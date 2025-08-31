בורסת MEXC
Solana vs Layer Brett vs Cardano: Which Altcoin Has The Highest Potential Upside in 2025?
A new contender is here: Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution blending meme culture with serious utility, and it’s […] The post Solana vs Layer Brett vs Cardano: Which Altcoin Has The Highest Potential Upside in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/31 22:02
Assessing Polygon’s 12% comeback: 2 key levels for POL’s next move
Will profit-taking erase POL’s recent 12% gains?
Coinstats
2025/08/31 22:00
BlockDAG’s Audited Security & $387M Growth Surpass SolanaBreakout Trend & Dogecoin Market Prediction
Learn How BlockDAG’s Audited Security & $387M presale Growth Surpass Solana (SOL) Breakout Trend and Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Prediction
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 22:00
The Battle for Investor Interest and Fame
The post The Battle for Investor Interest and Fame appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News SHIB vs MAGAX, how do their success stories rise to fame? Find out how MAGAX stands out from SHIB’s strategy. Shiba Inu’s Place in Meme Coin History The meme coin sector is one of the most exciting corners of the crypto market. Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to fame in history as the Dogecoin Killer and is now the second-largest meme coin. But there’s a new meme coin that’s expected to become famous even faster. Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) is emerging as the world’s first meme-to-earn token, taking the meme coin playbook to another level. Both projects are capturing investor attention, but their rise to fame is heating up. SHIB Rise to Fame With Social Media Momentum Launched in August 2020 by the anonymous Ryoshi, Shiba Inu was designed as a decentralized experiment, and it marketed itself as Dogecoin’s rival. Its value increased fast due to the social media hype, viral attention, and all the endorsements on social media, similar to other meme coins. For instance, Elon Musk’s tweets supporting SHIB and strong community engagement on platforms like Twitter and Reddit pushed its value up. By 2021, it was already a well-known meme coin. But unlike other meme coins, SHIB was not about to depend only on hype. It expanded into ShibaSwap DEX, NFTs, and even Shibarium, a Layer-2 network. The combination of hype and utility helped SHIB grow pretty fast. But despite these efforts in the early days, SHIB has recently been stalling around the $0.1200 range, showing that its growth momentum is slowing. MAGAX Builds on Shiba Inu’s Community-Driven Utility Shiba Inu was one of the first meme coins to introduce utility beyond hype, with ShibaSwap and NFT projects. Although these use cases were groundbreaking at the time, they haven’t been able to sustain long-term growth. This is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:58
Private credits emerge as wealthy Americans' favorite wealth management route
Wealthy Americans are now the main drivers of private credit, putting in $48 billion in the first half of 2025.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/31 21:56
South Koreans Pour Investments into Crypto Stocks
The post South Koreans Pour Investments into Crypto Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a notable pivot, individual investors in South Korea are moving away from traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and altcoins, increasingly favoring shares in cryptocurrency companies. According to data, these investors have poured over $12 billion into stocks of major firms such as Bitmine, Circle, and Coinbase within the current year, showcased prominently on U.S. Continue Reading:South Koreans Pour Investments into Crypto Stocks Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/south-koreans-pour-investments-into-crypto-stocks
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:56
Metallica Joins AC/DC, Disturbed And Black Sabbath With A Comeback
The post Metallica Joins AC/DC, Disturbed And Black Sabbath With A Comeback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” reenters Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9, joining comebacks from AC/DC, Disturbed and Black Sabbath. (MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Metallica in photo session at a hotel, Tokyo, November 1986. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Getty Images Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart experiences quite the shake-up this week, with several classics of the genre returning. That includes one time-tested smash from Metallica, which reappears to claim a spot inside the top 10. “Enter Sandman” Becomes a Top 10 Bestseller “Enter Sandman” is once again counted among the bestselling hard rock tracks in the U.S. This frame, it reenters the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9. The former No. 1 has now spent 705 weeks somewhere on the tally, which these days only features 10 spaces, making it an extremely competitive ranking. “Enter Sandman” Lives Inside the Top 10 on Several Charts At the same time that it breaks onto the sales ranking again, “Enter Sandman” can also be found on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, where it climbs from No. 8 to No. 6. Unlike on the purchase-only tally tally, however, Metallica’s classic has never made it to No. 1 on streaming. The beloved tune only rose as high as No. 3 in the 273 weeks it’s spent on the roster. A 35-Year-Old Metallica Smash “Enter Sandman” was a big hit when Metallica released it decades ago, and in the years since, it has become not only a standard in the band’s discography, but one of the most successful hard rock cuts of all time. The fact that the nearly 35-year-old blockbuster appears inside the top 10 on multiple Billboard charts underlines its sustained popularity. Metallica’s Self-Titled Album Rebounds “Enter Sandman” served as the lead…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:55
How Angeria’s YouTube Show Extends Her ‘Drag Race’ Legacy
The post How Angeria’s YouTube Show Extends Her ‘Drag Race’ Legacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Smart Pivot After ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 09: Angeria Paris VanMicheals performs onstage for RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour at Ryman Auditorium on August 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) Getty Images Angeria Paris VanMicheals, the winner of the 9th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, recently announced her new YouTube show, Angie’s Drag Corner. Known by fans simply as “Angeria,” she is the latest drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race to create a space where she can expand her reach beyond lip syncs and live tours. For queens like Angeria, reaction content for shows like Drag Race might seem like a simple passion project, but it also serves as a smart business move. When reviewing a reality competition show like Drag Race, it’s challenging to create content that truly stands out in an already crowded review space. Still, Angeria is in a unique position as a Drag Race alumna who has competed in multiple seasons and won the prestigious crown on her second attempt. Anyone can review a reality TV competition, but Angeria offers a rare perspective as someone who has managed to win. Her thoughts and opinions from that point of view are uncommon, and she uses her title’s prestige to turn her experience into a new business opportunity. Many queens from Drag Race have spoken about how, after their respective runs on the show, they didn’t gain the fame or business opportunities they expected just from being on the show. Compared to queens who competed in earlier seasons, newer queens find it harder to stand out from past contestants who have already established certain archetypes in the eyes of fans. Fans have already seen queens who can lip sync for their lives, queens who create…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:49
QCP: Corporate treasury makes digital assets no longer a speculative bet, but a strategic financial tool
PANews reported on August 31 that QCP Group released the report "Corporate Treasury New Alpha: Digital Assets," which pointed out that corporate treasuries have made digital assets no longer a speculative bet, but a strategic financial tool. Early adopters are incorporating Bitcoin, stablecoins, and other tokens into their reserves to increase liquidity, optimize tax treatment, and allocate capital for the future. The main reasons include: Liquidity as a strategic enabler: Blockchain markets allow for near-instant settlement and access to deep liquidity. 2. Inflation hedging and value preservation: Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million coins, and Ethereum’s deflation mechanism means there is no dilution risk; 3. Diversification and capital efficiency: ETFs have promoted institutional adoption, and Bitcoin has outperformed the US dollar, gold and US Treasuries over the past three years.
PANews
2025/08/31 21:46
Ozak AI Still Under $0.1—Best Entry Before 20X Launch Pump?
The post Ozak AI Still Under $0.1—Best Entry Before 20X Launch Pump? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is making some noise in crypto circles, and for good reason. The $OZ token presale has reached stage 5, and with tokens priced at just $0.01, people are starting to wonder if this is the last “cheap seat” before things get serious. There’s already over $2.51 million raised, more than 831 million tokens sold, and whispers across the industry suggest that this project isn’t fading into the background anytime soon. Ozak AI Presale Gains Momentum in Crypto Market What stands out is how the Ozak AI presale is unfolding. The setup is simple yet striking: a listing price of $0.05 has been hinted at, with a broader ambition of hitting $1 down the line. No empty talk here—just a structure that feels built for traction. On top of that, a $1 million giveaway has brought extra eyes, with first and second prizes at $100,000 and $50,000. To qualify, all it takes is $100 worth of $OZ tokens. And yes, the token isn’t hiding in some corner of the internet. It’s already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving it visibility most projects chase for months. That said, the traction isn’t just numbers. Blockchain Meets AI on a Decentralized Network Ozak AI isn’t just running on hype. It’s built on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) with blockchain and IPFS at its core. That blend makes it scalable, fault-resistant, and—most importantly—secure. Smart contracts handle the data-sharing, while every single transaction is etched into the chain, untouched and permanent. This suggests Ozak AI is aiming at industries where real-time data isn’t just helpful; it’s critical. From healthcare to logistics, the reliability of this design could carve out a spot in fields where trust in data flow makes or breaks the game. Why Stage 5 Could Be the Sweet Spot It’s not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:46
