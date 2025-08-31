Prediction market hype returns despite skepticism
The post Prediction market hype returns despite skepticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets are making a comeback, attracting big exchanges, brokerages, and crypto-native startups. Yet, questions remain about whether these platforms can grow into reliable, lasting sources of insight. Summary Prediction markets are back, drawing attention from exchanges, brokerages, and crypto startups. Politics, finance, and sports are all on the table as platforms like Polymarket, Kalshi, Robinhood, and a Coinbase-backed team expand offerings. Still, doubts linger over whether these markets can scale beyond hype, with new entrants aiming to combine decentralization and regulatory compliance. It’s quite hard to miss the noise. Prediction markets are back in the headlines, and this time the players include established exchanges, mainstream brokerages, and a fresh wave of crypto-native startups. Politics, finance, and sports are all on the menu. Polymarket and Kalshi are expanding their product sets, brokerage giant Robinhood is layering prediction contracts into its app, and a Coinbase-backed team just raised a high-profile seed round to build a regulated, on-chain alternative. Still, the same doubts that trailed earlier attempts haven’t evaporated. Can these markets scale into useful, durable sources of information, or are they mostly a venture cycle of hype, liquidity, and caution? Blockchain bets and regulations This summer, a new entrant called The Clearing Company announced a $15 million seed round led by Union Square Ventures and joined by Haun Ventures, Variant, and Coinbase Ventures as it seeks to build “the first on-chain, permissionless and regulated prediction market.” The startup, founded by a former Polymarket executive, pitches itself as a way to marry decentralization with the compliance that institutional and regulatory partners demand. At the same time, Polymarket — which has been the most visible crypto-native prediction platform — signaled a renewed push into the U.S. market after a strategic investment from 1789 Capital and the addition of Donald Trump Jr. to its…
