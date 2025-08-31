After Cred’s $140M Collapse, Investors Turn to Best Wallet Token ($BEST) for Security

When two top executives from Cred LLC got hit with prison sentences this week, it was another reminder of how brutal crypto fraud can be. The company collapsed back in 2020, leaving customers stranded. Fast forward to today, and more than 6K claims worth $140M have piled up, now valued at over $1B. That's not just numbers on a page – it's the life savings, college funds, and retirement plans of real people. If you've ever worried about where to keep your crypto safe, now's the time to pay attention. The Lesson From Cred's Collapse Cred's downfall wasn't some minor misstep. Daniel Schatt, the 55-year-old CEO, and Joseph Podulka, the 53-year-old CFO, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in May 2025. On August 30, they were sentenced: Schatt will serve 52 months, Podulka 36 months, plus fines and supervised release. Prosecutors say they hid tens of millions in losses during the COVID-19 market crash, all while reassuring customers that 'everything was operating normally.' By October 28, both will be behind bars. But the damage was already done. The case highlights the hard truth: trusting centralized lending firms is risky. When companies over-promise, customers pay the price.