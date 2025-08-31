2025-09-02 Tuesday

SHIB vs MAGAX: The Battle for Investor Interest and Fame

Shiba Inu’s Place in Meme Coin History The meme coin sector is one of the most exciting corners of the […] The post SHIB vs MAGAX: The Battle for Investor Interest and Fame  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:45
Bitcoin Price Watch: Will Oversold Oscillators Spark a Relief Rally?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Will Oversold Oscillators Spark a Relief Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades at $108,413 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.57 billion and a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion. In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency fluctuated between $108,262 and $109,453, showing tight consolidation within a narrow range. Bitcoin The daily chart reveals a firmly established bearish trend as bitcoin forms a lower-high, lower-low structure […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-will-oversold-oscillators-spark-a-relief-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 21:44
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Unlocks Amid High Market Anticipation

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Token Unlocks Amid High Market Anticipation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI token unlock involves major political and financial players. 3.3 billion tokens enter market circulation tomorrow. Market anticipates WLFI’s first public trading event. On September 1, 2025, World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token, associated with the Trump family, will have 3.3 billion tokens unlocked for trading, impacting market dynamics. This event increases WLFI’s market accessibility, with potential effects on crypto market volatility and investor interest due to its political ties. 3.3 Billion WLFI Tokens Enter Market Circulation The WLFI token unlock, activated under the Lockbox contract, involves transitioning 16.4 billion activated tokens into tradeable assets. 3.3 billion of these will be unlocked and begin trading on September 1, 2025, driven by prominent support from Donald Trump’s family and key institutional players such as ALT5 Sigma. The current price stands at $0.35, indicating a substantial circulating market value. For details, you can refer to the World Liberty Financial trading news on Twitter. Market dynamics are poised for change as 3.3 billion WLFI tokens enter circulation. This event marks a significant shift from a governance-only model to one that permits trading, expected to introduce liquidity and new financial opportunities for investors. Institutional backing further bolsters WLFI’s influence in the market. Reactions are mixed within the crypto community, with keen interest anticipated in WLFI’s public trading event. Despite no official statements from prominent WLFI team members or Donald Trump, on-chain analyst Yu Jin highlights the significance of this unlock. Immediate attention focuses on how quickly the market will respond to the influx of new tokens. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights Did you know? The WLFI token unlock, involving 3.3 billion tokens, mirrors large-scale governance token events like UNI and ARB, often introducing rapid price discovery and volatility. As reported by CoinMarketCap, WLFI prices are preparing for shifts with the token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 21:42
11 Cops and Ex-Politician Jailed for Life in Bitcoin Kidnapping

The case centered on businessman Shailesh Bhatt, who was abducted at a gas station in Gujarat by men posing as […] The post 11 Cops and Ex-Politician Jailed for Life in Bitcoin Kidnapping appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:40
After Cred’s $140M Collapse, Investors Turn to Best Wallet Token ($BEST) for Security

The post After Cred’s $140M Collapse, Investors Turn to Best Wallet Token ($BEST) for Security  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When two top executives from Cred LLC got hit with prison sentences this week, it was another reminder of how brutal crypto fraud can be. The company collapsed back in 2020, leaving customers stranded. Fast forward to today, and more than 6K claims worth $140M have piled up, now valued at over $1B. That’s not just numbers on a page – it’s the life savings, college funds, and retirement plans of real people. If you’ve ever worried about where to keep your crypto safe, now’s the time to pay attention. The Lesson From Cred’s Collapse Cred’s downfall wasn’t some minor misstep. Daniel Schatt, the 55-year-old CEO, and Joseph Podulka, the 53-year-old CFO, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in May 2025. On August 30, they were sentenced: Schatt will serve 52 months, Podulka 36 months, plus fines and supervised release. Prosecutors say they hid tens of millions in losses during the COVID-19 market crash, all while reassuring customers that ‘everything was operating normally.’ By October 28, both will be behind bars. But the damage was already done. The case highlights the hard truth: trusting centralized lending firms is risky. When companies over-promise, customers pay the price. Instead of leaving funds in someone else’s hands, many investors are now looking for safer ways to protect their assets, and that’s where innovative projects like Best Wallet Token come into play. What Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Brings to the Table Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the engine behind Best Wallet’s rise. It’s the fuel that powers an entire ecosystem of perks, access, and rewards. At the most basic level, holding $BEST gives users cheaper transaction fees and better staking yields. But it goes further – the token also unlocks early access to new crypto projects, and even a voice in ecosystem governance. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 21:38
Taylor Swift’s Career-Changing Single Is Back

The post Taylor Swift’s Career-Changing Single Is Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” returns to the Billboard Global 200 at No. 199, more than a decade after its original release. THE VOICE — “Live Show” Episode 715B — Pictured: Taylor Swift — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images When it comes to the Billboard charts, Taylor Swift is usually present on albums-focused rankings. Occasionally, outside of normal promotional periods, a handful of songs will find their way to a few tallies, but it’s her full-lengths that perform best week after week. It’s another huge moment for Swift on the Billboard charts, as excitement around the upcoming release of her soon-to-be-shared project The Life of a Showgirl helps multiple titles return. Again, that largely applies to albums, but one of the singer-songwriter’s most famous tunes also becomes a hit once again… though only barely. “Blank Space” Returns to the Billboard Global 200 On the Billboard Global 200, the company’s list of the most consumed songs all around the world, “Blank Space” returns. Swift’s classic, which dominated rankings worldwide more than a decade ago when it was spun off as a single from her album 1989, reenters the 200-spot ranking in second-to-last place, at No. 199. “Blank Space” Narrowly Cracked the Top 40 While “Blank Space” is counted among Swift’s most famous songs, its release preceded the introduction of Billboard’s global charts by several years. “Blank Space” has only ever climbed as high as No. 32 on the Billboard Global 200 throughout the 82 frames it has spent somewhere on the tally. Taylor Swift’s Three Global Wins Swift keeps two other tracks present on the Billboard Global 200 this week, and both of them also appear on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., the similarly-composed ranking that excludes American streams…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 21:37
AVAX, SHIB and a New Presale Token Named Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy After ETF Hype

The post AVAX, SHIB and a New Presale Token Named Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy After ETF Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin ETF approval has sparked a wave of fresh optimism in the crypto market, with many investors looking for the best altcoins to buy after ETF hype. Among the standouts, Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have drawn significant attention, while a new presale crypto 2025 called MAGACOIN FINANCE is being hailed as a rising star with massive growth potential. Here’s a closer look at these three tokens. AVAX Could Be Preparing for a Strong Breakout Avalanche has been one of the top altcoins 2025 watchers are keeping an eye on. Known for its scalable blockchain and fast transaction speeds, AVAX has built a reputation as a strong player in decentralized finance and Web3 innovation. An X post by AltCryptoGems highlighted that “AVAX is consolidating below this resistance since February, and it tested this level already four times. Resistance is resistance until it’s not, but watch out for a breakout.” AVAX price analysis The growing excitement has fueled interest in an AVAX price prediction 2025. Many market watchers believe that if Avalanche can break through key resistance levels, it could challenge its previous highs and potentially push into new price territory. The AVAX crypto forecast also looks healthier with the broader market uplift brought by the ETF approval. Combined with new partnerships and network upgrades, AVAX may remain a strong contender among the best altcoins to buy after ETF hype. SHIB Struggles but Remains on Investor Radar Shiba Inu has had a mixed run, but it still ranks high when people discuss top altcoins 2025. According to Shiba Inu coin news, SHIB price is down over 9% in the last year and more than 85% below its all-time high. That said, meme coins often move with social trends and hype cycles. SHIB KNIGHT on X pointed out that “Market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 21:35
Tron Approves 60% Network Fee Cut Backed by Justin Sun to Support Broader Access

TLDR Tron cut network fees by 60% on August 29 after a community vote supported by Justin Sun. USDT transfer fees on Tron dropped from $2.47 to $0.72, boosting affordability. Tron processes over $24.6B in daily USDT volume—7x more than Ethereum. Tron targets 45% user base growth, reaching 38.9M accounts for USDT transfers. Tron has [...] The post Tron Approves 60% Network Fee Cut Backed by Justin Sun to Support Broader Access appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/31 21:33
Analyst: Currently, 16.4 billion publicly offered WLFIs have been activated, 20% of which may be unlocked and put into circulation tomorrow

PANews reported on August 31st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin noted that 16.4 billion WLFI tokens have been activated from the public offering, 20% of which, or 3.3 billion WLFI, will be unlocked and put into circulation tomorrow. Based on the current price of $0.35, the circulating market value is $1.15 billion. However, the actual circulation is expected to be higher, as the project team still needs to allocate some tokens for liquidity addition and market making. The largest activated account belongs to @moonmanifest, who subscribed to 1 billion WLFI tokens in the first round of the public offering with 15 million USDC at a price of $0.015. Tomorrow, he will unlock and receive 200 million WLFI tokens, worth $70 million at $0.35.
PANews2025/08/31 21:33
Radiohead Pushes Multiple Songs To New Chart Peaks In A Huge Week For The Band

The post Radiohead Pushes Multiple Songs To New Chart Peaks In A Huge Week For The Band appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Radiohead’s “Let Down” and “Creep” hit new peaks on Billboard’s U.S. and global charts this week, led by strong streaming activity. LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 12: Rock band Radiohead poses for a portrait at Capitol Records during the release of their album OK Computer in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 1997. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Getty Images Radiohead hasn’t released new music in years, and there’s no next chapter on the horizon for the group, but 2025 has turned out to be an exciting period for the Grammy-winning outfit. Fans around the world banded together to turn “Let Down” into a surprise hit after the tune went viral, and it’s been performing well for months. “Let Down” has appeared on charts in major markets like the United Kingdom — where the group hails from — and especially the United States. In America this week, two of Radiohead’s most famous tracks reach new peaks on multiple rankings, as the surge of “Let Down” also helps another decades-old cut soar to never-before-seen highs. “Let Down” Soars Thanks to Streaming Activity Streaming activity is largely responsible for the success of “Let Down.” That’s evident this week as the track jumps to new highs on the Alternative Streaming Songs tally and the Hot Rock Songs chart. On the former, “Let Down” improves from No. 22 to No. 16, while on the Hot Rock Songs list — which factors in streams, sales, and radio airplay — it nearly cracks the top 10, stepping up one space to No. 11. “Let Down” Climbs Globally “Let Down” is not just an American hit. Globally, Radiohead pushes the track from No. 147 to No. 133 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. On the Billboard Global 200, which does include American data, the song…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 21:31
