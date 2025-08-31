2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
BTC Traders Remain Far From -12% Capitulation Zone

BTC Traders Remain Far From -12% Capitulation Zone

The post BTC Traders Remain Far From -12% Capitulation Zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:53
Bruno Mars Beats One Of His Own Biggest Hits With A Grammy-Winning Smash

Bruno Mars Beats One Of His Own Biggest Hits With A Grammy-Winning Smash

The post Bruno Mars Beats One Of His Own Biggest Hits With A Grammy-Winning Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Die With a Smile” has now spent 53 weeks on the Hot 100, making it Bruno Mars’s second-longest-charting hit ever, passing “That’s What I Like.” TOPSHOT – Singer Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Even after a year on Billboard’s biggest and most competitive charts, “Die With a Smile” — the throwback-feeling collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — remains one of the most popular hits in America. The tune lives inside the top 10 on multiple tallies and even manages to climb on several lists this frame. On the Hot 100, “Die With a Smile” approaches the top 10, pushing from No. 12 to No. 11. As it finds space on the ranking once more, “Die With a Smile” breaks a tie within Mars’s discography and claims a special title all its own. Bruno Mars’s Second-Longest-Running Hit “Die With a Smile” has now lived on the Hot 100 for 53 weeks. The duet stands alone as Mars’s second-longest-running win on the chart as it passes its first year on the list of the most consumed cuts throughout the nation. “Die With a Smile” Beats “That’s What I Like” Last time around, when “Die With a Smile” celebrated a full year on the Hot 100 — which remains a relatively rare feat, even for the biggest hits — the Grammy-winning song tied with Mars’s own “That’s What I Like.” That former champion, which spent a single turn atop the Hot 100 in 2017, disappeared from the ranking after exactly 52 weeks. “Uptown Funk” Leads by Almost a Month Only one track by Mars has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:52
Next Crypto to Hit $1 Soon, Will It Be DOGE With Its Strong Momentum or a DeFi Coin? Analysts Favor MUTM

Next Crypto to Hit $1 Soon, Will It Be DOGE With Its Strong Momentum or a DeFi Coin? Analysts Favor MUTM

Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been the headline grabber in every market cycle, pulling retail investors in with viral momentum. Yet, behind the meme-driven noise, many are asking which project will actually be the next to cross the $1 threshold. For analysts studying crypto charts and crypto predictions, it is not DOGE’s memetic push but the [...] The post Next Crypto to Hit $1 Soon, Will It Be DOGE With Its Strong Momentum or a DeFi Coin? Analysts Favor MUTM appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/31 20:50
Max Strus’ Foot Injury Underscores Top-Heavy Cleveland Cavaliers’ Fragility

Max Strus’ Foot Injury Underscores Top-Heavy Cleveland Cavaliers’ Fragility

The post Max Strus’ Foot Injury Underscores Top-Heavy Cleveland Cavaliers’ Fragility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after defeating the New York Knicks 108-102 in the game at Madison Square Garden on April 11, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cleveland Cavaliers’ attempt to shake off their third straight disappointing playoff exit hit a snag Tuesday, as they announced forward Max Strus would be sidelined for the next 3-4 months after undergoing surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. The Cavs were already poised to potentially be without starting point guard Darius Garland at the start of the season after he underwent toe surgery in June, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst. They’ll now likely need to replace 40% of their starting lineup early in the year, which is no easy task given their salary structure. At $226.3 million, the Cavaliers have the NBA’s most expensive payroll by far this year. They’re nearly $20 million over the $207.8 million second apron, which greatly restricts the types of moves they’re allowed to make for the rest of the season. For instance, they’re only allowed to hand out veteran-minimum contracts to free agents, and once the season begins, they won’t be able to sign someone on the buyout market who was previously earning more than the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The Cavaliers only have 13 players on standard contracts for now, so they have as many as two roster spots to fill. However, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that they’re “expected to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:46
China Financial Leasing Group Expands into Crypto ETFs

China Financial Leasing Group Expands into Crypto ETFs

The post China Financial Leasing Group Expands into Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China Financial Leasing Group invests in cryptocurrency ETFs. Move reflects the trend of financial entities exploring alternative investments. Focus on spot ETFs for tangible Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure. China Financial Leasing Group, listed in Hong Kong, has entered the cryptocurrency sector by investing in physical cryptocurrency ETFs amid U.S. dollar weakening, as disclosed in their interim report. This strategic move marks a significant shift in China’s financial landscape, potentially influencing cryptocurrency market dynamics and investor strategies in the region. Bitcoin Dominance Amid Hong Kong’s Crypto Shift Did you know?The move by China Financial Leasing Group follows a broader trend in Hong Kong, where companies like International Commercial Settlement Holdings have earmarked large sums specifically for crypto ventures in recent years. Bitcoin is currently priced at $108,378.30, comprising 57.07% of the market dominance with a market cap of $2.16 trillion. The last 24 hours reported a trading volume of $45.05 billion, reflecting a decrease of 37.84%. Prices recently saw moderate fluctuations but gained 4.09% in the past 90 days according to CoinMarketCap. The Coincu research team suggests this ETF investment bolsters the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, potentially impacting global financial strategies. This regulatory-safe approach might spur further involvement from financial firms seeking new asset diversification routes, especially during global currency turbulences. Market Analysis and Future Outlook Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. Market data indicates a growing interest in cryptocurrencies as more financial institutions consider integrating digital assets into their portfolios. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts believe that the adoption of cryptocurrency ETFs will lead to a more stable market environment, encouraging further investments from traditional financial sectors. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:45
Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin

Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin

Private jets and cruises now welcome Bitcoin from crypto millionaires. Luxury hotels embrace digital currencies to attract younger wealthy travelers. Rising crypto wealth fuels surge in high-end travel and leisure. Private jets, luxury cruises, and high-end hotels are increasingly turning to cryptocurrency to attract a new generation of wealthy clients. According to the Financial Times, FXAIR, a premium private jet operator with flights starting at $6,500 per hour, has introduced digital currency payments to appeal to crypto millionaires. Virgin Voyages has also been a pioneer in the cruise industry, becoming the first to accept Bitcoin payments for bookings. Hotels and yacht clubs are also turning to cryptocurrencies to attract younger digital asset owners who are transforming luxury spending. According to a CNBC report that referenced data from New World Wealth and Henley & Partners, more than 172,000 people around the world are worth over $1 million in crypto, along with hundreds of centi-millionaires and at least 28 billionaires. With Bitcoin’s recent peak of $124,128, the number of crypto millionaires is likely to have grown substantially. Also Read: Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin Predicts Ethereum Surge and Bitcoin Flippening Luxury Travel Market Expands with Crypto Wealth McKinsey projects that the luxury travel industry will surpass $54 billion in spending within three years, with growth outpacing other travel sectors. The ultra-rich with over $30 million in assets favor removed destinations that can be reached by private aircraft. This trend aligns quite well with the tastes of crypto millionaires, who prefer exclusivity and the use of digital payment methods. Significantly, younger clients dominate the sector, with nearly 80 percent of luxury travelers now under the age of 60.  This demographic shift is very much in sync with crypto investors, many of whom have accumulated wealth in digital markets and are now demanding high-end experiences that accept cryptocurrencies. Crypto Payments Reshape Luxury Services Embracing Bitcoin and other digital assets enables luxury operators to align with modern spending habits while signaling innovation. For high-net-worth clients, cryptocurrency is not just a convenient method of payment; it’s also a borderless financial instrument that fits perfectly within their lifestyle. As such, the demand is rapidly being responded to by luxury aviation, hospitality, and maritime operators. With an increasing number of crypto millionaires emerging and Bitcoin reaching record highs, luxury providers are taking the opportunity to embrace digital currency payments. The link between crypto wealth and high-end travel is strengthening, positioning digital assets as a key driver of luxury spending worldwide. Also Read: Ripple Unveils Ripple Payments Demo Linking XRP to Global Liquidity on Demand The post Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:44
AI-Powered Japanese Ikejime Robotics Delivers Pristine, Humanely Treated Fish To All

AI-Powered Japanese Ikejime Robotics Delivers Pristine, Humanely Treated Fish To All

The post AI-Powered Japanese Ikejime Robotics Delivers Pristine, Humanely Treated Fish To All appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shinkei Systems aims to offer the highest quality fish to broader consumers with the Japanese Ikejime technique. getty Why does sushi taste so good? Because the fish is fresh. How is the fish kept so pristine? The secret is Ikejime. Ikejime is the technique used by Japanese fishermen for centuries to slaughter fish instantly and humanely by inserting a spike into the brain. Then the spiral cord is disrupted to prevent rigor mortis and the blood is completely removed. Compared to a slow suffocation on the deck of a boat, Ikejime can dramatically improve the quality of the fish by reducing stress for the animal and minimizing the release of stress hormones like cortisol, adrenaline, and lactic acid. Also, by completely draining the fish of blood, the risk of bacterial growth is minimized and thus the source of the fishy odor is diminished too. The results are better quality fish, for which fishermen can charge a higher price. The benefits of the Ikejime technique are obvious, but how do you convince fishermen to learn an unfamiliar skill and switch their established daily tasks to something different? Enter Poseidon, the novel, automated AI-based Ikejime robot. How Poseidon works is impressive. It performs the ikejime process, which requires the skills and experience of fishermen, in under seven seconds. When a fish is placed in, the robot utilizes computer vision to identify the species, locate the brain, spike and bleed the fish, euthanizing it instantly. The fish then exits the machine into a temperature-controlled ice slurry. The machine’s algorithm is trained not only to perceive different sizes and shapes of fish, but also to accommodate the realities of commercial fishing boats: wriggling fish, rough waves, and harsh weather. From a logistics perspective, Poseidon is around the size of a refrigerator and is installed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:43
Bitcoin faces a fee crisis that threatens network security: Can BTCfi help?

Bitcoin faces a fee crisis that threatens network security: Can BTCfi help?

Bitcoin’s daily transaction fees have dropped over 80% since April 2024, raising concerns about long-term network security. BTCfi could offer a way out. Daily transaction fees on the Bitcoin network have collapsed by more than 80% since April, according to a report from Galaxy Digital. As of August 2025, nearly 15% of blocks are “free,” meaning they’re being mined with minimal or no transaction fees, just one satoshi per virtual byte or less. That’s great for users, as they can enjoy cheap Bitcoin (BTC) transactions. However, it’s becoming a serious problem for miners and, by extension, for the network’s long-term security model. Bitcoin’s incentive structure relies on miners being compensated for their work through block rewards and transaction fees. But with the April 2024 halving cutting rewards to 3.125 BTC per block, miners are leaning heavily on the fee market, and it’s drying up.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:42
Geen dollars, alleen BTC: miljardair zet zijn Miami mansion te koop

Geen dollars, alleen BTC: miljardair zet zijn Miami mansion te koop

Grant Cardone gooit de boel weer eens om. De Amerikaanse vastgoed miljardair heeft zijn luxe strandvilla in Miami te koop gezet voor precies 400 Bitcoin. Geen dollars, geen cheques, geen bankoverschrijvingen, alleen BTC. Bij de huidige koers betekent dat een vraagprijs van ongeveer $43 miljoen, en daarmee is dit direct... Het bericht Geen dollars, alleen BTC: miljardair zet zijn Miami mansion te koop verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:42
Van Halen’s Decades-Old Album Spikes Nearly 23,000% In Sales

Van Halen’s Decades-Old Album Spikes Nearly 23,000% In Sales

The post Van Halen’s Decades-Old Album Spikes Nearly 23,000% In Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Van Halen’s Balance reappears on the Top Album Sales chart and debuts at No. 7 on the Vinyl Albums list following a 23,000% sales spike. (MANDATORY CREDIT David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Van Halen posing in Arizona in the United States, 1978 October. (Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Getty Images 30 years ago, Van Halen released its tenth album Balance. The set was another huge win for the hard rock outfit, as it produced multiple smashes and soared to the top of the charts. Decades later, Van Halen dropped an expanded edition of the beloved set to celebrate its anniversary, and fans in America have turned it into a bestseller again. Van Halen’s Massive Sales Spike Balance sees its total sales skyrocket from one week to the next, as all versions of the title are combined together for charting purposes. The period before the expanded version dropped, Balance sold only double-digit copies, which isn’t unusual for such an old title. The following frame, that number increased to more than 4,800 purchases. Luminate reports that from one week to the next, Balance experienced a sales spike of almost 23,000%. That type of performance is typically limited to years- or decades-old projects reinvigorated through some exciting move. Balance Returns to Billboard’s Sales Chart All of those purchases help Balance appear on two Billboard charts this week. The set returns to the Top Album Sales list, coming in one space beneath the top 10. Balance is one of Van Halen’s three No. 1s on Billboard’s list of the top-selling albums in the country, joining For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and Best Of, Volume 1. Van Halen Scores a New Top 10 Album As Balance finds its way back to the Top Album Sales chart, the full-length also debuts on another ranking. Van Halen’s decades-on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:40
