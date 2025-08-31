The Battle for Investor Interest and Fame

The post The Battle for Investor Interest and Fame appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News SHIB vs MAGAX, how do their success stories rise to fame? Find out how MAGAX stands out from SHIB’s strategy. Shiba Inu’s Place in Meme Coin History The meme coin sector is one of the most exciting corners of the crypto market. Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to fame in history as the Dogecoin Killer and is now the second-largest meme coin. But there’s a new meme coin that’s expected to become famous even faster. Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) is emerging as the world’s first meme-to-earn token, taking the meme coin playbook to another level. Both projects are capturing investor attention, but their rise to fame is heating up. SHIB Rise to Fame With Social Media Momentum Launched in August 2020 by the anonymous Ryoshi, Shiba Inu was designed as a decentralized experiment, and it marketed itself as Dogecoin’s rival. Its value increased fast due to the social media hype, viral attention, and all the endorsements on social media, similar to other meme coins. For instance, Elon Musk’s tweets supporting SHIB and strong community engagement on platforms like Twitter and Reddit pushed its value up. By 2021, it was already a well-known meme coin. But unlike other meme coins, SHIB was not about to depend only on hype. It expanded into ShibaSwap DEX, NFTs, and even Shibarium, a Layer-2 network. The combination of hype and utility helped SHIB grow pretty fast. But despite these efforts in the early days, SHIB has recently been stalling around the $0.1200 range, showing that its growth momentum is slowing. MAGAX Builds on Shiba Inu’s Community-Driven Utility Shiba Inu was one of the first meme coins to introduce utility beyond hype, with ShibaSwap and NFT projects. Although these use cases were groundbreaking at the time, they haven’t been able to sustain long-term growth. This is…