PANews reported on August 31st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as SUI, ENA, and IMX will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 1st, accounting for 1.25% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$145 million. Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 PM Beijing time on September 2nd, representing 0.64% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $27.1 million. Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 5th, representing 1.27% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $12.8 million. ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 1st, accounting for 4.55% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.4 million.
The post ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the personal finance classic “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” thinks Bitcoin isn’t any different from gold and silver — meaning it’s an asset to buy and hold for the long term in his book. For Kiyosaki, buying all three and not selling them much is the way to go, because he sees Bitcoin as a way to store value, not as something to trade or speculate on for short-term gains. You Might Also Like The remark links Bitcoin to the two metals Kiyosaki sees as crucial for wealth preservation. For years, he has warned about fiat currencies’ declining reliability, pointing to inflation, rising debt and government mismanagement as reasons to hold assets outside the monetary system. FYI: Addition comment to lesson on “Talking your book,” I buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin. I rarely sell, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 31, 2025 Including Bitcoin in this group shows he sees the cryptocurrency as a durable, credible asset with a role that extends well beyond price action. Lesson This comment comes from Kiyosaki’s repeated criticism of educators and promoters who, as he puts it, “talk their book” by masking sales tactics as financial advice. While he did make a distinction between marketing and education, his note on Bitcoin really stood out. It doesn’t have anything to do with a product or a course, just his personal strategy: accumulate and hold. You Might Also Like Basically saying, Kiyosaki doesn’t see Bitcoin as a way to make a quick buck by timing the market. Bitcoin for him is “people’s money” put in the same category as gold and silver, which he has always said are a good hedge against the downsides of fiat money and the long-term erosion of trust in paper currency. Source: https://u.today/rich-dad-poor-dad-author-kiyosaki-clarifies-why-bitcoin-is-long-term-hold
The post Prediction market hype returns despite skepticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets are making a comeback, attracting big exchanges, brokerages, and crypto-native startups. Yet, questions remain about whether these platforms can grow into reliable, lasting sources of insight. Summary Prediction markets are back, drawing attention from exchanges, brokerages, and crypto startups. Politics, finance, and sports are all on the table as platforms like Polymarket, Kalshi, Robinhood, and a Coinbase-backed team expand offerings. Still, doubts linger over whether these markets can scale beyond hype, with new entrants aiming to combine decentralization and regulatory compliance. It’s quite hard to miss the noise. Prediction markets are back in the headlines, and this time the players include established exchanges, mainstream brokerages, and a fresh wave of crypto-native startups. Politics, finance, and sports are all on the menu. Polymarket and Kalshi are expanding their product sets, brokerage giant Robinhood is layering prediction contracts into its app, and a Coinbase-backed team just raised a high-profile seed round to build a regulated, on-chain alternative. Still, the same doubts that trailed earlier attempts haven’t evaporated. Can these markets scale into useful, durable sources of information, or are they mostly a venture cycle of hype, liquidity, and caution? Blockchain bets and regulations This summer, a new entrant called The Clearing Company announced a $15 million seed round led by Union Square Ventures and joined by Haun Ventures, Variant, and Coinbase Ventures as it seeks to build “the first on-chain, permissionless and regulated prediction market.” The startup, founded by a former Polymarket executive, pitches itself as a way to marry decentralization with the compliance that institutional and regulatory partners demand. At the same time, Polymarket — which has been the most visible crypto-native prediction platform — signaled a renewed push into the U.S. market after a strategic investment from 1789 Capital and the addition of Donald Trump Jr. to its…
The post Chinese Analysts Warn: Watch This Date for Bitcoin – “Death Cross” Could Be Triggered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to information shared by GreeksLive’s macroeconomic researcher Adam, the cryptocurrency community is worried that the nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data to be released on September 5th will create volatility in the markets. Adam, in his briefing to the Chinese community, stated that the current market sentiment is cautious and bearish. He noted that Bitcoin (BTC) has been showing weakness recently, failing to find strong support despite repeated tests of the 108,000 level. Community members are discussing the possibility that a “death cross” formation on the weekly MACD could trigger an exit from the market by institutional and large investors. They also noted the volatility that nonfarm payroll data could create, indicating a lack of clear direction in the market. According to on-chain data, $3.5 billion in selling pressure was experienced yesterday. Interestingly, while Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline, altcoins remained relatively resilient, prompting deeper analysis of the current market structure. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $108,507 and has fallen 5.61% in the past week. Ethereum’s price has fallen 8.40% in the same timeframe. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/chinese-analysts-warn-watch-this-date-for-bitcoin-death-cross-could-be-triggered/
The post Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto world is a wild ride, isn’t it? While many look at the long-term price action for assets like XRP, grappling with its often-stagnant performance and regulatory hurdles, a new breed of altcoin is capturing serious attention. Investors are constantly searching for the next big crypto, and right now, the spotlight is firmly on Layer Brett, a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that promises not just viral energy, but robust utility and truly mind-boggling staking rewards. This isn’t just another flavor-of-the-month token; it’s a project with purpose, currently in its presale stage, and analysts whisper about potential 100x gains. Why XRP price stalls while Layer Brett sizzles For years, XRP has fought its battles, showing flashes of potential but struggling to maintain consistent momentum. The long-running legal sagas surrounding Ripple certainly haven’t helped the XRP price discover its true ceiling. Meanwhile, the meme coin landscape, traditionally dominated by tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, is evolving. These early meme coins, while iconic, often lack inherent blockchain utility. They caught fire through sheer community enthusiasm, but genuine scalability and advanced features were never their strong suit. This is precisely where Layer Brett steps in, offering a compelling alternative to those growing tired of the slow crawl of established assets or the fleeting hype of utility-free meme tokens like Bonk or the original Brett on Base. Layer Brett represents a significant leap forward in the meme coin space, merging the infectious energy of a top meme coin with the technical prowess of an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. This fusion enables near-instant transactions, dramatically reduced gas fees, and a framework designed for robust scalability. What makes Layer Brett stand out? Ethereum Layer 2 Foundation: High-speed, low-cost, scalable transactions built on the most secure smart contract blockchain. Massive Staking Rewards: Early…
Tron has just announced a landmark measure: a 60% reduction in its network fees. This decision was validated by a community vote and confirmed by Justin Sun. It aims to make transactions on its network more accessible after a period when costs had significantly increased. L’article Crypto: Tron Reduces Its Fees by 60% est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Investors are constantly searching for the next big crypto, and right now, the spotlight is firmly on Layer Brett, a […] The post XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
By the time President Trump’s second term is over, Blockstreet's Kyle Klemmer believes that USD1 will be the world’s dominant stablecoin.
1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries. This primarily enables the wider Rust ecosystem to standardize on the same Error trait, regardless of what environments the library targets.
The post The Significance Of A VMA Nomination appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Fictional Girl Group Built to Succeed Since its release on August 23, 2025, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. With the film consistently ranking in Netflix’s top 10, breaking the streaming service’s record for most-watched film with over 236 million viewers, and the song “Golden” reaching the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 , a feat that a female girl group hasn’t achieved since Destiny’s Child released their hit “Independent Woman, Part 1” in 2000, it’s clear that the stars of the animated film, HUNTR/X, pronounced “Huntrix,” are making waves in the industry. Even one of these achievements would solidify an artist’s standing, but this girl group has several, and here’s the thing: they aren’t finished yet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix With their singing voices provided by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the group was created to go beyond the world of animation. With animation by Sony Pictures Imageworks, dynamic choreography combined with powerful vocals makes Rumi, Mira, and Zoey feel like real K-Pop idols, even though the audience knows they are animated. Their performances, style, and voices, combined with Netflix’s overwhelming streaming power explain why this group quickly achieved chart-topping hits, streams, and nominations since the films’ release. The VMAs as a Cultural Indicator The MTV Video Music Awards have been a way to measure the staying power and impact of musical acts and stars in moments that have stayed at the forefront of pop culture history. From Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Beyoncé revealing her pregnancy after performing or Janet Jackson’s…
