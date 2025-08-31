בורסת MEXC
New Trading Bot Snorter Raises $3.5M at Presale – Next Crypto to Explode?
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 21:30
HyperEVM Launches on Wormhole, Enhancing Blockchain Interoperability
The post HyperEVM Launches on Wormhole, Enhancing Blockchain Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Aug 31, 2025 10:27 HyperEVM, the EVM-compatible component of Hyperliquid, is now live on Wormhole, facilitating seamless asset transfers and enhancing blockchain interoperability. HyperEVM, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible component of the Hyperliquid blockchain, is now operational on Wormhole, according to Wormhole’s official announcement. This development marks a significant advancement in blockchain interoperability, allowing seamless asset transfers across multiple networks while enabling access to Hyperliquid’s robust onchain financial infrastructure. Understanding Hyperliquid and HyperEVM HyperEVM functions as a smart contract platform within Hyperliquid, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain. At its core, Hyperliquid is powered by HyperCore, which supports fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books capable of handling 200,000 orders per second with billions in daily trading volume. Unlike standalone chains, HyperEVM is secured by the same HyperBFT consensus as HyperCore, ensuring direct integration with these efficient order books. This integration provides developers with access to HyperCore’s liquidity and financial primitives as permissionless building blocks. Key Features of HyperEVM HyperEVM’s architecture allows for several innovative features: Standard EVM Tooling: Developers can deploy ERC-20 contracts using standard EVM tools, accessing unique financial primitives without bridging risks. Direct Price Feeds: Smart contracts can directly access HyperCore’s order book prices, providing real-time market data through simple built-in functions. Native Order Execution: Smart contracts can directly send orders to HyperCore’s order books, enabling features like protocolized liquidations. Unified Liquidity Access: HyperEVM abstracts HyperCore’s deep liquidity as building blocks for diverse user applications. Advantages for Developers and Builders HyperEVM offers several advantages for builders and developers: Mature Liquid Infrastructure: Developers can access HyperCore’s high-volume order books, leveraging deep liquidity for application development. Permissionless Asset Deployment: Projects can deploy ERC-20 contracts and corresponding spot assets in HyperCore without permissions. Native Financial Primitives: HyperCore’s liquidity and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:26
Cred Execs Jailed After $140M Fraud – Why Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Is the Safer Crypto Bet
When two top executives from Cred LLC got hit with prison sentences this week, it was another reminder of how brutal crypto fraud can be.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/31 21:23
Bitcoin fails $112K, but $107K offers short-term support -What now?
The post Bitcoin fails $112K, but $107K offers short-term support -What now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s price was just above the average short-term holder cost basis at $107.8k, which should act as a solid support level. The MVRV percentile showed no strong upward or downward signals. Bitcoin [BTC] dropping below the $112k level meant that the short-term outlook was bearish. Bears pushed the market further down, forcing BTC below $110k. Moreover, a spike in the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) metric revealed that some holders were exiting the market. In fact, whale-driven Realized Profits of nearly $4 billion added to the cautious mood. Having said that, the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to Ethereum [ETH] contributed to the cooling spot ETF flows into BTC. An Ethereum-led rally in Q4 appears possible, but can Bitcoin keep pace? Trading Bitcoin using on-chain metrics Source: Axel Adler Jr on X In a post on X (formerly Twitter), crypto analyst Axel Adler Jr noted that the MVRV Percentile was at 39%. This indicated a risk/reward balance at neutral levels. Notably, the market has cooled down after going to elevated risk zones in recent weeks. Source: CryptoQuant Another analyst pointed out that Bitcoin was below the $112.6k level, which was the Cost Basis for 1-3 month holders. Weighted by their respective Realized Market Cap share, it was estimated that the average short-term holder (STH) cost basis was at $107.8k. This would be an important support level. Traders’ playbook in motion Source: CryptoQuant XWIN Research Japan explained that combining MVRV, STH SOPR, and STH Realized Price can help time entries and exits. Their strategy revolved around the MVRV valuation, with the 365-day mean being within ±1σ bands. If the MVRV sinks below the -1.5σ and can’t reclaim, traders should remain cautious and sidelined. Source: CryptoQuant On top of that, they advised watching the 1–3 month and 3–6 month realized prices.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:20
Bitcoin Extortion Case: Indian Court Hands 14 Life Sentences
Bitcoin Extortion Case: Indian Court Hands 14 Life Sentences appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Extortion Case: Indian Court Hands 14 Life Sentences – Details
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:17
7 Top Meme Coins to Join for Long Term Momentum
The post 7 Top Meme Coins to Join for Long Term Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which meme coin will capture the next wave of attention and transform early backers into long-term winners? The search for the top meme coins to join for long term has never been more heated, with presales igniting hype and established names reinventing their narratives. Community-driven projects and playful branding are no longer enough, today’s meme coins need both culture and clever tokenomics to compete. One name that’s dominating every conversation is Arctic Pablo Coin (APC). Currently in a meme coin presale offering a 200% bonus through its CEX200 code, APC is sparking intrigue with a storyline that merges myth and wealth creation. Analysts eye an astonishing 10,761% ROI if projections hold, making it more than just another playful token. Alongside APC, projects like Neiro, Pepe, Baby Dogecoin, Bonk, Turbo, and Brett bring their own strengths to the mix. Together, they form a watchlist of top meme coins to invest in now for both excitement and potential longevity. Arctic Pablo Coin: Why Analysts Call It a Top Meme Coin to Join for Long Term Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is rewriting how meme coins are presented to the world. With its mythical narrative of a daring snowmobile explorer uncovering treasure across icy landscapes, APC creates an adventure that feels immersive rather than generic. Beyond the fun, its ecosystem offers features like 66% APY staking, referral incentives, and competitions, giving users multiple ways to engage and benefit. By tying storytelling with real rewards, Arctic Pablo has carved out a unique lane that blends imagination with practical value. Stage 38 Presale Frenzy and ROI Calculations The presale is where the magic is unfolding. APC currently trades at $0.00092 in Stage 38 (CEXPedition PREP) with more than $3.67 million raised so far. The project’s design is deflationary, burning unsold tokens weekly to create…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:16
Ethereum koers kan $6.000 bereiken volgens Wyckoff model
Ethereum zit volgens analisten in fase D van het Wyckoff Accumulation Cycle bevindt. Dit stadium markeert vaak het einde van een langere periode van consolidatie en het begin van een nieuwe opwaartse beweging. Volgens analisten is hiermee de basis gelegd voor een mogelijk vervolg richting hogere prijsniveaus. Kan de Ethereum koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Wat betekent fase D in het Wyckoff model Het Wyckoff Accumulation Cycle bestaat uit meerdere fasen die het koopgedrag van grote marktpartijen in kaart brengen. Tijdens fase A en B wordt de markt gekenmerkt door zijwaartse prijsbewegingen en plotselinge schommelingen. In fase C worden vaak de laatste shakeouts zichtbaar, waarbij zwakkere handen uit de markt worden gedrukt. Fase D, waar Ethereum nu in zit, laat doorgaans zien dat de periode van onzekerheid is afgerond. Grote kopers, ook wel smart money genoemd, hebben in deze fase hun posities grotendeels opgebouwd. Het resultaat is dat het aanbod steeds verder afneemt en de weg wordt vrijgemaakt voor fase E: de markup. Dit is de fase waarin de koers zich snel omhoog kan bewegen door toenemende vraag. Kan de Ethereum koers naar $6.000? Het koersdoel van $6.000 wordt steeds vaker genoemd als realistisch scenario. In eerdere markten bleek fase E vaak de start van sterke opwaartse trends, waarbij koopdruk vanuit zowel retail investeerders als institutionele partijen zorgde voor aanzienlijke stijgingen. Ethereum heeft de afgelopen weken meerdere keren weerstand getest. Zodra de koers daarboven uitbreekt, kan een versnelling volgen door toenemende FOMO onder handelaren. Dit effect is in eerdere Wyckoff cycli duidelijk zichtbaar geweest. De Ethereum koers rond $6.000 wordt daarom niet langer gezien als een onhaalbare doelstelling. Het scenario sluit aan bij historische patronen waarin fase D het startpunt vormde voor een periode van snelle prijsstijgingen. ETHEREUM JUST CONFIRMED THE MOVE The Wyckoff script is unfolding. Phase D locked. Accumulation done. What comes next? The steepest, most violent leg of the cycle.$ETH $6,000 is not a dream. It’s the play. pic.twitter.com/BTH1E0woQ8 — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) August 30, 2025 Volume is een belangrijke indicator in de Wyckoff theorie. Een stijgend handelsvolume tijdens opwaartse candles bevestigt dat er daadwerkelijk vraag aanwezig is. Voor Ethereum zal het belangrijk zijn om bij een uitbraak boven recente weerstand dit met overtuigend volume te ondersteunen. Daarnaast spelen enkele technische niveaus een rol. Zodra Ethereum deze zones doorbreekt, kan dat het signaal zijn voor nieuwe instroom van kapitaal. Institutionele partijen letten vaak op dezelfde niveaus, waardoor een doorbraak kan leiden tot een kettingreactie van aankopen. Ook de bredere marktcontext is van belang. De Bitcoin koers blijft vaak richtinggevend voor altcoins. Als Bitcoin stabiel blijft of zelf sterker wordt, kan dat extra steun geven aan Ethereum in de overgang van fase D naar fase E. Historische voorbeelden van fase E In eerdere cycli heeft fase E bij verschillende assets geleid tot forse prijsstijgingen. Dit gold niet alleen voor Ethereum, maar ook voor Bitcoin en andere grote tokens. Zodra de accumulatiefase was afgerond en de markt richting markup ging, ontstond vaak een periode van snelle stijgingen met hoge volumes. Het patroon is niet uniek voor crypto. De Wyckoff theorie wordt ook toegepast op traditionele markten zoals aandelen en grondstoffen. Het terugkerende karakter van dit patroon geeft technische analisten meer vertrouwen in de voorspellende waarde ervan. Wat gaat de Ethereum koers doen? Ethereum heeft met de bevestiging van fase D een belangrijk signaal afgegeven. De Wyckoff theorie wijst erop dat de volgende fase doorgaans wordt gekenmerkt door sterke opwaartse bewegingen. Het koersdoel van $6.000 wordt daarbij steeds vaker genoemd als realistisch scenario, vooral als weerstandsniveaus met kracht worden doorbroken en het volume blijft toenemen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Het bericht Ethereum koers kan $6.000 bereiken volgens Wyckoff model is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 21:16
Bitcoin Adviser’s Luke Broyles Predicts a $10M Bitcoin, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $13M Presale
Bitcoin Adviser's Luke Broyles predicts that Bitcoin could reach $5M or even $10M and traders would still not accept that it can go higher. The crypto analyst bashed Bitcoin-skeptic investors during the Coin Stories podcast on Friday, where he told Natalie Brunell: I think Bitcoin will be at $5 million, $10 million or more, and
Bitcoinist
2025/08/31 21:15
The Hunt for the Next Big Meme Coin: 7 Top Meme Coins to Join for Long Term Momentum
The search for the top meme coins to join for long term has never been more heated, with presales igniting
Coindoo
2025/08/31 21:15
Bitcoin Market Enters Recovery Phase Amid Macro Pressures
The post Bitcoin Market Enters Recovery Phase Amid Macro Pressures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Axel Adler Jr. from CryptoQuant highlights Bitcoin’s constrained recovery amid macro pressures. Bitcoin’s price limited by macroeconomic factors and market constraints. Market remains a seller’s domain with subdued risk appetite. CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. reports that Bitcoin is experiencing a “recovery” phase, constrained by macroeconomic pressures as of August 31, 2025. Macro pressures maintain a cautious market, with Bitcoin prices near lower support levels despite on-chain activity being neutral, highlighting broader economic challenges affecting market risk appetites. Bitcoin’s Limited Recovery Amid Economic Challenges The Bitcoin market entered a “recovery” phase this week as outlined by CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. Price action remains constrained to the lower Bollinger Band due to prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Market behavior indicates a continuation of weak sentiment and a cautious trading environment. Bitcoin’s price is impacted by global economic factors, such as Federal Reserve policies and tariff risks. On-chain activity is described as mostly neutral, with spot ETF flows showing net outflows. These conditions highlight a lack of new accumulation in the market. Bitcoin market is in a ‘recovery’ phase, but with price action constrained to the lower Bollinger Band, and market risk appetite still subdued by macroeconomic pressures. — Axel Adler Jr., Analyst, CryptoQuant Market Data and Long-term Expert Insights Did you know? During previous consolidation phases post-ETF launches, similar patterns of market behavior were observed. These phases often precede major directional shifts in Bitcoin’s pricing trends. As of August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $108,273.19 with a market cap of 2.16 trillion, dominating 56.98% of the market. Its trading volume over 24 hours reached $44,013,341,744, while experiencing minor declines in short-term prices. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap paints a picture of cautious value stability amid prevailing market uncertainties. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:07 UTC on August…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:12
