Wall Street after Bitcoin, and that this familiarity could drive early demand. For now, the biggest names in asset management are sitting out. BlackRock has confirmed it has no plans to pursue an XRP product, and Fidelity, which already backs ETFs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, has avoided the token entirely. Their absence is viewed by some traders as a red flag, raising questions about whether XRP will be able to attract the same level of credibility or capital as BTC and ETH. Despite that, momentum is building among smaller issuers. At least 15 applications for XRP-linked ETFs are currently under review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, setting the stage for a potentially crowded launch if any are approved. XRP already has a track record in the derivatives market. Futures contracts tied to the token became one of the fastest products on CME Group to surpass $1 billion in open interest, a sign that there is measurable demand in certain corners of the market. Whether that enthusiasm…
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:37
לַחֲלוֹק
Fundamental XRP Growth: This Is Why It's Crucial

Fundamental XRP Growth: This Is Why It's Crucial

XRP's market performance is not that great, but asset's on-chain metrics are fine
XRP
XRP$2.7719-1.25%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000016866+0.27%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001732-2.53%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:37
לַחֲלוֹק
Meme Token Supercycle Incoming: Best Picks for Life-Changing Gains This Quarter

Meme Token Supercycle Incoming: Best Picks for Life-Changing Gains This Quarter

Excitement is brewing in the crypto world as the next big trend in meme tokens appears just around the corner. This quarter promises a new wave of potential life-changing gains. Discover which quirky coins are poised for explosive growth and could turn small investments into substantial returns. Stay ahead of the curve and find out which tokens deserve attention now. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Shows Potential Despite Recent Dips Source: tradingview  Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is currently priced between three and four cents, showing signs of recovery. While it recently dipped about 18% this week, the coin still boasts a six-month price increase of 318%. If PENGU breaks the nearest resistance level at just over four cents, it could aim for the next target near five cents. This would mean a potential increase of more than 30% from current levels. Investors eye support levels closely, although the overall upward trend seen over the past six months suggests that there's room for growth. The coin's RSI stays balanced, hinting at possible stability or mild upward movement. Pepe Cryptocurrency Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Recent Dip Source: tradingview  Pepe's price is moving between nine to eleven-thousandths of a cent. Recently, it's been facing a slight dip, dropping nearly 12% in a week and around 8% over the past month. Yet, it shows a robust growth of over 37% over the last six months. The coin hovers close to its support level, with potential to rise past its first resistance mark at around twelve-thousandths of a cent. If it surpasses this, it could aim for the next resistance level, increasing by roughly 45% from its current average. Technical indicators are neutral, suggesting the coin might stabilize soon, setting a stage for potential gains. Dogecoin Holds Steady with Hopes for a Breakthrough Source: tradingview  Dogecoin is currently trading in the range of 21 to 25 cents. It's facing resistance at 27 cents, with a stronger barrier at 30 cents. The nearest support stands at 19 cents, with a deeper cushion at just over 15 cents. Over the past month, Dogecoin has seen a modest rise of roughly 4.5% in price but has dipped by nearly 7% in the past week. Long term looks brighter with a surge of about 10% over six months. Traders are watching for a push above current resistance, eyeing potential gains, if successful, perhaps by another 20% as it challenges the next key barriers. Conclusion This quarter presents a strong potential for significant profits with meme tokens. Dogecoin, Pepe and PENGU are key coins to watch for potential gains. These tokens have generated interest due to their unique appeal and community support. The next few months could be pivotal for investors focusing on these options. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2.361-2.67%
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.46%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014312-4.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:36
לַחֲלוֹק
Why “Satisfactory” Service Is No Longer Enough

Why “Satisfactory” Service Is No Longer Enough

The post Why “Satisfactory” Service Is No Longer Enough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Customers will no longer accept mediocre or sub-par service. getty Customers are losing patience. Many will no longer accept mediocre or sub-par service. They expect more for the money they spend. My annual customer experience research finds that customers are giving companies and brands fewer chances when they fail to deliver the experience customers expect. The average customer will give a company 2.2 chances before walking. Furthermore, 27% of customers say they are either not likely (19%) or will never (8%) return, even if they are satisfied. The definition of “satisfied” is a “middle-of-the-road” experience. On a scale of one to five, an average or satisfactory experience is a three. In other words, the experience isn’t bad, but it’s not great either. The message is clear. “Satisfactory” customer service isn’t good enough, and it could cause you to lose a quarter of your customers. And one more finding from the report to emphasize this point. When asked if they would be willing to switch brands because they know another company can provide a better experience, 79% of customers—almost four out of five—said yes. Even if your service is acceptable, the knowledge that another company can offer something better puts you at risk. Proof from the American Customer Satisfaction Index According to the recent release of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), customer service in the U.S. has dropped for three consecutive quarters after rebounding from lower levels during the pandemic, and it hasn’t really improved in 12 years. Meanwhile, corporate profit margins have increased by 3-4% over the past decade. This trend reveals that companies are “extracting more from customers while delivering less,” a practice the ACSI warns “is not a mark of a well-functioning economy.” This occurs when “buyers lose power relative to sellers, allowing companies to prioritize profits…
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.20%
U
U$0.0145-15.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:34
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptocurrency User Base to Skyrocket by 2030

Cryptocurrency User Base to Skyrocket by 2030

Raoul Pal predicts significant growth in cryptocurrency users and market value by 2030. Institutional investments are expected to drive the market valuation to $100 trillion. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency User Base to Skyrocket by 2030 The post Cryptocurrency User Base to Skyrocket by 2030 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Palio
PAL$0.007249-2.59%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:34
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum OG Wallets Accumulate a New Presale — Pattern Mirrors 2020 Momentum

Ethereum OG Wallets Accumulate a New Presale — Pattern Mirrors 2020 Momentum

The post Ethereum OG Wallets Accumulate a New Presale — Pattern Mirrors 2020 Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum OG wallets are accumulating again, echoing the 2020 cycle. Analysts note whale flows, ETF inflows, and a new presale altcoin gaining traction. Ethereum’s most seasoned investors, often called OG wallets, are making moves that remind analysts of the early 2020 cycle. In recent weeks, the OG wallets have rotated hundreds of millions worth of Bitcoin into ETH, as institutional adoption of Ethereum blooms. In the midst of the action, analysts also spotted a number of these wallets accumulating MAGACOIN FINANCE, an emerging presale that many are now mentioning in the top crypto presale conversations. Whales Rotate Capital Into Ethereum On-chain data shows Ethereum whales purchased more than $456 million in ETH last week, with just nine wallets responsible for much of the activity. This shift came after profit-taking in Bitcoin, pushing the ETH/BTC ratio above 0.04 — its highest point of the year. Ethereum has held strong around $4,600, supported by inflows of about $427 million in just a few days. Analysts say the move suggests whales expect stronger upside from Ethereum and altcoins heading into the next cycle. Institutions Add Fuel to the Rally It’s not just whales. Institutional flows are building momentum, too. Spot Ethereum ETFs attracted $900 million in inflows last week, nearly double what Bitcoin funds received. Since June, ETFs and treasuries have locked away close to 5% of ETH’s supply. This tightening of available supply is a familiar pattern. Back in 2020, similar accumulation laid the foundation for Ethereum’s breakout run to all-time highs. Bold Bets From OG Wallets Some wallets are signalling conviction with high-risk strategies. One opened a $297 million leveraged ETH long at 15x, while an early Bitcoin holder shifted 6,000 BTC (~$690 million) into Ethereum, now holding over 278,000 ETH at an average of $4,585. August also saw…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,096.3+0.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.02%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006272-13.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:31
לַחֲלוֹק
Polygon (POL) Price Approaches Final Migration Stage as Chart Points to 2x Rally

Polygon (POL) Price Approaches Final Migration Stage as Chart Points to 2x Rally

Polygon is heating up in a big way. POL price jumped nearly 13% today, now trading around $0.2750, and the momentum has been building all week.  On the daily chart, POL is knocking on the door of a resistance zone that’s been holding it back for months.  With volume starting to climb and sentiment turning
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2744-4.55%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000454+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796-0.37%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills