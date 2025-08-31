Bitcoin fails $112K, but $107K offers short-term support -What now?

Key Takeaways Bitcoin's price was just above the average short-term holder cost basis at $107.8k, which should act as a solid support level. The MVRV percentile showed no strong upward or downward signals. Bitcoin [BTC] dropping below the $112k level meant that the short-term outlook was bearish. Bears pushed the market further down, forcing BTC below $110k. Moreover, a spike in the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) metric revealed that some holders were exiting the market. In fact, whale-driven Realized Profits of nearly $4 billion added to the cautious mood. Having said that, the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to Ethereum [ETH] contributed to the cooling spot ETF flows into BTC. An Ethereum-led rally in Q4 appears possible, but can Bitcoin keep pace? Trading Bitcoin using on-chain metrics Source: Axel Adler Jr on X In a post on X (formerly Twitter), crypto analyst Axel Adler Jr noted that the MVRV Percentile was at 39%. This indicated a risk/reward balance at neutral levels. Notably, the market has cooled down after going to elevated risk zones in recent weeks. Source: CryptoQuant Another analyst pointed out that Bitcoin was below the $112.6k level, which was the Cost Basis for 1-3 month holders. Weighted by their respective Realized Market Cap share, it was estimated that the average short-term holder (STH) cost basis was at $107.8k. This would be an important support level. Traders' playbook in motion Source: CryptoQuant XWIN Research Japan explained that combining MVRV, STH SOPR, and STH Realized Price can help time entries and exits. Their strategy revolved around the MVRV valuation, with the 365-day mean being within ±1σ bands. If the MVRV sinks below the -1.5σ and can't reclaim, traders should remain cautious and sidelined. Source: CryptoQuant On top of that, they advised watching the 1–3 month and 3–6 month realized prices.…