Tom Lee: The Federal Reserve is restarting its moderate rate cut cycle, which may make it difficult for traders to determine their US stock positions
PANews reported on August 31st that according to Jinshi, the US stock market faces a critical period in the coming weeks, one that will determine whether the latest rebound in US stocks can continue. Employment data, key inflation indicators, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will all be released over the next 14 trading days, setting the market tone for investors. The stock market appears to be at a crossroads: the S&P 500 just posted its weakest monthly gain since March, and September has historically been its worst month. Meanwhile, market volatility has all but vanished. The VIX index, a fear index, has only touched the key 20 level once since late June. "Investors are right to be cautious in September," said Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. "The Fed is resuming a moderate rate-cutting cycle after a long pause, making it difficult for traders to determine their positions." The long-term US stock bull expects the S&P 500 to fall 5% to 10% this fall before rebounding to between 6,800 and 7,000 points.
PANews
2025/08/31 22:18
MANYU, BERT, PENGU Or LBRETT?
The post MANYU, BERT, PENGU Or LBRETT? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every crypto investor is on the hunt for the holy grail: the next best meme coin to buy, a token that could even begin to approach the legendary, face-melting rally of SHIB. As money pours into the market searching for that next 100x rocket, a handful of contenders are making noise. We’re seeing projects like MANYU, BERT, and PENGU getting some traction, but a brand-new memecoin is quietly rewriting the playbook. Built on an Ethereum Layer 2, the Layer Brett ($LBRETT) crypto presale is officially live, and it’s turning heads by fusing the viral power of a meme token with the raw technological horsepower of a Layer 2 crypto. Analysts are starting to whisper that $LBRETT isn’t just another coin; it could be the explosive investment of 2025. The Ghost of Shiba Inu (SHIB) The ghost of SHIB looms large over the entire memecoin market. Its unbelievable surge was a cultural phenomenon, minting millionaires from pocket change and capturing the world’s imagination. But can that kind of lightning be caught in a bottle again? For SHIB itself, that ship has sailed. Its colossal market capitalization means that even a massive influx of cash barely moves the needle anymore. Investors chasing those kinds of earth-shattering gains are now forced to look at nimbler, newer projects. Furthermore, foundational tokens like SHIB are shackled to the original Ethereum network, where crippling gas fees can make small transactions prohibitively expensive. The conversation around SHIB is no longer about explosive growth; it’s about survival in a market it helped create. Are MANYU, BERT, or PENGU the Answer? In the wake of SHIB’s success, a familiar playbook emerged. We have MANYU, a coin built around an internet-famous dog, banking on cultural relevance to build a community. The problem? The market is drowning in animal coins, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:17
THORChain’s Orbital Pools Revolutionize Cross-Chain Stablecoin Liquidity
The post THORChain’s Orbital Pools Revolutionize Cross-Chain Stablecoin Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Aug 31, 2025 10:49 THORChain introduces Orbital Pools, leveraging its native vaults and CosmWasm AppLayer to enable cross-chain stablecoin swaps, enhancing liquidity and efficiency in DeFi. In a significant development for decentralized finance (DeFi), THORChain has unveiled Orbital Pools, a novel cross-chain liquidity framework aimed at unifying stablecoins across various blockchain networks. This innovation utilizes THORChain’s native vaults and the CosmWasm AppLayer to streamline stablecoin swaps, according to Nine Realms. The Role of Stablecoins Stablecoins have become a critical component of the digital finance ecosystem, bridging traditional financial systems with on-chain economies. With a staggering $35 trillion in on-chain transfer volume over the past year, stablecoins have outpaced the combined annual volume of major credit card networks like Visa and Mastercard. The total supply of stablecoins is nearing $225 billion, with adoption surging across both consumer and institutional sectors. Major corporations such as Mastercard, PayPal, and Bank of America are increasingly integrating stablecoins into their payment systems to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. Orbital Pools: A New Financial Primitive Orbital Pools aim to overcome the fragmentation in the stablecoin market by creating a capital-efficient, cross-chain liquidity pool. This pool allows for the seamless swapping of stablecoins like ETH.USDC, ETH.USDT, and TRON.USDT, among others, without the need for bridging, thus reducing transaction fees and complexity. Inspired by Paradigm’s Orbital AMM, Orbital Pools extend Curve-style stablecoin Automated Market Makers (AMMs) to a cross-chain context. This is achieved through THORChain’s Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS) vaults, which facilitate secure custody and swapping of assets across multiple blockchains without the need for wrapping or bridging. How Orbital Pools Work At the core of Orbital Pools are the TSS vaults, which enable decentralized key management and native asset custody across chains. When a user swaps stablecoins…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:14
Corporate Treasuries Embrace Bitcoin and Stablecoins as Financial Tools
The post Corporate Treasuries Embrace Bitcoin and Stablecoins as Financial Tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The integration of digital assets is set to redefine corporate financial strategies. Bitcoin’s fixed supply and Ethereum’s inflation mechanisms position them as valuable reserves. Stablecoins and diverse tokens offer diversification and capital efficiency. QCP Group has released a report titled ‘Corporate Treasury New Alpha: Digital Assets,’ highlighting the shift in corporate treasury strategies to include digital assets. The report indicates digital assets are now utilized as strategic financial tools, impacting liquidity and diversification strategies in corporate treasuries globally. Corporates Leverage Bitcoin and Stablecoins for Financial Strategy The integration of digital assets is set to redefine corporate financial strategies, providing new liquidity avenues and tax optimization benefits. Bitcoin’s fixed supply and Ethereum’s inflation mechanisms position them as valuable reserves. Additionally, stablecoins and diverse tokens offer diversification and capital efficiency, as emphasized by Corporate Treasury management solutions and insights. Responses from the market see increasing institutional interest in blockchain-based assets. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have contributed to institutional adoption, with Bitcoin outperforming traditional assets like the US dollar and gold. While there are no current public statements from key figures like Darius Sit, the market is observing a growing acceptance. Research from Coincu highlights potential financial and regulatory shifts, with blockchain markets poised to offer unprecedented liquidity and transparency. This transformation is likely to stimulate legislative adaptations, as digital assets become integral to corporate financial structures, aligning with Digital asset financing with complete on-chain US Treasury. Digital Asset Trends and Market Performance Did you know? Ethereum’s deflationary mechanism has positioned it as a hedge against inflation, a role traditionally held by assets like gold and real estate. CoinMarketCap data reports Bitcoin’s value at $108,288.87, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, reflecting a dominance of 57.09%. Despite a slight 0.21% decline over 24 hours, Bitcoin maintains a long-term upward trajectory, rising…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:12
XRP whales flock to ALL4 Mining cloud mining contracts, earning $30K daily
The post XRP whales flock to ALL4 Mining cloud mining contracts, earning $30K daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent on-chain data suggests a massive shift among XRP whales, who are shifting significant amounts of their XRP holdings into smarter strategies rather than selling them on exchanges. Rather than simply holding XRP during market fluctuations, whales are adopting a more cautious approach. On-chain data indicates that some whales are dumping tens of millions of dollars worth of XRP daily, putting pressure on XRP prices and testing support levels. Due to market volatility, many large investors are turning to ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts, a stable source of passive income that offers consistent returns despite XRP price fluctuations. It’s this shift that has made ALL4 Mining a hot topic. This cloud mining platform now allows XRP holders to convert their tokens into one-click Bitcoin mining contracts. The results have been impressive, with top users reportedly earning over $30,000 per day, providing XRP holders with a reliable way to profit even during periods of heightened market volatility. Why XRP Holders Are Turning to ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Holding XRP is indeed concerning; XRP’s price volatility, uncertain regulation, and limited passive income sources make locking up XRP risky. These reasons explain why more and more XRP holders are turning to ALL4 Mining cloud mining, a hands-off way to earn income. Here’s why XRP holders are flocking to ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts: ⦁ Cloud mining provides stability in XRP’s volatile market: Unlike XRP trading, cloud mining puts users’ assets to work for them, eliminating the need to predict the next price movement. This makes cloud mining a simple way to earn passive income. ⦁ No hardware setup required: The key advantage of platforms like ALL4 Mining is that cloud mining allows holders to earn cryptocurrency daily by renting computing power, without having to pay for diagnostics or endure the noise and heat…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:10
DOGE Meets WIF in Meme Spotlight, But Smart Yield Coin Captures Early Investors
Dogecoin and Dogwifhat dominate meme coin news, but Smart Yield Coin’s presale has raised $100K with real-world features, tipped for 50x gains by analysts.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 22:07
Presale Nears Final Stage — How to Secure Early Access to This High-Upside Opportunity
To secure early access to crypto presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE nearing their final stage, investors must act quickly. Allocation windows close fast, and once sold out, entry is only possible through exchanges at higher market prices. Following official project channels, registering on presale portals, and purchasing tokens early can unlock bonus rewards and guarantee optimal [...] The post Presale Nears Final Stage — How to Secure Early Access to This High-Upside Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/31 22:07
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Dream Falters as Stock Plunge Threatens Treasury Strategy
The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Dream Falters as Stock Plunge Threatens Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin For more than a year, Metaplanet has built its identity around an audacious mission: amass one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries. But the strategy is now colliding with harsh market realities. Since mid-June, shares of the company have plunged 54%, even as Bitcoin itself edged modestly higher. That collapse has left Metaplanet’s fundraising engine sputtering. The firm’s model relied heavily on a rising stock price to trigger warrant conversions from investor Evo Fund, which supplied fresh capital for Bitcoin buys. With the shares down, that cycle has effectively stalled. Metaplanet still sits on nearly 19,000 BTC — about $2 billion — ranking it seventh among public Bitcoin holders. CEO Simon Gerovich insists the target of 100,000 BTC by 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027 remains intact. But the playbook is shifting. Earlier this week, the firm announced a planned $880 million overseas share sale, alongside a shareholder vote to approve $3.7 billion in preferred shares — a rare financing tool in Japan that offers dividends up to 6%. Gerovich has described the preferred stock as a defensive measure, designed to raise cash without further diluting common shareholders. The timing is critical. Metaplanet’s so-called “Bitcoin premium” — the market value investors were willing to pay above the worth of its BTC reserves — has shrunk from more than 8x in June to just 2x today. Analysts warn that without a rebound in that premium, the firm’s capital-raising edge may disappear. Whether the new fundraising push will stabilize the model remains unclear. Evo’s warrants have already been paused for the month of September to make way for the preferred issuance. For now, the company’s future hinges on two variables: investor appetite for its unconventional financing, and Bitcoin’s ability to climb higher. The information provided in this article is for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:07
Analyst Predicts a $10M Bitcoin as Bitcoin Hyper Catches Steam
The post Analyst Predicts a $10M Bitcoin as Bitcoin Hyper Catches Steam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Predicts a $10M Bitcoin as Bitcoin Hyper Catches Steam Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/analyst-predicts-bitcoin-to-10m-bitcoin-hyper-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:05
XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar – Will 2025 Be the Breakout Year?
Traders on prediction markets are placing heavy odds — close to 86% — that a U.S. spot ETF tied to […] The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar – Will 2025 Be the Breakout Year? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/31 22:03
