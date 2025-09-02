2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
US holiday today – OCBC

The post US holiday today – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) stays backfooted as core PCE came in largely in line with estimates. DXY last at 97.60 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Mild bearish momentum on daily chart intact “Elsewhere, Chicago PMI slumped while University of Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations underwhelmed. On Fedspeaks, Fed’s Waller sees potential for jumbo 50bp cut if labour market weakens further. He currently backs 25bp cut but he said that his view could change if the employment report points to a substantially weakening economy and if inflation remains well contained.” “Daly reiterated openness to rate cut. She also said that Fed policymakers cannot wait for perfect certainty without risking harm to labour market. For now, markets are still pricing in 87% chance of 25bp cut at Sep FOMC and a total of about 55bps cut this year. Focus this week shifts to ISM manufacturing; JOLTS job openings report; ADP employment, ISM services, initial jobless claims and more importantly, NFP report.” “Softer data print may potentially change the narrative and weigh on USD. In particular, we will be on the look out for any pick-up in discussion for a jumbo 50bp cut at Sep FOMC. Mild bearish momentum on daily chart intact while RSI fell. Risk skewed to the downside in the interim. Support at 97.50, 97.10 levels. Resistance at 98.00/20 levels (21, 50 DMAs), 98.70 (100 DMA) and 99.60 (23.6% fibo retracement of 2025 high to low).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dxy-us-holiday-today-ocbc-202509010943
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:18
Bitcoin’s Sleeping Giants Awaken, Sending 9,062 BTC Across the Chain in August

The post Bitcoin’s Sleeping Giants Awaken, Sending 9,062 BTC Across the Chain in August  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Based on current data, approximately 157 long-inactive wallets reawakened in August, collectively dispersing about 9,062.74 BTC over the month worth close to $1 billion. $981M in Bitcoin Emerges From Hibernation Btcparser.com data shows that roughly $981.76 million in bitcoin (BTC) shifted out of 157 separate P2PKH (Pay-to-Public-Key-Hash) addresses established between 2011 and 2017, while no […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoins-sleeping-giants-awaken-sending-9062-btc-across-the-chain-in-august/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:16
SPX6900 Price Edges Up 3% But There Are Only 2 Days Left to Buy TOKEN6900 For 10x Launch Gains

TOKEN6900 has secured $3.22M during presale ahead of its September 3 listing, with traders likening it to SPX6900. As bitcoin pauses, rotation into meme coins has continued, while observers view T6900 as a hedge against legacy finance and a potential billion-dollar token in waiting.
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:16
From Stage 1 At $0.000015 To $0.00099 — Arctic Pablo Coin Climbs 6,033% As Dogecoin And Cat In A Dog’s World Rally

The meme coin market continues to draw attention as traders chase high-risk, high-reward opportunities that can deliver fast profits. Among the Top Meme Coins for Instant Gains, Arctic Pablo Coin has emerged as a standout performer, skyrocketing from $0.000015 to $0.00099 — an astonishing 6,033% surge. This explosive growth highlights the power of community-driven tokens and […]
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:15
Trump-backed token WLFI launches with $7.4B valuation, sends Ethereum gas fees soaring

The post Trump-backed token WLFI launches with $7.4B valuation, sends Ethereum gas fees soaring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump’s crypto initiative, World Liberty Financial, went live on Sept. 1 with a market valuation above $7.4 billion, sparking heavy trading in its opening hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, WLFI climbed 13% to $0.2525 shortly after launch, while its trading volume has already surpassed $1.8 billion across centralized and decentralized exchanges. Notably, this rush of activity spilled over into the broader market. According to Milk Road data, Ethereum gas fees, which hovered near zero before the token’s debut, surged to more than 60 gwei as traders competed to settle WLFI transactions on the chain. Ethereum Gas Fees (Source: Milk Road) This spike highlighted how much interest the Trump-linked token has generated among retail traders and institutions. WLFI token In a Sept.1 blog post, the World Liberty Financial team stated that the launch introduced more than 24.6 billion WLFI into circulation. Out of this supply, about 10 billion tokens were retained by the project’s parent company, World Liberty Financial, Inc. Another 7.78 billion tokens were assigned to Alt5 Sigma Corporation, giving it close to eight percent of the total supply as part of its treasury strategy. Nearly 2.9 billion tokens were directed toward exchange activity to maintain liquidity and support early marketing. At the same time, more than 4 billion were distributed to public sale participants with an initial 20 percent unlocked at launch. The team stated that the remaining 76 billion tokens are “subject to vesting schedules or are otherwise locked.” These tokens belong to its strategic partners, the project’s team, and its treasury. Trump Jr. framed the token as central to the project’s long-term mission, emphasizing that WLFI is designed as a governance layer rather than a speculative instrument. Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun, who publicly aligned himself with the project, reinforced this position by pledging not to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:14
XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring

The XRP Price has been under pressure in recent sessions, raising concerns that it could slip further. Analysts warn that if momentum continues to weaken, a move toward the $2 zone cannot be ruled out. Traders are watching closely as Ripple’s token faces resistance, while newer projects like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are drawing increasing attention […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:14
Peter Schiff Throws Jab at Bitcoin Amid Price Volatility

Gold proponent Peter Schiff has compared Bitcoin’s performance to that of gold and silver as the price of the coin is facing bearish volatility. The post Peter Schiff Throws Jab at Bitcoin Amid Price Volatility appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/02 00:13
Ripple Tests Payment Solutions with Banks to Enhance Global Transfers

TLDR Ripple has completed several pilot tests with globally active banks to enhance cross-border payment solutions. These pilot tests were designed to assess Ripple’s ability to reduce costs, improve speed, and ensure regulatory compliance. Ripple’s collaboration with financial institutions demonstrates its potential to streamline international payment processes. Stellar is facilitating interoperability between mobile money operators [...] The post Ripple Tests Payment Solutions with Banks to Enhance Global Transfers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/02 00:13
Bitcoin to Outlast Stocks? Bitcoin Hyper Is a Smart Move Now

The post Bitcoin to Outlast Stocks? Bitcoin Hyper Is a Smart Move Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analyst and pro investor Jordi Visser believes Bitcoin will outlast the stock market and that ‘Bitcoin will be around for a long, long time.’ The statement came during an interview with Anthony Pompiliano on Saturday, during which he also stated that: AI agents are gonna make intelligent decisions […] What has the best sharp ratio, what has the most liquidity? Well, if you just do it that way, Bitcoin wins over every asset in the world. I think that’s what’s coming —Jordi Visser, Anthony Pompiliano interview If Visser’s prediction comes true, Bitcoin could become the heart of the new digital financial ecosystem, whose foundation is already at work. More importantly, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will become a core part of this ecosystem, thanks to its utility within the Bitcoin universe. Hyper aims to give us a faster and more performant Bitcoin with low network fees, near-instant finality, and ultra-fast execution times. Why is Bitcoin Different From Stocks and What Should We Expect from the Future? According to Jordi Visser, the core difference between stocks and Bitcoin is that the former represent an idea, while Bitcoin is a belief. Bitcoin’s power comes solely from people’s support and trust in its utility, which Visser believes will turn Bitcoin a superpower. That’s because, in his own words: As Visser explains, the change will most likely come from within the AI sector, with AI agents steering the economy based on market utility and liquidity, which is where Bitcoin shines. The endgame begins once mainstream investors catch up on the tech behind the notion of digital money, which Eric Trump believes is the main thing holding Bitcoin back. Once that happens, he predicts a $1M Bitcoin, and that may only be the beginning. Bitcoin adviser Luke Broyles went even further than that, after stating that even…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:13
Ordinals tied-BRC20 protocol completes upgrade to “BRC2.0”, integrates EVM compatibility

The post Ordinals tied-BRC20 protocol completes upgrade to “BRC2.0”, integrates EVM compatibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BRC20, the first token standard built directly on Bitcoin’s base layer and indexers, has officially upgraded to “BRC2.0” at Bitcoin block height 912690. The upgrade has opened the door to decentralized apps and DeFi on Bitcoin. The BRC2.0 upgrade was developed by Best In Slot, a major infrastructure player in the Ordinals ecosystem, together with BRC20’s pseudonymous creator Domo and the Layer 1 Foundation, the governance body overseeing the protocol. Technically, the upgrade adds Ethereum Virtual Machine(EVM) functionality directly into the BRC-20 core indexer. It brings Ethereum-like composability and programmability while leveraging its security.  Developers can use Ethereum-style smart contracts on Bitcoin Now developers will be able to use Ethereum-style smart contracts on Bitcoin, while still being able to use Ethereum tools. There are no bridges, no wrapped assets, just the capacity to combine things already there. Eril Binari Ezerel, CEO of Best In Slot, said, “Bitcoin meta-protocols like Ordinals, Runes, and BRC20 run on indexers, which function like simple calculators […] We upgraded this ‘calculator-style’ indexer with EVM—making BRC20 Turing complete.”  On the other hand, Domo, the creator of BRC20, said, “The holy grail is combining the two gold standards: Bitcoin as the most decentralized and secure network, and the EVM as the most proven virtual machine […] The aim is to give users the Ethereum experience of composability and programmability, but secured by Bitcoin.” Meanwhile, the new smart contract functionality expands what’s possible for Bitcoin-native assets. The programmability and DeFi are expected to spark renewed interest, with profits likely rotating into inscriptions, potentially driving another bull run for Bitcoin assets.  The number of programmable Bitcoin layers spikes Over $3 billion worth of assets have been exchanged on BRC-20 since it started in early 2023. The goal has been reached without getting any institutional assistance or venture financing. Although…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 00:12
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Iran Limits Crypto Trading Hours After Pro Israel Hackers Hit Top Domestic Exchange

Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills