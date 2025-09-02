Ordinals tied-BRC20 protocol completes upgrade to “BRC2.0”, integrates EVM compatibility
The post Ordinals tied-BRC20 protocol completes upgrade to “BRC2.0”, integrates EVM compatibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BRC20, the first token standard built directly on Bitcoin’s base layer and indexers, has officially upgraded to “BRC2.0” at Bitcoin block height 912690. The upgrade has opened the door to decentralized apps and DeFi on Bitcoin. The BRC2.0 upgrade was developed by Best In Slot, a major infrastructure player in the Ordinals ecosystem, together with BRC20’s pseudonymous creator Domo and the Layer 1 Foundation, the governance body overseeing the protocol. Technically, the upgrade adds Ethereum Virtual Machine(EVM) functionality directly into the BRC-20 core indexer. It brings Ethereum-like composability and programmability while leveraging its security. Developers can use Ethereum-style smart contracts on Bitcoin Now developers will be able to use Ethereum-style smart contracts on Bitcoin, while still being able to use Ethereum tools. There are no bridges, no wrapped assets, just the capacity to combine things already there. Eril Binari Ezerel, CEO of Best In Slot, said, “Bitcoin meta-protocols like Ordinals, Runes, and BRC20 run on indexers, which function like simple calculators […] We upgraded this ‘calculator-style’ indexer with EVM—making BRC20 Turing complete.” On the other hand, Domo, the creator of BRC20, said, “The holy grail is combining the two gold standards: Bitcoin as the most decentralized and secure network, and the EVM as the most proven virtual machine […] The aim is to give users the Ethereum experience of composability and programmability, but secured by Bitcoin.” Meanwhile, the new smart contract functionality expands what’s possible for Bitcoin-native assets. The programmability and DeFi are expected to spark renewed interest, with profits likely rotating into inscriptions, potentially driving another bull run for Bitcoin assets. The number of programmable Bitcoin layers spikes Over $3 billion worth of assets have been exchanged on BRC-20 since it started in early 2023. The goal has been reached without getting any institutional assistance or venture financing. Although…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:12