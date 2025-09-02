Bitcoin to Outlast Stocks? Bitcoin Hyper Is a Smart Move Now

The post Bitcoin to Outlast Stocks? Bitcoin Hyper Is a Smart Move Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analyst and pro investor Jordi Visser believes Bitcoin will outlast the stock market and that ‘Bitcoin will be around for a long, long time.’ The statement came during an interview with Anthony Pompiliano on Saturday, during which he also stated that: AI agents are gonna make intelligent decisions […] What has the best sharp ratio, what has the most liquidity? Well, if you just do it that way, Bitcoin wins over every asset in the world. I think that’s what’s coming —Jordi Visser, Anthony Pompiliano interview If Visser’s prediction comes true, Bitcoin could become the heart of the new digital financial ecosystem, whose foundation is already at work. More importantly, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will become a core part of this ecosystem, thanks to its utility within the Bitcoin universe. Hyper aims to give us a faster and more performant Bitcoin with low network fees, near-instant finality, and ultra-fast execution times. Why is Bitcoin Different From Stocks and What Should We Expect from the Future? According to Jordi Visser, the core difference between stocks and Bitcoin is that the former represent an idea, while Bitcoin is a belief. Bitcoin’s power comes solely from people’s support and trust in its utility, which Visser believes will turn Bitcoin a superpower. That’s because, in his own words: As Visser explains, the change will most likely come from within the AI sector, with AI agents steering the economy based on market utility and liquidity, which is where Bitcoin shines. The endgame begins once mainstream investors catch up on the tech behind the notion of digital money, which Eric Trump believes is the main thing holding Bitcoin back. Once that happens, he predicts a $1M Bitcoin, and that may only be the beginning. Bitcoin adviser Luke Broyles went even further than that, after stating that even…